Do the Natcons Get Anything Right?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman wrestle with newfangled viewpoints and contradictions within National Conservatism and its core disagreements with libertarianism. Also, the editors assess a fresh batch of Republican presidential hopefuls.

0:23: Libertarians vs. the New Right

28:00: Appraising a fresh group of Republican presidential hopefuls

43:53: Weekly Listener Question

53:46: This week's cultural recommendations

"Conservatives Pushing 'Common Good Capitalism' Sound a Lot Like Progressives," by Veronique de Rugy

"The Post-Liberal Authoritarians Want You To Forget That Private Companies Have Rights," by Stephanie Slade

"Ron DeSantis Confirms (Again) That His Attack on Disney Was Political Retribution," by Eric Boehm

"Pot Legalization Is a 'Big Mistake' Only If You Ignore the Value of Freedom and the Injustice of Prohibition," by Jacob Sullum

"No, Vivek Ramaswamy, 'Political Expression' Shouldn't Be a 'Civil Right'," by Stephanie Slade

"Elizabeth Nolan Brown and Scott Winship: Governments Can't Increase Birthrates. They Shouldn't Even Try." by Nick Gillespie

"What a New Report Gets Wrong About Economic Inequality," by Scott Winship

"3 Myths about American Decline," by Nick Gillespie and Noor Greene

The male labor force participation rate has declined from 87 Percent to 68 Percent, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

"'Now Is Better,' Says Legendary Designer Stefan Sagmeister," by Nick Gillespie

"All Culture, All the Time," by Nick Gillespie

"Good Riddance To Chris Christie," by Christian Britschgi

"Why Pols from New Jersey Aren't Born To Run," by Nick Gillespie

"Fast X Is a Loud, Obnoxious, Campy Bore," by Peter Suderman

