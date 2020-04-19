Coronavirus

Celebrities and the Media Shouldn't Sneer at Coronavirus Lockdown Protesters

The gatherings are ill-advised but understandable given the harms of government-enforced shutdowns.

|

polspphotos674743
(Keiko Hiromi/Polaris/Newscom)

In their desperation to get back to work, some Americans are taking to the streets to demand that the government end the quarantine. Comedian Patton Oswalt is unsympathetic.

"Anne Frank spent 2 years hiding in an attic and we've been home for just over a month with Netflix, food delivery & video games and there are people risking viral death by storming state capital buildings & screaming, 'Open Fuddruckers!'" he tweeted on Saturday.

This is hardly Oswalt's first display of smug liberal condescension: His tweet denouncing Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann as a "leering, privileged little shit" was one of the most vile celebrity attacks on the wrongly maligned teenager.

It may be trivially simple for the Emmy Award-winning comic—and voice of Remy in Pixar's Ratatouille—to stay at home, watch Netflix, order carry-out, and play video games for a few weeks. (Writer and podcaster Bridget Phetasy compared Oswalt to Marie Antoinette's apocryphal indifference toward the hungry masses, tweeting: "Let them eat kale!") But many auto mechanics, coffee baristas, and small business owners can't afford this so easily. They are watching their financial situations become more and more precarious with each day that extreme social distancing continues. Oswalt suggested that the uncultured rubes are crazy to want Fuddruckers to re-open; people whose livelihoods depend upon places like Fuddruckers might see things differently.

That's why it's important for those criticizing misguided protesting efforts—including media figures who increasingly appear to be taking the view that you would have to be a deranged rightwinger to want social distancing to end—not to resort to sneering at the less fortunate. (For example: A guest on MSNBC recently called the protesters, "the Fox News Nazi confederate death cult rump of the Republican Party.) These are terrifying times, and the prospect of hundreds of thousands of deaths means there is very good reason for policymakers to proceed cautiously with reopening. But both federal and state governments must consider the long-term practicality of their coronavirus prevention plans, including whether people will be willing to obey stay-at-home orders for much longer.

While these efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 remain broadly popular, some Americans are understandably growing frustrated. Protests have cropped up in several states—most notably Michigan, where opposition to the draconian quarantine dictates of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D–Mich.) culminated in a drive-through protest of the state capitol last week. Many of the protesters did indeed maintain social distancing, stayed in their cars, or wore masks, though some of the attendees—zanier right-wing types—did not.

Political protests, be they left-leaning or right-leaning, always invite an eclectic crowd: from concerned citizens motivated by legitimate frustrations to professional activists desperate to attach a pro or anti-Trump spin to seemingly any cause. Their tactics, goals, and organizational structure often attract well-deserved criticism: Some of the lockdown protests, for instance, seem to be generically pro-Trump in character, disconnected from the reality that thus far Trump has supported the shutdowns at every critical juncture. Indeed, it's quite odd to hear protesters chanting "Fire Fauci" while waving MAGA signs: Trump has praised Fauci incessantly and never fails to heed his advice, the media's attempt to create a narrative of mounting tension between the two notwithstanding.

But there are legitimate grievances for protesters to air. Whitmer's stay-at-home orders were, as Reason's Billy Binion put it, a "hot mess," prohibiting travel between residences (even to relatively uninhabited areas), buying gardening supplies, and motorboats (but not boats with motors). Authorities in New York City have called on people to report each other for failing to abide by the most stringent social distancing measures. People have been stopped, shamed, and arrested for merely going outdoors. Voluntary compliance with social distancing has been remarkable, but forcibly constraining every last person has diminishing returns, and is not a good use of government resources.

That does not mean the quarantine protesters are, as conservative pundit Stephen Moore put it, "modern-day Rosa Parks." But some of them are justifiably upset, and their frustration should be neither mocked nor ignored.

Advertisement

NEXT: A Question About Unexpurgated Language and Lawyers or Law Students

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Unicorn Abattoir
    April.19.2020 at 3:13 pm

    “Anne Frank spent 2 years hiding in an attic and we’ve been home for just over a month with Netflix, food delivery & video games and there are people risking viral death by storming state capital buildings & screaming, ‘Open Fuddruckers!'” he tweeted on Saturday.

    And when she got out, did she have a job to go back to? Oh, wait…

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      April.19.2020 at 3:16 pm

      You can’t scientifically prove that we’ve been home for just over a month with Netflix.

      /Stormfag Mizek.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      April.19.2020 at 3:17 pm

      The last person to take medical advice from Oswalt, his wife, died because of it. He can STFU.

  2. Ben_
    April.19.2020 at 3:15 pm

    Reason writers could learn from this, if you’d decide against being jerks more often.

    People against Illegal immigration have a perspective, the same as people against the lockdown. Name calling and finger pointing are the opposite of thinking and understanding.

    Even big government supporters have a perspective, though it seems to be one where none of them learn anything from events.

    Try not being jerks more often. It’s what the world needs.

    1. Echo Chamber
      April.19.2020 at 3:38 pm

      I echo those sentiments

      1. Adans smith
        April.19.2020 at 4:04 pm

        I do to, to, to ,to,

  3. MollyGodiva
    April.19.2020 at 3:20 pm

    This should not be a left/right political issue and those making it so should be ashamed of themselves. There is a deadly pandemic that is easily spread by close proximity to others. While you can disagree about the specifics of the rules, they are there to save lives. These protesters are putting themselves and others at risk to be out in a large group and their demands would lead to more death. It disturbs me greatly that they don”t care and/or don’t believe the science. To protest for more virus is disgusting.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      April.19.2020 at 3:29 pm

      Bow down to your government overlords.

