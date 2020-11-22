Election 2020

Sidney Powell Now Claims Election Conspiracy Involved Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders

Without a shred of evidence, Sidney Powell is alleging a conspiracy more vast than Russiagate. Shouldn't that raise red flags?

|

Screen Shot 2020-11-22 at 4.36.54 PM
(Screenshot via RT)

Sidney Powell, an election lawyer assisting the Trump campaign, has claimed that the president is the victim of a vast conspiracy to steal the 2020 Election that involved foreign powers, a corrupt software company, and other players.

On Saturday, Powell made even stronger claims during an interview on Newsmax. She accused Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican and key Trump ally, of accepting bribes from Dominion, the voting software company baselessly accused of switching millions of votes from Trump to Biden. She declined to provide evidence for this sensational claim, merely stating that the campaign's attorneys "have certainly been told there is evidence of that."

She then asserted that Hillary Clinton had used the same election-rigging software to defeat Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) in the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries. Sanders is well aware of this fraud, according to Powell, but "sold out" and kept his mouth shut.

"They informed Bernie of all their findings but he didn't do anything except get enough money to buy another fabulous house," said Powell.

One wonders, among other things, why the Clinton campaign was willing to commit this heinous crime in the primary—risking the end of the candidate's political aspirations and jail for all involved if apprehended—against an opponent she was going to defeat with relative ease, but not in the general election. Powell has no answer to that, of course. In fact, she has provided no evidence for any of her claims. Last week, she declined a request from Fox News host Tucker Carlson to review her evidence. Fox News contacted people within the Trump campaign, and none of them had seen a shred of evidence, either.

Keep in mind that Powell is not some random gadfly: She has appeared alongside Rudy Giuliani at press conferences and has been a key spokeswoman for the legal effort to keep Donald Trump in the White House. What she is alleging is a vast conspiracy, involving millions of machine-altered votes, deceased dictator Hugo Chavez (who "couldn't even make the red lights work in Venezuela," notes Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera), and top Democrats and Republicans. If all of these people were in on this illegal scheme—the most serious and unprecedented assault on American democracy in living memory—then there would need to be dozens or perhaps hundreds of staffers and support persons in the know as well.

It's important to comprehend the sheer size of this alleged corruption, because generally speaking, the more people involved in a sinister plot, the more likely it is to become exposed and fail. Already this is a conspiracy of significantly grander proportions than what was claimed by the most Russia-obsessed "collusion hoaxers," to borrow the phrasing of Trump supporters. That many in the media initially made much stronger claims about Russia's involvement in the 2016 election—significant, consequential collusion between President Vladimir Putin and the Trump campaign—than what was ultimately proven has been cited over and over again by Trump backers as reason to distrust the press. Doesn't that say something about the level of faith one should assign to these more even more incendiary claims—claims that are not supported by a single piece of evidence?

Those in the rightwing orbit who are defending Powell say that we must wait until she presents her evidence in court. Thus far, when campaign attorneys have appeared in court, they have made far milder claims, and even those have produced scant backing. That the allegations of significant and widespread fraud are reserved for press conferences and TV appearances in which ideologically-loyal hosts provide little pushback should tell us something, too.

Extraordinary claims require significant proof, and the idea that Powell is actually sitting on some massive reveal—one that would shake this country to its core—seems increasingly far-fetched, in part because the tale she's telling grows ever more elaborate every time she opens her mouth. To say that she's straining credulity would be the understatement of the year.

On Sunday evening, Giuliani released a statement distancing the campaign's legal efforts from Powell: "Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump legal team. She is also not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity."

NEXT: Still Waiting for Drone Deliveries

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.22.2020 at 6:13 pm

    Doesn’t matter it’s over the fix was in from the beginning. Regroup republicans, try to hold the senate, get the house in 2 years, kick the prog left out in 2024.

    And remove liberaltarians from the discussion forever. Goodbye Koch brothers. Thanks for nothing.

    1. Mother's Lament
      November.22.2020 at 6:17 pm

      Koch was only libertarian when it was advantageous to his empire.

      1. Rochelle Murillo
        November.22.2020 at 6:23 pm

        Start making extra income Earns upto $550 to $750 per day by working just online. I have made $29K in this month by working online. Its a simple and easy home job and even a little child can do this job online and makes real money…►► WORK24HERE

    2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      November.22.2020 at 6:44 pm

      “And remove liberaltarians from the discussion forever. Goodbye Koch brothers. Thanks for nothing.”

      LOL

      Koch-funded left-libertarianism is clearly the way of the future. It has seen tremendous victories in 2020 and 2018, and only lost in 2016 because Russia hacked the election.

      #BillionairesKnowBest
      #VoteDemocratToHelpCharlesKoch

  2. TangoDelta
    November.22.2020 at 6:15 pm

    “Keep in mind that Powell is not some random gadfly: She has appeared alongside Rudy Giuliani at press conferences and has been a key spokeswoman for the legal effort to keep Donald Trump in the White House.”

    Oh my!

    “On Sunday evening, Giuliani released a statement distancing the campaign’s legal efforts from Powell…”

    Oh, so a random gadfly after all.

    About the only difference is that the media actually gave weight to the silly russiagate conspiracy theory where now they’ll dismiss anything and everything at all without a glance.

  3. Mother's Lament
    November.22.2020 at 6:15 pm

    We spent the last four years watching the establishment try and reverse the 2016 election in the most corrupt manner ever in American history, basically consisting of several coup attempts.

    Why is it suddenly unbelievable that they would fraud an election, Robby?

  4. Minadin
    November.22.2020 at 6:16 pm

    Come on, Robby.

    On Saturday, Powell made even stronger claims during an interview on Newsmax. She accused Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican and key Trump ally, of accepting bribes from Dominion, the voting software company baselessly accused of switching millions of votes from Trump to Biden. She declined to provide evidence for this sensational claim, merely stating that the campaign’s attorneys “have certainly been told there is evidence of that.”

    That’s just one paragraph. I’ve eliminated a few words for you to remove some opinion markers. The story stays the same, but looks less biased.

  5. Nail
    November.22.2020 at 6:18 pm

    FWIW Russiagate didn’t have a single sworn affidavit nor a shred of evidence. Right now there is actually lots of evidence, but it’s not necessarily proof at this point.

  6. lap83
    November.22.2020 at 6:23 pm

    Scott Adams posited this morning that the Venezuelan military officer eyewitness was disinformation based on the fact that no photo was shown and he hadn’t been on interviews. It did make sense although it was pretty off the wall. But now in light of Sidney Powell getting thrown under the bus it really seems plausible.

    Well good. I’m glad everything in the election was on the up and up. Phew!

    On an unrelated note, can anyone recommend a nice remote mountain cabin location only accessible by foot?

  7. Bill Godshall
    November.22.2020 at 6:25 pm

    I trust Sidney Powell more than Robby Soave. She has an excellent track record in court reversing previous injustices by government officials.

Please to post comments