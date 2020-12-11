Coronavirus

Pandemic Lockdown Battles Offer Glimpses of Political Conflicts to Come

Under punitive federalism, localities refuse dictates from above while state and federal officials retaliate.

(Katrina Kochneva/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Across the country, government officials are tightening and reimposing curfews, stay-at-home orders, mask mandates, and other restrictions as COVID-19 numbers climb. But with public patience over lockdowns wearing thin, many individuals and local authorities openly reject rules that drive people to poverty and despair. County sheriffs in California, New York, North Dakota, Oregon and elsewhere say they'll have nothing to do with enforcement efforts and spar with governors who resent such independence.

It's the rebellious spirit of the earlier sanctuary city and Second Amendment sanctuary movements, amplified by the pressures of the pandemic into an eruption of what some legal scholars call "punitive federalism." Get used to it, because our politically polarized era offers fresh soil for such dictates and defiance.

California's revolt is especially widespread. "All told, over a third of Californians live in a county with a sheriff promising not to enforce the governor's stay-at-home order," Reason's Christian Britschgi pointed out this week. Ironically, when Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened to withhold funds from jurisdictions that ignore his dictates, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco snapped back that the governor was behaving just like President Trump, who California's elected officials have criticized for using money in an effort to extract compliance.

"These more recent conflicts represent more than 'uncooperative federalism,'" Richard Schragger of the University of Virginia School of Law wrote earlier this year. "What has emerged instead is something that could be called 'punitive federalism'—a regime in which the periphery disagrees with or attempts to work around the center and the center seeks to punish those who do so, not just rein them in."

But Schragger referred not to battles over pandemic lockdowns, but to conflicts between state governments imposing restrictions on firearms and self-defense rights and localities that refuse to enforce them. He saw the inspiration for such revolts in earlier resistance by sanctuary cities against federal immigration rules.

"The Second Amendment sanctuaries movement borrows from the language and rhetoric of the immigrants' rights movement," he added. "Insofar as the enforcement of state and federal law often depends on the cooperation of local officials, the movement also deploys some of the same strategies: passive non-cooperation, indirect resistance, and rhetorical disobedience."

In both cases, localities resisted rules imposed further up the political food chain that conflicted with dominant local values.

Sure enough, tensions in California predate the pandemic and reflect serious conflicts between those who control the state's government and some localities heavily populated by those with strongly divergent views. In rural northern California "the sweeping pandemic edicts out of Sacramento are the latest in a long line of grievances about California's liberal policies, from new gas taxes, to minimum wage hikes, to environmental restrictions, to gun control," the Sacramento Bee noted in October, before the latest round of rules and resistance.

The pandemic, with its potentially dire consequences for bankrupted business owners, idled workers, isolated families, and sidelined students has brought such long-simmering tensions among America's mutually loathing political factions to a head.

"The COVID-19 pandemic will be 2020's defining federalism event," Greg Goelzhauser of Utah State University and David M Konisky of Indiana University observed this past summer in Publius: The Journal of Federalism. "Moreover, the pandemic has reinforced the themes of polarization and punitiveness governing contemporary intergovernmental conflict. The partisan divide continues to permeate most dimensions of American federalism."

Like Schragger, Goelzhauser and Konisky describe the cycle of resistance and retaliation among different levels of government as "punitive federalism." But they focus on recent federal vs. state battles over pandemic responses, immigration, environmental rules, and other issues and wonder "whether punitive federalism is a short-term phenomenon idiosyncratic to the Trump administration or a more lasting feature of American politics."

Still, they allow that "this type of retaliatory behavior may have been prevalent in past presidential administrations." Frankly, it's obvious from the history of sanctuary cities and Second Amendment sanctuaries—as well as earlier battles over drug and gun laws— that "punitive federalism" isn't new, it's just becoming more widespread.

That such conflicts are very likely to be a "more lasting feature of American politics" is suggested by the deep polarization of American politics and the fact that Americans approached the recently concluded presidential election unwilling to accept a loss.

"Our data shows that partisans are quite open to their preferred presidential candidate rejecting the legitimacy of the election if they claim credible evidence of illegal voting or foreign interference," the Democracy Fund Voter Study Group reported in August.

As I write, not only does President Donald Trump's team continue to contest results that show by any reasonable measure that he lost, but only 24 percent of Republicans trust the outcome (compared to 95 percent of Democrats and 67 percent of independents) in an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll conducted from December 1-6.

Republicans convinced that the election was stolen from their guy are unlikely to abide by the dictates of the new Biden administration. And Democrats who already shared a mutual hatred with Republicans are almost certain to clash with Republican officials at the state and local level.

Additionally, there's plenty for people to battle over in a politically polarized country in which partisan identity has come to infect almost every aspect of life.

"What if polarization is less like a fence getting taller over time and more like an oil spill that spreads from its source to gradually taint more and more previously 'apolitical' attitudes, opinions, and preferences?" wrote Pennsylvania State University's Daniel DellaPosta in a study published in June in American Sociological Review. He points out that even lifestyle choices have taken on political overtones.

Even worse, government in our country claims near-absolute authority to intervene in almost all matters, as we've seen during the pandemic. That leaves little in life immune to dictates, revolt, and retaliation.

So, get accustomed to orders issued from on high that are then ignored by dissenting individuals and localities. And prepare for the resulting battles and attempted punishments. That sort of punitive federalism is likely to be a common sight in the years to come.

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

  1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.11.2020 at 1:09 pm

    I’m ok moving to a confederation where California and New York have no say over anything except what happens inside their borders.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.11.2020 at 1:21 pm

      Remember our national motto.
      Out of many, one California.
      (E pluribus unum Californium)

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      December.11.2020 at 1:27 pm

      I hear Texit is getting some steam behind it.

      1. Nardz
        December.11.2020 at 2:05 pm

        I’m hoping for FLexit.

        Best name too

      2. CE
        December.11.2020 at 2:15 pm

        I was hoping Trump’s victory on Election Day would hold up so California, Oregon and Washington would secede and form Leftopia.

        Instead Texas is going to bolt.

    3. IreneHowes
      December.11.2020 at 1:36 pm

    4. Red Rocks White Privilege
      December.11.2020 at 1:39 pm

      Or perhaps breaking up California and New York into additional states so the people within those areas can run their affairs as they see fit. Same with the rest of Oregon breaking off from Portland and Eugene, eastern Washington from the Seattle-Tacoma area, and the areas outside of Colorado’s Front Range and liberal elite ski towns.

      Note: I’m okay with this happening in red states, too. El Paso, Houston, and the Dallas-San Antonio corridor, for example, should feel free to run their affairs separate from the rest of Texas. The Jackson area in Wyoming should feel free to run their area like the elite neo-yuppie haven that it’s become without . Boise, Moscow, SLC, and Park City should be able to run their affairs separate from the rest of Idaho and Utah. Montgomery and Birmingham should be able to break off from Alabama, and Atlanta from the rest Georgia. The southern half of Florida should break apart from the northern area and panhandle.

      The country might become a little less polarized if states are permitted to break up along current political lines so their residents don’t feel disenfranchised by the current, existing state majorities. We need more states, not fewer.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        December.11.2020 at 1:40 pm

        *Wyoming should feel free to run their area like the elite neo-yuppie haven that it’s become without the rest of the state controlling their affairs.

      2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        December.11.2020 at 1:41 pm

        PLS do! We need more Democrat Senators to counter the right-wing, rural retards in Congress right now.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          December.11.2020 at 2:05 pm

          Why do you think they wouldn’t balance each other out? The US went on for decades splitting up new territories between free and slave ones. Things only started breaking down when “popular sovereignty” was introduced.

          If the Democrats had continued to follow the Missouri Compromise, had the Republicans allowed the line to be extended to the Pacific, and had Douglas not tried to split the baby by appealing to democracy with the “popular sovereignty” idea, the Civil War might never have happened. The South still may have seceded, but the odds of a war breaking out over the slavery issue would have been slimmer.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.11.2020 at 1:12 pm

    If these lockdowns have done nothing else, they have at least made clear how despotic all politicians and government bureaucrats are. With a divided government and all those proggies trying to shove the Green New Socialism down everybody’s throats, Biden having clarity only a few minutes a day, and Kamala chomping at the bit to depose Biden, the next four years are only going to increase this distrust of government and the media.

    I think there is an even chance that the media will self-destruct in a civil war after their ever more desperately blatant excuses for the Democrats finally get so sordid that some recognize the opportunity to start telling the truth, and the tech giants finally get some spine as their favorite little socialist party comes after them with anti-trust lawsuits.

    1. lap83
      December.11.2020 at 1:21 pm

      “If these lockdowns have done nothing else, they have at least made clear how despotic all politicians and government bureaucrats are. ”

      Maybe you have been led to believe that the lockdowns are bad everywhere, but they’re not. Some local governments have been much better than others.

      I think the lesson is, don’t trust what they say…look at what they do. Don’t believe the officials who say this will go away if we just wear a mask for 100 more days or get the vaccine. If they haven’t loosened restrictions yet, they never will.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.11.2020 at 1:25 pm

      If these lockdowns have done nothing else, they have at least made clear how despotic all politicians and government bureaucrats are.

      Especially at the local level. Credit where credit’s due, Trump has dealt with this pandemic with high deference to federalism.

      1. Idle Hands
        December.11.2020 at 1:28 pm

        But isn’t he a dictator?

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          December.11.2020 at 1:30 pm

          The Dictatorist!

      2. Zeb
        December.11.2020 at 1:41 pm

        Yeah, that’s pretty much my favorite thing about Trump. Even without the principle fo federalism, the US is too big to have a single policy for something like this. It was dumb for all the states to take action when they did. They should have waited until there was an actual emergency happening to declare emergencies (and they never should have even considered “lockdown” because it’s fucking evil). It would have been even dumber if someone had tried to impose a national policy.

    3. Red Rocks White Privilege
      December.11.2020 at 1:43 pm

      It’s not just that, it’s how hyper-risk averse Gen-Xers and Millennials have become, their increasing deference to “experts” even in the face of those experts’ own data contradicting their recommendations, and willingness to emotionally manipulate and destroy the lives of people who won’t go along with the fear porn.

    4. Nardz
      December.11.2020 at 2:07 pm

      So you’ve completely missed the history of totalitarian nations and how they develop…

  3. Petter_John
    December.11.2020 at 1:14 pm

  4. Dillinger
    December.11.2020 at 1:34 pm

    >>that show by any reasonable measure that he lost
    >>Under punitive federalism

    you cheer fraud and advocate for punitive federalism.

  5. Jefferson's Ghost
    December.11.2020 at 1:39 pm

    “Frankly, it’s obvious from the history of sanctuary cities and Second Amendment sanctuaries—as well as earlier battles over drug and gun laws— that “punitive federalism” isn’t new, it’s just becoming more widespread.”

    Yep. And I, for one, welcome it.

  6. lap83
    December.11.2020 at 1:45 pm

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/covid-19-vaccine-makers-turn-toward-testing-children-11607688001?commentId=e4bd1cb3-10b8-4f71-afba-5e0650260685#comments_sector

    The vaccine makers have started testing children to make teacher’s unions feel safer. These people are evil. My kids are never ever going to public school.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.11.2020 at 1:56 pm

      How big is your union?

      1. lap83
        December.11.2020 at 2:02 pm

        I think the rate of membership is lower than in other states but I feel like the covid craziness is still high from what I hear. Kids wear masks. arbitrary rules about social distancing, etc

  7. Idle Hands
    December.11.2020 at 1:46 pm

    the political conflict to come is the lockdowners and gov workers looking to keep their budgets afloat after they crushed and destroyed the business’s of the people they depend on to fund the system.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    December.11.2020 at 1:53 pm

    Republicans convinced that the election was stolen from their guy are unlikely to abide by the dictates of the new Biden administration.

    I doubt this. It will be irrelevant to anyone ballsy enough to reject DC central planning whether those bureaucrats were duly elected or not. Hell, the very same thing played out after the 2016 election and those very same people who rejected the winner as a foreign puppet also later pleaded with him to order in illegal federal mask mandate.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.11.2020 at 1:55 pm

      Trump didn’t dictate enough, I gather.

  9. Foo_dd
    December.11.2020 at 2:00 pm

    maybe that could be the silver lining….. if the end result is more decentralizing of power. if edicts from on high are ignored long enough, eventually the delusion that those on high have any authority will begin to fade. i think we are there with marijuana. next, everything else.

  10. CE
    December.11.2020 at 2:08 pm

    Refusing dictates from above? Seems like the Dems have been ripping Trump for not handing down enough dictates from above.

Please to post comments