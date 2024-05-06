Americans Care About Inflation, but Politicians Don't

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman assess the mismatch between Americans' lingering concerns over inflation compared to politicians' failure to address it.

01:39—Americans still care about inflation.

16:49—Donald Trump to speak at Libertarian Party National Convention

41:08—U.S. House of Representatives passes the Antisemitism Awareness Act

50:24—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Americans Are Still Really Worried About Inflation," by Eric Boehm

"COVID Stimulus Money Lined the Pockets of Scammers and Fueled Inflation," by J.D. Tuccille

"Inflation Is So Back," by Eric Boehm

"Inflation Returns!" by Peter Schiff, Jeffrey Rogers Hummel, Scott Sumner, Randall Parker, James Grant, Steven Gjerstad, Vernon L. Smith, and Donald Luskin

"Biden Is Clueless About Inflation," by Nick Gillespie and Regan Taylor

"How Biden's Agenda Is Causing Inflation," by Nick Gillespie

"Who's Really To Blame for Inflation?" by Jonathan Bydlak

"L.A. Beats NYC?" by Liz Wolfe

"Mises Caucus Takes Control of Libertarian Party," by Brian Doherty

"David Boaz on Libertarianism, Ronald Reagan, and the 2024 Election," by Nick Gillespie

"Inside the Mises Caucus Takeover of the Libertarian Party," by Zach Weissmueller and Nick Gillespie

"'By Our Fruits, You'll Know Us': The Mises Caucus Mastermind," by Zach Weissmueller and Nick Gillespie

"Justin Amash's Vision for the Libertarian Party," by Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller

"Ron Paul Revolution 2.0: Angela McArdle's Plan for the Libertarian Party," by Zach Weissmueller and Nick Gillespie

"Dave Smith: Comedian, Podcaster…Presidential Candidate?" by Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller

"Biden Announces Second Attempt at Widespread Student Loan Forgiveness," by Emma Camp

"Mike Rowe Wants More Philosopher-Welders," by Nick Gillespie

"Should We Forgive Student Debt?" by Nick Gillespie

"Are Millennials Responsible for Their Own Student Debt?" by Nick Gillespie

"The Immorality of Student Loan Forgiveness and Free College," by Nick Gillespie

"The Antisemitism Awareness Act Will Make It Illegal To Criticize Israel on Campus," by Robby Soave

"Bipartisan Legislation Would Let the Government Create Speech-Chilling 'Antisemitism Monitors,'" by Emma Camp

"The Fall Guy Is a Crowd-Pleasing Homage to Silver Screen Stunt Work," by Peter Suderman

"A White Woman's Documentary About Muslim Extremists Is Being Canceled. Guess Why." by Robby Soave

"How Facebook Gender Identity Is Like Pop-Tart Sushi," by Nick Gillespie

Nick Gillespie interviews Students for Sensible Drug Policy's Kat Murti in New York City on May 8

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsor:

We all carry around different stressors—big and small. When we keep them bottled up, it can start to affect us negatively. Therapy is a safe space to get things off your chest—and to figure out how to work through whatever's weighing you down. If you're thinking of starting therapy, give BetterHelp a try. It's entirely online. Designed to be convenient, flexible, and suited to your schedule. Just fill out a brief questionnaire to get matched with a licensed therapist, and switch therapists any time for no additional charge. Get it off your chest, with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/roundtable today to get 10 percent off your first month.

Audio production and video edit by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve