Perils of Trump's Conspiracy-Mongering About the Election

His promotion of far-fetched conspiracy theories about the election is highly unlikely to change the results. But it is damaging, nonetheless.

|

 

Rudy Giuliani and other Trump campaign lawyers promoting conspiracy theories at a news conference on Nov. 19, 2020.

 

Donald Trump and his lawyers (led by Rudy Giuliani) are promoting far-fetched conspiracy theories about supposed voter fraud in the presidential election. They claim large-scale voter fraud instigated by a massive international cabal including Democratic Party leaders, tech companies, George Soros, and even Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez (who died in 2013). State and federal courts have almost uniformly rejected Trump's and the GOP's claims; their few wins are on matters unrelated to voter fraud, and have no chance of shifting enough votes to change the outcome of the election. As co-blogger Keith Whittington explains, Trump's efforts to get GOP-controlled state legislators to appoint pro-Trump electors in states where Joe Biden won the popular vote are also nearly certain to fail.

But while Trump's conspiracy-mongering is unlikely to succeed in reversing the outcome of the election, it can potentially cause harm in other, less immediate ways. Already, a recent Monmouth survey shows that 32% of Americans and 77% of Trump supporters believe that Biden won because of voter fraud. If it persists, this widespread belief that the soon-to-be president won office illegally is likely to exacerbate already severe social conflict and distrust. The focus on fraud can also divert public and elite attention from genuine political and social issues.

Perhaps even worse, the perception that democratic elections are "rigged" is one that future authoritarian politicians can exploit to further erode liberal democratic institutions. As Benjamin Wittes famously put it, Trump's "malevolence" is tempered by his "incompetence." Trump lacks the skill to lead a coup or systematically subvert our institutions. His constant scandals and obnoxious behavior further limit his appeal, and make it hard for him to lead effectively.

The next authoritarian-minded president (whether of the right or the left) could turn out to be more competent, less scandal-prone, and capable of exercising greater self-control. He could potentially build on the suspicions sowed by Trump and use them to undermine liberal democracy far more effectively than Trump himself.

It would be a mistake to say that widespread belief in conspiracy theories began with Trump's presidency, or that it is confined to the political right. Far from it. In my book Democracy and Public Ignorance (published before Trump won in 2016), I noted how surveys taken more than a decade ago showed that some 25 percent of Americans endorsed "birther" claims that President Barack Obama was not a "natural born" citizen eligible for the presidency, and a similar percentage believed "truther" claims that President George W. Bush knew about the 9/11 attacks in advance, but deliberately chose to let them happen anyway, because he and his allies hoped to benefit in some way. A 2009 study found that about 25% Americans believed that "the Jews" deserved at least "a moderate" amount of blame for the 2008 financial crisis—a belief more prevalent among Democrats (32%) than Republicans (18%) and independents.

More recently, Pew found that some 25% of Americans believe that it is "definitely" or "probably" true that the Covid-19 crisis was intentionally planned by powerful people. Republicans (34%), blacks (34%), and Hispanics (33%), were especially likely to hold such views. But the idea was also endorsed by 18% of Democrats.

In Democracy and Political Ignorance, I described how belief in conspiracy theories is partly fueled by general public ignorance about government and public policy. Most of the public has little understanding of government and political institutions. They thus underestimate the extreme difficulty of planning, coordinating, and covering up large-scale conspiracies. Birtherism, trutherism, and Covid conspiracy theories are all more prevalent among people with relatively low levels of education and political knowledge. The less you know about government, the easier it is to believe that events are controlled by a shadowy cabal of ultra-competent evil-doers who can skillfully cover up their misdeeds.

But the popularity of conspiracy theories is also boosted by partisan and ideological bias. In assessing political information, most people act not as objective truth-seekers, but as "political fans" who tend to overvalue any claims that cohere with their preexisting views, and downplay or ignore any that cut against them. Much like sports fans, who tend to be biased in favor of their preferred team and against its rivals, political fans are highly biased in favor of their preferred party and ideology, and against its opponents.

Thus, it is not surprising that trutherism was especially popular among Democrats (many of whom hated George W. Bush), birtherism appealed primarily to Republicans (many of whom hated Obama), and Trump's election conspiracy theories appeal almost exclusively to his own supporters. Particularly in an era of severe polarization, partisan bias has a big impact on voters, leading many to believe ludicrous claims they might otherwise reject.

The role of bias and partisanship is one of the factors that make Trump's conspiracy-mongering especially dangerous. Partisan Republicans are more likely to accept conspiracy theories when such ideas are promoted by the leader of their party, who still enjoys sky-high approval ratings among Republican voters, despite his unpopularity with general public opinion. Endorsement of his ideas is seen by many party members as a kind of test of partisan loyalty.

Such beliefs might be undermined if other prominent Republican leaders spoke out against them. But most are reluctant to do so, for fear of attracting Trump's wrath.

The combination of ignorance and partisan bias make it difficult to combat conspiracy-mongering, and are likely to ensure that it will remain a problem even after Trump leaves the White House. Trump has been a particularly egregious exploiter of ignorance and partisan bias. But these problems did not start with him. There is no easy solution, though we should consider a range of possible options.

There is much that individual citizens can do to make themselves better voters and more enlightened consumers of political information. But I am not optimistic that any significant number of people will actually do so. Most individual voters have strong incentives to remain "rationally ignorant" and to avoid confronting their biases, even though such behavior leads to harmful collective outcomes.

In the long run, I believe that the best solution is to limit and decentralize government power, so that people can make more decisions by "voting with their feet" and fewer at  the ballot box. Foot voters have stronger incentives to become well-informed and work to constrain their biases.

But such a transformation cannot be achieved quickly. In the meantime, we can at least recognize the nature of the problem. And we should also try to ensure that Trump and other political elites who promote dangerous conspiracy theories pay a price for their misdeeds. To take just one example, politicians who engage in such behavior should not be accorded the deference, honors, and social perks customarily given to current and former officeholders.

Such social sanctions are unlikely to be fully effective. Among other things, prominent partisan leaders may remain popular among their own supporters, even if others shun them. But it might at least be possible to improve incentives at the margin. And marginal improvement is still a lot better than nothing.

 

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

  1. BrotherMovesOn
    November.21.2020 at 5:42 pm

    How utterly depressing.

  2. Krychek_2
    November.21.2020 at 5:47 pm

    A football team that displayed the type of behavior exhibited by Trump and his supporters following a loss would be in danger of being suspended for the rest of the season for poor sportsmanship and would richly deserve it. Once upon a time presidents led by example.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      November.21.2020 at 6:16 pm

      Trump does lead his supporters by example.

      Like any successful peddler of shoddy goods, he knows his target audience with meticulous precision.

  3. AmosArch
    November.21.2020 at 5:47 pm

    If Trump won by a landslide: Valid and Compelling Concerns Raised by Biden’s Truth-Finding About the Election by Ilya Somin

  4. Michael W. Towns
    November.21.2020 at 5:54 pm

    I’m old enough to remember a bunch of prominent national leaders spending about three years telling us that Russia hacked the 2016 election and that Trump was in league with them.

    And it was all utter bovine fecal matter. And yet, I don’t remember a whole lot of people in elite positions talking about how the Russia collusion hoax was doing “grave damage” to the country.

    So take your hypocrisy and put it where the sun doesn’t shine.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      November.21.2020 at 6:17 pm

      Yep, Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein, McGahn, and Mueller are fairly typical incompetent Bush Republicans that attempted to undermine Trump’s presidency before it began. Once Trump appointed the Bush loyalist Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court most of the Bush loyalists (aka Deep State) stopped trying to undermine the Trump presidency.

  5. Racist McBigotface
    November.21.2020 at 6:06 pm

    >He could potentially build on the suspicions sowed by Trump and use them to undermine liberal democracy far more effectively than Trump himself.

    Sounds good.

  6. Cal Cetín
    November.21.2020 at 6:15 pm

    I admit I don’t know whether modern politicians have become more virtuous and given up on the kinds of vote fraud which used to mar American elections in the Bad Old Days. Or perhaps the system is vulnerable to fraud, but politicians haven’t exploited these vulnerabilities. Or maybe there was fraud but it didn’t affect the Presidential election.

    How should I know? For myself, I’m going to see what the courts have to say about the latest round of fraud claims. Maybe if the courts find the claims false and administer stinging rebukes to the “conspiracy theorists,” that might resolve my doubts.

    Or even in advance of any court decision, maybe the legal bloggers at Volokh can analyze the law and evidence and show how it doesn’t establish fraud – so obviously so that it’s not even necessary to wait for the courts.

    But nothing I see in this post addresses these latest claims. So other than this blog itself and the court system, where do I go in search of credible sources?

  7. Hey Skipper
    November.21.2020 at 6:22 pm

    “Perhaps even worse, the perception that democratic elections are “rigged” is one that future authoritarian politicians can exploit to further erode liberal democratic institutions.”

    Alternatively, there could be a real benefit to be had here. Many state’s voting systems, even after the 2000 election, are riddled with opportunities for fraud.

    Maybe Trump’s ability to make plausible accusations will force these states to make any accusations implausible.

    (I was a poll worker in Idaho for this election. The system is very tight, to include multiple live streaming cameras of where all the ballots are taken after the polls close.)

  8. Sidney r finkel
    November.21.2020 at 6:24 pm

    No person ever believed something when it was in their personal interests not to believe it.

    What this post is documenting is the ultimate disintegration of the United States into blocks of states. The country may exist in terms of national defense and a few other areas under the umbrella of the United States federal government but will actually operate as semiautonomous confederations. This breakup will be peaceful, the red states will be as happy to see the blue states leave as the blue states will be happy to go.

    The destruction will have started with the Trumpers, but not end when they leave the stage. The major catalyst will be the overturning of Roe which will mean the end of the majority allowing the tyranny of the minority, even though abortion rights will remain at most state levels. This beginning of the end of the unified U. S. is what Mr. Somin is documenting in his post.

