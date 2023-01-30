Are We Making Any Progress on Police Brutality?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and special guest Eric Boehm delve into policing and violence in the wake of the video release showing Memphis police killing Tyre Nichols.

0:30: Tyre Nichols killed by Memphis police

23:37: The ongoing debt limit drama

36:31: Weekly Listener Question

44:55: Sending tanks to Ukraine

49:25: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"The Most Popular Police Reforms Can't Stop the Next Tyre Nichols From Being Killed. Here's What Might." by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"New Video Shows Memphis Police Fatally Beating, Tasing, Pepper-Spraying Tyre Nichols," by Christian Britschgi

"Is a War on Policing Increasing Crime? Q&A With Rafael Mangual," by Nick Gillespie

Mapping Police Violence, by Samuel Sinyangwe

"If Republicans Want To Cut Spending, They Should Start With the Pentagon," by Eric Boehm

"Social Security Is on the Brink of Collapse. The GOP Won't Touch It." by Veronique de Rugy

"Generational Warfare," by Nick Gillespie and Veronique de Rugy

"The Failure To Enact Marijuana Banking and Crack Sentencing Reforms Is a Window on Congressional Dysfunction," by Jacob Sullum

"Should America Keep Funding Ukraine? Live With Emma Ashford, Nick Gillespie, and Zach Weissmueller," by Zach Weissmueller and Nick Gillespie

"What We Owe the Future Is Liberalism," by Ronald Bailey

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve