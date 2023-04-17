Is Clarence Thomas Ethically Challenged?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, and special guest Liz Wolfe consider the recent revelation that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted lavish trips from his billionaire friend Harlan Crow and contextualize the leak of classified materials by 21-year-old Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira.

0:42: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' controversial friendship with billionaire Harlan Crow

23:15: Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira leaks classified materials to his online friends.

36:25: Weekly Listener Question

44:40: Tax Day animus

50:14: This week's cultural recommendations

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve