Did Trump Break a Law That Shouldn't Exist?

(U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE/UPI/Newscom)

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman break down the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump associated with the collection of classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago home.

0:21: Donald Trump indicted again

31:59: Weekly Listener Question

40:57: Senseless constitutional amendments

49:18: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Trump's Own Attorney General Says Indictment Is 'Very, Very Damning,'" by Robby Soave

"Donald Trump Indicted on More Than 30 Charges in Classified Documents Case," C.J. Ciaramella

"Trump Indicted, Faces Federal Criminal Charges Under Espionage Act," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Trump's New York Indictment Was Just the Beginning of His Legal Woes," by Eric Boehm

"Trump's Impeachment Trial Will Only Make Us Hate Washington Even More," by Nick Gillespie

"Let Us Now Thank Donald Trump for Revealing Brutal Truths About How Power and Privilege Operate," by Nick Gillespie

"All This Impeachment Talk Is Pure Trump Derangement Syndrome," by Nick Gillespie

"FBI Director Recommends Against Prosecuting Hillary Clinton Over Email Actions," by Nick Gillespie

"Trump Reportedly Viewed a Supposedly Declassified Document As a Secret He Was Not Allowed To Share," by Jacob Sullum

"Donald Trump's Handling of Classified Material Looks Worse Than Hillary Clinton's," by Jacob Sullum

"Trump's Lawyers Say It's Not Clear Whether 'Purported' Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago 'Remain Classified,'" by Jacob Sullum

"Gavin Newsom Wants To 'Permanently Enshrine' Gun Control in the U.S. Constitution," by Jacob Sullum

"Hillary Clinton's Use of a Private Email Server Perfectly Explains Why People Don't Trust Her," by Peter Suderman

"Hillary Clinton Keeps Making Untrue Claims About Her Use of a Private Email Server," by Peter Suderman

"What Critics of the FBI's Clinton Investigation Get Right," by Jacob Sullum

"Clinton Lies About Lying About Her Lies," by Jacob Sullum

"Yet Another Shady, Hypocritical Document Hoarder," by Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch

"How a college term paper led to a constitutional amendment," by Scott Bomboy at the National Constitution Center

"The Public Has a Right To See the Nashville Shooter's Writings," by J.D. Tuccille

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve