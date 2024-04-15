Congress Does Not Come Back With a Warrant

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman contextualize Iran's retaliatory strike against Israel before bemoaning the recent vote in Congress on the renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

02:20—Iran's retaliatory strike on Israel

13:05—House votes to reauthorize Section 702 of FISA.

29:21—Weekly Listener Question

42:00—Arizona Supreme Court rules on law that would ban nearly all abortions.

47:23—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Iran Attacks Israel," by Liz Wolfe

"Biden Sends U.S. Forces To Protect Israel's Borders for the First Time Ever," by Matthew Petti

"What's the Root Cause of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict?" by Eli Lake and Jeremy Hammond

"After Hamas Attack, There Are No Good Options in the Middle East," by Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman

"The Iranian Coup that Led to 67 Years of Reckless Intervention," by Nick Gillespie

"Come Back With a Warrant," by Eric Boehm

"Biden Hints at Freedom for Julian Assange," by J.D. Tuccille

"Edward Snowden: The Individual Is More Powerful Today Than Ever Before," by Nick Gillespie

"'Selective Surveillance Outrage' and 'Situational Libertarianism' Isn't Good Enough, Congress!" by Nick Gillespie

"Why We Get the Police State We Deserve—and What We Can Do to Fix That," by Nick Gillespie

"Supreme Court Says Officials Who Block Critics on Social Media Might Be Violating the First Amendment," by Jacob Sullum

"Everyone Agrees Government Is a Hot Mess. So Why Does It Keep Getting Bigger Anyway?" by Nick Gillespie

"In Defense of Roe" by Nick Gillespie

"Abortion & Libertarianism: Nick Gillespie, Ronald Bailey, Mollie Hemingway, & Katherine Mangu-Ward"

"Trump's Abortion Stance Is Convenient, but That Does Not Mean He's Wrong," by Jacob Sullum

"What Leaving Abortion Up to the States Really Means," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"William F. Buckley, RIP," by Jacob Sullum

"Radical Squares," by Nick Gillespie

"FDR: A One-Man Show," by Chris Elliott

"The Big Guy's Last Drink," by Peter Suderman

The Libertarian Moment, UFC300 edition (Renato Moicano invokes Mises)

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve