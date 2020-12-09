Coronavirus

'I'm Not Sure We Know What We're Doing,' Says a Newly Skeptical California Lockdown Advocate

San Mateo County Health Officer Scott Morrow, who supported last spring's stay-at-home orders, airs his misgivings about reviving that policy.

|

Gavin-Newsom-10-7-20-Newscom-cropped
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (Renée C. Byer/Zuma Press/Newscom)

San Mateo County, California, was one of the first jurisdictions in the United States to fight the COVID-19 epidemic with sweeping restrictions on social and economic activity. It joined five other San Francisco Bay Area counties in issuing "shelter in place" orders on March 16, three days before Gov. Gavin Newsom made California the first state to impose a COVID-19 lockdown. San Mateo County Health Officer Scott Morrow's misgivings about reviving that policy are therefore especially striking. "I'm not sure we know what we're doing," Morrow confesses in a remarkable statement he posted on the San Mateo County health department's website this week.

"During the first Shelter in Place order, which I wholeheartedly endorsed, the virus was brand new and had the capability of spreading exponentially due to zero immunity and people's complete lack of awareness," Morrow says. The order "was very much consistent with my long-held views about the judicious use of power.…However, I very quickly rescinded my initial orders shuttering society and focused my new orders on the personal behaviors that are driving the pandemic, mainly limiting gatherings, using masks, social distancing, and adopting the State's framework on business capacity restrictions. Just because one has the legal authority to do something, doesn't mean one has to use it, or that using it is the best course of action. What I believed back in May, and what I believe now, is the power and authority to control this pandemic lies primarily in your hands, not mine."

For Morrow, the question is whether broad legal mandates are the best way to encourage compliance with the precautions that help curtail virus transmission. "I look at surrounding counties [that] have been much more restrictive than I have been, and wonder what it's bought them," he says. "Now, some of them are in a worse spot than we are. Does an unbalanced approach on restrictions make things worse?"

While Morrow is not sure about that, he believes the recently imposed local and statewide restrictions make little sense. "A hard, enforced [stay-at-home] order will certainly drive down transmission rates," he writes. "But what we have before us [a proposed county order] is a symbolic gesture [that] appears to be style over substance, without any hint of enforcement, and I simply don't believe it will do much good. I think people should stay at home, avoid all non-essential activities, wear masks, and not gather with anyone outside their households. I've been saying this for about 10 months now. If you didn't listen to my (and many others') entreaties before, I don't think you'll likely change your behavior based on a new order."

Morrow, a physician with a public health degree who has been San Mateo County's health officer since 1992, also has doubts about the new restrictions imposed by Newsom. "I am aware of no data that some of the business activities on which even greater restrictions are being put into place with this new order are the major drivers of transmission," he says. "In fact, I think these greater restrictions are likely to drive more activity indoors, a much riskier [environment]….I also believe these greater restrictions will result in more job loss, more hunger, more despair and desperation …and more death from causes other than COVID. And I wonder, are these premature deaths any less worrisome than COVID deaths?"

Morrow says restrictions on supermarkets and schools are especially worrisome. "I have grave concerns about the unintended consequences of reducing our grocery store capacity to 20%," he writes. "The [stay-at-home] order will make it more difficult for schools to open or to stay open….I continue to strongly believe our schools need to be open. The adverse effects for some of our kids will likely last for generations. Schools have procedures to open safely even during a surge as evidenced by data."

More generally, Morrow says, "the new State framework is rife with inexplicable inconsistencies of logic." He does not elaborate, but a look at Newsom's latest restrictions, which apply in regions with less than 15 percent unused ICU capacity, suggests several possible examples.

The new rules, which as of today have been triggered in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, "prohibit private gatherings of any size, close sector operations except for critical infrastructure and retail, and require 100% masking and physical distancing in all others." Newsom's order "instructs Californians to stay at home as much as possible and to stop mixing between households."

The order closes down "hair salons and barbershops," other "personal care services," museums, zoos, aquariums, movie theaters (except for drive-ins), wineries, bars, breweries, distilleries, family entertainment centers, amusement parks, cardrooms and satellite wagering, and sporting events with live audiences. Retailers and shopping centers may admit no more than 20 percent of their capacity. Outdoor dining is banned at restaurants, which are limited to takeout and delivery, but outdoor gatherings for religious or political purposes are permitted. All offices are closed "except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible," but "entertainment production" is allowed.

Outdoor recreational facilities can continue to operate, but "only for the purpose of facilitating physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise." Overnight stays in campgrounds are prohibited, presumably on the same theory that motivated Newsom's earlier ban on "non-essential activities" between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The governor seems to think the COVID-19 virus is especially aggressive at night.

Law enforcement officials across the state have rebelled at enforcing Newsom's lockdown, especially as it relates to private gatherings and individual movement. Morrow is therefore on solid ground in suggesting that the new stay-at-home orders are largely "a symbolic gesture" that elevates "style over substance."

NEXT: A Right to a Speedy Jury Trial? Don’t Count On It During the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Don't look at me!
    December.9.2020 at 12:47 pm

    The Biden effect.

  2. Jerryskids
    December.9.2020 at 12:53 pm

    “I’m not sure we know what we’re doing,”

    So close to enlightenment! Now take that phrase and apply it universally to government action and you’ll have the beginnings of wisdom and humility and an understanding of the limits of human knowledge.

    1. Jerryskids
      December.9.2020 at 12:59 pm

      Not that I expect this guy Morrow to be capable of this much introspection, I’m sure he’s convinced that it’s just this one thing he should have doubts about but in a larger sense it’s unthinkable to question the abilities of Top Men and their infinite wisdom to deal with the universe of humanity’s problems.

    2. Brandybuck
      December.9.2020 at 1:05 pm

      Don’t forget to apply to government action via Trump as well. The color of one’s team does not confer mystical wisdom. He’s a different flavor of government badness, but still government badness.

    3. sarcasmic
      December.9.2020 at 1:07 pm

      Yeah, no shit. We’re taught that when fallible men join government that they become infallible angels. Even if we don’t believe that, the people inside government do. Might makes right, and they’ve got might. So they’re right, especially when they’re wrong.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.9.2020 at 12:55 pm

    “I’m not sure we know what we’re doing,”

    I’m quite sure you don’t know what you’re doing.

    1. Idle Hands
      December.9.2020 at 1:00 pm

      Never forget who these people are and what they did.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        December.9.2020 at 1:22 pm

        Weed got legalized somewhere, so the complete evisceration of our economy and people’s livelihood is tempered by that.

  4. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    December.9.2020 at 12:56 pm

    “I’m not sure we know what we’re doing,”

    Well that makes one of us, I’m positive you don’t know what you’re doing.

  5. Idle Hands
    December.9.2020 at 12:57 pm

    independent thought from a bureaucrat? Say it isn’t so.

  6. Idle Hands
    December.9.2020 at 12:58 pm

    throwing all these people into gitmo is the moderate position.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      December.9.2020 at 1:26 pm

      I’ll need to rethink my stance on waterboarding then.

      1. Idle Hands
        December.9.2020 at 1:45 pm

        I mean it might be justified by the nap in this case. They are drowning business’s and people in debt to death or near death so waterboarding sounds fair.

  7. Brandybuck
    December.9.2020 at 1:03 pm

    The lockdowns are no longer about public health. They haven’t been for months. Even people who think politicians can are literal angelic beings are starting to doubt their wisdom. There is next to zero oversight for any of these rules.

    I blame the politicians for exercising arbitrary rule. But I blame the media (both mainstream and alternate) for inducing panic in the public to allow the politicians to exercise arbitrary rule.

    The private press and media have clearly failed. But putting the government in charge of the press and media would be even worse. Sometimes the only solution is simple mistrust. Don’t let the media panic you, don’t spend all your time with media porn.

    1. Idle Hands
      December.9.2020 at 1:05 pm

      there is oversight it’s just applied unevenly and unjustly.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      December.9.2020 at 1:21 pm

      The biggest issue here is that these people have never had to deal with a problem that didn’t knuckle under to whatever law or public statement they’ve issued. Public health officials in particular are completely useless in this regard, because their offices simply aren’t equipped to function in controlling the behavior of millions of people during a pandemic. The most they usually deal with is issuing citations for roach infestations in restaurants.

      They’re just arrogant and inept enough to think that being in their position makes them infallible, and that’s what makes them incapable of governing in any manner other than the most ham-fisted way when they’re caught flat-footed by something unexpected. They literally do not have the mental agility to adapt in the face of changing circumstances, and so they end up defaulting to “experts” who aren’t any more equipped to handle the situation than they are.

  8. Mother's Lament
    December.9.2020 at 1:03 pm

    Whichever one of you beautiful bastards donated as Xi Jinping, thank you.

    Seeing “REASON IS SUPPORTED BY: XI JINPING” in the ticker made me laugh so hard I almost cried.

    1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      December.9.2020 at 1:05 pm

      Wasn’t me but I’m happy to hear it. Now that we know the name can be anything let’s all have some fun.

      1. Don't look at me!
        December.9.2020 at 1:36 pm

        Dibs on F. Castro.

      2. Sometimes a Great Notion
        December.9.2020 at 1:38 pm

        Way to stick it to those suckers, pay them your hard earned cash, just to call them a name. Brilliant!

        Here’s some suggestions:
        By: AOC
        By: The Squad
        By: Pravda
        By: Walter Duranty
        By: Democratic Socialists of America
        By: Cucks (my favorite)

  9. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.9.2020 at 1:07 pm

    Yeah basically we’ve been saying this since the beginning. Democrats fucked it up so they could win an election. Media didn’t report it as such. Gave mafia don Cuomo a fucking award. Sleepy dementia Joe Biteme is a puppet president and the real hardcore neo marxists are going to be in charge.

    1. sarcasmic
      December.9.2020 at 1:18 pm

      Meanwhile Republicans have been right about everything and never got anything wrong.

  10. Eeyore
    December.9.2020 at 1:22 pm

    I’m sure. You don’t.

  11. Julia_jOHN
    December.9.2020 at 1:36 pm

    Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 250$+ daily… You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good
    eaning opportunity.. Here is More information.

  12. I, Woodchipper
    December.9.2020 at 1:43 pm

    ‘I’m Not Sure We Know What We’re Doing,’

    This should be the honest motto of every single public official.

Please to post comments