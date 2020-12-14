The GOP's Great Self-Beclownment

As in the movie Groundhog Day, a member of the Trump administration this morning woke up early, put on his work clothes, and started yammering about the "fraudulent election" and how some cock-eyed new scheme was going pull victory from the jaws of defeat.

Alas for Stephen Miller—and Sen. Ted Cruz (R–Texas), and the House Freedom Caucus, and at least 17 state attorneys general—the legal system in the United States has a higher evidentiary standard than the guy who tweets out deep thoughts like this:

Swing States that have found massive VOTER FRAUD, which is all of them, CANNOT LEGALLY CERTIFY these votes as complete & correct without committing a severely punishable crime. Everybody knows that dead people, below age people, illegal immigrants, fake signatures, prisoners,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020

What do such untethered exertions—and their Democratic antecedents—augur for the future of the country and the political party of Abraham Lincoln? Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Dr. Nick Gillespie kick that question around at the top of today's Reason Roundtable podcast. Also discussed: the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, President-elect Joe Biden's latest round of allegedly "bold" appointments, and the music-killing secrets of the narwhal.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: "Pride" by Francesco D'Andrea.

