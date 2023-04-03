Apocalypse Tomorrow: Trump's Looming Indictment

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman anticipate the historic arraignment on criminal charges of former President Donald Trump this week in New York City, before turning back to the unfolding discussion surrounding potential risks posed by artificial intelligence.

1:07: Former President Donald Trump awaits arraignment on criminal charges.

19:16: Do A.I. systems pose serious risks to humanity and society?

38:48: Weekly Listener Question

43:45: Terrible things about the proposed RESTRICT Act

49:59: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"The Shaky New York Case Against Trump Reeks of Desperation To Punish a Reviled Political Opponent," by Jacob Sullum

"Trump Indictment Could Be the Jolt His Flailing 2024 Campaign Needs," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Is the Manhattan D.A. Upholding or Flouting the Rule of Law by Prosecuting Trump?" by Jacob Sullum

"Transforming Stormy Daniels' Hush Payment Into a Felony Would Reinforce Trump's 'Witch Hunt' Complaint," by Jacob Sullum

"Elon Musk, Andrew Yang, and Steve Wozniak Propose an A.I. 'Pause.' It's a Bad Idea and Won't Work Anyway." by Ronald Bailey

"Debate: Artificial Intelligence Should Be Regulated," by Ronald Bailey and Robin Hanson

"What Are the Bots Doing to Art?" by Crispin Sartwell

"Introducing AI Progress," by Matthew Mittelsteadt and Brent Skorup

"Mark P. Mills: Get Ready for the Roaring 2020s!" by Nick Gillespie

"Rand Paul Is Right: Banning TikTok Would Be Idiotic," by Robby Soave and John Osterhoudt

"Could the RESTRICT Act Criminalize the Use of VPNs?" by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Nobel Prize–Winning Economist: Democrats Are Committed 'To Spending Other People's Money,'" by Nick Gillespie and Justin Zuckerman

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve