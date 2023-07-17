'Bidenomics,' Like All Industrial Policy, Sucks

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman appraise the current state of "Bidenomics" as well as the self-described No Labels centrist movement.

0:58: Assessing Bidenomics

24:03: The No Labels movement

39:42: Weekly Listener Question

47:43: Over-the-counter birth control!

53:14: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"'Bidenomics' Is Nothing New," by Veronique de Rugy

"Turns Out 'Bidenomics' Means Top-Down Economic Control," by Peter Suderman

"Joe Biden's Endless River of Debt and Regulation," by Nick Gillespie

"Joe Biden's $11 Trillion Plan to Bankrupt America," by Nick Gillespie

"The Fantasy of a 2020 Independent Centrist," by Matt Welch

"John Avlon: 'How the Lunatic Fringe Is Hijacking America,'" by Nick Gillespie

"On Independence Day, Find Common Ground Over Freedom," by J.D. Tuccille

"All Birth Control Pills, Not Just One, Should Be Over the Counter," by Jeffrey A. Singer

"What if the government banned birth control?" by Nick Gillespie, Elizabeth Nolan Brown, and Scott Winship

"Review: Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One," by Kurt Loder

"Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: COVID, Ukraine, Bitcoin, Guns, Free Speech, and More," by Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller

"Milan Kundera's Eternal Feud With Václav Havel," by Matt Welch

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve