Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) Statement on Court Ruling in Trump v. Boockvar Is Worth Reading

The Pennsylvania Senator offered an appropriate response to the Trump campaign's failed election litigation

Over the weekend, a federal district court judge through out the Trump campaign's effort to challenge the Pennsylvania election results in Donald J. Trump for President v. Boockvar. The strongly worded opinion by Judge Matthew Brann excoriates the Trump campaign's legal team, their arguments, and their tactics.

In response to the ruling, Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) issued a statement that is worth quoting in full, as it provides a model for how other elected Republicans should be handling the Trump campaign's legal maneuvers.

With today's decision by Judge Matthew Brann, a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist, to dismiss the Trump campaign's lawsuit, President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania.

This ruling follows a series of procedural losses for President Trump's campaign. On Friday, the state of Georgia certified the victory of Joe Biden after a hand recount of paper ballots confirmed the conclusion of the initial electronic count. Michigan lawmakers rejected the apparent attempt by President Trump to thwart the will of Michigan voters and select an illegitimate slate of electoral college electors. These developments, together with the outcomes in the rest of the nation, confirm that Joe Biden won the 2020 election and will become the 46th President of the United States.

I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory. They are both dedicated public servants and I will be praying for them and for our country. Unsurprisingly, I have significant policy disagreements with the President-elect. However, as I have done throughout my career, I will seek to work across the aisle with him and his administration, especially on those areas where we may agree, such as continuing our efforts to combat COVID-19, breaking down barriers to expanding trade, supporting the men and women of our armed forces, and keeping guns out of the hands of violent criminals and the dangerously mentally ill.

Make no mistake about it, I am deeply disappointed that President Trump and Vice President Pence were not re-elected. I endorsed the president and voted for him. During his four years in office, his administration achieved much for the American people. The tax relief and regulatory overhauls that President Trump enacted with Republicans in Congress produced the strongest economy of my adult life. He also should be applauded for forging historic peace agreements in the Middle East, facilitating the rapid development of a COVID-19 vaccine through Operation Warp Speed, appointing three outstanding Supreme Court justices, and keeping America safe by neutralizing ISIS and killing terrorists like Qasem Soleimani and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

To ensure that he is remembered for these outstanding accomplishments, and to help unify our country, President Trump should accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process.

Indulging the President's continued efforts to delegitimize the election through frivolous litigation and conspiracy mongering is not patriotic. It is quite the opposite. Elections have consequences, and in this election the Republican presidential candidate lost. Republicans and others who supported Trump need to acknowledge this fact and move on, as Senator Toomey has.

Alas, there is reason to believe the shenanigans will continue. The Trump campaign filed a notice of appeal in the Pennsylvania litigation with the U.S. Court of Appeals yesterday, but did not ask the court to delay certification of the Pennsylvania results. Other suits remain pending in Wisconsin and elsewhere, and some Republican office holders are still seeking to prevent the certification of results in other states. None of this will overturn President-elect Biden's victory. It will, however, continue to exacerbate tribal partisan divisions and undermine confidence in our institutions.

It is long past time for more Republicans to put country over party Trump.

UPDATE: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit is hearing the Trump campaign's appeal on an expedited basis.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Martinned
    November.23.2020 at 10:52 am

    the strongest economy of my adult life

    Wait, what???

    1. Martinned
      November.23.2020 at 10:53 am

      He also should be applauded for forging historic peace agreements in the Middle East, facilitating the rapid development of a COVID-19 vaccine through Operation Warp Speed, appointing three outstanding Supreme Court justices, and keeping America safe by neutralizing ISIS and killing terrorists like Qasem Soleimani and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

      Nvm, the rest of that paragraph is complete fiction too.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        November.23.2020 at 11:04 am

        Really?

        I see that we actually do have peace agreements between Israel and Bahrain, Sudan and the UAE. That’s somewhat historic.

        The Moderna vaccine was produced in record time, and, yes, they did get help from Operation Warp Speed clearing regulatory obstacles.

        You’re free to have your own opinion of Trump’s Supreme court nominations, though you should at least admit there were three.

        And, are Qasem Soleimani and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi still alive?

        1. Martinned
          November.23.2020 at 11:09 am

          peace agreements between Israel and Bahrain, Sudan and the UAE

          Those countries were not at war in the first place.

          they did get help from Operation Warp Speed clearing regulatory obstacles

          That’s not the same as help with “development”.

          you should at least admit there were three.

          True, point withdrawn.

          are Qasem Soleimani and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi still alive?

          The former wasn’t a terrorist but an Iranian general, and the latter wasn’t killed by the US but blew himself up.

          1. Brett Bellmore
            November.23.2020 at 11:21 am

            “Those countries were not at war in the first place.”

            They were not actively at war, which is not the same thing as being at peace.

            “That’s not the same as help with “development”.”

            It certainly is, unless maybe you think they can proceed with trials without regulatory clearance.

            “The former wasn’t a terrorist but an Iranian general”

            Hardly mutually exclusive jobs.

            “and the latter wasn’t killed by the US but blew himself up.”

            To avoid imminent capture, which is close enough.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    November.23.2020 at 10:59 am

    I thought the legal avenue was pretty much doomed once the Supreme court refused the pre-election cases challenging election law violations. That refusal assured that the only plausible remedy would be decertifying elections in whole states, something the judiciary would do under only the most outrageous circumstances. And there was enough opacity engineered into the system to make sure you couldn’t prove to a judge that the circumstances were outrageous.

    Still, that didn’t mean that Trump wasn’t entitled to exhaust his legal options, or that some good wouldn’t have come of exposing exactly what has been going on with the Supreme court’s tacit approval. Or it would expose Trump’s complaints as meritless.

    Denying a hearing on the merits, of course, makes sure that the exposure won’t meaningfully take place, in either direction. It just leaves the whole question unsettled.

    1. Martinned
      November.23.2020 at 11:10 am

      Speaking of denying a hearing on the merits, have you worked out yet which standard of review should apply?

      1. Poor Yorick
        November.23.2020 at 11:21 am

        The normal one.

    2. apedad
      November.23.2020 at 11:16 am

      “And there was enough opacity engineered into the system to make sure you couldn’t prove to a judge that the circumstances were outrageous.”

      Wouldn’t outrageous incidents be rather apparent – being outrageous and all.

      Like EVERY freaking election there’s going to irregularities, mistakes, and YES fraud and illegal activity, and this election was no different.

      But there’s ABSOLUTELY no evidence or info that would even come close to having the overall results overturned.

    3. Noscitur a sociis
      November.23.2020 at 11:23 am

      Still, that didn’t mean that Trump wasn’t entitled to exhaust his legal options

      Who is suggesting that Trump isn’t so entitled?

      His problem is that he pretty much has exhausted his legal options, and it turns out that he didn’t have a case.

  3. Josh R
    November.23.2020 at 11:14 am

    Although he will leave the White House on January 20, Trump will never concede. He will endlessly tweet how he was robbed to rile up his base and perhaps setup a 2024 run. As such, the GOP can’t put Trump behind them.

    1. bernard11
      November.23.2020 at 11:22 am

      Not only that.

      He will continue to file baseless lawsuits and appeals, behave as destructively as possible, and put whatever obstacles he can in the way of a smooth transition.

      Republicans who tolerate his conduct are simply being cowardly and disloyal.

