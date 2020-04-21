Coronavirus

What Each Side of the COVID-19 Debate Should Understand About the Other

The war between Openers and Closers shouldn't be seen as a fight between idiot death-worshippers and unnecessarily frightened tyrants.

|

dreamstime_m_179894764
(ID 179894764 © Brandi Lyon | Dreamstime.com)

Beyond its devastating effect on the health of hundreds of thousands and the livelihood of millions, the COVID-19 crisis is a harshly vivid example of Americans' inability to understand, fruitfully communicate with, or show a hint of respect for those seen to be on other side of an ideological line.

Americans are divided about the best way to proceed from here, three months since the first case was diagnosed in the U.S. The division is more vivid and harsh on social networks than in the polls, where a vast majority of Americans still think strong lockdowns are the best idea moving forward. Such Americans think the economy needs to stay shut down by law until a vaccine or some effective treatment is developed that ensures no more, or a very tiny number of, people will be seriously harmed or killed by COVID-19.

On the other hand, some Americans think, on balance, the country's overall quality of life demands we start letting people and businesses make their own decisions about whether it is safe to go out in public or conduct business openly, especially given access to simple prophylactic measures such as gloves and masks.

To sum up each side in the language of their angriest opponents: The "Closers" want to demolish nearly all Americans' ability to live, and destroy nearly all the wealth our society has built up over decades, by halting the wheels of most commerce for the forseeable future. And the "Openers" are so dedicated to keeping GDP growing and so ignorant of science they want to see hundreds of thousands, maybe millions, of Americans die of a hideous disease because they don't understand how contagion works.

Both Closers and Openers, though, have a combination of reasons, theories, guesses, and value judgments of a sort many sane people have always made, that make their respective positions make sense to them. Neither side should be blithely written off as either idiotic or sinister or not thinking, in their own way, of human well-being.

The Openers think they see many costs the Closers are not adequately considering, and wonder if the long-term benefits of closing are smaller than the Closers believe.

Openers are worried about over 15 million Americans out of work, and look at industries including hospitality, food service, entertainment not beamed in via smart TVs, sports, construction, oil, education, law, and even, counterintuitively, medical care (not to mention all non-food retail and any financial or other entities who depend on rents and mortgages continuing to be paid in the months to come) all either destroyed or seriously weakened and unable to move forward at anything near their old strength.

They worry that the web of commerce is so complicated and hard to build or to gently snip off portions of that as-yet-unrealized problems will arise with an economy that acts as if making, transporting, and selling food will keep working fine even if nothing else is.

Openers see the government's short-term solution of loans and giveaways both personal and corporate in the trillions and growing as seriously dangerous, with a real possibility of upending our fiscal and monetary systems under debt and/or money supply explosions that could become truly unsustainable and take decades to recover from. They see states and localities facing already near-impossible pension and other obligations and shrinking tax bases pushed closer, faster, to an abyss of complete inability to function, with dire effects on citizens.

Openers think it is worth seriously wondering about many as-yet-unknown facts, such as actual current infection rates, asymptomatic numbers vs. ill numbers, and death rates and age distributions of same. They understand that the openers vs. closers debate involves cost/benefit decisions, and want to understand the benefits as well as possible. Openers do believe that one cannot build public policy as if "saving one life" (or, more accurately, delaying one death) is the sole goal, and think it important to note that in no other situation and with no other illness have we acted as if that was a reasonable goal.

Openers do take very seriously the idea of "flattening the curve"—perhaps, an Opener might think, even more seriously than the Closers do, because Openers can't help but think that this virus will, over whatever length of time, infect everyone everywhere until herd immunity is reached or by whatever method R0 becomes less than one.

That is, Openers think it reasonable to consider that we are not facing a choice to "save lives" (or delay deaths) in the sense of preventing infections from ever occurring, which is more or less impossible now. The only really important consideration now is excess deaths or serious illness complications caused by inadequate medical facilities because at some given day in some specific hospital COVID cases are overwhelmingly large.

Openers thus wonder why more public policy decisions aren't being made based on a rigorous calculation of that number, now and in a reasonably foreseeable future based on best understanding of our hospital capacity, how quickly we could increase that capacity if that became public policy priority one, and the prevalence, percentage symptomatic, and percentage brought to brink of death by the disease. Openers tend to believe a "testing" solution or a "vaccine" solution are both outside the realm of plausibility now and for any foreseeable future.

The Closers, meanwhile, are seen by hostile Openers as driven by some sinister desire for a scenario in which the only "reasonable" endgame for living anything like a free life is either or both enforced vaccination and constant registered surveillance, or who for partisan political reasons want to make 2020 so miserable in America that Trump will lose the election.

However, the Closers have many reasons that make sense to them to keep things closed that don't involve a mad desire to tyrannize the country or harm Trump. Closers see and acknowledge the economic damage we are suffering, but see most of that damage already inherent in the unchecked spread of a disease that kills or seriously harms people to a greater extent than any we've dealt with in a century. They thus don't see the economic problems solvable just by "opening up America."

Closers see anyone who, aware that COVID-19 exists, and can spread asymptomatically, and then does anything that could in any way risk someone else catching it as morally akin to murderers. The Closers are very concerned with the fact that people are dying from this disease, in the tens of thousands—that COVID-19 is indeed after just three months by best available data likely killing so far nearly double as many Americans as were killed by the flu this flu season. Closers thus consider some Openers' niggling obsessions about marginal accuracy in that fatality count as irrelevant to any policy decision we are now facing. Even if those numbers are not 100 percent accurate they are large enough to make worrying over their precise size peculiarly beside the point.

Closers also recognize that the death count is not the best or most accurate way to assess the threat COVID-19 presents and thus what sacrifices are reasonable or prudent to try to keep it from spreading faster. The disease is known or suspected to be neurotoxic and hepatoxic, not merely a respiratory illness, and might cause serious and possibly long term damage to the heart, blood, liver, and nervous systems of those who contract it even if they "recover."

Closers are also sure that we can't know how much damage COVID-19 will eventually cause in our nation just based on the experience of the past 6 weeks, when we have been doing our best to keep people from getting close enough to each other in large enough numbers to truly and quickly unleash COVID-19. Thus to the Closers, any calculations based on "existing data" that are supposed to settle the question of whether we've done enough, or even too much, and can now "open up" are beside the point, in a genuinely dangerous way. If it's not an intolerable nightmare yet, they would say, that's because we are staying shut down.

The damage done by the disease and/or the policy reaction to the disease is baked into our nation, and will almost certainly echo strongly through at least the rest of this decade. Our nation might be slightly better off, though, if more of us did not compound that civic damage through a ferocious and unmanageable cultural and political squabble based on refusing to consider the reasons the other side thinks what they do with anything approaching intellectual charity and empathy.

We could, though might not ever, know the answer to every currently unanswered question about the disease's spread, extent, and damage. We might figure out accurately the long term damage to life and prosperity the economic shutdown is causing. Even if or when we do, though, human beings of goodwill and intelligence might come to a different value judgment about what policy is best overall. Because we all have to make those tricky, very hard to discuss dispassionately, decisions (of a sort we have always made every day on the margins without explicit debate) about when we think it best to stop shaping policy toward the sole goal of extending every possible life. The answer either side might come to need not be condemned as based in idiotic recklessness or tyrannical fantasies.

NEXT: If COVID-19 Has a Low Infection Fatality Rate, How Many Will Die?

Brian Doherty is a senior editor at Reason and author of Ron Paul’s Revolution: The Man and the Movement He Inspired (Broadside Books).

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Red Rocks White Privilege
    April.21.2020 at 3:48 pm

    The war between Openers and Closers shouldn’t be seen as between idiot death-worshippers and unnecessarily frightened tyrants.

    “KAREN’S BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD! BOOMERS’ SKULLS FOR THE SKULL THRONE!”

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      April.21.2020 at 4:00 pm

      Support the chaos candidate in 2020 – Vote Corona-chan!

    2. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
      April.21.2020 at 4:17 pm

      Right it’s normal reasonable people vs unnecessarily frightened tyrants

    3. Chipper Morning Wood
      April.21.2020 at 5:01 pm

      I am sure the comments here will prove how wrong Brian is in this, and will demonstrate that calm, reasoned debate between the two sides is not only possible, but welcome. Why, I can almost feel the empathy emanating.

  2. Juice
    April.21.2020 at 3:52 pm

    Yikes.
    https://montanadailygazette.com/2020/04/14/montana-county-demands-people-wear-government-issued-arm-bands-to-do-business/

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      April.21.2020 at 4:01 pm

      Does it have to be a yellow star too?

    2. soldiermedic76
      April.21.2020 at 4:30 pm

      It is not quite as bad as was initially reported. The county health department did fuck up the announcement of the policy. What actually happened is that they are building a gas pipeline in Valley County. Most of the workers are from out of county/state. The contractors were being harassed by people in the public who thought they were breaking the stay at home. So they (the contractors) requested some way for the workers could be identified by the local public. However, the health departments original letter was badly worded and the policy went to far. They have since issued new guidelines and clarification. It is entirely voluntary and the health department is not going to track those issued. Additionally, they have drawn back on threats to use sheriff’s to enforce the order. This is my neighboring county BTW.

      1. Morty
        April.21.2020 at 4:38 pm

        A good lesson in calming down and not overreacting to every sensationalistic news story.

        1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
          April.21.2020 at 4:43 pm

          Fuck off jeff

        2. soldiermedic76
          April.21.2020 at 4:53 pm

          Actually they only pulled back because people were up in arms. The original order was bad, even if it was requested by the contractors. Public backlash made them pull back.

        3. D-Pizzle
          April.21.2020 at 5:12 pm

          The original order said exactly what the people who objected said it did, and they reacted exactly the way they should have.

  3. Ken Shultz
    April.21.2020 at 3:56 pm

    “The war between Openers and Closers shouldn’t be seen as a fight between idiot death-worshippers and unnecessarily frightened tyrants.”

    I agree.

    It should be seen as a fight between authoritarians and libertarians–and nobody should be confused about which of those is on which side.

    1. Ken Shultz
      April.21.2020 at 4:01 pm

      Or maybe I’m wrong! Somebody go ahead and persuade me . . .

      Make the libertarian case for using the government to force people to stay in their homes against their will.

      Make the libertarian case for using the government to make it against the law for people to open their businesses or go to work–ahead of a recession.

      I dare you.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        April.21.2020 at 4:27 pm

        Well, Ken, since you asked:

        https://www.libertarianism.org/encyclopedia/health-care

        Health care represents a special area of public policy for libertarians, although not for the reasons typically offered in support of government intervention. In limited circumstances, a substantial number of libertarians support state-sponsored coercion to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. In the absence of violence, theft, tortious injury, fraud, or breach of contract, however, libertarians reject the use of coercion in health and medicine as immoral and counterproductive.

        People can do violence to each other by transmitting contagious diseases. Therefore, most libertarians sanction limited government efforts to identify and contain infectious diseases and punish those who infect others intentionally or negligently. They do so cautiously, however. A 2004 survey published in the journal Health Affairs hints at one way such powers could be abused. Amid widespread concern about bioterrorism, roughly equal shares of white and black Americans expressed support for quarantines to contain a serious contagious disease. When subsequently asked whether they would support a compulsory quarantine, where the authorities would have the power to arrest violators, 25% of whites changed their minds, whereas 51% of blacks did, indicating an awareness that these policies would not necessarily be fairly implemented. Just as libertarians advocate limits on government’s ability to pursue criminals generally, they closely circumscribe the use of force to protect public health. For example, an outbreak must pose a serious health threat, there must be no feasible alternative to coercion, and the state must use the least coercive measures available. Libertarians reject government intervention to remedy private health problems, such as obesity, diabetes, or addiction.

        I think there is *a* libertarian case to be made for *some* government coercion in the name of stopping a pandemic.

        1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
          April.21.2020 at 4:30 pm

          “Therefore, most libertarians sanction limited government efforts to identify and contain infectious diseases and punish those who infect others intentionally or negligently.”

          Citation needed.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            April.21.2020 at 4:33 pm

            Fuck off Tulpa.

            1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
              April.21.2020 at 4:39 pm

              You first morty

              I love that you hate that I caught you again

              1. Morty
                April.21.2020 at 4:44 pm

                I’m Morty. I’m not this chemjeff guy.

                1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
                  April.21.2020 at 4:46 pm

                  Fuck off jeff

                  1. chemjeff radical individualist
                    April.21.2020 at 4:58 pm

                    No, he really is Morty, and not me.
                    Why don’t you fuck off Tulpa.

                2. Dillinger
                  April.21.2020 at 5:06 pm

                  it’s over either way.

          2. JesseAz
            April.21.2020 at 4:40 pm

            Have jeffrey do the same about negative externalities against illegal immigrants.

            1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
              April.21.2020 at 4:43 pm

              Ha!

        2. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
          April.21.2020 at 4:30 pm

          Also fuck off morty

        3. soldiermedic76
          April.21.2020 at 4:31 pm

          Even if this is true, the key word is “limited” which is not what is going on currently.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            April.21.2020 at 4:35 pm

            I agree, we’ve gone beyond “limited”. But the point is that there is a libertarian argument in favor of some amount of government coercion in the case of a pandemic.

            1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
              April.21.2020 at 4:41 pm

              What kind of bitch libertarian listens to other libertarians when they tell him “government force” is the right play?

              Libertarianism isn’t concensus you dumbfuck.

            2. JesseAz
              April.21.2020 at 4:41 pm

              Which you have yet to rationally make.

              1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
                April.21.2020 at 4:50 pm

                It’s funny that when he posted a claim about “most libertarians” I asked for a cite and he lost his shit

        4. JesseAz
          April.21.2020 at 4:40 pm

          LOL. Statist Jeffrey finally admits he isn’t a libertarian.

        5. TrickyVic (old school)
          April.21.2020 at 4:50 pm

          “”Therefore, most libertarians sanction limited government efforts to identify and contain infectious diseases and punish those who infect others intentionally or negligently.””

          I’m sure a radical individualist knows that forcing all stores closed except for the ones with government permission is NOT limited government in play.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            April.21.2020 at 5:08 pm

            You’re right. I think current events are beyond “limited government action”.

            But that is not the same as saying that there ought to be no government action.

      2. chemjeff radical individualist
        April.21.2020 at 4:31 pm

        Also see this:

        https://reason.com/2014/11/10/what-is-the-libertarian-response-to-ebol/

        Ebola is not Coronavirus of course but the article discusses the broader principle of the idea of what a proper libertarian response ought to be to a pandemic.

        1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
          April.21.2020 at 4:34 pm

          And of course you think the answer is “government force” while pretending that you’re a libertarian, morty.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            April.21.2020 at 4:38 pm

            Evidently a bunch of “real libertarians” as cited in the article also believe that some degree of government force is justified in the event of a pandemic.

            Let’s hear your libertarian solution for what to do in case of a pandemic, O True Libertarian.

            1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
              April.21.2020 at 4:42 pm

              Sneezing violates the Non-Aggression Principle and I am packing.

              1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
                April.21.2020 at 4:45 pm

                “Evidently a bunch of “real libertarians” as cited in the article ”

                The bitch statist authoritarin is trying to authorities on libertarianism as a serious argument.

            2. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
              April.21.2020 at 4:43 pm

              What kind of bitch libertarian listens to other libertarians when they tell him “government force” is the right play?

              Libertarianism isn’t concensus you dumbfuck.

              1. chemjeff radical individualist
                April.21.2020 at 4:55 pm

                Still waiting for the True Libertarian plan on what the government should do in case of a pandemic.

                1. Geraje Guzba
                  April.21.2020 at 5:03 pm

                  “Ladies and gentlemen, please wash your hands. If you are feeling ill, consider staying home. This virus can make people very sick.”

                  Crazy, isn’t it? Sounds almost rational. Sounds almost like the exact same shit we do every year, anyway.

                  1. chemjeff radical individualist
                    April.21.2020 at 5:08 pm

                    This type of advice presumes that the pandemic is relatively mild.

                    Would your reasoning change if the pandemic was of, say, Ebola?

                2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
                  April.21.2020 at 5:04 pm

                  The government should fuck off and die. Does that work for you, you coward?

                  1. chemjeff radical individualist
                    April.21.2020 at 5:07 pm

                    That’s anarchism, not libertarianism.

            3. JesseAz
              April.21.2020 at 4:44 pm

              No, they didn’t. Read the entire article. 2 postulated that maybe force was necessary and it was a weak maybe.

              1. chemjeff radical individualist
                April.21.2020 at 4:52 pm

                All of them made the case for some type of government coercion.

                Libertarianism is not anarchism.

                1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
                  April.21.2020 at 4:54 pm

                  Its not kowtowing to authorities on libertarianism either you fucking bitch

                  1. chemjeff radical individualist
                    April.21.2020 at 4:56 pm

                    So libertarianism is “whatever I fucking say it is”? Oh terrific!

                    Well, I say libertarianism is open borders. And if you disagree with me, well, I refuse to accept your authority on the matter of what constitutes libertarianism. So there.

                    That was easy!

                    1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
                      April.21.2020 at 4:58 pm

                      It’s definitely not what “some people who claim to be authorities on libertarianism” say you fucking bitch.

                      You CANNOT stop being a statist authoritarian bitch.

                    2. chemjeff radical individualist
                      April.21.2020 at 5:06 pm

                      So people who self-identify as libertarians shouldn’t be trusted to adequately describe what libertarianism is. Got it.

                      So how are we to arrive at what libertarianism really is? What’s your method?

                    3. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
                      April.21.2020 at 5:12 pm

                      Ah you’re doing that thing where you know you’re wrong because you slurped the authorities who aren’t actually authorities and now you have to lie about what was said.

                      I win again.

            4. soldiermedic76
              April.21.2020 at 4:55 pm

              Apply this same logic to abortions.

        2. JesseAz
          April.21.2020 at 4:43 pm

          Did you even read the article Jeffrey?

          Most were against the advancement against civil liberties. Ironically Ronnie was one of the only “libertarians” for government coercion there.

          From your link:

          “Public health policy should not be exempt from the “non-aggression principle.” Force must be prohibited from interpersonal relationships, except when used in self-defense or retaliation.”

          “Don’t Sacrifice Civil Liberties”

          Try reading past headlines baby jeffrey.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            April.21.2020 at 4:52 pm

            You are the one who didn’t read the article. They all endorsed some form of government coercion even if they did so passively.

            Here is the full quotation that you dishonestly chopped up:

            Public health policy should not be exempt from the “non-aggression principle.” Force must be prohibited from interpersonal relationships, except when used in self-defense or retaliation.

            In the case of a highly contagious lethal disease, I believe that screening potential carriers, and containing them via quarantine, represents an act of self-defense.

            One of the few legitimate functions of the government is to protect people from physical assault. The transmission of a disease with significant lethal potential fits that description.

            Therefore, it is appropriate to screen people reasonably considered potential carriers. It is completely proper to confine people found to be a threat to the lives of others until that threat no longer exists.

            Who is doing this screening? Who is doing this confining? It’s the government.

            Stop lying Jesse.

            1. BigT
              April.21.2020 at 5:06 pm

              a disease with significant lethal potential

              Who decides?

              1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
                April.21.2020 at 5:08 pm

                The authorities of course.

            2. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
              April.21.2020 at 5:07 pm

              You’re literally claiming the arguments have validity because they are being offered ny people you think are authorities you clown

              1. chemjeff radical individualist
                April.21.2020 at 5:12 pm

                Well, Tulpa, I do start with the premise that there exists a reasonably well-defined body of thought that can be labeled “libertarian”, and that some people have a better grasp of this body of thought than others. We might call this class of people “experts” on the subject.

                Or, maybe we can just say that libertarianism is whatever anyone claims it is. I say it is open borders. Progressives say libertarianism is “killing grandma with capitalism”. Who is to say who’s right?

                1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
                  April.21.2020 at 5:14 pm

                  “do start with the premise that there exists a reasonably well-defined body of thought that can be labeled “libertarian”, and that some people have a better grasp of this body of thought than others.”

                  So you admit I was correct when I said
                  you’re literally claiming the arguments have validity because they are being offered by people you think are authorities you AUTHORITARIAN clown.

              2. De Oppresso Liber
                April.21.2020 at 5:14 pm

                Ken asked for a libertarian case for quarantines, and jeff delivered. You move the goalpost so much, I doubt you even know where it is.

                1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
                  April.21.2020 at 5:16 pm

                  I’m not ken, so what KEN SAID means dick. Convos evolve jeff. It’s like you know you’re caught and have to distract like you always do.

                  Stick to your main sock please

      3. JesseAz
        April.21.2020 at 4:39 pm

        They are claiming government isn’t forcing anybody, but merely strongly suggesting. Chipper, sarcasmic, et al have all made that statement.

        I was amused that the people in California started digging the skate park from under the sand the government infilled it with.

        1. BigT
          April.21.2020 at 5:09 pm

          The government shouldn’t be forcing, but suggesting, except in the most serious situations, e.g. senior centers, hospitals, etc, where preventing entry can be justified.

      4. Morty
        April.21.2020 at 4:42 pm

        Well, are you an anarcho-libertarian? Do you believe that there is sometimes a role for government?

        If so, one of the reasonable roles for government would be fighting pandemics and imposing rules to guard public health. I won’t defend that Federal and state governments didn’t go too far for this particular pandemic, but one could hypothesize a pandemic where it would be appropriate.

        1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
          April.21.2020 at 4:46 pm

          Fuxk off jeff

        2. soldiermedic76
          April.21.2020 at 4:57 pm

          Even if you accept that logic, libertarians would argue government role should be as limited as possible, e.g. what the Dakotas and Wyoming are doing and Sweden, not what New York and Michigan (and to many other states to mention unfortunately) are doing.

      5. chemjeff radical individualist
        April.21.2020 at 5:04 pm

        Here’s another argument:

        https://www.hoover.org/research/playing-politics-coronavirus

        All this raises a question: What is the role of government in crises such as these?

        In ordinary times, the classical liberal approach favors strong property rights and limited government. But it is less widely known that this same theory, like virtually every other general political approach, advocates strong government controls in any emergency situation that poses an immediate peril to life and health. As a classical liberal, I often begin my analysis with the Roman maxim “Salus populi suprema lex esto”—the health (or well-being) of the population is the highest good. That principle is widely understood to invoke a second maxim, which is that ordinary property rights are suspended in times of necessity, but only so long as the necessity lasts.

        The notion of necessity is narrowly defined to cover only those cases where there is an imminent peril to life or property caused by natural forces such as storms, fires, floods, famine, and disease. These necessities come in two types—private and public. The former involves cases where, for example, someone stranded at sea is entitled to seek shelter on the property of others to save himself, even if he must compensate the property for any property damage he causes. But for these purposes, the key class of cases are public necessities affecting thousands or even millions. Since the earliest times, the state has had plenary power to do what must be done to protect its population from these perils.

        This brute truth means that compensation for individual losses is generally denied under a doctrine of absolute privilege. The state, in other words, has the power to expropriate power from anyone and everyone without paying any compensation whatsoever. But as with private cases of necessity, this extraordinary level of government power is lost once the emergency is past. Unfortunately, these salutary principles have come under attack recently. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is perhaps best known for his quote “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” One must, he went on, seize “an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.” A classical liberal rejects this temptation to rethink basic policies in times of duress.

        1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
          April.21.2020 at 5:11 pm

          And again you rush to people you think are the authorities.

          1. De Oppresso Liber
            April.21.2020 at 5:17 pm

            “Look at this fuckin nerd! Reading and quoting and shit. What a soyboy cuck. Just make up your all your opinions and defend them to death!”

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      April.21.2020 at 4:02 pm

      I think most people view libertarians as the 600 lbs losers who support pedophilia, open borders, and legalized methamphetamine. Maybe liberty shouldn’t be entrusted to a democratic government.

      1. Ken Shultz
        April.21.2020 at 4:12 pm

        Libertarians are people who think individuals should be free to make choices for themselves, and those who think individuals should be free to choose whether to isolate themselves rather than have the choices of politicians and bureaucrats inflicted on them by government are taking the libertarian position whether they realize it or not.

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          April.21.2020 at 4:42 pm

          Have you endorsed NAMbLA yet?

    3. mad.casual
      April.21.2020 at 4:09 pm

      I disagree. It should be seen as a fight between large unaffiliated groups of rational and otherwise normal people and a small group of fanatically motivated megalomaniacs and their morally vacuous sycophants who think people doing things of their own accord is a problem.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        April.21.2020 at 4:19 pm

        I like that definition better.

      2. Ken Shultz
        April.21.2020 at 4:20 pm

        You seem to be relying on some conscious or theoretical definition of libertarian.

        People take libertarian positions all the time–regardless of whether they realize it. When a progressive takes the position that adults shouldn’t be arrested or jailed by the government for possessing cannabis, they’re taking the libertarian position on that issue regardless of whether they know anything about libertarianism.

        It’s the same thing with people who think they should be free to open their business or go to work regardless of what the governor of California says. I remember Doherty once writing something to the effect that the purpose of libertarians has always been to make more libertarians, and this is a great opportunity for that . . .

        The fact is that there are millions of budding libertarian individuals out there who don’t even know they’re libertarians. They just know that they should be free to open their business or go to work without the government threatening to arrest them for it. On this issue, those people are as libertarian as anybody needs to be.

    4. Chipper Morning Wood
      April.21.2020 at 5:04 pm

      What’s funny is that if there were a Democratic President in the White House, the closers and the openers would be exactly reversed.

  4. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    April.21.2020 at 4:04 pm

    We were told when the lockdowns started that it was just to flatten the curve. It’s not about stopping people from getting sick, it’s about making sure the healthcare system doesn’t get overwhelmed.

    Once it became clear that COVID wasn’t going to overwhelm any systems outside of the worst cities, the goalposts were moved to “lockdown until vaccine happens, NO ONE ELSE CAN EVER GET SICK”.

    The longer this goes the more clear it becomes that the lockdown itself was the goal. Once one reason for it becomes irrelevant we’ll just find another, and another, and another until everyone gets it through their head that they were never free to do any of those things in the first place.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      April.21.2020 at 4:09 pm

      If we don’t bleed the economy until November, people might not vote for Joe Biden. I hope touchy Uncle Joe and Ruth Bader Ginsburg are safe during these terrible times.

    2. Ken Shultz
      April.21.2020 at 4:26 pm

      “The longer this goes the more clear it becomes that the lockdown itself was the goal.”

      I am not a conspiracy theorist, and I do not believe that COVID-19 was any kind of conspiracy, but if you wanted to change society so that fewer of us were prosperous because of trade and capitalism and more of us were dependent on wealth redistribution and government for our day to day needs, then something like lock-downs justified by an epidemic might be the best way to accomplish that outcome.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        April.21.2020 at 4:30 pm

        The whole thing may have started innocently enough, but does not preclude the possibility that it’s potential for reorganizing society along totalitarian lines was not realized, and exploited, midway through.

        1. Ken Shultz
          April.21.2020 at 4:43 pm

          In the beginning, I think the Democrats and the media primarily saw the virus as a way to maybe make Trump’s reelection more vulnerable.

          Since then, yeah, I think they’re starting to see COVID-19 as an opportunity to make the country more authoritarian and socialist.

          I suspect what we’re likely to see is an even more populist reaction. 2016 may not be the year the populist wave crested. That may just be the year the dam burst.

          1. Geraje Guzba
            April.21.2020 at 5:01 pm

            Interesting perspective, and I tend to agree.

      2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        April.21.2020 at 4:37 pm

        I’m not much of a conspiracy theorist myself, and at first I didn’t see any reasons to believe this was different. I don’t think this was the goal from the get go, but I do think a lot of statists aren’t going to let a good crisis go to waste. They’ve seen how easily they can reshape society and they are going to take full advantage.

        The statists are making it a point to prove that we were never free the way we thought we were. We weren’t free to operate businesses. We weren’t free to go to church. We weren’t free to get drunk with our friends at a bar. We were able to do those things because our government ALLOWED us to do those things, and it had to be pointed out that their allowance could change at any time for any reason.

        At this point, with the data we have, there’s no reason for 99% of the country (by land mass) to be under any kind of lockdown at all unless we’re going to do this same shit every flu season. If this is where the bar is set, then we really legitimately never return to what life was pre-COVID and I don’t think the bar getting set where it has is an accident.

        1. Ken Shultz
          April.21.2020 at 5:07 pm

          If that’s the case, then it’s a good thing if the pro/anti lockdown debate become a partisan dividing line–because that would suggest that we can address policy through elections.

          Populism, in all its forms from left to right, is always a reaction to elitism. The most extreme forms of authoritarianism come into play at times, like during the Weimar Republic, when people become convinced that elections are no longer an effective way to defeat elitism.

          Maybe I’m just looking for a silver lining here, but if the anti-lockdown argument becomes embraced by President Trump and the Republicans, with Biden, Cuomo, Newsom, and Whitmer seen as the Democrat support for the lockdowns, then maybe things won’t get so bad.

          We are talking Great Depression levels of unemployment however. It hasn’t really sunk in with most people yet how bad things are likely to get, but as more and more people become unemployed for longer and longer periods of time, their fear of the virus will disappear like the fear of opening our mail did in the wake of the anthrax attack after 9/11–and their hate at being economically destroyed will become the dominant force in politics.

    3. Geraje Guzba
      April.21.2020 at 4:27 pm

      I still have a difficult time explaining to people in throes of this apocalypse that the death rates are not increasing exponentially. This, apparently, is a controversial statement. For fuck’s sake I’ve spoken to nurses (of all people) who run around all day sloganeering (“FLATTEN THE CURVE”) and yet believe, simultaneously, that death rates will still increase exponentially.

      People have lost their minds. They calculus is decidedly irrational and, once adopted by someone, impossible to break. We are in a battle with idiots, commandeered by tyrants. If it wasn’t for the idiots, the tyrants would not be a problem.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        April.21.2020 at 4:49 pm

        At this point, no one wants to admit they were wrong. No one wants to admit they destroyed their lives and their communities over a nothingburger. People will now stretch and contort themselves into the weirdest positions in order to justify the damage that has been done by the reaction to COVID, because to do otherwise would be to admit that they behaved like a panic-stricken 5-year-old.

      2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        April.21.2020 at 5:00 pm

        We are in a battle with idiots, commandeered by tyrants. If it wasn’t for the idiots, the tyrants would not be a problem.

        The article gets it wrong for exactly this reason. Yes, there are a shitload of people who believe the lockdown is necessary to keep Archie the Anarchist from killing their Grandmama with his super-powered Corona-breathTM. The problem is, those people are wrong about who is spreading the virus, how it is spread and fail to understand the consequences for the elderly if it does not spread among the young and resilient to establish herd immunity. Most importantly, they have bought the narrative that lives can be saved when the area under the ‘curve’ is and will always remain exactly the same regardless of ‘flatness’. It was never supposed to be about saving lives by limiting transmission, it was only ever supposed to be about saving lives by not overwhelming the healthcare system.

        The narrative was shifted after the lockdown was issued. That is ethically and morally wrong.

        1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
          April.21.2020 at 5:02 pm

          The worst part is the useful idiots (and even commenters here and on Volokh) continue to say ‘look at the science’ when the science is clearly showing the lockdown was already unnecessary and would certainly be unnecessary going forward.

  5. Case of the Mondays
    April.21.2020 at 4:05 pm

    Honestly they should have just told people who want to hide in their little bubble houses to go ahead. And the rest of the world to keep going. It is unconscionable that anyone should lose a job and be forced to hide out from a fucking virus.

    It doesn’t seem to be exactly trending left or right on this. Basically though it’s statists who bow to government authority that brought this on, and far too many citizens are statists.

    1. John
      April.21.2020 at 4:17 pm

      It is a tough choice. I am more and more convinced that the cost of opening everything up wont’ be that bad or maybe not much at all. But what do I know? I may be completely wrong and opening up could be a disaster. But staying closed is creating a disaster as well. Ultimately, a choice has to be made and some people are going to be worse off for that choice and others better off.

      The problem with the people who are demanding everything stay closed is not that they are necessarily wrong. No one knows for sure. The problem is that they don’t think there are any other competing issues at play. Basically, they think it is everyone else’s duty to lose their jobs and suffer so that they can feel safe. Well fuck them. Maybe it is their job to suck it up and take the risk and maybe die so that other people can go back to work and not end up in poverty. That thought never occurs to them. It never occurs to them that they personally could be expected to suffer for the common good. Nope, it is always someone else whose duty it is to do that.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        April.21.2020 at 4:32 pm

        //That thought never occurs to them//

        Because they, and they alone, are special. Everybody else is hypothetical, even the dead they claim to mourn for. At the end of the day it is all about them, and their preferences, and their fears.

    2. Ken Shultz
      April.21.2020 at 4:36 pm

      “Honestly they should have just told people who want to hide in their little bubble houses to go ahead. And the rest of the world to keep going.”

      Vegas emptied out before anybody put a lock-down in order. Hotel occupancy dwindled to single digits. People didn’t need the government to tell them that flying on an airplane, going through an airport, sitting in a casino, or getting on a cruise ship was a bad idea in the midst of a pandemic, and they don’t need the government to tell them when it’s okay to go back to work either.

      Nobody is proposing a law legally compelling the elderly, cancer patients, people with compromised immune system, et. al. to attend rock concerts in sports stadiums. More than 20% of the workforce has filed for unemployment in a number of states now, and it’s getting worse all the time–and when the reality sets in, we’ll be lucky if the ultimate reaction against those like Cuomo and Newsom is democratic and peaceful.

  6. John
    April.21.2020 at 4:08 pm

    I think the people wanting to open the economy up understand the other side quite well. They just disagree with them. The problem is the people who want to keep things closed have no understanding of the other side.

    The protest are people expecting the government to take their interests into account when making policy. The fact that celebrities and the media and the establishment in general are calling them Nazis and at best “misguided” is just another example of the moral and intellectual sickness that is rampant among our elites. Our elites refuse to admit that there are difficult choices and moral dilemmas. Instead, they dream up a rationalization for whatever is in their interests and dismiss all competing interests as not just wrong or lesser interests but morally illegitimate. I want cheap goods from China and my stock portfolio of developing markets to grow. If some American loses their job because of it, they are just a welfare queen who deserved what happened to them. I want cheap labor to take care of my kids and mow my lawn. Anyone who suffers as a result of that is just a racist and their complaints morally illegitimate. The same thing is happening here. The establishment is risk adverse and isn’t suffering, the people who are are just stupid or immoral such that their losing their jobs doesn’t matter. It is not that my interests are more important than theirs, it is that their interests are morally illegitimate such that they don’t even merit consideration.

    For our current elite classes, it is the American public’s duty to suffer for the elite’s “principles” and in reality benefit. Anyone who objects to that is just a Nazi, racist, or a lazy welfare queen. The objections to the protests are just another variation of Kevin D. Williamson’s contention that people’s communities deserve to die if their existence gets in the way of Williamson feeding his fat face or obtaining cheap consumer goods. These protesters deserve to be out of work and what is happening to them. How dare they object to it. This is what the elite actually think.

    1. Metazoan
      April.21.2020 at 4:18 pm

      One argument that strikes me as a little weird is the one that goes something like, “people wouldn’t be shopping anyway because it’s a pandemic.” If that’s so, why can’t we let the market organically decide what to close? Why is the shutdown even necessary?

      1. Geraje Guzba
        April.21.2020 at 4:33 pm

        Good point.

      2. MollyGodiva
        April.21.2020 at 5:06 pm

        Markets work when the cost/benefit is borne by those who make the decisions, either be the buyer or the seller. In this case the cost is borne by those who get infected, and those who pay for those who get infected. Those people are not the same ones as who will decide whether to open a business or not. The free market would say “screw it, not my cost”, open up, and damn the public health consequences. That is why the market solution is a bad one.

    2. Metazoan
      April.21.2020 at 4:19 pm

      Oops, that wasn’t supposed to be a reply to you. I do agree with your comment though. The only thing is I’d say most elites are more or less selfish to the point of solipsism. They just don’t understand the existence of others.

      1. John
        April.21.2020 at 4:21 pm

        Like I say above, it never occurs to them that it could be their duty to suffer for a greater good. Nope, it is always someone else who is supposed to suffer for a greater good that benefits the elite. Not understanding that others even exist is a good way to describe how they think.

    3. Ron
      April.21.2020 at 4:22 pm

      When the left says anyone who voted for Trump is voting against their own best interest they are essentially saying you are to stupid to know whats good for you. And they believe that completely. it is no longer they have their opinion and we have ours, no it is now they are to stupid and we need to tell you what to do even if it hurts you

      1. John
        April.21.2020 at 4:24 pm

        It is called having a “false consciousness”.

    4. chemjeff radical individualist
      April.21.2020 at 4:39 pm

      Why do you think that you fully understand the point of view of the “Closers”, but that the Closers don’t fully understand your point of view?

      Perhaps their circumstances are the same as yours, they understand your point of view but just disagree with it.

      1. John
        April.21.2020 at 4:44 pm

        Because the closers are the ones calling anyone who questions them conspiracy theorists, Nazi’s and worse. And none of them ever acknowledge the fact that the cost of doing this might outweigh whatever benefits.

      2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        April.21.2020 at 5:11 pm

        Why do you think that you fully understand the point of view of the “Closers”, but that the Closers don’t fully understand your point of view?

        Because the ‘Closers’ are afraid and we are not. Panic drives out logic and reason.

  7. Ben_
    April.21.2020 at 4:19 pm

    Cool, now do immigration.

    1. John
      April.21.2020 at 4:23 pm

      +1000.

      Funny how Reason suddenly becomes so understanding to the side choosing security over economic freedom when the side doing it are their peers. I have said for a long time that one of the biggest drivers behind the reason staff’s position on things is class allegiance. This article is a good example of that.

      1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
        April.21.2020 at 4:28 pm

        The class divide is real.

      2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        April.21.2020 at 5:13 pm

        one of the biggest drivers behind the reason staff’s position on things is class allegiance

        + 1000

        also see: Kavanaugh hearings

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      April.21.2020 at 4:36 pm

      El Chapo knows more about the free market than you! He’s providing protection with his private security services and access to wonderful hallucinogens, stimulants, and narcotics.

      1. John
        April.21.2020 at 4:53 pm

        Did you take a marijuana or something?

  8. swillfredo pareto
    April.21.2020 at 4:28 pm

    Both Closers and Openers, though, have a combination of reasons, theories, guesses, and value judgments of a sort many sane people have always made, that make their respective positions make sense to them.

    And only one of those two is in favor of using the government to force everyone to follow their reasons, theories, guesses and value judgments. Fuck the Oxford comma.

    Now please go help your Uncle Jack off the horse.

    1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
      April.21.2020 at 4:32 pm

      Not force just “strong suggestions at gunpoint” like it was explained to us.

  9. Jerryskids
    April.21.2020 at 4:43 pm

    I guess we’ll see how dedicated everybody is to this “close down all the things” mentality shortly, when Ramadan starts and the faithful are forbidden to gather in the mosques. Or not. Saudi Arabia has cancelled the Hajj, are the same people who tried to cancel Easter services for the kaffir here going to try that shit with the adherents of the RoP?

  10. scape
    April.21.2020 at 4:58 pm

    I know this is anecdotal and I’d like to see some polls on it to see how large a subset might exist, but I’ve met quite a few “closers” who don’t even bother to get their flu shots and some of them have even stated that if there’s a COVID vaccination, they won’t get that either. What in the hell are these people wanting then, for the shutdown to accomplish, and what’s the point of “science” if they’re not going to use it?

  11. EWM
    April.21.2020 at 5:06 pm

    There are two types of people in this world. The type who wants to be left alone and the type who won’t leave people alone.

  12. AprilJ
    April.21.2020 at 5:15 pm

    I’m an “opener” and I’m an RN. The narrative is wrong. We have the elderly with one foot in the grave dying over this. The rest is hogwash. I’m tired of hearing dogma parading as “science” and ANYBODY telling me that this anything but virus as usual with a faster spread rate. And I certainly won’t listen to it from political pundits, political health organizations funded by multinational corporations and fake media. The curve has been flat: the ICU beds are empty. This is a nursing home issue. Lock those down. F the the rest of your stupid arguments.

  13. MollyGodiva
    April.21.2020 at 5:15 pm

    The only reason we are seeing a flatting of the curve and less deaths then originally modeled is that we took the drastic precautions that we did. The models were not wrong, they were just based on the saturation and data as it was then. Opening up the economy will lead to many more deaths and an overwhelmed health care system. No part of the county will be spared. There is no magic that will protect certain areas over others. Rural areas will be hit less, but those also have the worst hospitals. It is a common expression that you do not put your umbrella away in the rain just because you are not getting wet.

  14. toby2
    April.21.2020 at 5:17 pm

    lost me at the CNN poll bit. trusting CNN to poll anything Trump is more than a bit naive. and let’s be honest. real social distancing isn’t happening unless you are the boy in the bubble. there is too much money in the water to believe any of these political sharks as well! so yeah let’s get on with it and get back to what we always do. our best.

Please to post comments