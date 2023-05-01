Joe Biden Wants 4 More Years 'To Finish the Job.' What Job?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman puzzle over President Joe Biden's announcement that he's seeking reelection in 2024 and plod through the Republican-controlled House's recently passed debt ceiling plan.

1:46: President Joe Biden announces he's running again.

23:47: House Republicans pass a debt ceiling plan. Now what?

36:38: Weekly Listener Question

46:40: Revisionist history with Randi Weingarten

50:49: This week's cultural recommendations

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve