Housing Policy

With 30 Percent of Tenants Unable To Pay Their Bills This Month Due to COVID-19, Many Want Rent Canceled

Alexandria, Virginia, is the latest city to entertain demands to cancel rent payments during the current pandemic.

(Margoe Edwards/Dreamstime.com)

There's no doubt that renters and homeowners alike have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic shutdown. The Wall Street Journal reports that nearly one-third of renters were late on their rent this month, while a survey from rental listing website ApartmentList found that a full quarter of households couldn't pay all of their housing costs.

Localities, state governments, and federal agencies have so far responded with suspensions on evictions and foreclosures, and mortgage forbearance. With the end to the current economic shutdowns nowhere in sight, however, politicians and activists are starting to clamor for more radical solutions.

On Tuesday, City Councilman Canek Aguirre of Alexandria, Virginia, introduced a resolution demanding Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, and the area's congressional delegation use all powers at their disposal to cancel rent and mortgage obligations for the duration of the current crisis.

"No resident who has lost income should be required to pay rent during this public health emergency, nor should they accumulate debt for unpaid rent," reads Aguirre's resolution. It's not the first of its kind.

The Seattle City Council voted unanimously at the end of March in favor of a similar nonbinding resolution demanding that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, and/or President Donald Trump use emergency powers to cancel rent and mortgage payments. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors did the same, although Mayor London Breed returned the resolution unsigned last Friday.

There's active legislation in the New York legislature to waive residential and commercial rents for 90 days, as well as mortgage payments for landlords who lose out on rental income as a result of the legislation.

Even Sen. Rick Scott (R–Fla.) has proposed a federal postponement of rents for 60 days for those making less than $75,000 a year.

Some renters have started to take things into their own hands too, with media outlets reporting a steady stream of stories about tenants organizing rent strikes.

So far, however, tenants' obligations to pay rent remain intact. Efforts to waive them could run into some serious constitutional problems says Ethan Blevins, an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation.

"There's a doctrine of necessity in Fifth Amendment takings cases. The question is, was this necessary to prevent an imminent disaster?" Blevins tells Reason. Closing businesses or commandeering a building to use as a medical facility would fit that bill, he says. Suspending evictions is a more questionable move, while forgiving rent altogether likely crosses a constitutional line.

"Totally suspending rent that never has to be repaid really isn't related to preventing an imminent disaster," says Blevin. "It's not really proportional."

At a minimum, he argues, governments that do suspend rent payments will owe landlords compensation for depriving them of the ability to make any economic return off their property. Not being able to charge rent obviously means property owners won't receive any rental income, while eviction moratoriums mean they can't convert their property to some other economic use either.

Constitutional questions aside, rent forgiveness is hardly ideal policy, says Michael Hendrix, state and local policy director for the Manhattan Institute.

"What we're talking about in terms of government measures to alleviate rent burdens, they exist on a pretty wide spectrum," Hendrix told Reason last month. "Wiping away rent obligations, that exists in a different category than pausing rent payments and pushing them off toward some future point. That's very different from extending some sort of loan or cash to individuals to help them make rent."

There are two sides to every transaction, says Hendrix. Alleviating tenants' requirement to pay rent effectively shifts this cost onto landlords, who often have their own costs in the form of loans, utility payments, and property taxes.

Some politicians pair their rent forgiveness measures with proposals to forgive mortgage payments. That might help landlords, but then merely shifts rent burdens onto banks and financial institutions who could then face liquidity problems.

While the government can shift housing costs from renters to less popular groups like landlords or banks, it can't make those costs disappear.

The best solution then is probably to let private parties work all this out among themselves through negotiation, not central planning dictates. The New York Times reported last week that amid of calls for rent forgiveness and eviction moratoriums, some landlords are taking it upon themselves to temporarily reduce rents or are using security deposits to cover tenants' bills.

Not every landlord is going to be able or willing to do that, leaving a lot of tenants in the lurch. To the degree that such a problem might necessitate government intervention, cash assistance is probably a better course of action than deciding who gets to short whom on their contractual obligations.

The more we lean on the government to adopt emergency rent forgiveness measures, the more damage it will likely do to housing markets. As we've seen from past crises, there's always the possibility that emergency measures persist long after a crisis ends.

"[It's] like pulling at the collar of a t-shirt," says Blevins. "It will stay loose. It will be hard to go back to the status quo. Governments will have a precedent to point to."

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    April.15.2020 at 10:40 am

    So we’re also suspending property taxes, etc?

    1. Rich
      April.15.2020 at 10:42 am

      And *sales tax*, biotches!

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        April.15.2020 at 10:52 am

        What’s income tax, sliced liver?

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          April.15.2020 at 10:57 am

          Thinking a bit more about that ….

          When I was in the Navy, Congress twice decided we had been in a combat zone previously and we got to refile income tax — that month’s pay was tax free, we got $10 extra pay, and could write “FREE” in lieu of a stamp. Whee! (All figures subject to ancient memory) One such tax-free period was something like Oct 29 to Nov 2 so we got two tax-free months.

          I wonder how people would have reacted if Congress did the same thing here — declared all income tax-free until the pandemic was “over”. Of course people would shift as much income as possible to that period. Would it also boost employment figures, as the laid off tried to find any work at all just to take advantage?

          I’ll bet it would have been better overall than these checks they are mailing out.

      2. ayder
        April.15.2020 at 11:25 am

  2. Rich
    April.15.2020 at 10:41 am

    The best solution then is probably to let private parties work all this out among themselves through negotiation, not central planning dictates.

    WHAT?! Then we wouldn’t have the same solution for everybody! It wouldn’t be FAIR!

  3. creech
    April.15.2020 at 10:44 am

    One third were late. What is the average # who are late? I don’t think 1/3 were out of work and bereft of savings, so do we have some folks taking advantage of the situation and gaming the system?

    1. Brandybuck
      April.15.2020 at 10:50 am

      100% were ordered to shelter in place. Most non-essential people haven’t gotten a paycheck for most a month. Many people life paycheck to paycheck with little savings. So yeah, I can see a whole bunch of people being completely unable to pay their rents. Because government went and cancelled their jobs.

      Free rent isn’t the answer, of course. But neither am I going to blame the (un)working poor for being poor.

      1. Echo Chamber
        April.15.2020 at 10:58 am

        Agree, but the answer shouldn’t be to screw the landlord.
        The governors declared the lockdown. They should be on the hook for the collateral damages they inflicted. It’s a bonus that most states have to balance their books rather than borrowing endlessly.

        1. Brandybuck
          April.15.2020 at 11:28 am

          In a fantasy libertarian world, the renters could sue the county and state under the takings clause. Their jobs were taken by the government, after all.

          Of course, in a fantasy libertarian world there would be no pandemic because everyone would be holed up in enclaves protected by barbed wire. It’s turtles all the way down!

    2. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
      April.15.2020 at 11:22 am

      To compensate the landlords, we need to confiscate the assets of the DNC, democrat politicians, and their major finding sources. As this is their doing. If it bankrupts people like Pelosi and Jay Inslee, all the better.

  4. Brandybuck
    April.15.2020 at 10:45 am

    I have a friend (yet, a legit friend despite his boneheaded ultra-proggie worldview) who just got notice that rent would be waved fro March and April. This was voluntary on the complex’s part. No law mandating it, purely out of the goodness of the landlord’s heart.

    But my friend wants to sue them because they’re not refunding rent already paid. My brain can’t even.

    1. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
      April.15.2020 at 11:28 am

      And he’s also getting is government handout. Goddamn, progtards are entitled pieces of shit.

  5. eyeroller
    April.15.2020 at 10:53 am

    Isn’t this what the free $1200 handout is for?

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      April.15.2020 at 11:07 am

      With rent being canceled, we can spend that $1200 on weed and firearms. The libertarian moment has finally arrived!

      1. Longtobefree
        April.15.2020 at 11:13 am

        But you can’t spend it on a cruise.
        But you can’t spend it on a driving tour of the USA.
        But you can’t spend it on a Movie.
        But you can’t spend it on a dinner out.
        But you can’t spend it on a trip to Disney World/land.
        But you can’t spend it on a family reunion.
        But you can’t spend it on a ball game.
        But you can’t spend it on a trip to DC (unless you are one of the super elite)
        etc
        etc

        So tell me more about this alleged libertarianism.

        1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
          April.15.2020 at 11:22 am

          It was a joke, there’s nothing libertarian about pulling $2.2 trillion out of thin air and mailing everyone a check.

          That said, I do plan on spending mine on a new exhaust for my car and a firearm should the ones I want find their way into the country sometime soon. I’m lucky, I work for a defense contractor and we’re doing great right now because the one thing we don’t have to worry about right now is the government cutting spending. Since I have no worries about being able to pay my bills, I’ll be spending my stimulus check on fun stuff.

  6. Longtobefree
    April.15.2020 at 11:09 am

    So 30% just claiming they can’t pay is now the threshold for “free”?
    That clearly includes rent, so Bernie was right.
    I guess that includes college tuition, so Bernie was right.
    I guess that includes health care, so Bernie was right.
    I guess that includes cars, but don’t hold you breath, they burn carbon.
    I know that includes taxes, but don’t hold your breath, that different.
    So the democrats will not nominate a guy who got it all right.
    But at least their nominee will base the most important decision of his (brief) term primarily on gender, regardless of the qualifications for the office.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    April.15.2020 at 11:15 am

    BREAKING NEWS: Politicians seek to shield themselves from the consequences of their actions.

  8. Unicorn Abattoir
    April.15.2020 at 11:22 am

    Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat

    …and performer of minstrel shows.

Please to post comments