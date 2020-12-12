Election 2020

Trump Lost Because SCOTUS Answers to the Constitution, Not to Him

Trump’s judicial humiliation is now complete.

|

rollcallpix126138
(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

Outgoing President Donald Trump and his most fervent liberal critics seem to share one thing in common. Namely, they both appear to believe that Republican-appointed judges will be knee-jerk supporters of Republican politicians in court. The U.S. Supreme Court's actions last night should disabuse both sides of that simplistic and wrong-headed view.

On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a frivolous and error-riddled lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to directly intervene in the 2020 election by throwing out the results in four states—Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin—that went for President-elect Joe Biden. On Friday night, the Supreme Court wiped that nonsense from its docket with the eagerness of someone wiping dog excrement from the bottom of a shoe.

"The State of Texas's motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution," the Court's order declared. "Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot." In short, SCOTUS answers to the Constitution, not to Trump.

Two members of the Court, Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, did note that, in their view, the Court is duty-bound to let parties file a bill of complaint in a case that falls within the Court's "original jurisdiction," a category that, per Article III, includes "Controversies between two or more States."

But Alito, joined by Thomas, also said this: "I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief." The other relief sought by Texas in this case was the judicial invalidation of the election results in four battleground states that voted for Biden. Therefore, what the Alito/Thomas legalese means in plain English is that Texas and Trump lost 9-0.

"This is the big one," Trump tweeted on Wednesday, referring to the Texas suit. It sure was, though not in the way that Trump meant.

"If the Supreme Court ultimately rejects the far-fetched lawsuit that was filed this week by Texas, as I suspect it will," I recently wrote, "Trump's judicial humiliation will be complete."

With this case dead and buried, Trump's judicial humiliation is complete.

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of A Glorious Liberty: Frederick Douglass and the Fight for an Antislavery Constitution (Potomac Books).

  4. Earth Skeptic
    December.12.2020 at 10:52 am

    Seems like Reason is going all in on the last round of Trump bashing.

    Do we expect them to pivot on Jan 20?

    1. Syd Henderson
      December.12.2020 at 11:00 am

      Sure. They’ll always oppose the incumbent administration.

      1. Mother's Lament
        December.12.2020 at 11:10 am

        Hahahahahaha… oh wow!

        1. Eric
          December.12.2020 at 11:30 am

          Syd is right. You’d know that if you’d read Reason during the Bush or Obama admins.

    2. MollyGodiva
      December.12.2020 at 11:00 am

      Saying what they attempted was unconstitutional is not Trump bashing, nor is it supporting Biden. It is an honest assessment of the legal merits.

      1. Mother's Lament
        December.12.2020 at 11:13 am

        “With this case dead and buried, Trump’s judicial humiliation is complete”

        I bet Damon popped a chubby writing that. Jeff here obviously did reading it.

      2. bevis the lumberjack
        December.12.2020 at 11:40 am

        I thought this lawsuit was bullshit from the start, but the tone of this article is kinda over the top.

    3. Eric
      December.12.2020 at 11:26 am

      “ Do we expect them to pivot on Jan 20?”

      Yes. In fact they’ve already been running articles critical of Biden. Once Trump is gone, and hopefully irrelevant, they won’t have to talk about him anymore. However, he’s still the president and he’s attempting to overturn the election. Seems relevant to discuss, no?

  5. Kungpowderfinger
    December.12.2020 at 10:55 am

    Here’s your return to a “normal presidency”, they’re bringing back Susan Rice.

    https://apnews.com/article/susan-rice-policy-advisor-joe-biden-9e2faea3bf168bab198475dc8be1ec3d

    Perfect choice for the Democrats: willing to lie to the public (Benghazi), will “unmask” political enemies in intelligence reports to the media (Flynn), and a war-boner on top of it all. Probably end up being Kamala’s VP once they unload Biden.

  6. MollyGodiva
    December.12.2020 at 11:02 am

    As I keep writing, the refusal of SCOTUS to take shit on the constitution does not mean they are not partisan hacks. Only time and well reasoned (even if I disagree) opinions will determine that. The census case is their real first test.

    1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      December.12.2020 at 11:17 am

      That you are already starting the scotus hate says you are nothing but a partisan hack yourself.

      1. MollyGodiva
        December.12.2020 at 11:21 am

        True, but rarely I am wrong about things. I hope my assessment of the SC is one of those times.

  7. Mother's Lament
    December.12.2020 at 11:08 am

    “Sullum’s starting to look a little too obvious Damon, so you and Eric are going to take over…”

  8. StackOfCoins
    December.12.2020 at 11:11 am

    The sooner he is out, and reason starts policing sleepy Joe, the better.

    1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      December.12.2020 at 11:19 am

      Reason polices nothing they just fling shit around to see what sticks. It’s what binds them together with their more violent progressive counterparts.

  9. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.12.2020 at 11:20 am

    So why is Boehm posting his bitchy posts on the courts ahead of Root?

    This editorial staff is a mess.

  10. MatthewSlyfield
    December.12.2020 at 11:21 am

    Two members of the Court, Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, did note that, in their view, the Court is duty-bound to let parties file a bill of complaint in a case that falls within the Court’s “original jurisdiction,” a category that, per Article III, includes “Controversies between two or more States.”

    But that’s not what Article III says. There is a federal statute that uses that language, but what Article III says is:

    In all Cases affecting Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, and those in which a State shall be Party, the supreme Court shall have original Jurisdiction.

    Note, that says a state, singular.

  11. Ra's al Gore
    December.12.2020 at 11:24 am

    Enjoy the dead Arab and African civilians in all the new wars you’re getting, Reason.

    Enjoy the selling of us all out to China, Reason.

    Thinking the suit was pointless is one thing. Glee over a corrupt, doddering old man winning to put Wall Street back in charge isn’t free minds or free markets.

    Fuck off and die, Reason.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.12.2020 at 11:27 am

      Enjoy, Reason.

      https://twitter.com/ZaidJilani/status/1337553913034235906

      I’m loving the replies to every one of these stories from Democrats who are like, wait shady payments from a foreign country to the son of the president? We no longer care!

    2. Ra's al Gore
      December.12.2020 at 11:28 am

      Enjoy, Reason

      https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1337491586737971200

      It began when, as a CNN journalist, she expressed indignation that someone had leaked Biden’s comments to
      @ryangrim
      . When people mockingly said that the only information journalists should report abut Biden is what’s officially approved, she thought they were serious & agreed.

    3. Ra's al Gore
      December.12.2020 at 11:29 am

      Enjoy, Reason

      https://twitter.com/BrookeSingman/status/1337786488323444737
      “[P]lease have keys made available for new office mates: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Jim Biden,” the email states.

      Hunter Biden also requests keys for Gongwen Dong, whom he describes as an “emissary” for Chairman Ye Jianming — the chairman of CEFC Chinese Energy Co.

    4. Ra's al Gore
      December.12.2020 at 11:30 am

      Enjoy, Reason.

      https://twitter.com/RubinReport/status/1337528987380170752

      This really might be the tweet of 2020.

      A Facebook comms guy saying he won’t link to a story but will still fact check and censor.

      His previously employment includes Democrat politicians and organizations.

      And of course story turns out to be true.

    5. Ra's al Gore
      December.12.2020 at 11:31 am

      Fuck off and die, Reason

      https://twitter.com/megynkelly/status/1337399873969262593

      The Hunter Biden story was actively suppressed by ⁦
      @jack
      ⁩, FB & virtually all media—the same ones now lecturing us on how the election was fair. We can argue re voting procedures, but let’s be clear: this was nothing close to a “fair” election.

    6. StackOfCoins
      December.12.2020 at 11:35 am

      Maybe they’re just tired of Trump, you know?

      1. Ra's al Gore
        December.12.2020 at 11:37 am

        Die, Reason.

        1. Eric
          December.12.2020 at 11:44 am

          Another Trump sycophant in need of some post election Prozac.

  12. SQRLSY One
    December.12.2020 at 11:39 am

    So I hear that Trump is VERY soon going to deliver that long-awaited concession speech! Advance copy below!

    My most-senior inside contact at the White House has surreptitiously slipped me an advance copy of the lame-duck POTUS’s concession speech. Without further ado, here it is:

    Friends, non-foreigner-type True Americans, and all who Make America Great Again, lend me your ears! I come to bury Biden, not to praise him. Biden and his minions stole the elections, and we must dishonor that! To Make America Great Again, we must invent the most fantastic, fabulous, YUUUGEST BIGNESS EVAH SEEN, in the ways of truly factually fictitious, but Spiritually and Metaphorically True, NEW Republican ballots! Because I have directed My Generals and My Scientists to research the current and past performance, efficacy, and patriotism of one-party states, versus multi-party states. As I have directed them to, My impartial, unbiased, data-driven council of My Generals and My Scientists have determined that yea verily, one-party states work better! Therefore, we must all strive for the Glorious Day, when America becomes a one-party state, under the One True Party, the Republican Party! (Pause for applause, to be continued).

    But for now, the courts have sided with Biden and his camel-toe, and Antifa, BLM, and all the Marxist terrorists. We must let the courts have it their way, with mayo on the side. I mean, with Mao Tse Tung on the side, but without the Proud Boys standing back and standing by. Thank you, Proud Boys, for having stood by me. Also, thank you, Steve Bannon, Vladimir Putin, Kim Ill Dung, and Pepe the Stolen-Intellectual-Property Frog. Pepe, watch out for Miss Piggy, she and her “pre-nuptial contracts” will clean your clock, just like Melania is set to clean mine soon! But I digest.

    So we can’t disrepute what the nasty courts have said, or there might be civil war. Sad! The courts aren’t very American these days! And if you don’t like what I just said? Well, I’m sorry that you feel that way!

    So congratulations to Biden for having stolen the elections! This is America, so we must properly honor the decisions of the courts, in a dishonorable way! Biden can come and live with us in the White House, per the wishes of the courts. He can pour our covfefe for us, for Steve Bannon, Pepe the Frog, and I, and Jill can make sandwiches for us. We promise to call him POTUS, and her, First Lady! POTUS of covfefe, and First Lady of sandwiches, that is! Hey Biden! Get yer butt over here! Pepe needs some covfefe!

    That setup will get us by for a little while! Meanwhile, we can schedule the NEW run-off elections, this time without any fraudulent so-called “Democratic” votes being allowed, and we can do this RIGHT the next time!

    Meanwhile, congratulations to Joe Stalin-Biden, on being elected POTUS of pouring covfefe for Pepe!

  13. Ra's al Gore
    December.12.2020 at 11:41 am

    https://twitter.com/rachelbovard/status/1337405995425947654

    Big Tech companies actively gate-keep the flow of information on which free societies depend, and they do it at an unprecedented scale. This much corporate control over “truth” ultimately distorts independent thought and directly undermines the democratic social order.
    Quote Tweet
    John Roberts
    @johnrobertsFox
    · Dec 10
    Posing this question: If @Twitter and @Facebook censor a news story that ultimately turns out to be true, what does that say about the role of big tech in our democracy?

Please to post comments