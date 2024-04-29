Where Do Libertarians Stand on the Campus Wars?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman assess the spate of anti-Israel campus protests at universities across the country, followed by another look at the trials of both Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump in New York.

00:37—Campus protests across the country

31:35—Weekly Listener Question

38:01—Harvey Weinstein rape conviction overturned in New York

44:01—Trump trials continue apace

48:57—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Why Are College Kids Terrified?" a Q&A with Greg Lukianoff and Rikki Schlott by Nick Gillespie

"'Is College 'The Incubator of the Nanny State'? Nick Gillespie Talks with FIRE"

"Animal Farm 1970," by Lanny Friedlander

"Seriousness Crisis," by Liz Wolfe

"School's Out," by Christian Britschgi

"Texas Public Colleges Crack Down on Peaceful Anti-Israel Protests," by Emma Camp

"The Morningside Heights Tent City," by Liz Wolfe

"USC Cancels Valedictorian's Speech Over Bogus 'Safety Concerns,'" by Emma Camp

"There's Nothing Modern About MMT," by Alexander William Salter

"The Fiscal Hawks Were Right About Debt and Interest Rates," by Veronique de Rugy

"Why We Need To Shrink the National Debt, and Fast!" by Nick Gillespie

"Want To Boost Economic Growth? Tell the Government To Spend Less," by Veronique de Rugy

"Thanks for Democracy, Greece, but Don't Let the Door Hit You on the Way Out of 1st World!" by Nick Gillespie

"The Court Was Right To Overturn Harvey Weinstein's Rape Conviction," by Billy Binion

"Alvin Bragg's 'Election Interference' Narrative Is Nonsensical," by Jacob Sullum

"The Alarming Implications of Trump's Immunity Claim," by Jacob Sullum

"At Trump's Trial, a Window Into the Golden Era of Tabloids," by Michael Rothfeld

"Challengers Is the Horny Tennis Movie Hollywood Needs," by Peter Suderman

"Anarchy, State and Utopia," by Eric Mack

Nick Gillespie's upcoming interview with Students for Sensible Drug Policy's Kat Murti on May 8 in New York City

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsor:

Hello, liberty lovers! Are you passionate about preserving civil liberties and individual freedom? Do you want to support organizations that uphold these principles but struggle to navigate the complex world of charitable giving? Well, fear not! We have the perfect solution for you: a giving account with DonorsTrust. A giving account, also known as a donor-advised fund, is a simple, secure, and tax-advantaged way for libertarian givers like you to support the causes you care about most. With a donor-advised fund, you can make a contribution, receive an immediate tax deduction, and then recommend grants to your favorite charities over time. Plus, you retain control over how your charitable dollars are invested, ensuring they align with your values and goals. Whether you're passionate about defending free speech, protecting property rights, or promoting limited government, a donor-advised fund with DonorsTrust empowers you to make a meaningful impact. Join us in preserving liberty for future generations by opening a donor-advised fund at DonorsTrust today. To learn more and get started, visit our sponsor, DonorsTrust, at www.donorstrust.org/roundtable. Take control of your giving and make a difference in the fight for freedom. Remember, every dollar counts in the battle to safeguard our civil liberties. Let's make our voices heard together!

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve