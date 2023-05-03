A Bonus Reason Roundtable. Live From New York City!

Last week, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman touched the stage at New York City's eminent Comedy Cellar to record an episode of The Reason Roundtable in front of a live audience. Topics ranged from marijuana aromas to terrible 2024 presidential candidates, and included some geographical sparring over contrasting libertarian lifestyle choices. It's a lively NYC vs. D.C. cage match!

02:45—A profusion of high-profile firings on cable news

07:20—NYC smells like weed (finally!)

20:50—Why THIS presidential candidate would be terrible

36:20—NYC vs. D.C.

51:14—New York-centric cultural recommendations

56:40—Audience Q&A

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Why Is Tucker Carlson Leaving Fox News?" by Robby Soave

"Tucker Carlson is More a Symptom of Our Problems than a Cause" by Ilya Somin

"New York City Should Have Always Smelled Like Pot" by Liz Wolfe

"Bill Bratton: Fighting Crime Without Shredding Civil Liberties" by Nick Gillespie & Zach Weissmueller

"What 'Freedom' Means to Ron DeSantis" by Eric Boehm

"The Very Strange New Respect for Authoritarian Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr." by Matt Welch

"Nikki Haley Is Running for President" by Scott Shackford

"During Surprise Trip to Kyiv, Biden Promises Endless Support for Ukraine War" by Christian Britschgi

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Video edit by Adam Czarnecki

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve