What Does Trump's Post-Election Behavior Tell Us About American Politics?

It's been a bad few days for Donald Trump's lawyers, court cases, and political party. But has it been bad for the rest of us as well?

That's the question dominating the second half of this week's Reason Roundtable. The first 30 minutes are all about this year's COVID-tainted Thanksgiving—recipes, serving strategies, tips for sidestepping political conversations, and grisly family traditions (including a "Cranberry Man" you cannot unhear). We also describe what we're thankful for, in a very on-brand way.

Speaking of which: Got questions for Roundtable podcasters Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and Katherine Mangu-Ward? Please email them to podcasts@reason.com before December 1, and we will tackle them during our annual Webathon, which begins at the end of this month. You'll be glad you did!

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music "Pizzi Waltz" by Kadir Demir.

Relevant links from the show:

