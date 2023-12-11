Campus Speech Restrictions Come Back To Bite Universities

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman debate free speech on campus amid the fallout from a tense congressional questioning of elite university presidents last week.

02:35—University presidents face free speech questions during contentious congressional hearing

31:02—Weekly Listener Question

39:50—Another GOP debate

51:13—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Don't Excuse the Hypocrisy of University Presidents When It Comes to Free Speech," by Robby Soave

"Congress Shouldn't Encourage College Presidents To Censor Even More Speech," by Robby Soave

"Fight Hate Speech with More Speech, Not Censorship: ACLU's Nadine Strossen," by Nick Gillespie

"The Most Obnoxious Blowhard in America," by Liz Wolfe

"DeSantis Returns To 'Too Online' Roots With Debate Comments About Trans Kids," by Emma Camp

"Chris Christie Is Right, Trump's Trade War Accomplished Nothing," by Eric Boehm

"Vivek Ramasway's Crusade Against 'Woke, Inc.,'" by Zach Weissmueller and Nick Gillespie

"Nikki Haley's Crazy Plan to Require Verification on Social Media," by Robby Soave

"Why Pols from New Jersey Aren't Born to Run," by Nick Gillespie

"Nikki Haley Opposed Boeing Subsidies at Tonight's GOP Debate. As Governor, She Gave Boeing Millions." by Christian Britschgi

"A Private Libertarian City in Honduras," by Zach Weissmueller

"Honduras Ends Its Experiment With Charter Cities," by Brian Doherty

"The Croatian Invasion of the Micronation of Liberland," by Brian Doherty

"Thank You, Reason Donors, for a Huge Webathon Success," by Katherine Mangu-Ward

"San Francisco's Can-Kicking on Zoning Reform Could See It Lose All Zoning Powers," by Christian Britschgi

"Dave Smith: What Is a Libertarian?" by Zach Weissmueller and Liz Wolfe

"Hardcore History's Dan Carlin on Why The End Is Always Near," by Nick Gillespie

"Ken Burns, Lynn Novick: How Closed Borders Helped Facilitate the Holocaust," by Nick Gillespie

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Reason's Liz Wolfe and Zach Weissmueller have been hosting a weekly show on Reason's YouTube channel that they're rebranding and launching as a separate podcast called Just Asking Questions. Each week they'll bring you long-form conversations diving deep into a single topic for an hour or more at a time with data, media clips, and guests who can teach, challenge, and just have some fun. It will air every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET on YouTube and appear shortly thereafter on the Just Asking Questions podcast feed. The first episode is out now; it's a conversation with podcaster Dave Smith, where the title question of the show is: What is a libertarian?

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve