A New Reason Podcast Is Just Asking Questions

Just Asking Questions is a new Reason podcast hosted by Zach Weissmueller and Liz Wolfe. Each week they bring you long-form conversations diving deep into a single topic for an hour or more, with data, media clips, and guests who can teach, challenge, and have fun. To hear future episodes, subscribe to Just Asking Questions and watch video premieres on Reason's YouTube channel every Thursday.

In this inaugural episode of Just Asking Questions, podcaster Dave Smith joins the show to tackle a fundamental question: "What is a libertarian?"

Smith discusses what has recently transpired in the Libertarian Party; his past and present disagreements with Reason-style libertarians; whether politicians are incompetent, evil, or both; and his greatest libertarian "white pill" for the future.