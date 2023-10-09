After Hamas Attack, There Are No Good Options in the Middle East

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman bemoan the atrocities committed by the militant group Hamas over the weekend in Israel and discuss the removal of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R–Calif.) from his role as speaker of the House.

0:19: A massacre in Israel

23:29: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy ousted

37:22: Weekly Listener Question

50:23: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Death Toll Passes 1,100," by Liz Wolfe

"Does America Need To Be Involved in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict?" by Matthew Petti

"Biden's Foreign Policy Is Adrift," by Bonnie Kristian

"Bitcoin: A Weapon for Peace in the Israel-Palestine Conflict," by Noor Greene

"A Surly Showdown for Speaker," by Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch

"Why Justin Amash Should Be the Next Speaker of the House," by Matt Welch

"CPAC Confidential: Because Small-Government Conservatives Think the Gov't Should Be Big Enough To Hate on the Gays," by Nick Gillespie

"Steve Scalise's Legislative Record Is a Bigger Problem Than His Past Speaking Gigs," by Nick Gillespie

Kevin McCarthy as Comet Kohoutek, tweet by Nick Gillespie

A Postcard from Earth and Sphere robots, by Sarah Rose Siskind

"Love Is All Around…," by Nick Gillespie

"TV's Dysfunctional Family Affair," by Charles Oliver

