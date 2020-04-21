Coronavirus

If COVID-19 Has a Low Infection Fatality Rate, How Many Will Die?

Rough calculations from two preliminary population screening studies in California.

COVIDAntibodytestDreamstime
(Ilzekalve | Dreamstime.com)

Two studies by researchers associated with Stanford University and the University of Southern California have deployed antibody blood tests seeking to determine what percentage of people in two California counties have been infected with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Based on their population screening tests, the researchers estimated that 2.49 to 4.16 percent of the residents of Santa Clara County (Silicon Valley) and 2.8 to 5.6 percent of the residents of Los Angeles County have been infected.

In the case of Santa Clara County, that would mean that by early April between 48,000 and 81,000 people had been infected, which is 50 to 85-fold more than the number of confirmed cases at that time. The results of the Los Angeles County study imply that approximately 221,000 to 442,000 adults in the county already had the infection. That estimate is 28 to 55 times higher than confirmed cases at that time in that jurisdiction.

The finding that a huge proportion of coronavirus infections in the U.S. have been going undetected immediately attracted the attention of biostatisticians working at other institutions. Many critiqued the Santa Clara County study, suggesting, among other flaws, that its false positive rate was possibly way too high and that the study was enriched with participants who were more likely to have been exposed to the virus than the general population of the county. Those questions are still being hashed out.

Let's assume that the results of these two studies are correct. If so, that means that the infection fatality rate—the percentage of infected people who will die of the disease—is somewhere between 0.12 and 0.2 percent in Santa Clara County and between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent in Los Angeles County. The infection mortality rate for seasonal flu hovers around 0.1 percent. Please keep in mind that the rough calculations that follow are intended to tease out some of the implications about the possible future course of the pandemic from the two California studies.

Let's start by using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data from the 2017-2018 influenza season. That season was one of the worst in the last 10 years, with an estimated 45 million Americans becoming infected with the respiratory illness, of whom 34 million were over the age of 18. The adult population in 2018 was 254 million, which means that about 13.4 percent of adults were infected with symptomatic disease. As it happens, a 2016 review article has estimated that about 20 percent of people infected with flu viruses do not experience flu symptoms. This is likely because many asymptomatic carriers have some residual immunity from earlier infections. Nevertheless, those carriers can still shed viruses and infect other people. Including the asymptomatic cases of flu would imply that about 41 million adults, roughly 16 percent of the adult population, had contracted flu during the 2017-2018 season.

The 2017-2018 infection fatality rate (IFR) for symptomatic illness for the whole U.S. population was a bit higher than average at around 0.13 percent. A rough estimate for the IFR for symptomatic U.S. adults suffering from influenza was around 0.18 percent and the IFR for both symptomatic and asymptomatic adults was around 0.15 percent.

Again assuming that estimates in the two California studies are in the ballpark, the big difference between seasonal influenza and COVID-19 is the percentage of the population that is likely to become infected. The extent of influenza epidemics is constrained by the fact that a high percentage of the population has already developed immunity to the disease, either through previous infections or via vaccination. The novel coronavirus is attacking a population that has neither developed immunity to it nor has access to an effective vaccine with which to ward it off.

Harvard epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch has estimated that eventually between 20 and 60 percent of adult Americans could be infected with the virus. Again, there are about 254 million Americans over age 18 as of 2018. So let's use the Los Angeles County study's range of 0.1 to 0.3 percent IFR for the coronavirus to get a rough estimate of the number of Americans who might die from COVID-19.

In a more optimistic scenario, only 20 percent of adult Americans are infected and the IFR is only 0.1 percent, thus implying that only 50,800 adult Americans would likely die of the disease. Considering that the current death toll from the epidemic as of April 21 is nearly 44,000, this optimistic scenario seems implausible. Now let's go full pessimism: Assume 60 percent of adult Americans are infected and the IFR is 0.3 percent. In that case, the number of COVID-19 deaths among American adults would exceed 450,000.

The two California studies estimate that the percentage of the U.S. adult population that is infected is between 2.5 and 5.6 percent. This yields an estimate of adult Americans already infected ranging from 6.4 to 14.2 million. Given that 44,000 have died of the disease, this calculation produces IFRs ranging between 0.7 and 0.3 percent.

Yet another way to calculate possible IFRs is to multiply by the low and high rates of undiagnosed cases implied in the two studies. At the low end, the Los Angeles County study suggested that undiagnosed cases were 28-fold greater than diagnosed cases. At the high end, the Santa Clara County study reported an 85-fold ratio. Since about 800,000 cases have been diagnosed in the U.S. as of April 21, that would imply that between 22.4 million and 68 million Americans have already been infected by the novel coronavirus. Using those estimated infections yields a range of 0.2 percent to 0.06 percent for a COVID-19 IFRs.

It is worth noting that a recent German study reported an IFR for COVID-19 at about 0.4 percent.

Many critical biostaticians noted, as I did, that the California studies imply that the COVID-19 infections must be very widespread to produce the excess mortality seen in places like New York City, meaning that essentially most New Yorkers must already have been infected. That seems implausible.

One additional observation: Both California studies were conducted by academic and private sector researchers and supported by private funders. The government efforts at population screening for coronavirus antibody prevalence are lagging behind.

Epidemiologists are trying to see through the murk of the ongoing pandemic. These preliminary studies are part of that ongoing process and absolutely should not be taken as the last word.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. John
    April.21.2020 at 2:50 pm

    The results of the Los Angeles County study imply that approximately 221,000 to 442,000 adults in the county already had the infection.

    I think the complaints about the sampling of this are misplaced. When you are talking about a virus as contagious as this one and numbers this large, I don’t think there is any group significantly more likely to have had it than any other, outside of people living in very isolated areas. If there are 221,000 people in the city of LA who have the infection, then the infection has long passed any point where it could be controlled or there is much variation in the infection rate among groups. So, I think that number is pretty solid.

    What appears to have happened is the models and the experts got it wrong. They underestimated how widespread this disease is and as a result greatly overestimated its fatality rate and the rate of hospitalization. I don’t hold it against them for that. It was a new virus and the best source of information, China, lied it’s ass off about what it knew about the virus. Their assumptions were not unreasonable given what they knew at the time.

    The problem is that they seem to refuse to change their opinion and admit their mistake as more and more information becomes available. Part of that is their own arrogance and moral failing. But part of it is the result of our society forever thinking there should be a perfect answer to every problem and whenever there isn’t it must be because of some evil unseen force or the result of some horrible mistake that should be held against the person who made it forever. Well, sometimes problems are impossible to solve with the information given and sometimes there is no right or ideal option available.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      April.21.2020 at 3:12 pm

      //The problem is that they seem to refuse to change their opinion and admit their mistake as more and more information becomes available. Part of that is their own arrogance and moral failing. But part of it is the result of our society forever thinking there should be a perfect answer to every problem and whenever there isn’t it must be because of some evil unseen force or the result of some horrible mistake that should be held against the person who made it forever.//

      Indeed.

      And this is the most frustrating part about the situation. Overreacting in the absence of knowledge is obviously unwise, but it is at least understandable. Sometimes an overabundance of caution is truly warranted. Continuing to overact (and, indeed, doubling down) when your initial assumptions have been blown out of the water is indefensible.

      I’m very cynical and I think the people making the decisions (politicians, experts, etc.) understood full well that their proposals were not tethered to reality. When it comes to government overreach, my presumption is guilty until proven innocent.

    2. ElvisIsReal
      April.21.2020 at 3:12 pm

      Oh good you made my post so I don’t have to.

    3. Overt
      April.21.2020 at 3:17 pm

      There are actually multiple problems here. It could be that many have been infected, but it could also be that many people have had the chance to be infected, and just didn’t get it.

      If you look at the stats on worldometers, you see that we have 800k cases of Covid in the country, off of 4 Million tests. As we know, testing has largely been held to people who have symptoms and reason to believe that they came in contact with someone infected. It is a pretty heavy sampling bias towards people you’d expect to be infected, and yet we are only running a 20% infection rate.

      Even in New York, it is only approaching 40% infected among those tested.

      This is the problem with the models: They largely assume a rate of infection that is constant- it is one of the basic inputs. But what we seem to be seeing is that the infection rate is extremely variable region to region- in new york subways, it is much more infectious than even the crowded areas of Orange County california. So these models that tried to apply an infection rate across the entire country are always going to produce bad results, because the infection rate has so many changes die to confounding factors.

      1. John
        April.21.2020 at 3:24 pm

        This is the problem with the models: They largely assume a rate of infection that is constant- it is one of the basic inputs.

        These models fail for the same reason central planning in economics fails; they don’t account for adaptive behavior. Once people know there is a pandemic they start acting differently and the infection rate changes. It never stays constant. Beyond that, things like the weather or the nature of the population or the physically geography changes as well. I think it is probably a good guess that the virus has a different infection rate in say Italy where the population is older and everyone smokes and people live in close quarters than it would in say Tennessee where the population is younger and people don’t live so close together.

        I don’t think there is any way to know the real infection rate without doing a ton of sampling and data collection and calculating it after the fact.

    4. mad.casual
      April.21.2020 at 3:25 pm

      It was a new virus and the best source of information, China, lied it’s ass off about what it knew about the virus. Their assumptions were not unreasonable given what they knew at the time.

      Not to be generous to China but, more intrinsically, as should be understood with thinking individuals; ask 3 for their opinion and you’ll get 4 opinions. So, the expectation that a singular organization could get its act together and come up with answers on that sort of time scale is ridiculous. Larger groups are for longer term and lower level thinking. The CDC and medical professionals noticing people succumbing to the flu around them and thinking “Holy Shit! We need to talk to China.” is the casting of pearls before swine. By the time any nation, especially China, has found its ass with both hands, quarantine will be too late.

  2. Nardz
    April.21.2020 at 2:51 pm

    You’ve already torched any credibility you had, tranny hack

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.21.2020 at 2:54 pm

      Wow, wotta loss.

    2. Zeb
      April.21.2020 at 2:56 pm

      What did he do? I think Bailey does a pretty good job being reasonable and factual. He’s doing what he can with the numbers available. Doesn’t seem to me like he is trying to gin up more panic.

      1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
        April.21.2020 at 3:09 pm

        ” I think”

        Cool but no one cares.

      2. Nardz
        April.21.2020 at 3:23 pm

        The articles shilling for one drug over another, pointing out the flaws in the hydrochloroquine study while whitewashing the exact same flaws (and worse) in the resemdeciver (or however its spelled) study, and as recently as a few days ago putting out a “conservative” estimate of 300,000 dead – this is what Bailey (recently, we’ll ignore the shitty global warming science for now) did.
        Ron Bailey is a fraud

    3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      April.21.2020 at 3:02 pm

      Trans-rights are human rights!

      1. Nardz
        April.21.2020 at 3:18 pm

        Ron is a “transhumanist”
        Thus he implicitly rejects human rights

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          April.21.2020 at 3:20 pm

          >transhumanist
          Is that like Shaun King being trans-racial?

          1. Nardz
            April.21.2020 at 3:24 pm

            No, it’s dumber

    4. Overt
      April.21.2020 at 3:05 pm

      Please shut up.

      Mr Bailey may have been wrong- indeed he often says stuff to disagree with. But he also is one of the few authors willing to discuss his position in the comments. Yeah, he was pretty bad in how he compared studies. That said, he generally argues in good faith, and has never, ever been a quarter as toxic as you.

      I would rather read comment sections filled with the likes of Bailey and even (shudder) Shikha than what you post here constantly.

      1. Sweep the leg
        April.21.2020 at 3:16 pm

        “Please shut up.”

        Or what? You’ll bitch about things you don’t like some more?

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          April.21.2020 at 3:21 pm

          Maybe he won’t subscribe to Reason magazine. Leatherman and Grape Juice Boy might have to look for jobs in the free market.

        2. Overt
          April.21.2020 at 3:29 pm

          Why does there need to be an “or what”? In your view, is it impossible to have a discussion and attempt to convince someone to change their ways? Why do you even post, then?

          Mind you, I don’t honestly think Nardz/you will stop being an autistic prick. But it won’t be because I declined to call him out on it. And at least Ron knows that there are some people willing to discuss these matters, so that he will perhaps continue to do so.

      2. Nardz
        April.21.2020 at 3:26 pm

        Don’t really give a shit, overt.
        Bailey being a fraudulent ass who continues lying in comment sections doesn’t give him any special fucking privileges.
        You sound like one of those “only the press has freedom of the press” people right now.
        Stop defending hacks

        1. Overt
          April.21.2020 at 3:36 pm

          Please explain to me how he engages in fraud. I have not ever seen that. Does he have biases? Yes. I have not seen him lie (and I watched the bizarre defense of studies he gave in the article yesterday, and that wasn’t lying).

          I don’t give him any special privileges other than the ones I am bizarrely giving you. That is, I engage him in conversation, call him out when I think he is wrong, and try my best not to rise to the level of toxicity that you seem to engage in daily.

          Look, I get that you are angry. I lose my patience too, and sometimes post things I regret in the comments. The difference is that you don’t seem to regret what you do. Given that I assume you have a passing self awareness of what you are doing, I would much rather people who add value, like Mr Bailey, understand that I would like to see them participate in the comments over you.

      3. Virologist
        April.21.2020 at 3:31 pm

        I like the fact that Bailey comments on his own article. It’s possible to have a discussion with him and he’s one of the better writers for it.

  3. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
    April.21.2020 at 2:52 pm

    Oh good more projections.

    Serious question Ron, it appears spme of the initial projections were…off.

    Will you be updating how you handle prohections from thin data in the future? By doing things like referring to this situation to caution people against using such projections, or maybe not even covering them at all?

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.21.2020 at 2:55 pm

      What the heck is it with all these complaints against preliminary calculations? All calculations are preliminary in some respect; they only become “final” when people stop calculating because the event has been eclipsed by some new event.

      The more information, the better.

      1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
        April.21.2020 at 3:11 pm

        So i can’t ask if this event has changed how he intends to cover such thimgs in the futire?

        It’s a fair and honest question.

        What EXACTLY are you shitting your pants about NOW SQRLSY?

      2. Nardz
        April.21.2020 at 3:28 pm

        “What the heck is it with all these complaints against preliminary calculations?”

        Are you fucking kidding me???

    2. John
      April.21.2020 at 2:58 pm

      It is almost like models are only as good as the assumptions and data that go into them. Who knew?

      The model is the easy part. Anyone with a decent understanding of math and maybe programing can make a hell of a model of virtually anything. The problem is making sure the data and the assumptions of the model fit with reality. In a way it is a catch 22. You can’t build the model unless you understand the processes that it is describing but you can’t understand the processes without the model. Indeed, the model is built so you can understand the processes.

      This is why mathematical modeling of complex systems is really hard and generally doesn’t work very well. If it does work, it is the result of years of trial and error. Maybe this whole experience tells us something about other fields like maybe the climate?

      1. Rich
        April.21.2020 at 3:06 pm

        Maybe this whole experience tells us something about other fields like maybe the climate?

        Whoa, there, John — let’s not go overboard!

        1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
          April.21.2020 at 3:13 pm

          Bailey presumably thinks the datasets are very different. Apparently, there are people (SQLRSY) who don’t want us asking him to elaborate on such things.

  4. Zeb
    April.21.2020 at 2:59 pm

    Now what I’d like to see is some estimates on how many people are dying because of the response to the virus. Suicide, ODs, violence and neglect of other health problems is going to take a serious toll.

    Even if 200,000 people or more are going to die from SARS Jr, it’s not worth it.

    1. John
      April.21.2020 at 3:00 pm

      That number is impossible to get. It involves so many second order effects and guesses, I wouldn’t believe any number claimed to be it. But, the distancing has a real cost. And it can’t go on forever. That should be enough to get people to start thinking rationally about this. But sadly, nothing seems to be enough.

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      April.21.2020 at 3:03 pm

      If we can save one life and one job, we need to! #BanAutomobiles

    3. ElvisIsReal
      April.21.2020 at 3:15 pm

      Even if 200,000 people or more are going to die from SARS Jr, it’s not worth it.
      ————-
      The thing is, those 200,000 are going to die ANYWAY, because it’s far too late to “stop” the virus. We were trying to prevent excess deaths that happen in an overwhelmed medical system, and we have done that so well that nurses are getting laid off.

      The press has started pretending like this virus is something that can be stopped, and that’s totally irresponsible. The horses left that barn in December.

  5. John
    April.21.2020 at 2:59 pm

    https://nypost.com/2020/04/21/de-blasios-social-distancing-tip-line-flooded-with-obscenities/?utm_source=twitter_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

    DiBlasio’s social distancing tip line flooded with penis photos and Hitler memes. I guess there is hope for America yet.

    1. Rich
      April.21.2020 at 3:08 pm

      It was not immediately clear whether any of the posters actually lived in New York City.

      LOL

    2. Squirrelloid
      April.21.2020 at 3:30 pm

      Bravo

  6. Geraje Guzba
    April.21.2020 at 3:05 pm

    //Many critical biostaticians noted, as I did, that the California studies imply that the COVID-19 infections must be very widespread to produce the excess mortality seen in places like New York City, meaning that essentially most New Yorkers must already have been infected. That seems implausible.//

    //Now let’s go full pessimism: Assume 60 percent of adult Americans are infected and the IFR is 0.3 percent. In that case, the number of COVID-19 deaths among American adults would exceed 450,000.//

    If we posit it is plausible for 60% of Americans to be infected, why is it implausible to assume that most New Yorkers have already been infected?

    1. John
      April.21.2020 at 3:07 pm

      I don’t see how it is.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.21.2020 at 3:11 pm

      They are unrelated. The 60% quote was just an upper bounds estimate. Being an upper bound means it is pretty unlikely. Just like the IPPC climate scare estimate. If you want to be like the climate alarmists, go ahead and pretend the upper bound is plausible. You can’t have it both ways.

      1. John
        April.21.2020 at 3:16 pm

        But none of the estimates mean anything. As far as I can tell, they have no accurate measure of how many people have the infection at a given time. Without that, they have no way to determine its actual mortality rate. Without knowing the mortality rate, there is no way to know the significance of any given infection rate. If the mortality rate is high enough 20% of the country getting it could be a complete disaster. On the other hand, if the mortality rate is low enough, 60% getting it is no big deal.

        So, none of these numbers mean anything. They are all just guesses that are just as likely to reflect the truth as any other guess.

        1. Commenter_XY
          April.21.2020 at 3:35 pm

          Let’s take your comments (several) in this comment section to their logical conclusion. Having read your posts (agree with them)….put yourself in a governor’s shoes in the time period of March 1-10. Not so long ago. Let’s make it easy…assume you’re the governor of a state in the extended DC metro area (where you are).

          On March 11th, all you know about the Wuhan coronavirus is that it kills people, and it is unusually contagious. You do not know incidence. You do not know lethality; only that there are people who die from it. There is no treatment. There is no vaccine.

          Would you have, on March 11th…
          – Close schools
          – Close nonessential businesses
          – Prohibit groups of more than 10
          – Close the courts
          – Require work-from-home
          – Require wearing a mask in public

      2. Geraje Guzba
        April.21.2020 at 3:16 pm

        Of course they are related.

        Even if it is an upper bound estimate, it is still within the realm of possibility, even if unlikely. So, if Ron believes it is possible (even if unlikely) for the infection rate to hit a threshold of 60%+, how can it be the case that most New Yorkers already having been infected is inherently “implausible”?

        It is entirely possible that this virus had already been circulating for quite some time, and people were reacting normally, exactly the way they react in a typical flu season … until the hysteria drove everyone to sit at their computers counting up the dead and immediately running to the hospital over a slight cough.

        1. John
          April.21.2020 at 3:20 pm

          It is totally possible that most people in New York have already had it. And without knowing whether that is true, there is no way to tell what the results of a given number of Americans getting it would be.

      3. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
        April.21.2020 at 3:18 pm

        The question was about Ron’s choices, try to keep up.

    3. Squirrelloid
      April.21.2020 at 3:32 pm

      The NY ‘paradox’ is probably resolved by looking at disease distribution by age. It’s not implausible that the disease incidence in densely urban NYC differs by age distribution from rather spread out LA.

    4. Metazoan
      April.21.2020 at 3:36 pm

      I agree, it doesn’t seem that implausible. Last I checked the number of deaths in NYC from Covid-19 stood around 10,000. If the IFR stands around 0.3%, doesn’t that suggest an infection count of something around 3.3 million? The population of NYC is around 8.5 million, so while that’s not 60%, it’s getting into the ballpark.

  7. Rich
    April.21.2020 at 3:05 pm

    Epidemiologists are trying to see through the murk of the ongoing pandemic.

    The Fog of War on Death.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    April.21.2020 at 3:15 pm

    If Harvard is correct and 20-60% get infected then I’m simply going to have to drastically reduce the number of random strangers I have makeout sessions with.

    1. John
      April.21.2020 at 3:18 pm

      Or at the very least stop cruising the retirement homes and homeless shelters.

      1. Trumpca$mic, a love connection
        April.21.2020 at 3:30 pm

        Nope.

  9. Unicorn Abattoir
    April.21.2020 at 3:16 pm

    If COVID-19 Has a Low Infection Fatality Rate, How Many Will Die?

    Enough to justify the destruction of the entire economy.

    /prog

  10. Squirrelloid
    April.21.2020 at 3:24 pm

    So your worst case estimate, assuming these studies can be trusted, is 0.7% IFR? Do you honestly think that’s worth panicking over?

    How low does IFR have to be before we can decide it was wrong to panic?

  11. BigGiveNotBigGov
    April.21.2020 at 3:25 pm

    “Considering that the current death toll from the epidemic as of April 21 is nearly 44,000, this optimistic scenario seems implausible.”

    Trump claims to be a “Wartime President” due to the C-19 pandemic. Well, accepting his own analogy, he is a remarkably bad one that is costing more Americans their lives in much less time than his predecessors. Trump’s 44,000 Americans lost in these past few weeks are more than Truman lost in the three years of the Korean War and Trump, Obama, and Bush lost in their nineteen years of war in Afghanistan and Iraq. Trump’s stolen valor “Wartime President” ploy is failing as badly is his pandemic response.

    Trump Tries On The Mantle Of ‘Wartime President’
    https://www.npr.org/2020/03/22/819672681/trump-tries-on-the-mantle-of-wartime-president

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.21.2020 at 3:34 pm

      Notice you left out other war presidents.

    2. Sevo
      April.21.2020 at 3:37 pm

      “Well, accepting his own analogy, he is a remarkably bad one that is costing more Americans their lives in much less time than his predecessors. Trump’s 44,000 Americans lost in these past few weeks are more than Truman lost in the three years of the Korean War and Trump, Obama, and Bush lost in their nineteen years of war in Afghanistan and Iraq”.

      You are, of course
      Full.
      Of.
      Shit.

  12. Don't look at me!
    April.21.2020 at 3:33 pm

    How many will die depends on how many old sick people there are. At some point, we run out of those guys.

Please to post comments