Drugs, Debt, and Masculinity

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie ruminate on President Joe Biden's sudden announcement regarding federal marijuana convictions and examine the current kooky economy.

1:41: Biden's weed announcement

16:56: The weird economy watch

33:22: Weekly Listener Question:

What's the take on the classic car warranty "renewal" junk mail or life insurance upsells, often employing phrases like FINAL NOTICE? Addressed mail that attempts to fool the recipient into taking out a new service by using personal information (e.g., full legal name, vehicle details) to imply an existing commercial relationship. Bonus: These senders depend on using government data like DMV records and are typically delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. Free market/free speech/consumer (?) beware, or state-enabled spear phishing that defrauds the elderly?

44:20: A masculinity crisis?

57:50: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Better Late Than Never on Weed, Kamala," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Biden's Marijuana Reforms Are Long Overdue but Will Have Just a Modest Impact," by Jacob Sullum

"Biden Is Still Seeking Potential Life Sentences for Distributing Weed, Even As He Pardons for Possession," by Billy Binion

"What Biden's Weed Plan Really Means," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Tom Cotton Says Biden's Marijuana Pardon Recipients Pleaded Down From More Serious Charges," by C.J. Ciaramella

"Kamala Harris Hopes You'll Forget Her Record as a Drug Warrior & Draconian Prosecutor," by Katherine Mangu-Ward and Justin Monticello

"Kamala Harris Got So High Smoking Weed in College She Thought She Was Listening To Snoop Dogg and Tupac," by Nick Gillespie

"All Drug Offenders Should Be Treated Like Hunter Biden: Leniently," by Nick Gillespie

"Americans Are Losing Their Work Ethic," by Matt Welch

"Star-Studded Amsterdam Is a Tedious, Terrible Warning About the Rise of Fascism," by Peter Suderman

"The Political Class Has Consistently Ignored Warnings of Fiscal Doom. Now Americans Are Paying the Price." by Peter Suderman

