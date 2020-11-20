The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Can We Please Be Done with This Already?

I wish I could vote for Republicans again, but every day Trump sticks around makes this less likely.

|

Kevin Williamson urges everyone to read Noah Rothman, and I agree.

From Noah Rothman:

[Trump's] plan is as diabolical as it is nonsensical. It is somehow more disdainful of the conventions that have preserved American comity than even progressive schemes to pack the courts, destroy the character of the Senate, and add new states to the Union. At least those advocating such harebrained schemes acknowledge the institutional obstacles in their path. For Trump's allies, the biggest impediment to achieving their objective—the votes of hundreds of thousands of Americans—are simply waved away….

There is no modern analog for the display Republicans are engaging in—no parallel to which the right can point and claim their actions are justified by the standards of decency Democrats violated long ago. This is new. And though it may soon become more dangerous than it is today, the flailing tantrum in which the president's final phalanx is engaged isn't frightening as much as it is pathetic.

And from Kevin Williamson:

And what we are seeing now, in the twilight of Trump's kookery, is the merger of QAnon, the Republican Party, and the large part of the conservative movement that earns its bread by peddling miracle veggie pills to gullible elderly people on the radio…. Rather than ask whether conspiracy kookery is relevant to Republican politics at this moment, it would be better to ask if there is anything else to Republican politics at this moment. And maybe there is, but not much.

I'm a Georgia voter who—as a believer in the benefits of divided government—could have been persuaded to vote for the two Republican candidates for Senate in their runoff elections. I came of age politically in the era of Reagan and fusionism, my resume screams Fed Soc, and I've always felt most at home in the Republican party. As a Biden voter who's been feeling happier about that choice every day since the election, I'm already looking forward to all the anti-Biden-Administration blog posts I'll write next year. I must be the most un-Democratic of the Democrats these days. I'd love to be able to vote for Republicans again, maybe for the first time since 2014, if the party ever rejects Trump and Trumpism. (I say "maybe" because I can't remember whether I voted for a Republican down-ballot in 2016.) But that's not going to be this year.

NEXT: Amicus Brief in the Congressional Apportionment Case Currently Before the Supreme Court

Sasha Volokh is professor of law at Emory University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. mad_kalak
    November.20.2020 at 2:55 pm

    Remember how the Democrats just went ahead and admitted that Hillary lost? Yea, I remember that time too.

    1. Sasha Volokh
      November.20.2020 at 2:58 pm

      I remember Hillary’s concession speech on November 9: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khK9fIgoNjQ

  2. M L
    November.20.2020 at 2:58 pm

    Rather than playing games over the Presidency, states should peacefully secede from the Union.

  3. TwelveInchPianist
    November.20.2020 at 3:00 pm

    “I’m already looking forward to all the anti-Biden-Administration blog posts I’ll write next year.”

    If the Georgia Senate candidates lose, you’ll get to write lots of posts about new justices, too!

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    November.20.2020 at 3:03 pm

    Basing your vote on whether or not you like Trump is silly. Regardless of how rude and crude he is, how economically ignorant, or how xenophobic, the Democrats are far worse in spending and nannyism and judicial nominees and civil rights, no better in foreign matters, and just as ignorant economically. About the only thing Democrats are better at is being less xenophobic, except even there, Obama was worse on immigrants than Trump has proven to be.

  5. jdgalt1
    November.20.2020 at 3:05 pm

    (From http://voxday.blogspot.com/2020/11/we-will-not-back-down.html)

    There is no more doubt that President Trump is going to take the battle to the fraudsters in the aftermath of today’s press conference.

    “We will not back down, we won’t be intimidated, President Trump will not be intimidated. You the American people should not be intimidated… this is not a court of law, we will get there, and we have time, and we have constitutional provisions that will step in when we show the corruption and the irredeemably challenged and overturned votes that are absolutely corrupt.”

    -Jenna Ellis, Senior Legal Advisor to the Trump Campaign

    The Nine Key Points detailed today:

    1. Observers were allegedly prevented from watching mail-in ballots being opened. Giuliani said that many mail-in ballots were opened without observers being able to check that they were properly signed, a key protection against fraud. Those votes, he said, were “null and void,” especially where the envelopes had been discarded, making recounts useless.

    2. Allegedly unequal application of the law in Democratic counties. In Pennsylvania, whose state supreme court created new, relaxed voting rules before the election, Giuliani alleged that absentee voters in Democratic counties were allowed to “cure” defects in their ballots, while voters in Republican counties, which obeyed the state law as written, were not.

    3. Voters allegedly arrived at the polls to discover other people had voted for them. Giuliani said that many provisional ballots cast in Pittsburgh were submitted by people who showed up to vote in person, only to be told that they had voted already. He alleged that Democrats had filled out absentee ballots for other people, hoping they would not show up.

    4. Election officials were allegedly told not to look for defects in ballots, and to backdate ballots. Giuliani cited an affidavit from an official who swore she was told not to exclude absentee ballots for defects, and to backdate ballots so they would not appear to have been received after Election Day, to avoid a Supreme Court order to sequester those ballots.

    5. Ballots casting votes for Joe Biden and no other candidates were allegedly run several times through machines. Giuliani said that there were 60 witnesses in Michigan who would attest to ballots being “produced” quickly and counted twice or thrice. He said that a minimum of 60,000 ballots, and a maximum of 100,000 ballots, were allegedly affected.

    6. Absentee ballots were accepted in Wisconsin without being applied for first. Giuliani noted that Wisconsin state law was stricter regarding absentee ballots than most other states are, yet alleged that 60,000 absentee ballots were counted in the Milwaukee area, and 40,000 in the Madison area, without having been applied for properly by the voters who cast them.

    7. There were allegedly “overvotes,” with some precincts allegedly recording more voters than residents, among other problems. Giuliani said there was an unusually large number of overvotes in precincts in Michigan and in Wisconsin, which he alleged was the reason that Republicans on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers had refused to certify the results there this week. He also alleged that there were some out-of-state voters in Georgia, and people who had cast votes twice there.

    8. Voting machines and software are allegedly owned by companies with ties to the Venezuelan regime and to left-wing donor George Soros. Sidney Powell argued that U.S. votes were being counted overseas, and that Dominion voting machines and Smartmatic software were controlled by foreign interests, manipulating algorithms to change the results. Powell noted specifically that Smartmatic’s owners included two Venezuelan nationals, whom she alleged had ties to the regime of Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro. The legal team alleged that there were statistical anomalies, such as huge batches of votes for Biden, that could not be explained except as manipulation — which, they alleged, happened in the wee hours of the morning as vote-counting had stalled. (The companies have disputed these allegations vigorously.)

    9. The Constitution provides a process for electing a president if the vote is corrupted. Jenna Ellis argued that the media, had usurped the power to declare the winner of the election. She made the point, citing Federalist No. 68, that the constitutional process of selecting a president had procedural safeguards against corruption and foreign influence. Giuliani said that the campaign believed that enough votes were flawed — more than double the margins between Biden and Trump in key states — that the president had a path to victory.

    As Giuliani himself said, anyone who says there is “no evidence” of mass voter fraud is lying.

    UPDATE: We will not back down, but Tucker Carlson appears to have cucked.

    Tucker Carlson says Trump campaign unwilling to provide evidence to back their claims.

    Forget the legal definitions of evidence. These people are not even speaking English correctly.

Please to post comments