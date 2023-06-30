Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: COVID, Ukraine, Bitcoin, Guns, Free Speech, and More
The environmentalist and anti-vaccine activist talks about his presidential run and whether he'd jail climate change skeptics.
(Lex Villena, Reason)
This is the audio version of The Reason Livestream, which takes place every Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern.
The guest for this week's livestream was Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the environmentalist and anti-vaccine activist who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. My colleague Zach Weissmueller and I talked with him about the war in Ukraine, COVID-19 policy, gun rights, bitcoin, pardoning Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, and Ross Ulbricht, and much more.
To watch the video version, go here.
