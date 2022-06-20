Dave Smith: Comedian, Podcaster…Presidential Candidate?

"You have this white hot culture war, and really the only people who have a solution to the culture war are libertarians," says Dave Smith, a comedian, a podcaster, and one of the most visible faces of the Mises Caucus, which took control of the Libertarian Party at its national convention in Reno this May.

Smith gained a following in the comedy world with his seat on the raunchy Legion of Skanks podcast, which he's parlayed into a career as a political commentator who often appears on cable news and on podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience and Timcast with Tim Pool. He regularly sounds off on political issues and intra-libertarian disputes on his own show, Part of the Problem.

Reason's Nick Gillespie sat down with Smith in Reno to get his take on the Mises Caucus takeover of the Libertarian Party and to discuss his status as a possible 2024 Libertarian presidential candidate.

Produced by Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller; edited by John Osterhoudt and Danielle Thompson; camera by James Marsh and Weissmueller.