As Trump's Election Conspiracy Theories Get Crazier, Some Republicans Are Finally Backing Away

More should do the same.

With President Donald Trump's campaign largely abandoning the claim that widespread voter fraud swung the election's outcome—a claim for which the campaign's lawyers struggled to provide evidence—the president's supporters have moved along to two outlandish new tactics to avoid admitting defeat.

The first tactic involves claiming that Trump was the victim—and isn't he always—of a vote-rigging scheme allegedly perpetrated by Democratic Party operatives and Dominion Voting Systems, a company that manufactures electronic voting machines and their software. Those allegations have been percolating through the right-wing fever swamps for days, but on Thursday afternoon they were given a full endorsement by Sidney Powell, one of Trump's top election lawyers, who sketched out a massive conspiracy that stretches far enough to include Hugo Chavez, the former Venezuelan dictator who has been dead since 2013.

"What we are really dealing with here and uncovering more by the day is the massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba, and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States," Powell claimed. Later, she said Trump had actually won the election "by a landslide" before as many as 7 million votes were switched electronically to President-elect Joe Biden.

While discussing Powell's press conference on Thursday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said the allegations, if proven, would constitute "the single greatest crime in American history." He's probably right. But, as Carlson went on to point out, the allegations are a long way from being proven. In fact, Powell has rebuked his offers to bring forward the evidence of these explosive claims.

Publicly, the Trump campaign has offered nothing that could be rightfully called evidence to support these wild conspiracy theories. Many of the specific claims have already been debunked, so there's no need to go through them one-by-one here. The longer this goes on without Trump's attorneys offering evidence of this huge scandal, the more obvious it becomes that these claims are not meant to hold up in court, but merely intended to create doubt about the election's outcome and to cloud the minds, specifically, of a few key Republicans.

Which brings us to the second tactic. Trump has personally invited some of the top Republicans in the Michigan state legislature to meet with him in the White House on Friday. It is unlikely that the topic of conversation will be the struggles of the University of Michigan football team. As anyone who follows the president's Twitter feed can tell, he's had only one thing on his mind for weeks.

The Michigan legislature, like all state legislatures, is responsible for the final certification of the results of the election. That could happen as soon as Monday. Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican, said earlier this week that lawmakers would not vote to discard the election results. Biden won the state by about 157,000 votes.

The Trump campaign strategy, then, seems to go something like this: Make loud, explosive allegations about the legitimacy of the election to gin up Trump's increasingly conspiracy theory-obsessed base as a way to pressure state lawmakers in Michigan (and potentially other states too) to refuse to certify the outcome of the election. Since the federal government, thankfully, doesn't have much control over elections, Trump is resorting to the next best thing: unsubtly threatening to turn his rabid base of supporters against anyone who goes along with this "plot" to "steal" the election.

You don't even have to connect the dots to figure out that's the Trump campaign strategy at this point, because the Trump campaign is helpfully confirming it to reporters.

 

Some Republicans—not enough and certainly not all—have seen enough of this nonsense. In a statement to The Washington Post on Thursday night, Sen. Ben Sasse (R–Neb.) pointed out the obvious disconnect between what Trump's legal team is saying at press conferences and what they are saying in courtrooms.

"When Trump campaign lawyers have stood before courts under oath, they have repeatedly refused to actually allege grand fraud—because there are legal consequences for lying to judges," Sasse noted.

Sasse said the Trump team's "wild press conferences erode public trust," and he called on Trump's attorneys to stop pressuring electors and state officials to refuse to certify the vote counts in Michigan.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R–Utah), who has been on the receiving end of a close loss in a presidential election, was even more direct. "Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the president has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election," Romney said in a statement posted to Twitter. "It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president."

More prominent Republicans should join Sasse and Romney in rebuking Trump's behavior—but, then, how many times in the past four years has that been the case?

Trump's attempt to bully and conspiracy-monger his way to a second term is in keeping with his character, of course. He rose to prominence on the political right by amplifying a conspiracy theory about then-President Barack Obama. He'll ride out of the White House with the Republican Party's defining characteristic being, as National Review's Kevin Williamson put it on Thursday, "conspiracy kookery."

What began in the wake of the election as an apparent attempt to "humor" the president and cushion his ego has metastasized. It's still unlikely to change the results of the election. Flipping the results in Michigan wouldn't give Trump enough electoral votes to win. Georgia finalized its recount on Friday and reported that Biden had indeed carried the state. Pennsylvania and other key states are expected to certify their results early next week.

If Powell or Trump's other attorneys have evidence to confirm their wild accusations regarding the election, now is the time to show it. Without it, they are guilty of abetting a ridiculous scheme to undermine the legitimacy of American elections for personal, egotistical reasons. That so few Republicans seem willing to admit those basic facts speaks volumes.

  1. MikeP2
    November.20.2020 at 12:27 pm

    “If Powell or Trump’s other attorneys have evidence to confirm their wild accusations regarding the election, now is the time to show it.”

    Stupid statement. The time to show it is to the court or legislature, not to the public. The public is irrelevant at this point.

    It’s simple, really, and your frantic gaslighting doesn’t change the facts. It’s one of three things….
    1) They have something significant and they fully expect to get satisfaction in the courts/legislature.
    2) They kinda have something, but it will be a tough sell.
    3) They are blowing smoke for god-knows-what-reason and it will blow up in their face.

    My opinion is #2, and the press conferences are just battlespace preparation to keep the momentum, as well as to put the opposition off-guard. If they think they have something, it would make sense to keep the dems reacting to them.

    but at the end of the day, we will know in a couple weeks. And you penning mindless drivel and gaslighting is a waste of everyone’s time, and your credibility.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      November.20.2020 at 12:37 pm

      Good summary, and Eric really ought to stop illustrating TDS for his own sanity.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      November.20.2020 at 12:38 pm

      I vote 3 maybe with a hint of 2. Rudy lost a lot of credibility before the election when he claimed he had the goods on Biden’s pay off scandal which never materialized.

      1. MikeP2
        November.20.2020 at 12:41 pm

        I don’t listen to Rudy. If it was just him, I’d agree.

        But Powell and Wood, however. It’s tough to see them going to the mats like this without thinking they have something. Turley wrote yesterday that the claims against Dominion in the press conference could easily be actionable defamation. Seems unlikely that Powell/Wood would make those claims without having enough to protect themselves against a defamation suit.

      2. Social Justice is neither
        November.20.2020 at 12:56 pm

        Never materialized or was never reported on or taken up by the same FBI that gave Clinton a pass on violating national security? I’m sure the Hunter Biden deals and board seats were just coincidentally where his dad held sway.

      3. Juice
        November.20.2020 at 1:24 pm

        https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/11/do-trumps-lawyers-know-what-they-are-doing.php

        They filed affidavits in Michigan based on precincts in Minnesota. Clown show.

    3. bevis the lumberjack
      November.20.2020 at 12:38 pm

      Well, they’ve lost something like 25 court fights. Which trial are they waiting to unveil it at. 30? 50?

      Its an embarrassment to everyone involved. And if they’re not careful they’re gonna mess around and blow the senate, at which point we’re actually fucked.

    4. Agammamon
      November.20.2020 at 12:44 pm

      Stupid statement. The time to show it is to the court or legislature, not to the public. The public is irrelevant at this point.

      So, what’s the point of the press conference then?

      1. Agammamon
        November.20.2020 at 12:46 pm

        I mean, I can get behind the idea that they hold their cards until the trial.

        I can’t get behind the idea that they keep coming out and telling everyone about the amazing evidence of a conspiracy and fraud and all – this sort of hype is just marketing hype and is usually done when the product being marketed is actually mediocre, at best.

        That they keep doing this stuff makes me start to think they don’t actually have anything.

        1. Nardz
          November.20.2020 at 1:08 pm

          The evidence that they (might) have which is not already public (because there is massive evidence we all already have access to):

          1. Affidavits
          2. Data analysis
          3. Forensic examinations

          None of those are very presentable in a press conference. Rudy gave some introduction/overview to those things, which was the stated purpose of their press conference.

          Now why is the left, and establishment, so desperate to not look at anything?
          Why are they going to such lengths to cover up what “isn’t” there?

          1. M. Stack Overflow
            November.20.2020 at 1:14 pm

            “None of those are very presentable in a press conference. ”

            Nor any of your comments, neither.

          2. Agammamon
            November.20.2020 at 1:23 pm

            I get that part.

            I just don’t get the point of the constant hyping of the evidence to the public – especially if the public is irrelevant, per Mike.

      2. MikeP2
        November.20.2020 at 12:50 pm

        could be a number of things…
        1) get more whistleblowers/insiders to come forward
        2) make guilty parties react in fear of what might come out
        3) counter the endless gaslighting from the media
        4) fundraising

    5. Union of Concerned Socks
      November.20.2020 at 12:45 pm

      I vote #3, but this take is nevertheless spot on.

      From the article:

      That so few Republicans seem willing to admit those basic facts speaks volumes.

      Boehm makes me sad. Libertarianism is about individuals, not class struggle or race struggle or party struggle. Individuals. Personally, I think the individuals engaged in this campaign are complete asshats, but they are within their rights. Trying to paint all “Republicans” as being complicit just because they haven’t each penned op-eds is judging a lot of *individuals* without knowing them– very un-libertarian.

  2. Nail
    November.20.2020 at 12:29 pm

    I honestly don’t even know where to start with this article… Holy fuck Boehm. This is one of the worst pieces I’ve read on Reason and I’ve read serious fucking trash here the last 4 years.

    1. M. Stack Overflow
      November.20.2020 at 1:15 pm

      Please, keep on cryin

  3. Ron
    November.20.2020 at 12:30 pm

    isn’t vote rigging the same as voter fraud so i se no change in tactics

    1. Zeb
      November.20.2020 at 1:24 pm

      There are other ways to rig a vote besides fraud. Bribery, for example. But it’s probably pretty hard to make a difference in an outcome without some fraud.

  4. Ron
    November.20.2020 at 12:32 pm

    Proof will be the problem since if it was a program simple enough to change the program before back before it gets investigated thus proof is lost but also why we shouldn’t rely on programs to count

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      November.20.2020 at 12:38 pm

      Wouldn’t change the effects, and that’s all that matters. Vote fraud on the scale claimed is impossible to hide.

    2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      November.20.2020 at 12:54 pm

      I’d imagine there’s hashing involved to detect this kind of fuckery.

      If there isn’t, none of the votes counted by those machines/software should count. None. How could you trust these things if something as simple as “here’s a hash of the software that was running on election night” isn’t being done? It’s basic IT work for anyone who has even minor concerns about the integrity of their system. Forget fraud, if this isn’t being done the people running the system are so incompetent that I wouldn’t trust the results even if they were angels.

  5. Jackand Ace
    November.20.2020 at 12:34 pm

    That you can only point to two prominent Republicans willing to protest authoritarian rule does indeed speak volumes, and is pathetic. But you know full well, there isn’t a Republican Party anymore, it’s the Trump Party. He’s the king maker now, and all those GOPers know it.

    But then, he’s always been nothing but a con man, always searching for the next grift. The real concern is the one poll that showed 70% of Republicans believe Biden won due to fraud. And reading comments from supposed libertarians here, about 70% “libertarians” (I use the term loosely) also agree.

    It hasn’t been just a Trump problem for about 3 years…it’s a Republican and right wing problem. It’s just taken you folks at Readon way to long to recognize it.

    1. MikeP2
      November.20.2020 at 12:36 pm

      I enjoy the recent poll that show even 35% of dems think Biden won by fraud.

      1. a libertarian
        November.20.2020 at 1:21 pm

        Of course we all know how accurate polls are

        1. Zeb
          November.20.2020 at 1:26 pm

          Yeah, usually within 5-10% of the truth. Not good for predicting election outcomes, but not completely meaningless.

    2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      November.20.2020 at 12:43 pm

      That he’s lefties like you spun up and worried so is hilarious. And remember you got Joe Biteme. Which means more graft and corruption from a long time senate fraudster like Biteme will dominate the conversation and no proggie left socialist programs will get implemented. You literally fail each time you try.

  6. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    November.20.2020 at 12:35 pm

    A. There probably has been some fraud, there always is, but Trump lost by the same margin as he won in 2016. Lucky in 2016, unlucky in 2020. Sucks to be us, but it would suck only a little less with Trump in charge.

    B. Massive fraud requires massive coverup. The coverup required invites comparisons to FDR knowing about Pearl Harbor and actively issuing orders to make it possible. It just is not plausible and requires equally massive proof which has not been forthcoming.

    C. Eric’s rush to condemn Trump is as unseemly as Trump’s rush to allege vast conspiracies. Stuff it, Eric; show some common sense, some neutrality, some objectivity, and some sense of understanding liberty.

  7. Nardz
    November.20.2020 at 12:37 pm

    https://twitter.com/EmeraldRobinson/status/1329761612316729346?s=19

    Our media: there’s no evidence!

    Here’s 800 sworn affidavits.

    Our media: there’s no evidence!

    Here’s statistical analysis of impossible vote counts.

    Our media: there’s no evidence!

    Here’s the code that shows how votes flipped for Biden.

    Our media: there’s no evidence!

    1. MollyGodiva
      November.20.2020 at 12:42 pm

      More like:
      Trumpers: This needs to be investigated, so many accusations.

      Everyone else: Ok. We did look into them. The evidence falls apart as soon as it is scrutinized. Will you concede?

      Trumpers: (ignores truth) No, we can not concede while there are so many accusations. This needs to be investigated.

      Everyone else: Ok. We looked at them again. Still nothing. Will you concede?

      Trumpers: (ignores truth, same patter continues)

      1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
        November.20.2020 at 12:44 pm

        Who is the We and Everyone else. Nobody has looked into it. Oh they lie and claim it was investigated. But there was no real investigation. None. Zero. Recounting some ballots is not investigating fraud allegations.

        Are you really this stupid, or just deliberately obtuse.

        1. MikeP2
          November.20.2020 at 12:53 pm

          “Are you really this stupid, or just deliberately obtuse.”

          as the Instapundit likes to say, “embrace the power of “and””

      2. Dillinger
        November.20.2020 at 12:46 pm

        the standard is “the seriousness of the charge demands investigation”

      3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        November.20.2020 at 1:15 pm

        How about providing some links? You complain Trump has no evidence, yet provide no evidence of your own.

    2. a libertarian
      November.20.2020 at 1:22 pm

      “Here’s the code that shows how votes flipped for Biden.”

      lol no code has been provided you incredible dummy

  9. Dillinger
    November.20.2020 at 12:45 pm

    Boehm your blog is awful.

  10. MollyGodiva
    November.20.2020 at 12:46 pm

    You all say “We need to investigate all the allegations before we can move on.” So the Trump team refuses to show the evidence, and makes up new allegations, ensuring that there can not be any final debunking of the claims. They little “evidence” that is produced is quickly debunked. You are either being played like the fools you are, or are willingly complicit. It is long past time for Trump and all his enablers to stop shitting on our republic and clearly state the Trump lost.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      November.20.2020 at 12:50 pm

      No, we don’t all say, and you are an asshole.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      November.20.2020 at 1:16 pm

      You complain Trump shows no evidence, yet you claim his assertions were investigated and found nothing, yet you provide no links to back up your allegations.

  11. Nardz
    November.20.2020 at 12:47 pm

    https://twitter.com/marklevinshow/status/1329819240053022722?s=19

    1. Sidney Powell’s a terrific lawyer working 24/7 under extremely tight time constraints to gather evidence from hostile, non-transparent parties. There are very serious questions about Dominion Voting Systems’ ties, security, and competence. I don’t have the answers.

    2. But prior to this election, many news groups did stories on the company’s problems, including PBS (in October), NBC, New York Times, USA Today, Canadian Broadcasting System, Huffington Post, among others.

    3. And numerous Democrat members of Congress raised questions about several of these companies. Canada will not use Dominion, even though it’s headquartered there, because it concluded the company’s not reliable. The history of this company is very concerning.

    4. Powell’s piecing together information from various sources and, to my understanding, is using IT and cyber security experts, as well as statistical experts, who are reviewing election activity and results and who are familiar with the Dominion system.  She has no grand jury.

    5. Civil cases are not criminal cases. That said, once you get to court with enough information that raises serious issues and concerns based on sworn expert statements and/or witness testimony, a court will or should decide if the case can proceed.

    6. At that point, formal discovery can proceed and be enforced by a judge.  The difficulty is whether the judge is willing to allow the case to go forward, given the loud voices in the culture and media to stop all of the Trump campaign’s lawsuits.

    7. This issue is bigger than even this election. What about the next election?  What about the Senate election in Georgia on January 5?  What about the public’s faith in elections?  What about all the previous lawsuits by the Democrats that changed ejection laws in the states?

    8. Sidney Powell and the other lawyers are patriots. They deserve our thanks. And Dominion needs to be put to the test, even though much of the media now pretend otherwise.

    1. Dillinger
      November.20.2020 at 1:07 pm

      i like it.

  12. Nardz
    November.20.2020 at 12:49 pm

    A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

  13. Nardz
    November.20.2020 at 12:52 pm

    https://twitter.com/MissILmom/status/1329829867194642433?s=19

    If the Left has Nothing to hide…
    Then WHY are they Threatening everyone who is Trying to Expose potential Corruption & Fraud?

  14. Nardz
    November.20.2020 at 12:55 pm

    https://twitter.com/RedWingGrips/status/1329830744634630145?s=19

    Sidney Powell just confirmed on Glenn Beck’s Show that the server recovered in Germany was in fact seized by the U.S. Military,

  15. Nardz
    November.20.2020 at 12:56 pm

    https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1329290156579274755?s=19

    1/ (THREAD) RUSSELL RAMSLAND AFFIDAVIT ????

    Russell Ramsland from Allied Security Operations Group () filed an affidavit today.

    Follow along.

  16. Bubba Jones
    November.20.2020 at 12:57 pm

    Trump’s final act of reconciliation is to make large numbers of republicans comfortable with his departure.

    4D Chess!

    1. Nardz
      November.20.2020 at 1:14 pm

      Anybody comfortable with his departure is a fucking moron who can’t read the writing on the wall, and will have no right to bitch when they’re lined up against it.

  17. Nardz
    November.20.2020 at 1:01 pm

    https://twitter.com/my3monkees/status/1329813173768232963?s=19

    Dominion doesn’t show up, yet the press has NO QUESTIONS. Incredible.

  18. a libertarian
    November.20.2020 at 1:25 pm

    This is the most entertaining thing to happen in politics in my lifetime. This is even better than Trump winning in 2016. Keep the tears and wild conspiracies coming.

  19. Cal Cetín
    November.20.2020 at 1:26 pm

    I have no idea what’s going on, and my trust issues with politicians are such that I’m not going to embrace what either Trump or Biden says, but I have just a bit more trust in the courts once the evidence is presented to them.

    Needless to say my distrust of Biden extends to the media as well.

    If the Dem case is so airtight then it’s not logical for them to hyperventilate like they are; the courts will vindicate them and say there was no fraud (or no significant fraud). So if that’s the story the Dems believe they should simply sit back in joyful anticipation of victory.

