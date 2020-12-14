Donald Trump

The GOP's Great Self-Beclownment

What to say to a political party that keeps trying to overturn the results of an election?

As in the movie Groundhog Day, a member of the Trump administration this morning woke up early, put on his work clothes, and started yammering about the "fraudulent election" and how some cock-eyed new scheme was going pull victory from the jaws of defeat.

Alas for Stephen Miller—and Sen. Ted Cruz (R–Texas), and the House Freedom Caucus, and at least 17 state attorneys general—the legal system in the United States has a higher evidentiary standard than the guy who tweets out deep thoughts like this:

What do such untethered exertions—and their Democratic antecedents—augur for the future of the country and the political party of Abraham Lincoln? Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Dr. Nick Gillespie kick that question around at the top of today's Reason Roundtable podcast. Also discussed: the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, President-elect Joe Biden's latest round of allegedly "bold" appointments, and the music-killing secrets of the narwhal.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: "Pride" by Francesco D'Andrea.

Relevant links from the show:

"A Trump Appointee Rejects Election Complaints Similar to the Ones SCOTUS Declined to Hear," by Jacob Sullum

"Shootings, Stabbings Mar a Weekend of Pro-Trump Protests," by Christian Britschgi

"Ted Cruz's Eagerness To Fight Trump's Legal Battles Epitomizes the GOP's Complete Lack of Principles," by Jacob Sullum

"Trump Lost Because SCOTUS Answers to the Constitution, Not to Him," by Damon Root

"The Supreme Court Just Dismissed Trump's Hail Mary Effort To Overturn the Election," by Eric Boehm

"The House Freedom Caucus Just Trashed What Little Credibility It Had Left," by Eric Boehm

"Trump's Lawyers Claim the Conspiracy To Steal the Election Is Both 'Easily Provable' and Impossible to Prove," by Jacob Sullum

"Stop 'Humoring' Trump," by Eric Boehm

"Conservative Lawmakers and Legal Scholars Denounce Texas Election Suit as 'a Mockery of Federalism and Separation of Powers,'" by Damon Root

"Trump's Judicial Humiliation Is Nearly Complete," by Damon Root

"SCOTUS Full of Trump Appointees Joins the Conspiracy To Deny Trump His Rightful Victory," by Jacob Sullum

"Stay Calm: COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Appear Not Much Worse Than Those of Other Vaccines," by Ronald Bailey

"FDA Vaccine Panel Endorses Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine," by Ronald Bailey

"The COVID-19 Vaccine Did Not Kill Your Grandmother," by Ronald Bailey

"FDA Staff Review Confirms: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Safe and Highly Effective," by Ronald Bailey

"Pandemic Lockdown Battles Offer Glimpses of Political Conflicts to Come," by J.D. Tuccille

"California's Health Secretary Concedes There Is No Empirical Basis for the State's Ban on Outdoor Dining," by Jacob Sullum

"Stop Saying Lockdown Is 'Not That Hard,'" by Bonnie Kristian

"California Judge Says Los Angeles County's Outdoor Dining Ban Isn't 'Grounded in Science, Evidence, or Logic,'" by Christian Britschgi

"'I'm Not Sure We Know What We're Doing,' Says a Newly Skeptical California Lockdown Advocate," by Jacob Sullum

"Are Americans Insufficiently Alarmed by COVID-19?" by Jacob Sullum

"Southern California Sheriffs Rebel Over Gavin Newsom's New Stay-at-Home Order," by Christian Britschgi

"Trump Undermined Civilian Control of the Military. With His Pentagon Pick, Biden Has Too," by Eric Boehm

What are we consuming this week?

Matt Welch

Katherine Mangu-Ward

Peter Suderman

Nick Gillespie

NEXT: Damon Root: Why Frederick Douglass Loved the Constitution (and You Should Too)

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

Katherine Mangu-Ward is editor in chief of Reason.

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  2. BigGiveNotBigGov
    December.14.2020 at 3:47 pm

    The Trumpy the Clown Show

    Starring Donald (Penneywise) Trump
    With the Trump Crime Family and the Entire GOP as supporting players.

    1. sarcasmic
      December.14.2020 at 3:50 pm

      Costarring a dozen mean girls on the Reason comments. You can recognize them by the way they bleat “Commie,” “Leftist,” “Fraud,” and “Baaaahh”.

      1. JesseAz
        December.14.2020 at 4:22 pm

        Funny how you claimed you never said you were a victim the othe rday.

        1. sarcasmic
          December.14.2020 at 4:45 pm

          Funny how you show up right on cue whenever I say “mean girl.”

      2. raspberrydinners
        December.14.2020 at 4:49 pm

        Mean girls is a little light. They’re honestly turning into traitors. They want to throw out millions of votes so their guy can be king.

        Let’s just call a spade a spade at this point. They don’t want democracy (fine- a “democratic republic)- they want unbridled power to oppose those they hate and will attempt to get it no matter what.

  3. SQRLSY One
    December.14.2020 at 3:56 pm

    The GOP, Grand (soap) OPera… Agitating for a 1-Part “R” state, AKA, a dictatorshit under Der TrumpfenFuhrer! Because we ALL studied our history SOOO hard, and we ALL know how splendidly 1-party states work! “R” party WILL make it work!

  4. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    December.14.2020 at 4:04 pm

    What to say to a political party that keeps trying to overturn the results of an election?

    Thank God the Democrats would never stoop to that level…

    1. NoVaNick
      December.14.2020 at 4:12 pm

      ^This ^. Four years ago, there was lots of grumbling from the left about overturning the EC because Russian meddling.

      1. Brandybuck
        December.14.2020 at 4:24 pm

        Not to this extent. Not to this extent. Show me one case of one state asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the election results of four other states. One one case. You can’t.

        Also, stop blaming your actions by saying Hillary did it too. It’s childish.

        “But mom! Hillary did it too!”

        1. BigT
          December.14.2020 at 4:38 pm

          Actually, to a much more serious and delirious extent. The day after the election some a-hole Democrats (but I repeat myself) were calling for impeachment. This was followed by a long series of fictional accusations and investigations. The number of suits brought against the Trump administration was far more than against any previous first term president. Apparently, you only see what you want to see.

        2. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
          December.14.2020 at 4:40 pm

          Agreed. This is in no way comparable to anything the Democrats did four years ago. This is orders of mangitude more pathetic and embarrassing. It will be interesting to see what happens to the GOP post-Trump. One thing is sure. The days of small government rhetoric and cutting spending (as impotent and hypocritical as these things were) are over.

        3. lap83
          December.14.2020 at 4:40 pm

          Not exactly, because some statisticians brought irregularities to her attention and for some reason she chose not to pursue them. Probably because she’s just so nice like that. Lol

    2. JesseAz
      December.14.2020 at 4:23 pm

      At least Reason will play this the same way and support 3 years of an investigation over claims, right? They wouldn’t choose their coverage based on who was making what claims right?

  5. BYODB
    December.14.2020 at 4:08 pm

    I don’t know, what were we saying about Al Gore and Florida?

    Everyone knew that no matter who won this time, it was going to be a shit show with all the COVID ’emergency voting’ scheme’s.

    Acting shocked about it just means you weren’t paying attention.

    1. lap83
      December.14.2020 at 4:10 pm

      They are paying attention, they just don’t see Chinese interference and fraud as a problem because OMB.

      1. lap83
        December.14.2020 at 4:13 pm

        Although, to be fair, they probably never saw fraud as a problem.

      2. chemjeff radical individualist
        December.14.2020 at 4:24 pm

        What precisely is the alleged “Chinese interference” here?

        1. lap83
          December.14.2020 at 4:33 pm

          You aren’t worth it.

          1. lap83
            December.14.2020 at 4:35 pm

            But I will commend you for indirectly acknowledging the fraud.

          2. chemjeff radical individualist
            December.14.2020 at 4:46 pm

            So, no evidence.

    2. Brandybuck
      December.14.2020 at 4:26 pm

      > Acting shocked about it just means you weren’t paying attention.

      On the other hand, pretending that all the spurious lawsuits and party-wide pants shitting are all okay is even worse than being shocked.

      1. BigT
        December.14.2020 at 4:34 pm

        In the states where the rules for the election were changed by anyone other than the Legislatures of those states, the elections were unconstitutional. The only reason these haven’t been treated better by the courts is that the remedy is a new election. This LOOKS BAD, so everyone just goes along with it.

        Rule of law suffered a severe blow this year. And this is on top of all the newly legal rioting, looting, assault, vandalism, and arson. The US is becoming a banana republic.

        1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
          December.14.2020 at 4:41 pm

          No, the rule of law prevailed. Trump lost 57 lawsuits.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            December.14.2020 at 4:44 pm

            One per state?

          2. BigT
            December.14.2020 at 4:47 pm

            Really? Maybe you need to read that old parchment:

            Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector.

            Several states changed the rules without their legislatures directing the procedure. Thus, prime facie unconstitutional.

          3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
            December.14.2020 at 4:49 pm

            I don’t believe that’s accurate. I believe that there have been 57 lawsuits on behalf of Trump that have lost, but Trump and his legal team only have a small # of lawsuits.

  6. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.14.2020 at 4:13 pm

    I’m still curious to see if Youtube will remove every allegation of fraud which was claimed to change the outcome of the election in 2016.

    1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      December.14.2020 at 4:18 pm

      That’s totes different. Because reasons.

  7. newshutz
    December.14.2020 at 4:20 pm

    What’s to say to a political magazine that is totally disinterested in voting irregularities?

    1. JesseAz
      December.14.2020 at 4:24 pm

      They are globalists. They like Biden. Nothing more to say. They will pretend to complain about the actions he takes over the next 4 years knowing they tacitly supported them during the run up to the election. They are dishonest people.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        December.14.2020 at 4:37 pm

        What do you have against globalism? From a libertarian perspective, all globalism means is that liberty transcends national borders. That “all men are created equal” applies everywhere, not just to Americans. How is that somehow bad or terrible?

        1. BigT
          December.14.2020 at 4:41 pm

          Globalism means one world government to many people. So, yes, anyone with a brain realizes it is very dangerous. Just think of the UN being in charge, with Iran defining human rights and China policing privacy. Yeah, globalism, in that sense, is the worst of all possible worlds.

          1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
            December.14.2020 at 4:42 pm

            That’s not what globalism means to most people.

          2. chemjeff radical individualist
            December.14.2020 at 4:43 pm

            From a libertarian perspective, think of a Libertopian UN being in charge.

      2. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
        December.14.2020 at 4:42 pm

        I love globalism.

  8. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.14.2020 at 4:27 pm

    OT: I was thinking back this morning about the now-outmoded idea where the democratization of free speech would be good for America. Anyone else remember those days?

  9. NoVaNick
    December.14.2020 at 4:28 pm

    So the EC elects Biden and Trump does what?

    A. Accepts the result and quietly bows out without shaking Biden’s hand

    B. Orders national guard to take control of state governments in GA, MI, and PA until they grant him favorable electors. (He could do this, but would he?)

    1. Lord of Strazele
      December.14.2020 at 4:38 pm

      How pray tell does one “take control” of a state govt? Put guns to legislators’ heads and why would you even bother to dress it up at that point?

      1. NoVaNick
        December.14.2020 at 4:49 pm

        It wouldn’t stop Trump, he takes pride in pissing on constitutional precedent and would invoke his role as commander in chief

  10. BigT
    December.14.2020 at 4:30 pm

    Having not listened to their blatherings yet, I wonder if they discuss the clearly unconstitutional last minute change to the election process in many states. Only the LEGISLATURE can make those changes, yet some governors and others went ahead and made a bunch of changes. None of these AFAIK were approved by their legislatures. Hence the election really was unconstitutional.

    Given that, who has standing to sue these states? This is written in the US constitution – can’t someone from the general public sue them? If not, why not? If the state SCs turn them down, why can’t they be appealed to the SCOTUS?

    Rule of law took a massive blow. And likely the most fervent Trump supporters will cause some trouble, and rightly so. Combined with the 6 months of rioting, looting, vandalism, assault, and arson displayed by the deranged leftists, we are slouching into a civil war of sorts. It will be a guerilla war for a while, and the leftists will get the better of that for a while due to their better organization, but in time the extremists on the right are better armed and better trained, so more Commie blood will be spilt.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      December.14.2020 at 4:42 pm

      I wonder if they discuss the clearly unconstitutional last minute change to the election process in many states. Only the LEGISLATURE can make those changes, yet some governors and others went ahead and made a bunch of changes. None of these AFAIK were approved by their legislatures. Hence the election really was unconstitutional.

      Well that depends.

      If you interpret the Elector Clause so narrowly as to mean that every single detail of every election must be approved by an explicit vote of the Legislature, then sure, I guess you’re right. But IMO that is far too narrow of an interpretation of that clause.

      On the other hand, if the legislature delegated some authority to an executive branch agency to manage elections, and that agency made some changes within the bounds of the discretion that was granted to them by the legislature, then I don’t think that a federal court should second-guess that decision.

  11. Lord of Strazele
    December.14.2020 at 4:35 pm

    Personally, I’m enjoying watching the drowning man struggle and the others debase themselves.

  12. Don't look at me!
    December.14.2020 at 4:38 pm

    RESIST!
    Not my president.
    #NeverBiden
    Impeach!

  13. JFree
    December.14.2020 at 4:43 pm

    What to say to a political party that keeps trying to overturn the results of an election?

    Well maybe – You have no principles apart from doing whatever it takes to win an election

    But of course – so what else is new?

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      December.14.2020 at 4:47 pm

      And it is absolutely the same with Team Blue.

  14. a libertarian
    December.14.2020 at 4:49 pm

    At least the democrats were savvy enough to go with nebulous claims like “Russian interference”. Repubs went full retard and actually claimed votes were switched and hoped no one would demand evidence lmao

Please to post comments