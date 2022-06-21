Ron Paul Revolution 2.0: Angela McArdle's Plan for the Libertarian Party

"The main function of the Libertarian Party is to try to make the United States a freer place," says Angela McArdle, who won her election for Libertarian National Committee chair with an overwhelming 70 percent of the vote at the party's national convention in Reno, Nevada, last May. "People disagree on what strategy to take to achieve that purpose. I believe there's room for both strategies: to send out strong messaging campaigns and to win elections."

McArdle had the backing of the Mises Caucus, whose candidates swept all the leadership positions at the convention. Reason's Nick Gillespie sat down with her in Reno a day before she became the party's new chair to better understand what changes she wants to make to the party's messaging, political strategy, and official policies.

