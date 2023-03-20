Of Course, the Trump Indictment Is Political

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman consider the recent announcement from former President Donald Trump that he expects to be arrested this week in New York City.

0:32: Impending Trump indictment

17:05: The continued fallout from the banking system bailout

31:16: Weekly Listener Question

43:58: Another Twitter Files on how Stanford's Virality Project encouraged social media companies to police true information

51:57: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

