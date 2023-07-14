Alec Stapp: Give Trump Credit for Operation Warp Speed
What should governments, private companies, and individuals do differently next time disaster strikes?
This is the audio version of The Reason Livestream, which takes place every Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the government's response to it cost millions of lives and trillions of dollars and resulted in a major hit to global freedom. What should governments, private companies, and individuals do differently next time disaster strikes?
Alec Stapp, co-founder of the Institute for Progress, has assembled a team devoted to analyzing and applying the lessons of the pandemic. The institute has published papers arguing that Operation Warp Speed was a success that should be duplicated, for greater investment in indoor filtration, and for better biosurveillance. Stapp joined Reason's Zach Weissmueller and Liz Wolfe for a live conversation about how to prevent the next global catastrophe.