Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Against 'Woke, Inc.'

When Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and CEO, announced his 2024 run for president, he declared that America is experiencing a void of meaning that's led to a "national identity crisis" and that "the Republican Party's top priority should be to fill this void with an inspiring national identity that dilutes the woke agenda to irrelevance."

How and why to combat this "woke agenda" is the topic of Ramaswamy's new book, Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam.

Join Reason's Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller this Thursday at 1 p.m. ET for a live chat with Ramaswamy about his presidential run, identity politics, and "woke capitalism," as well as the substance of his policy agenda for America.