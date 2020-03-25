Coronavirus

Trump Is Right To Worry About the Cost of Aggressive COVID-19 Control Measures

So far politicians have been acting as if only one side of the ledger matters.

(Sipa/Newscom)

President Donald Trump is rightly worried that the "cure" for COVID-19—sweeping restrictions on travel, local movement, business activity, and work—could prove to be "worse" than the disease. That may already be true, because politicians have been acting as if only one side of this ledger matters.

Economists are predicting that the official response to the pandemic could lead to a downturn as bad as or worse than the Great Recession of 2008–09, which cost Americans an estimated $22 trillion. It is hard to see how a loss of that magnitude can be rationally justified.

When government agencies evaluate health or safety regulations, they routinely consider not only the number of deaths they might prevent but the cost of doing so. That makes sense, because finite resources spent to reduce one kind of risk, depending on the payoff, might better be spent or invested elsewhere, possibly in ways that would save more lives.

A rough calculation based on the "value of a statistical life" (VSL) that the Environmental Protection Agency uses to assess proposed regulations suggests that the cost of COVID-19 deaths in the worst-case scenario sketched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which assumes that containment and suppression efforts are largely ineffective, would be huge: on the order of $13.6 trillion. But if the economic projections are right, the cost of aggressive COVID-19 control measures will be substantially higher.

That comparison assumes government intervention will be completely successful at preventing those deaths, which is certainly not true, and it uses a VSL that is arguably excessive in this case, since COVID-19 fatalities are concentrated among the elderly, meaning fewer years of life lost on average. Furthermore, there are sound reasons to think that the worst-case scenario, which imagines 214 million infections (65 percent of the population) and 1.7 million deaths, is unrealistic.

The true case fatality rate (CFR) for COVID-19, although probably higher than the CFR for the seasonal flu (about 0.1 percent), is likely to be much lower than the rates suggested by the official numbers, which include only confirmed cases. Since COVID-19 symptoms are typically mild to nonexistent, the actual number of infections is bound to be much higher.

Taking that "denominator problem" into account, Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir says, "the best estimates now for the overall mortality rate for COVID-19 [are] somewhere between 0.1 percent and 1 percent." Based on data from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, John Ioannidis, an epidemiologist and biostatistician at Stanford University, calculates that "reasonable estimates for the case fatality ratio in the general U.S. population vary from 0.05% to 1%."

The CDC's projection implies a COVID-19 CFR of 0.8 percent, near the high end of those ranges. And the scenario implausibly assumes that voluntary measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19, such as avoiding crowds, limiting social interactions, and paying extra attention to hygiene, have no impact on transmission.

There is a great deal of uncertainty about these projections, and public officials may think they are erring on the side of caution. But that is true only if you ignore the potentially devastating impact of disrupting economic transactions, shutting down businesses, and depriving millions of people of their livelihoods.

Ioannidis worries that if the CFR for COVID-19 is much lower than many people fear, "locking down the world with potentially tremendous social and financial consequences may be totally irrational." David Katz, founding director of the Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center, favors a more carefully targeted approach that focuses on protecting the people who face the greatest risk, saying he is "deeply concerned that the social, economic and public health consequences of this near total meltdown of normal life…will be long lasting and calamitous, possibly graver than the direct toll of the virus itself."

In settling on an appropriate response to COVID-19, there are no easy answers. But wise policy starts by recognizing the tradeoffs that politicians so far have been inclined to ignore.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. JFree
    March.25.2020 at 12:10 am

    I’m sure not a fan of Bill Gates – but he does have the best quote for this:

    Hey keep going to restaurants, go buy new houses, ignore that pile of bodies over in the corner, we want you to keep spending because GDP growth is what counts

    1. TheLibertyTruthTeller
      March.25.2020 at 12:25 am

      He never said that. Oh, it’s you. THIS is what he REALLY said. Shame on you.

      BILL GATES PREDICTED A VIRUS CATASTROPHE …. IN 2015

      “We are not ready for the next epidemic,” said Gates in 2015. (He) mentioned the details about Ebola and stated that “the problem was not that system did not work well enough but the problem was we did not have any system at all.”

      In the Ted Talk titled ‘The next outbreak? We’re not ready’, Bill Gates predicted that the next outbreak would be more devastating than Ebola.

      “The failure to prepare could allow the next epidemic to be dramatically more devastating than Ebola.”

      Gates cited the fact that Ebola did not reach many urban cities or else the results would have been greater. Next time we might not be so lucky,” His words have somehow predicted the Coronavirus epidemic’s dangers.

      COVID-19 has barely begun … and has ALREADY hit major urban centers, worldwide. So WILL be worse than Ebola,

      President Trump deserves praise for reversing two months of delays and denials ,… “It’s a Democrat hoax” … “It will magically disappear” and similar bullshit.

      Vice President Pence, a former governor and the leader of the federal response to the coronavirus, urged Americans on Monday to respect state and local restrictions that are in many cases tougher than those imposed by the Trump administration.

      “We made it clear to the governors that this president and this administration fully supports decisions that governors are making in communities and states that are particularly impacted by the spread of the coronavirus and we are grateful for their efforts,” Pence said

      1. Dyzalot
        March.25.2020 at 12:43 am

        This is what he actually said…

        ‘There really is no middle ground, and it’s very tough to say to people, “Hey, keep going to restaurants, go buy new houses, [and] ignore that pile of bodies over in the corner. We want you to keep spending because there’s maybe a politician who thinks GDP growth is all that counts.” ’— Bill Gates

        https://www.marketwatch.com/story/bill-gates-on-trump-call-for-quick-end-to-lockdown-its-tough-to-tell-people-keep-going-to-restaurants-go-buy-new-houses-ignore-that-pile-of-bodies-over-in-the-corner-2020-03-24

  2. TheLibertyTruthTeller
    March.25.2020 at 12:48 am

    It is hard to see how a loss of that magnitude can be rationally justified.

    It’s 25 times more deadly than Coronavirus.
    And sure to be far worse than even Ebola (See Gates talk above).

    U.S. cases just doubled in a single day. If our curve continues we’ll have a 4,000-death day by month-end.

    What happens if we hit 10,000 deaths per day? Major stock market crash. Tens of millions afraid to go out — same end as a national lockdown, but far more deaths. Jacob needs to see both sides of this.

    It’s been virtually guaranteed that Trump will screw it up, BUT he backtracked heavily on Tuesday, and CLAIMS to be listening to people who know what they’re talking about. Because this is NOT the Democrat hoax he originally claimed.
    It will not “magically disappear.” And spinning wind turbines do not cause cancer.

    (Dr. Fauci said, with Trump at his side, that PORTIONS of the country could be restored, which is where Trump caved, obviously not New York. Low infection rates in many states, and parts of large states, which are now targeted for deeper study.)

    Fauci seems back in charge, perhaps because Lindsey Graham tore apart Trump’s original claim to open the entire country.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.25.2020 at 1:06 am

      What is your prediction how long we must stay home?

  3. StackOfCoins
    March.25.2020 at 12:57 am

    When this is over it will be a matter of fact the government’s incoherent reaction to this mess will be the most damaging element. Not just the closures and orders to stay at home, but the absurd political battle over a relief bill (and the grotesque mutilation of that bill for political reasons). This sort of horseshit is how a republic dies.

  4. Dyzalot
    March.25.2020 at 12:59 am

    The government screwed this up a long time ago. Certificate of Need laws, the FDA, occupational licensing, etc. all contributed to the slow response much more than anything the government could have done once the crisis was here.