    2. phillhamian
      April.19.2020 at 3:32 pm

      They’re protesting government coercion. Is that over your statist little head?

      1. MollyGodiva
        April.19.2020 at 4:06 pm

        They are protesting in a manner that puts the community at significant risk, and their demands would put even more at risk.

    3. JohannesDinkle
      April.19.2020 at 3:49 pm

      If you are not health compromised – obese, diabetic, with a heart condition, asthmatic, or with a compromised immune system, or just plain old – there is apparently no more risk to your life than with any other flu. Those people at risk, of which as a 70 year old I am one, can just stay out of circulation until the rest develop herd immunity.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        April.19.2020 at 3:56 pm

        The best part is the people who think that keeping their immune system pristine now is going to save them when the next spike hits this fall.

        The Spanish flu bug is still with us after 100 years. BatCoof ain’t going anywhere, and the people most likely to survive in the long run are the ones who end up being exposed now. With the asymptomatic rates after exposure that we’re seeing, it’s a hell of a lot more likely that Karen Shut-In is going to end up in the ICU this fall when her husband brings it home from the grocery store.

      2. MollyGodiva
        April.19.2020 at 4:03 pm

        This is not true. Young healthy people are dying from covid at an alarming rate. It was originally thought that young and healthy were ok, but data proved that wrong.

    4. Nardz
      April.19.2020 at 3:58 pm

      Life is a deadly pandemic, Molly, and you’re being really selfish not avoiding it

      1. MollyGodiva
        April.19.2020 at 4:05 pm

        People are selfish for not wanting to spread a deadly virus? Covid is now the leading cause of death in the US.

  4. Unicorn Abattoir
    April.19.2020 at 3:27 pm

    And Robby talks trash on his twitter feed!

    Some of them work at Fuddruckers, or places like it. Not everyone can afford the luxury of staying home, ordering takeout, and watching Netflix for two months. We can’t all be wealthy overrated comedians. https://twitter.com/pattonoswalt/status/1251571068885585920

    1. SQRLSY One
      April.19.2020 at 3:40 pm

      I’m broke, and can’t afford to order food from Rudd-Fuckers, dammit!!!

      I am now starting in on eating roof-rabbits!!!

      See …
      http://www.merkki.com/goodbuddy.htm
      … To learn about the delights of eating roof rabbits!!!

  5. Ben_
    April.19.2020 at 3:31 pm

    Also, masks outdoors and social distancing outdoors are more-or-less irrelevant. Covid is almost impossible to spread outdoors. Here’s an article and a link to a study of where cases were spread. Researchers tracked the spread of 7324 cases. Only 2 cases were spread outdoors.

    https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/coronavirus-transmission-chinese-study-shows-covid-more-likely-spread-indoors/

    1. Echo Chamber
      April.19.2020 at 3:40 pm

      You’re hanging your hat on a Chinese study?

      1. Ben_
        April.19.2020 at 3:48 pm

        Got any information at all, from anywhere, that tells you Covid is easy to spread outdoors? Please post it. If not, this is something versus nothing.

        It also confirms common sense. Even a slight breeze disperses smoke or odors outdoors. Why would viruses be any different?

    2. MollyGodiva
      April.19.2020 at 4:08 pm

      Most cases now are not able to be traces to the source. The study is looking at a very narrow sample of people whose infections can be traced.

  6. speedylee
    April.19.2020 at 3:34 pm

    They’re is nothing to be gained from being on Twitter. Stop reporting tweets.

  7. Echo Chamber
    April.19.2020 at 3:36 pm

    “though some of the attendees—zanier right-wing types …”

    Why isn’t the adjective “left-wing” ever used by the media?

  8. Red Rocks White Privilege
    April.19.2020 at 3:52 pm

    It’s been rather instructive watching left-wingers who like to puff about how kind, compassionate, and empathetic they are, demonstrate that they’re actually the opposite of that as the protests have taken place.

  9. DaveSs
    April.19.2020 at 3:55 pm

    If a conversation I heard this morning is any indication, I’m getting a sense that even normies are starting to think that maybe gov has gone too far, even in a state that hasn’t gone full on house arrest.

  10. Nardz
    April.19.2020 at 3:56 pm

    “The gatherings are ill-advised”

    Fuck off

  11. JohnSteed
    April.19.2020 at 4:11 pm

    Not sure why folks seem so willing to curtail the liberty of “high risk” individuals. As free people it’s their right to determine what risks they will take, whether it’s cycling without a helmet, snorting cocaine, or going down to the neighborhood bistro. As long as they are not exposing others to an unreasonable risk of harm it’s not the government’s business. IF there were evidence that hospitals in a given area had actually been so overwhelmed that they ran out of space or equipment for COVID19 patients, then one could argue that high risk individuals might exacerbate that problem by venturing out — but absent evidence of that occurring it the pertinent area there’s no basis for discrimination.

  12. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    April.19.2020 at 4:11 pm

    Mr. Soave is entitled to his politically correct, partisan opinion that anti-social, selfish, immature misfits should not be mocked or ignored when they engage in reckless, boorish tantrums.

  13. Adans smith
    April.19.2020 at 4:18 pm

    They are what we always thought they were. Smug , self centered pricks that look down on anyone who doesn’t think, live, or eat like them. They think only of themselves. Take away their comfort at home and they wouldn’t last a minute . Their also top down thinkers who worship government. By the way, what’s this talk about possible hundreds of thousands of deaths Robbie? Seems that’s been disproven here on these pages this week.

Please to post comments