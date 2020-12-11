Election 2020

The House Freedom Caucus Just Trashed What Little Credibility It Had Left

More than 100 members of Congress signed a petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election, including several prominent members of the group founded to protect "the rule of law."

|

rollcallpix129228
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), right, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

When the House Freedom Caucus was formed in January 2015, co-founder Rep. Jim Jordan (R–Ohio) said that the unofficial congressional club would "support open, accountable and limited government, the Constitution, and the rule of law."

On Thursday, roughly two-thirds of the House Freedom Caucus, including Jordan, signed an amicus brief in support of President Donald Trump's longshot bid to have the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump plainly lost.

The amicus brief will likely have little bearing on the outcome of the case, which hinges on the unprecedented claim that one state should be allowed to challenge how other states handle elections. In a more serious amicus brief also filed on Thursday, a group of conservative legal scholars described the underlying lawsuit as making "a mockery of federalism and separation of powers."

The amicus brief filed by 106 members of Congress—all Republicans, naturally—isn't a serious legal document so much as an oath of loyalty to Trump. It is a convenient list of the members of Congress who chose unconditional fealty to a president's bizarre, flailing attempt to hold onto power for its own sake over the Constitution and rule of the law.

Don't heap all your scorn on Jordan. He has plenty of company. Current House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Andy Biggs (R–Ariz.) also signed the amicus brief.

By my unofficial count, there are 20 current House Freedom Caucus members—the group does not disclose an official list of members, so I used Ballotpedia's list—whose names appear on the brief. In addition to Biggs and Jordan, they are Rep. Mo Brooks (R–Ala.), Rep. Ken Buck (R–Colo.), Rep. Ted Budd (R–N.C.), Rep. Ben Cline (R–Va.), Rep. Michael Cloud (R–Texas), Rep. Russ Fulcher (R–Idaho), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–Fla.), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R–Texas), Rep. Mark Green (R–Ariz.), Rep. Andrew Harris (R–Md.), Rep. Debbie Lesko (R–Ariz.), Rep. Alex Mooney (R–W.Va.), Rep. Ralph Norman (R–S.C.), Rep. Gary Palmer (R–Ala.), Rep. Scott Perry (R–Pa.), Rep. Randy Weber (R–Texas), Rep. Ron Wright (R–Texas), and Rep. Ted Yoho (R–Fla.).

It is not breaking news that the House Freedom Caucus, once considered the closest thing Congress had to a libertarian club, has become an appendage of the Trump White House. More than two years ago, Reason's Matt Welch noted that the group had seemingly lost interest in the gadfly role it had so eagerly adopted during President Barack Obama's two terms in office.

Since then, the group's credibility has only fallen further. Members of the House Freedom Caucus led the campaign to banish Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.), a co-founder of the group, from the Republican Party after he had the temerity to suggest that Trump should be impeached. The Wall Street Journal described the (now Amash-less) group as "Trump's de facto defense team" during the impeachment hearing.

That so many of its members signed onto an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to throw out the election results is a new low for the House Freedom Caucus as an entity. For the individual members of Congress who signed it, the amicus brief should stand as a permanent reminder that they have no principles beyond doing what Trump asks.

"It's disappointing to me that so many members of Congress who professed to 'support open, accountable and limited government, the Constitution and the rule of law' have become nothing more than a Praetorian Guard for Trump, who supports none of those things," David Boaz, executive vice president of the Cato Institute, and a longtime observer of libertarian politics, told Reason in response to a question about House Freedom Caucus members endorsing the amicus brief. "Those members of Congress who should have been the most committed to free markets, limited government, and American values have sadly been the most enthusiastic about following him down that destructive path."

The next time Jordan or Biggs or Gaetz or any of the other signatories listed above talks about the value of limited government, the importance of the constitution, or the primacy of the rule of law, they will perhaps be right in the way that a stuck clock is right twice a day. But they are demonstrating right now that Trump's interests come before all of that.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Petter_John
    December.11.2020 at 10:56 am

  2. Sevo
    December.11.2020 at 10:58 am

    Shame on Trump for pursuing legal means to investigate an election which is, shall we say, a bit ‘fragrant’.
    Unfortunately, there seems to be no vaccine for TDS…

    1. MollyGodiva
      December.11.2020 at 11:04 am

      Trump has gone way past “legal means” when he tried to bully three different state legislators to throw out the votes of their states.

      1. Sevo
        December.11.2020 at 11:10 am

        “Trump has gone way past “legal means” when he tried to bully three different state legislators to throw out the votes of their states.”

        Define “bullying”, you lying piece of lefty shit.

      2. JesseAz
        December.11.2020 at 11:17 am

        No he didn’t.

  3. SIV
    December.11.2020 at 10:59 am

    Is this the best you’ve got reason?

  4. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.11.2020 at 11:00 am

    Meanwhile Biteme’s family is under investigation for fraud corruption tax evasion you name it. Unreported here.

    A member of congress on the intelligence committee was subverted by a Chinese spy. Unreported here.

    GFY

    1. Moderation4ever
      December.11.2020 at 11:18 am

      What is really amazing is class shown by Hunter Biden. He did whine or go to court to protect his taxes from review. No, he just stated that he is confident that his taxes are in order and that the government will not find any significant problems. Trump could learn some things from that young man.

  5. sarcasmic
    December.11.2020 at 11:02 am

    Oh boy, Reason criticized Republicans. Cue up the hate machine….

    1. Ken Shultz
      December.11.2020 at 11:08 am

      You think that’s new?

      1. sarcasmic
        December.11.2020 at 11:18 am

        Which? The criticism of politicians who ignore libertarian principles, or the Conservative Hate Brigade?

    2. MollyGodiva
      December.11.2020 at 11:10 am

      The Rs fully deserve it. What they are doing is shameful.

      1. Sevo
        December.11.2020 at 11:14 am

        Bullshit.

    3. JesseAz
      December.11.2020 at 11:17 am

      Just plain broken. Get well man, think you fell off the wagon again.

      1. sarcasmic
        December.11.2020 at 11:19 am

        Yet you still can’t come up with a single post of mine that supports your broken-record claim that I wanted Biden to win the election.

  6. MollyGodiva
    December.11.2020 at 11:09 am

    I honestly do not know how this effort to throw out the votes of millions of Americans does not disturb the hell out of everyone. Even if the legal claims in the Texas briefs are correct (which I am sure they are not), those votes were cast in good faith according to the law that was in place at the time and their intentions were clear. Also these suits were focused only on four states that went Biden but have Republican legislators, but many other states (including Texas) did the same thing that Texas is now claiming is unconstitutional.

    This is an utterly shameful and dark period in American history.

    1. Sevo
      December.11.2020 at 11:11 am

      This is what happens when you left TDS run your life; don’t let it happen to you!

    2. SQRLSY One
      December.11.2020 at 11:17 am

      Thanks, MollyGodiva, for a voice of reason! Currently, large numbers of “R” folks are turning into fascists… They will NOT be content until we have a 1-party “R” state! All of history (and all of current international comparisons) SCREAM at us, that 1-party states do NOT work as well as multi-party states! But try and explain that to hyper-partisan “R” types!

  7. Ken Shultz
    December.11.2020 at 11:10 am

    However small the level of credibility that the House Freedom Caucus enjoys, Boehm’s credibility is even lower.

  8. Jackand Ace
    December.11.2020 at 11:11 am

    This is a story about the Republican Party. It isn’t a story about Donald Trump. That horse left the barn 4 years ago.

    Trump is a con-man. Period. Always has been, always will be. What’s new is one of our major parties, the GOP, has embraced all the authoritarian impulses that Trump displays. They said nothing when children were separated from parents, they were mute when Trump instructed his AG to arrest and prosecute his political rivals, they looked the other way when Trump cozied up to every authoritarian leader the world over. And now, when Trump is actively looking to abolish every vote that wasn’t for him, the GOP actually supports the effort.

    So, Boehm, if you’re concerned about all those characteristics a fascist like Trump displays, well, you should know that since it’s been accepted by the entire GOP, it’s here to stay. For the next 4 years, every time Trump screams that the GOP needs to jump, they’ll ask how high. McConnell, Rubio, Cruz, Pompeo, Haley, all of them.

    You actually believed the Freedom Caucus were principled? They’re Republicans, part of the cult.

    1. Sevo
      December.11.2020 at 11:12 am

      “This is a story about the Republican Party. It isn’t a story about Donald Trump. That horse left the barn 4 years ago.”

      Jackass is here to prove once again what lying lefty shits believe.

    2. Sevo
      December.11.2020 at 11:18 am

      “…They said nothing when children were separated from parents,..”
      Even less when Obama did.

      “…they were mute when Trump instructed his AG to arrest and prosecute his political rivals,..”
      Your lies are lacking cites

      “…they looked the other way when Trump cozied up to every authoritarian leader the world over…”
      You mean when he did statecraft, jackass?

      “…And now, when Trump is actively looking to abolish every vote that wasn’t for him, the GOP actually supports the effort…”
      More lies, same number of cites: Zero.
      Fuck off and die.

  9. Megagigabite
    December.11.2020 at 11:11 am

    Were there states that used executive fiat to alter election processes that did not swing Biden? I know several states had some sort of change to their process, but I haven’t heard of any that actually swung to or in the very least increased vote tallies in favor of Trump…

  10. JesseAz
    December.11.2020 at 11:16 am

    Reason’s writers are in no place to discuss credibility.

    1. JesseAz
      December.11.2020 at 11:18 am

      I mean even Robbie faltered yesterday claiming ENB didn’t project victimhood.

  11. tr2000
    December.11.2020 at 11:17 am

    I don’t see where the conflict in principles lies. Supporting a judicial review of election results is consistent with a belief in accountable and limited government. Those with libertarian sensibilities should embrace the increasing distrust in federal institutions and the increasing use of checks and balances that is a direct result of that.

Please to post comments