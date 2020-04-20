Coronavirus

A Harvard Plan To Use Massive COVID-19 Testing To Reopen the Economy

This proposal might work, but it's doubtful that our politicians and president are competent enough to pull it off.

|

COVID19PCRTest
(Anyaivanova | Dreamstime.com)

To fully restart the U.S. economy by August, massive population testing for infections with the virus that causes COVID-19 is essential, according to the roadmap to pandemic resilience just issued today by the Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University. Testing results should be available the next day at the latest. The roadmap also sketches out a system of tracing the contacts of people who are infected by the coronavirus. Those contacts are warned about their exposure and tested numerous times. If a contact's tests turn positive they should be provided supported isolation that includes job protections, safe shelter, food, and health care. The authors of the report estimate that this scheme for testing, tracing, and supported isolation (TTSI) would cost between $50 to $300 billion over two years. As they note this is extremely cheap compared to "the economic cost of continued collective quarantine of $100 to 350 billion a month."

How much testing would be required to implement their proposed roadmap? "We estimate that steady-state testing levels that would permit replacing collective stay-at-home orders as the main tool for disease control with a testing—tracing-and-warning—supported-isolation, or TTSI, methodology will eventually need to reach a capacity to test 2 to 6% of the population per day, or between 5 and 20 million people per day," note the authors.

How would they achieve a rapid increase in testing capacity? Given how badly federal agencies botched testing as the coronavirus outbreak was growing, the authors wisely recommend turning to the private sector. "The government should not hesitate to pay substantial sums to incentivize the private sector to apply ingenuity and speed to develop solutions," note the authors. "Prizes and advance market commitments are two tools to be considered."

In order to warn people who have come into contact with an infected person that they should be tested, the authors recommend initially hiring and training 100,000 contact tracers at a cost of $3.6 billion. Such manual contact tracing could be supplemented with opt-in peer-to-peer cell phone warning apps. The researchers suggest that the deployment of such apps include maximal privacy protection, use open-source code amenable to independent and regulatory audit, and prohibit the use of any data from these apps for commercial purposes.

Frustratingly, the Safra Center authors do not discuss prohibiting government abuse of the tracking functions and data collected by the apps (that is, immigration authorities and law enforcement). In order to forestall our government from using the pandemic as an excuse to further violate our civil rights and privacy, we should adopt the proposals recommended by the Ada Lovelace Institute (ALI) in its similar testing-and-tracking scheme for the United Kingdom. The ALI authors warn that "there is a real risk that the expansion of state intrusion into individuals' lives that occurs during emergencies endures beyond the originating crisis." Consequently, they recommend:

Legal and technical sunset clauses must be built into the design of new powers and technologies. Government must provide advance primary legislation regulating the processing of data by both public and private sector actors in the use of technology to transition from the crisis. Government must encourage privacy-by-design in technical implementations and must choose privacy-preserving protocols to underscore technical measures.

Recommendations like these must be part of any wide-scale U.S. COVID-19 testing and tracing plan.

The Safra Center authors sketch out a four-phase program aimed at fully reopening the economy by the end of this summer. During phase one, they recommend increasing publicly-funded diagnostic testing capability to 2 million tests per day, focusing on everyone with symptoms and their close contacts, as well as essential workers, nursing home residents, and incarcerated people. With this amount of testing, they estimate that 40 to 55 percent of people could return to work.

With the testing and tracing regime solidly in place, COVID-19 case rates would decline, thus enabling the initiation of phase two in the next month. With further expansion of testing and tracing, 70 percent of the workforce could return to work. Those who can work at home would still do so and vulnerable people (e.g. those over age 60) would continue to limit their time in the community. In phase three, increased testing and tracing that covers 80 percent of the workforce in localities would allow most non-telecommuting laborers to return to work. In phase four, universal testing would be available and schools could reopen.

The roadmap, as outlined, could likely work. However, assuming that the real and substantial technical difficulties in ramping up that much daily testing can be overcome, the ongoing economic distress makes it unlikely that the public would endure the implementation of such a careful plan. And even if the public did remain patient, it's doubtful that the bureaucrats and politicians in Washington, including our chaotic president, have the competence to pull it off.

 

Advertisement

NEXT: Ilhan Omar's Bill Would Enable the Feds To Seize Landlords' Properties for Trying To Collect Rent During Coronavirus

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ben_
    April.20.2020 at 4:10 pm

    No way are we waiting for anything like this.

    1. Rich
      April.20.2020 at 4:17 pm

      “Oh, very well. We’ll settle for everyone having a phone app that blurts out ‘UNCLEAN!’ every five seconds.”

  2. ElvisIsReal
    April.20.2020 at 4:11 pm

    By AUGUST? It’s amazing to me that everybody just “forgot” that the whole point of distancing was to flatten the curve to ensure our system wasn’t overwhelmed. By now it’s CLEAR that the models overestimated resource usage based on numbers of out Wuhan (bad air) and Italy, where they mingled covid patients with the already-sick at the hospital.

    Other than densely populated places, there’s literally no chance of this overrunning our system. Focus on increasing capacity in those places. As it is, nurses are getting laid off because there’s nothing for them to do! This is MADNESS! Stop making it illegal to go to work!

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.20.2020 at 4:26 pm

      Americans were blindly obeying the government. That is wonderful and must be kept going.

    2. Patrick Henry
      April.20.2020 at 4:45 pm

      It’s amazing how many people forget this and just follow along with “We must eradicate the virus!” without thinking about what that means, or if it’s possible.

  3. jcw
    April.20.2020 at 4:13 pm

    I’ve been assured by many Reason commentators that testing is useless and is not required for anything related to COVID.

  4. Idle Hands
    April.20.2020 at 4:14 pm

    We’re so fucked.

  5. speedylee
    April.20.2020 at 4:18 pm

    Nope. I’m not waiting for permission for my freedoms.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    April.20.2020 at 4:23 pm

    https://twitter.com/JohnEkdahl/status/1251515607234772999

    American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda
    @JohnEkdahl
    New York, while this has crippled our nation throwing 30 million people out of work, never closed the subways. They never restricted access to “essential services.” They only instituted a mask order *YESTERDAY*

    But “we’re all in this together”, huh?
    9:19 AM · Apr 18, 2020·Twitter for iPhone
    202
    Retweets
    518
    Likes
    American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda
    @JohnEkdahl
    ·
    Apr 18
    Replying to
    @JohnEkdahl
    35% of all cases in the country are from New York. But hey you in New Mexico, fuck your local park. Close it. The New York subways? We’re gonna YOLO that shit.
    American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda
    @JohnEkdahl
    ·
    Apr 18
    The center-of-the-universe New Yorker attitude I can handle on an everyday basis. When you start shutting down my life and putting my friends and family out of work and you won’t even close your own virus-spreading hotzone subway? Seriously fuck off. All of you.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    April.20.2020 at 4:25 pm

    The Pandemic’s Hidden Victims: Sick or Dying, but Not From the Virus

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/20/health/treatment-delays-coronavirus.html

    Maria Kefalas considers her husband, Patrick Carr, a forgotten victim of the coronavirus.

    In January, Mr. Carr, a sociology professor at Rutgers University, suffered a relapse of the blood cancer that he has had for eight years. Once again, he required chemotherapy to try to bring the disease, multiple myeloma, under control.

    But this time, as the coronavirus began raging through Philadelphia, blood supplies were rationed and he couldn’t get enough of the transfusions needed to alleviate his anemia and allow chemo to begin. Clinic visits were canceled even as his condition worsened.

    For Mr. Carr and many others, the pandemic has shaken every aspect of health care, including cancer, organ transplants and even brain surgery.

    On April 7, Mr. Carr began receiving home hospice care. He died on April 16. He was 53. The pandemic “expedited his death,” Ms. Kefalas said.

  8. Rich
    April.20.2020 at 4:25 pm

    a four-phase program aimed at fully reopening the economy by the end of this summer.

    The chart has for its August Phase 4 “Return 20% of at-home workers to offices”. How is *that* “fully reopening the economy”? What am I missing, Ron?

    1. Idle Hands
      April.20.2020 at 4:45 pm

      These people are economically illiterate sociopaths.

  9. Jerryskids
    April.20.2020 at 4:27 pm

    The roadmap, as outlined, could likely work. However, assuming that the real and substantial technical difficulties in ramping up that much daily testing can be overcome, the ongoing economic distress makes it unlikely that the public would endure the implementation of such a careful plan. And even if the public did remain patient, it’s doubtful that the bureaucrats and politicians in Washington, including our chaotic president, have the competence to pull it off.

    I have a somewhat similar plan to re-open the economy, except it involves me waving a magic wand as I soar through the heavens on my flying unicorn. No, not to cure the coronavirus, that would be too easy. I instead propose to change the nature of politicians and bureaucrats such that they would do what is right and proper simply for the sake of doing what’s right and proper rather than always looking to what is in their own self-interest. Like they do in whatever country it is you might be thinking of that is so unlike those uniquely American politicians and bureaucrats in Washington that are probably incompetent to pull off a simple exercise in central planning. North Korea, maybe? I’m trusting the politicians and bureaucrats in North Korea will be as competent at re-opening the North Korean economy as they have been at dealing with the whole coronavirus pandemic thing. (I’m assuming they must be competent because I’ve never heard the North Koreans complaining about their government being incompetent.)

  10. ElvisIsReal
    April.20.2020 at 4:30 pm

    http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/phcommon/public/media/mediapubhpdetail.cfm?prid=2328&fbclid=IwAR0usx60ybbxmI8sjxq7AmAJilr_FvMq9Ct6_ofiyDn6npEJtbTVR57cSrc

    The results are from the first round of an ongoing study by USC researchers and Public Health officials. They will be conducting antibody testing over time on a series of representative samples of adults to determine the scope and spread of the pandemic across the county.

    Based on results of the first round of testing, the research team estimates that approximately 4.1% of the county’s adult population has antibody to the virus. Adjusting this estimate for statistical margin of error implies about 2.8% to 5.6% of the county’s adult population has antibody to the virus- which translates to approximately 221,000 to 442,000 adults in the county who have had the infection. That estimate is 28 to 55 times higher than the 7,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the county by the time of the study in early April. The number of COVID-related deaths in the county has now surpassed 600.

    Yet more evidence that the denominator is FAR FAR higher than officials think.

  11. Magnitogorsk
    April.20.2020 at 4:35 pm

    Bullshit. We shut down the economy to flatten the curve. We’ve flattened the curve. The plan was never to wait out the virus, nor is it possible to wait out the virus even if we wanted to.

    1. Idle Hands
      April.20.2020 at 4:44 pm

      We don’t know if we’ve “flattened it” because they never set out metrics or target numbers to base on what that actually meant. We just need to trust them.

    2. SIV
      April.20.2020 at 4:45 pm

      The plan was never to wait out the virus

      Whose plan?

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    April.20.2020 at 4:39 pm

    …it’s doubtful that the bureaucrats and politicians in Washington, including our chaotic president, have the competence to pull it off.

    How. DARE. You.

  13. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    April.20.2020 at 4:41 pm

    Harvard? The clingers would never go for it, even if they could understand it.

    Perhaps if Ouachita Baptist or Bob Jones could be persuaded to act as a co-sponsor, though . . .

  14. Idle Hands
    April.20.2020 at 4:43 pm

    Why don’t we open the economy based on the metrics we closed it on? Bullshit models and guesswork.

Please to post comments