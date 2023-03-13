Yes, There Are Libertarians During Bank Runs

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman analyze the fallout from the historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank and deride a recent congressional hearing concerning the reporting of independent journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger on the Twitter Files.

0:52: Silicon Valley Bank collapse

26:30: President Joe Biden's budget proposal

34:22: Weekly Listener Question

41:02: House Democrats vs. Twitter Files journalists

45:52: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"How the Fed Broke Silicon Valley Bank," by Joakim Book

"Everyone Is Learning the Wrong Lessons From the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Biden's Budget Will Raise Taxes Without Addressing the Federal Government's Spending Problem," by Eric Boehm

"Democrats Deride the Twitter Files Reporters as 'So-Called Journalists'," by Robby Soave

"Twitter Files: Employees Knew the Media's Favorite Russian Bots List Was Fake," by Robby Soave

"FTC Seeks Names of All Journalists With Whom Musk Shared Twitter Documents," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Oscar-Winning Everything Everywhere All At Once Celebrates Individualism, Free Will," by Eric Boehm

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsor:

Getting to know yourself can be a lifelong process, especially because we're always growing and changing. Therapy is all about deepening your self-awareness and understanding. Because sometimes we don't know what we want, or why we react the way we do, until we talk through things. BetterHelp connects you with a licensed therapist who can take you on that journey of self-discovery from wherever you are. If you're thinking of starting therapy, give BetterHelp a try. It's entirely online. Designed to be convenient, flexible, and suited to your schedule. Just fill out a brief questionnaire to get matched with a licensed therapist, and switch therapists any time for no additional charge. Discover your potential with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/roundtable today to get 10 percent off your first month.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve