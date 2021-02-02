Reason Roundup

'See Something, Say Something Online Act' Punishes Big Tech for Not Snitching

Plus: Oregon decriminalizes hard drugs, Kroger closes stores over hazard pay rule, and more...

|

dpaphotostwo472250
(Chris Melzer/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom)

A new bill revitalizes the war on terror's favorite slogan in service of forcing tech companies to turn over more user data to the government. The "See Something, Say Something Online Act of 2020," introduced by Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) and co-sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn (R–Texas), is the latest attack on the federal communications law known as Section 230 as well as freedom of speech and online privacy.

The legislation says any interactive computer service provider—that means social media giants, small blogs, podcast hosting services, app stores, consumer review platforms, independent political forums, crowdfunding and Patreon-style sites, dating apps, newsletter services, and much more—will lose Section 230 protections if they fail to report any known user activity that might be deemed "suspicious."

"Suspicious" content is defined as any post, private message, comment, tag, transaction, or "any other user-generated content or transmission" that government officials later determine "commits, facilitates, incites, promotes, or otherwise assists the commission of a major crime." Major crimes are defined as anything involving violence, domestic, or international terrorism, or a "serious drug offense."

For each suspicious post, services must submit a Suspicious Transmission Activity Report (STAR) within 30 days, providing the user's name, location, and other identifying information, as well as any relevant metadata.

Those submitting the user surveillance reports would henceforth be barred from talking about or even acknowledging the existence of them. STARs would also be exempt from Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

The bill, which comes amid renewed calls to stamp out domestic terrorism after the Capitol riot, is impressive in managing to be both completely invasive and utterly unconcerned with even appearing to be about protection, since the remedy—report within 30 days—would hardly help stop the commission of crimes. If we were talking about the Capitol riot, for instance, companies who still hadn't reported posts about it would be OK.

The bill would set up a massive new system of intense user monitoring and reporting that would lead to more perfectly innocent people getting booted from internet platforms. It would provide the government with a new tool to punish disfavored tech companies, and it would enlist all digital service providers to be cops in the failed post-9/11 war on terror and the drug war.

The bill states that some posts facilitating crimes require a STAR to be filed immediately, though it's vague about what these are (any "suspicious transmission that requires immediate attention" requires being reported immediately). The first example it provides is "an active sale or solicitation of sale of drugs."

A new federal agency would handle the suspicious activity reports—which could also be submitted by any individual, not just tech companies.

An easy, anonymous, online way for people to flag each other's social media accounts for the Department of Justice—what could go wrong? (Insert all the eye rolls here.)

Anyone with experience on social media now knows how hyperbolic people can be in describing threatening behavior, how gleeful folks can be in snitching on those they deem unenlightened, and how easy it can be for trolls, abusers, and other ne'er-do-wells to weaponize reporting systems against disliked individuals or marginalized groups. The See Something, Say Something Online Act would put this on steroids—all while ensuring such a glut of reports, including many that are frivolous, politically motivated, or otherwise disingenuous, that federal agents would still be searching for needles in haystacks.

Worse than simply overloading the system, it would make federal agents investigate all sorts of ordinary Americans for harmless comments. It also seems likely to make finding actual terrorists and violent criminals even more difficult.

FREE MINDS

Drug decriminalization takes effect in Oregon. Residents of the state voted in November to decriminalize small amounts of drugs including heroin, LSD, and meth. "Today, the first domino of our cruel and inhumane war on drugs has fallen, setting off what we expect to be a cascade of other efforts centering health over criminalization," Kassandra Frederique, executive director of Drug Policy Alliance, said in a statement, continuing:

For the first time in at least half a century, one place in the United States—Oregon— will show us that we can give people help without punishing them. This law is meant to protect people against persecution, harassment and criminalization at the hands of the state for using drugs and instead given access to the supports they need. Over the last year, we have been painfully reminded of the harms that come from drug war policing and the absence of necessary health services and other support systems in our communities. Today, Oregon shows us a better, more just world is possible.

FREE MARKETS

Kroger closes two grocery stores in Long Beach, California, after the city instituted a new hazard pay rule. "Kroger, which owns several supermarket chains, said Monday it would close two stores in Long Beach in response to city rules mandating an extra $4 an hour in 'hero pay' for grocery workers during the COVID-19 pandemic," reports the Los Angeles Times. The Ralphs and Food 4 Less stores that will be closed now employ about 200 people, it says.

Here's Kroger's statement:

This misguided action by the Long Beach City Council oversteps the traditional bargaining process and applies to some, but not all, grocery workers in the city. The irreparable harm that will come to employees and local citizens as a direct result of the City of Long Beach's attempt to pick winners and losers, is deeply unfortunate. We are truly saddened that our associates and customers will ultimately be the real victims of the city council's actions.

Other cities in California, including Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Oakland, are considering hazard pay proposals similar to the one in Long Beach.

QUICK HITS

• Brown University cryptographers envision a gun registry system "that can be deployed nationally while also being fully encrypted and decentralized."

• Reasons for environmental optimism?

• Black Lives Matter has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

NEXT: Little Green Men Caught in Red Tape

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    February.2.2021 at 9:32 am

    The “See Something, Say Something Online Act of 2020,” introduced by Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.)…

    Unless it involves a laptop.

    1. tiwoh18497
      February.2.2021 at 9:42 am

      I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home.CMs I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by follow instruction on the given website.This is what I do…. Click For Detail

    2. Mother's Lament
      February.2.2021 at 10:04 am

      Sen. John Cornyn (R) deserves a kick in the cunt for playing along. Is he hoping they shoot him last?

      1. Moonrocks
        February.2.2021 at 10:42 am

        He’s a jobber. His job is to pretend to be the bad guy but ultimately to make sure that the good guy wins. This is him making sure the good guy wins.

      2. Gray_Jay
        February.2.2021 at 10:56 am

        Cornyn’s an example of why you don’t elect former A.G’s to higher office. As we’re about to discover when they can’t keep the husk of Biden upright any longer.

        What a typically scumbag bill he’s co-sponsored.

    3. JesseAz
      February.2.2021 at 10:34 am

      The repair show owner said the FBI told him to get a lawyer when they first went to the FBI about the laptop. Just amazing.

    4. pijeta
      February.2.2021 at 10:49 am

      ¦A¦M¦A¦Z¦I¦N¦G¦ ¦J¦O¦B¦S¦
      NICE HERE APPLY Online job from home and make many dollars USA online job details…….used this site……USA TOP JOB.

    5. pijeta
      February.2.2021 at 10:54 am

      Plus: Oregon decriminalizes hard drugs, Kroger closes stores over hazard pay rule, and more………….MORE DETAIL.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    February.2.2021 at 9:33 am

    Residents of the state voted in November to decriminalize small amounts of drugs including heroin, LSD, and meth.

    How they inevitably fuck this up should be interesting.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.2.2021 at 9:35 am

      Penaltax it!

    2. H. Farnham
      February.2.2021 at 9:55 am

      “efforts centering health over criminalization”

      Move it from the jurisdiction of the police state over to the purview of the nanny state.

      1. A Cynical Asshole
        February.2.2021 at 10:26 am

        ^This^

        Instead of sending cops after drug users they’ll send over a social worker. And the first time some meth head kills a social worker they’ll start sending over a social worker and a cop or two (dozen). And then when some of the meth heads behave violently they still get arrested (the ones that aren’t shot) and end up in prison anyway. But at least it’ll be for a violent crime instead of non-violent drug offenses. Progress!

        1. R Mac
          February.2.2021 at 10:37 am

          Coming soon to Democrat stronghold jurisdictions near you: powerful social workers unions that will secure huge pensions for social workers.

  3. StackOfCoins
    February.2.2021 at 9:34 am

    Black Lives Matter has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

    Norwegians set on making their prize an absolute joke.

    1. Longtobefree
      February.2.2021 at 9:44 am

      Too late. It has gone the way of the PUlitzer.

    2. Mickey Rat
      February.2.2021 at 9:47 am

      The Mostly Peace Prize.

      1. OneSimpleLesson
        February.2.2021 at 10:21 am

        The Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Prize

        1. A Cynical Asshole
          February.2.2021 at 10:29 am

          Nice one. I award you 100 internet points. Don’t spend them all in one place.

    3. ElvisIsReal
      February.2.2021 at 10:21 am

      Don’t blame the Norwegians, they just know what happens if BLM doesn’t get its way.

      1. Union of Concerned Socks
        February.2.2021 at 10:54 am

        Nice peace prize. Shame if something happened to it.

      2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        February.2.2021 at 10:55 am

        They would know a thing or two about looting, wouldn’t they?

    4. A Cynical Asshole
      February.2.2021 at 10:28 am

      They did that when they awarded one to Yasser Arafat. And Al Gore… And Barack Obama…

      1. Earth Skeptic
        February.2.2021 at 10:49 am

        Could be they are gas-lighting us, given that sly Viking sense of humor.

        1. A Cynical Asshole
          February.2.2021 at 10:59 am

          If they were Danish I’d say they were just trolling us, but they’re Norwegians so I’m not sure what to think. Maybe that’s the point, keep people confused?

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    February.2.2021 at 9:34 am

    Kroger closes two grocery stores in Long Beach, California, after the city instituted a new hazard pay rule.

    It’s not Long Beach’s fault now that heroes are out of a job and residents are out of a place to shop. Who could have foreseen market forces?

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.2.2021 at 9:36 am

      They forgot to make it illegal to close your business.

      1. Rich
        February.2.2021 at 9:43 am

        Just a matter of time.

        1. TallDave
          February.2.2021 at 11:00 am

          lol that happened decades ago

          many cities will tell corps something like “if you want to keep your profitable business in Location X, you must also agree to keep open your unprofitable business in Location Y for social justice”

      2. A Cynical Asshole
        February.2.2021 at 10:29 am

        Stop giving them ideas.

    2. ElvisIsReal
      February.2.2021 at 10:21 am

      After seeing this rousing success at killing jobs, the rest of CA is now looking to follow suit.

  5. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.2.2021 at 9:34 am

    “Black Lives Matter has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.”

    If you even suggest they don’t deserve it, you’re an alt-right white supremacist. It would be the most deserving win since Barack Obama.

    #BLM

    1. Enjoy Every Sandwich
      February.2.2021 at 9:40 am

      It would be the most deserving win since Barack Obama.

      Ouch! Good burn!

    2. Mother's Lament
      February.2.2021 at 10:15 am

      “Shall we give the peace prize to paid rioters who spent eight months burning and looting cities, or shall we give it to the guy who ended the Afghan war and brought peace to the Balkans and the Middle East?”

      If didn’t pick Black Lives Matter, then you’re not familiar with the global establishment.
      Acceptable alternative choice, the Chinese Communist Party for saving the planet from the Uighur threat.

      1. OneSimpleLesson
        February.2.2021 at 10:34 am

        Bombs aren’t really war! No-fly zones don’t count either!

        Except for when Trump uses them. Then they’re war crimes.

      2. Moonrocks
        February.2.2021 at 10:38 am

        Acceptable alternative choice, the Chinese Communist Party for saving the planet from the COVID threat.

        Fixed. We do not talk about Whinnie the Pooh and we do not talk about the Uighurs.

  6. tahac33413
    February.2.2021 at 9:35 am

    I make 85 dollar an hour posting to internet. Very easy job and anyone can do it. Everyone need money during this time of COVID crisis. For detail click on here…. 
    Click For Detail  

  7. Sarcaschmuck
    February.2.2021 at 9:35 am

    JesseAZ and the rest of his Mean Girls, who are obsessed with me, will probably be along shortly to say Reason supports this act.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.2.2021 at 9:39 am

      ::blows on rape whistle::

      IMPOSTER!!!

    2. Mother's Lament
      February.2.2021 at 10:18 am

      Can a parody of sarcasmic exist that isn’t continuously in violation of Poe’s Law?

      1. sarcasmic
        February.2.2021 at 10:33 am

        Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

        1. JesseAz
          February.2.2021 at 10:36 am

          So you admit it is an exact imitation.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            February.2.2021 at 10:58 am

            LMAO

    3. JesseAz
      February.2.2021 at 10:36 am

      Lulz

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    February.2.2021 at 9:35 am

    <i.Brown University cryptographers envision a gun registry system "that can be deployed nationally while also being fully encrypted and decentralized."

    It’s pretty decentralized now. I know how many guns I own.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.2.2021 at 9:38 am

      I don’t own any guns. They all got stolen or fell in the lake or something last year I think.

      1. Longtobefree
        February.2.2021 at 9:47 am

        Quick. Go out and buy and register a gun. A cheap bolt action .22 is best.
        You need to have a sacrifice to give the dems when they come for your guns. I kept the Daisy .22 I used to teach my son to shoot for just that purpose.

        1. Don't look at me!
          February.2.2021 at 9:49 am

          Good idea. Might be even better if it was a broken one.

        2. Quo Usque Tandem
          February.2.2021 at 10:05 am

          I’ve seriously considered that; built an M4orgery on the cheap [already had the receiver I paid $29.99 couple years back + Delton kit for $380] and wondered if that would be my “registered gun” so I could still shoot an AR while it’s relatives slept it out in Obama tubes; but decided to gift it to my son in law.

        3. OneSimpleLesson
          February.2.2021 at 10:25 am

          That maybe a worthwhile investment if a buyback program comes around.
          Get a rusty breech loader that was hanging in a barn for thirty years. When Joe wants to buy it from you, he’ll just be financing your new, functional rifle.

          1. MK Ultra
            February.2.2021 at 10:45 am

            Walking the lines at buyback programs are a great way to get a deal on a new firearm.

            1. OneSimpleLesson
              February.2.2021 at 10:59 am

              I didn’t think of that…

              Spontaneous gun markets! The invisible hand at work!

        4. sarcasmic
          February.2.2021 at 10:44 am

          Why bolt action? Why not an AR7, or a 10/22, or a Marlin Model 60?

          1. R Mac
            February.2.2021 at 11:01 am

            Why are you crying about what type of gun he suggested?

    2. Gray_Jay
      February.2.2021 at 10:48 am

      Go fuck yourself, Brown.

      Gun registries are shopping lists for gun banners. That’s all they’re good for. They don’t do a damned thing to prevent violent crime.

  9. tahac33413
    February.2.2021 at 9:37 am

    I have made $13594 last month by working online from my home. I am a full time college student and by just doing this in my free time for few hours per week by using my laptop, I payed off my student loans. Check this out and start making cash online in so incredibly simply way by just following instructions on this website… ——HERE? Read More

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    February.2.2021 at 9:37 am

    Black Lives Matter has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

    Well, a Nobel Mostly Peace Prize, anyway.

    1. Rich
      February.2.2021 at 9:45 am

      Nice!

    2. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.2.2021 at 10:15 am

      It seem that these awards have become little more than racial participation trophies. Obama got a Nobel Peace Prize just for being elected, and yet what he inherited [Afghanistan] continued throughout his two terms, wars were started in Syria and Libya, military actions were taken in Somalia and Yemen, and drones were launched all over Pakistan.

      Let it rot.

  11. Geiger Goldstaedt
    February.2.2021 at 9:38 am

    “A new federal agency would handle the suspicious activity reports—which could also be submitted by any individual, not just tech companies.”

    If only someone could have put two and two together and figured out that an emotionally fragile society raised to believe that protecting people’s feelings is more important than preserving their freedom would lead to this ….

  12. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    February.2.2021 at 9:39 am

    So, people intent on major crimes just cheerfully blab about it on the internet? Methinks the intent is to simply redefine what a “crime” is, e.g. protesting our Dear Leaders in Washington D.C. will become a “crime”.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.2.2021 at 9:45 am

      A crime is anything that impugns the integrity of our unerring government, in any way. And, even if it does not, it is still a crime because it could lead to people impugning the government in the future. Speech is a gateway crime.

      Solzhenitsyn wrote of Article 58 of the Soviet Penal Code as follows:

      “One can find more epithets in praise of this article than Turgenev once assembled to praise the Russian language, or Nekrasov to praise Mother Russia: great, powerful, abundant, highly ramified, multiform, wide sweeping 58, which summed up the world not so much through the exact terms of its sections as in their extended dialectical interpretation.

      Who among us has not experienced its all-encompassing embrace? In all truth, there is no step, thought, action, or lack of action under the heavens which could not be punished by the heavy hand of Article 58.”

      1. Enjoy Every Sandwich
        February.2.2021 at 9:57 am

        LOL, the Democrats will no doubt revive the old Soviet crime of “hooliganism”.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.2.2021 at 10:24 am

      So, people intent on major crimes just cheerfully blab about it on the internet?

      Sure, Antifa does it all the time, they just don’t get prosecuted for it.

  13. Don't look at me!
    February.2.2021 at 9:40 am

    How many more people will SleepyJoe murder with his inaction on the China virus problem?

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      February.2.2021 at 9:43 am

      Biden is literally shutting down the virus as we speak. Exactly as he promised during the campaign.

      #LibertariansForBiden

      1. Don't look at me!
        February.2.2021 at 10:08 am

        It’s funny you connected the name SleepyJoe to Biden.

  14. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.2.2021 at 9:41 am

    I’m still furious about those alt-right GamerGate reddit trolls who orchestrated an act of financial terrorism last week. Just when Biden took office and things were improving for billionaires like Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch, they have to endure this setback.

    #InDefenseOfBillionaires

    1. Mother's Lament
      February.2.2021 at 10:20 am

      Charles Koch losing his shirt and the Reason writers being forced to play libertarian again for fundraising purposes, would be hilarious.

  15. tiwoh18497
    February.2.2021 at 9:41 am

    My last month’s online earning was $17593 just by doing an easy job online. Easiest home based online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this websiteGood lock for click here…….. Read More

  16. Rich
    February.2.2021 at 9:41 am

    “Suspicious” content is defined as any post, private message, comment, tag, transaction, or “any other user-generated content or transmission” that government officials later determine “commits, facilitates, incites, promotes, or otherwise assists the commission of a major crime.”

    If the “See Something, Say Something Online Act of 2020” (apparently shortenable to “SS, SS”) becomes law, one imagines the end of H&R.

  17. Agammamon
    February.2.2021 at 9:44 am

    I think that if I were required to do this I would just automate the process and simply submit a report for every post and DM, etc.

    Just drown them in reports.

    1. Rich
      February.2.2021 at 9:48 am

      Good thing it’s not law already, or your comment would be determined to have assisted the commission of a major crime.

    2. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.2.2021 at 9:48 am

      “Spamming reports under Section 230 is a crime, in and of itself, carrying a minimum sentence of ten years.”

      In Stalin’s day, they called them “tenners.” If you took a shit in the morning, you earned yourself a tenner.

    3. Longtobefree
      February.2.2021 at 9:50 am

      Ever hear of computers?
      No one will ever read those reports, they will go into a data base to be searched when they pick a target.
      Step one is pick a target, someone who has (or may have) an evil thought about the feds.
      Then search the reports and pick two or more items to show a pattern of seditious activity.
      Then lock them up.

      1. ElvisIsReal
        February.2.2021 at 10:25 am

        Ding ding ding!

        They don’t want to spy on you for what you’re doing NOW, they want to spy on you so they have ammo for when you do something in the future.

        1. R Mac
          February.2.2021 at 10:46 am

          Like run for office with the wrong beliefs.

    4. Moonrocks
      February.2.2021 at 9:55 am

      Drowning them in reports just gives them the cover to selectively enforce those reports while simultaneously giving the an excuse for more funding and manpower while also simultaneously giving politicians another problem to solve with another federal police force in the form of far-right extremist domestic terrorist white supremacist insurrectionists undermining our national security by over reporting.

      1. Illocust
        February.2.2021 at 10:32 am

        They don’t need the cover. The selective enforcement is the whole damn point.

        1. R Mac
          February.2.2021 at 10:48 am

          Yeah the days of needing cover are passed us. Different laws and rules for different people is acceptable now to enough of the population that they’re doing it out in the open.

  18. BYODB
    February.2.2021 at 9:49 am

    LOL, BLM gets nominated for a peace prize from a nation without any black people.

    Ironic, I’d say, before one even considers the lack of peace coming from that sector.

    1. Longtobefree
      February.2.2021 at 9:51 am

      But what could be more peaceful than a nation without families?

      1. Enjoy Every Sandwich
        February.2.2021 at 9:59 am

        Well, on Thanksgiving Day anyway.

  19. Nardz
    February.2.2021 at 9:50 am

    https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1356170437403807747?s=19

    Should be international news:

    An #antifa group sieged a Red Lion hotel in Olympia, WA, forcing staff to flee for their lives & guests in 40 rooms had to shelter in place. The antifa brought hatchets, knives & other weapons to the siege. City statement:

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.2.2021 at 9:53 am

      Local story ….. ::yawn::

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        February.2.2021 at 10:30 am

        This is called “democracy in action.” Identical behavior on the part of crackers is call an insurrection.

    2. Nardz
      February.2.2021 at 9:54 am

      https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1356383508122509313?s=19

      Breaking: BLM rioters are starting to break apart the barricade around the Rochester police station.

      1. Don't look at me!
        February.2.2021 at 9:57 am

        In a mostly peaceful fashion.

    3. Rich
      February.2.2021 at 9:56 am

      Obviously the solution is to put high fences and National Guardspeople around all hotels and police stations.

      1. Moonrocks
        February.2.2021 at 9:58 am

        That’s just for the aristocracy. The peasants can (and do) burn for all they care.

        1. Mother's Lament
          February.2.2021 at 10:26 am

          The second someone from BLM walks into Granny Winebox’s office and sits in her chair, is the moment the riots end.

      2. OneSimpleLesson
        February.2.2021 at 10:28 am

        As long as all the ‘guardspeople’ have the right political inclination. Better start the vetting now.

    4. Moonrocks
      February.2.2021 at 9:57 am

      Antifa’s just an idea. MAGA, on the other hand…

    5. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.2.2021 at 10:29 am

      Only white crackers riot; this is known.

    6. OneSimpleLesson
      February.2.2021 at 11:01 am

      Do you think they’re jealous of all the national attention the Capitol rioters got, and are still getting a month later after one lousy riot?

      Maybe they’re going to escalate.

  20. Rich
    February.2.2021 at 9:51 am

    In his nomination letter, Petter Eide, a Socialist Left member of the Storting, Norway’s parliament, wrote that he had nominated Black Lives Matter “for their struggle against racism and racially motivated violence.”

    You know, Peter, that quote can taken in more than one way.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.2.2021 at 9:57 am

      Feature, not a bug.

    2. Gray_Jay
      February.2.2021 at 10:52 am

      Holy shit. How stark raving, to the Left of Mao, do you have to be in order to be a politician of the Socialist Left in Norway?

  21. Don't look at me!
    February.2.2021 at 9:55 am

    Those submitting the user surveillance reports would henceforth be barred from talking about or even acknowledging the existence of them. STARs would also be exempt from Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.
    I just love the free and open society we are creating.

    1. Rich
      February.2.2021 at 9:59 am

      introduced by Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) and co-sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn (R–Texas)

      And it’s a *bipartisan* creation!

      1. A Cynical Asshole
        February.2.2021 at 10:43 am

        That’s how you know it’s doubleplusgood. /sarc

  22. sarcasmic
    February.2.2021 at 9:57 am

    “See Something Say Something” sounds better in the original East German.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.2.2021 at 10:09 am

      Is that related to West English?

      1. Sarcaschmuck
        February.2.2021 at 10:28 am

        Waahh! I was just making a joke. Don’t make fun of me for not realizing German and West German aren’t two different languages! Waahhh!

        1. sarcasmic
          February.2.2021 at 10:30 am

          get help

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            February.2.2021 at 10:31 am

            “[G]et help”

            In East German, please.

        2. Mother's Lament
          February.2.2021 at 10:32 am

          Lol.

  23. JesseAz
    February.2.2021 at 9:57 am

    Biden’s political picks for the DoJ just by coincidence have connections to Hunter Biden’s attorney.

    https://redstate.com/kyle-becker/2021/02/02/hunter-bidens-attorney-just-so-happens-to-be-tied-to-white-collar-crimes-official-in-biden-doj-n320411

    1. Moonrocks
      February.2.2021 at 9:59 am

      I’m sure Reason will start screaming about obstruction of justice any moment now…

      1. Mother's Lament
        February.2.2021 at 10:30 am

        3, 2, 1… …. …. No wait, lets try again. 3, 2, 1… …. …………………………… 3, 2, 1? ……. Hello? ….. Reason? …… Anyone there? …

  24. Nardz
    February.2.2021 at 9:59 am

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2021/02/01/enemies_of_the_state_vs_enemies_of_the_people_145145.html

    I didn’t declare war on the establishment; it declared war on me.

    It declared war on me when it supported energy policies that could enrich Saudi Arabia and Russia and would cost me more money at the gas pump or on my power bill.

    It declared war on me when it told me my ideas weren’t worthy of debate and discussion or that they were even so dangerous they couldn’t be shared publicly.

    It declared war on me when it used the police powers of the FBI and CIA to first spy on a presidential candidate and then worked to undermine the administration of that candidate after he was elected.

    It declared war on me when it told me my religious beliefs did not deserve the protection of the First Amendment.

    It declared war on me when it told me boys could compete against girls in high school sports and that they could shower together afterwards.

    It declared war on me when it offered citizenship to illegal aliens and shipped American jobs to China.

    It declared war on me when it mocked the usefulness of a wall on the Mexican border and simultaneously put up a razor-wire fence around the Capitol.

    It declared war on me when it tried to defund the police so that millions of Americans would be left defenseless against mobs from antifa and Black Lives Matter.

    It declared war on me when it said America was never great.

    It declared war on me when it told my children they are not good enough because they are white.

    It declared war on me when it said that defending the Constitution’s rules on federal elections is sedition.

    It declared war on me when it told me that I was a domestic terrorist if I didn’t believe the government’s official pronouncements about elections, about free speech, and about right and wrong.

    Let’s just say it plainly: The establishment declared war on me and on all conservative Americans when it decided that leftist orthodoxy was more important than the Constitution.

    1. Nardz
      February.2.2021 at 9:59 am

      Don’t believe me? Fine, why should you believe a Trump supporter? You’ve been indoctrinated by the national media, Big Tech oligarchs, the Democratic Party, and academic elites to believe without questioning that people like me can’t be trusted. But you don’t have to take my word for it.

      Listen instead to John Brennan, the former CIA director under President Obama, who speaks authoritatively for the Deep State:

      He said on MSNBC that “the members of the Biden team who have been nominated or have been appointed, are now moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about what looks very similar to insurgency movements that we’ve seen overseas, where they germinate in different parts of the country and they gain strength and it brings together an unholy alliance frequently of religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians.”

      This “guilt by labeling” is the antithesis of fair play or justice. It is a convenient mechanism for the ruling class to herd people into identity clusters so that individual rights can be supplanted by group responsibility. If this reminds you of China’s Cultural Revolution, you are not wrong. The ruling class wants you to conform, confirm and comply. If you step outside the lines, be prepared to be shamed, silenced and ostracized.

      A shocking example was provided Wednesday when Douglass Mackey of Delray Beach, Fla., was arrested for creating memes that allegedly misled voters in 2016 to think they could vote by texting instead of by actually going to the polls. This is the equivalent of arresting Sacha Baron Cohen for exposing the gullibility of the rich and famous. The FBI offered no evidence that Mackey actually convinced anyone not to vote, but even if it did, so what? Would you rather live in a country where the FBI is hunting down pranksters — four years after the supposed transgression — or a country where voters are expected to be able to recognize a joke when they see one?

      But nothing can be taken for granted any more. The people — and even their representatives and senators — are considered enemies of the state because they hold opinions that don’t meet the standards of Joe Biden or (this is even scarier!) Jake Tapper.

      No wonder the people are starting to rise up and rebel against the plutocracy.

      It’s not “We the Oligarchs” who are the source of power in the Constitution, but “We the People,” yet the ruling establishment has forgotten that.

      If people like Donald Trump and Douglass Mackey are deemed to be “enemies of the state,” then those who would suppress them and their freedoms must be considered “enemies of the people.”

      A house divided against itself cannot long stand, but if there is to be a truce it will not come from submission, but from a recognition that all people are created equal, that they all have certain inalienable rights, and that among those are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Those words were worth fighting for once. Are they worth fighting for today?

      I don’t know, but I do know this: If Americans can’t have liberty, we can’t have America either – at least not one that is distinguishable from China. The time has come to make a choice.

      1. sarcasmic
        February.2.2021 at 10:11 am

        I don’t know how long people have been peddling this shit, but I first came across it in the 80s.

        Lighten up and live your life, man. You can’t do anything about anything, but you can land yourself on lists or worse.

        Seriously. The Serenity Prayer isn’t just for alcoholics.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          February.2.2021 at 10:22 am

          “Lighten up and live your life, man”

          How would you say that in East German?

          1. Sometimes a Great Notion
            February.2.2021 at 10:35 am

            Cooler?

            (Granted my German is mostly based on WW2 films)

            1. Geiger Goldstaedt
              February.2.2021 at 10:38 am

              You mean your East German …

              1. Sometimes a Great Notion
                February.2.2021 at 10:50 am

                Yes, my West German is spot on.

        2. JesseAz
          February.2.2021 at 10:41 am

          Is this your new attempt at going back to sanctimonious behavior?

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            February.2.2021 at 10:49 am

            He is embarking on a new road in his ever futile attempt to find true sarcasm. Perhaps, one day, just like Forrest Gump, he’ll break right through the metal restraints that crippled him, run furiously toward the horizon, and grow up to be retarded.

            1. Union of Concerned Socks
              February.2.2021 at 11:00 am

              But not full retarded. You never go full retard.

      2. Lord of Strazele
        February.2.2021 at 10:28 am

        But you’re a Republican dude. Y’all haven’t won the popular vote in decades more or less and so by definition you just don’t represent the “people” and you mfers constantly try to disenfranchise people. Hell you wanted to throw out the votes of the American people to keep a corrupt billionaire in office. And what did that devotion get you? Trump didn’t pardon a single one of the true believers. He talked those people into storming the Capitol and supported it while it was happening and then turned 180 and sold y’all out. You deserve it but god damn I didn’t think you’d enjoy getting fucked by Trump.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          February.2.2021 at 10:33 am

          Define “American people.”

          1. sarcasmic
            February.2.2021 at 10:36 am

            Everyone except you.

            1. Geiger Goldstaedt
              February.2.2021 at 10:38 am

              In East German, please.

        2. Mother's Lament
          February.2.2021 at 10:47 am

          Y’all haven’t won the popular vote in decades

          Lol, from Tammany Hall to the Chicago Machine to Pennsylvania, there isn’t an election your party hasn’t fixed.

          The only reason Trump won in 2016 was because he unexpectedly blew past even your fraudulent additions to the pot.
          His vote total was even higher (by at least 7 million) in 2020, which is why so many extra votes were manufactured, that after 150 years of decline you had one of the highest voter turnouts in American history.

          That’s why you’ve filled DC with troops, barricades and razor wire, because that’s what coup leaders do when they don’t have popular support.

        3. TallDave
          February.2.2021 at 10:52 am

          I suppose 2010 was, technically, “decades” ago

          1.1 decades

          Republicans won the nationwide popular vote for the House of Representatives by a margin of 6.8 points and picked up 63 seats, taking control of the chamber for the first time since the 2006 elections.

        4. Red Rocks White Privilege
          February.2.2021 at 10:53 am

          He talked those people into storming the Capitol

          shitthatdidnthappen.txt

          and sold y’all out

          Unless you’re actually from the South, stop talking like someone who lives there. Adopting their patois doesn’t make you sound more authentic or sane.

        5. TallDave
          February.2.2021 at 10:54 am

          lol they weren’t “storming the Capitol” they were “mostly peaceful protest”ing vote fraud

      3. TallDave
        February.2.2021 at 10:48 am

        love this quote from the feds:

        “You’re allowed to lie to convince someone not to vote for Hillary Clinton,” he said. “But you’re not allowed to lie to block someone from voting for Hillary Clinton.”

        Got that?

  25. Don't look at me!
    February.2.2021 at 9:59 am

    What about sacasmic? Am I the first to bring him up?
    I know how much he enjoys it.

    1. Mother's Lament
      February.2.2021 at 10:50 am

      The poor drunk’s been starved for attention ever since his wife left him and his kid started ignoring him.

  26. Jerryskids
    February.2.2021 at 10:05 am

    Worse than simply overloading the system, it would make federal agents investigate all sorts of ordinary Americans for harmless comments. It also seems likely to make finding actual terrorists and violent criminals even more difficult.

    You’re stupid. It doesn’t *make* them investigate ordinary Americans, it *allows* them to investigate ordinary Americans. Which is the whole point. It’s got nothing to do with finding actual terrorists and violent criminals, it’s got to do with keeping your goddamn mouth shut if you knows what’s good for you, peasant.

  27. Nardz
    February.2.2021 at 10:07 am

    https://twitter.com/TitaniaMcGrath/status/1356402332267925504?s=19

    I adore Joe Biden. But his reference to “women” is pure misogyny.

    If he can’t call us “bleeders” then he’s no better than Trump.

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.2.2021 at 10:15 am

      Twitter looks like everyone ate a dictionary and then started vomiting up words.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        February.2.2021 at 10:27 am

        “…ate a dictionary and then started vomiting up words.”

        That is very good; very good indeed. Now part of my personal lexicon.

      2. Red Rocks White Privilege
        February.2.2021 at 10:31 am

        You really don’t know about the Titania McGrath account?

        It’s an SJW parody account that inevitably ends up predicting exactly what the left-liberal establishment will support and promote.

        1. Moonrocks
          February.2.2021 at 10:40 am

          To be fair, it’s hard to tell that it’s satire and not just slightly ahead of the curve.

          1. A Cynical Asshole
            February.2.2021 at 10:52 am

            Poe’s Law looms large.

  28. Nardz
    February.2.2021 at 10:10 am

    https://twitter.com/LEBassett/status/1356424774453518338?s=19

    AOC just broke into tears on Instagram live and said she’s a survivor of sexual assault, and the Republicans telling her to “just move on” from the attack on the Capitol, in which her life was threatened, are using abusers’ tactics.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.2.2021 at 10:25 am

      Let, it, rot.

      These fools are just going to have to proceed to their logical termination; the point at which nonsense becomes so obvious even they cannot deny it without descending into a state of virtual schizophrenia.

    2. Moonrocks
      February.2.2021 at 10:32 am

      So wait, are we Believing All Women again or are we still want Due Process For Innocent Men? I can’t keep up anymore.

    3. TallDave
      February.2.2021 at 10:42 am

      The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable.

      Activists take that discomfort w/ the status quo & advocate for concrete policy changes. Popular support often starts small & grows.

      To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable… that’s the point.

      — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 2, 2020

      the best part is she asked Twitter to ban anyone who shared her Tweet

      1. TallDave
        February.2.2021 at 10:43 am

        emocratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said certain communities, including ones within the United States, have no other option that to riot if they are marginalized.

        Ocasio Cortez made the comments during a radio interview with New York’s Hot 97 Tuesday, several weeks after an armed, self-described “Antifa” man attacked an ICE detention facility in Washington state using similar language to hers in his manifesto.

        Read more: Top Democrats shift blame to Trump after armed man is killed attacking ICE detention center

        “Once you have a group that is marginalized,” Ocasio-Cortez said while discussing conflicts in Israel, “Once someone doesn’t have access to clean water, they have no choice but to riot.”

  29. icandrive,nigga
    February.2.2021 at 10:12 am

    a gun registry system “that can be deployed nationally while also being fully encrypted and decentralized

    A fully encrypted and decentralized national gun registry?

    *neolibertarians masturbate furiously*

  30. A Cynical Asshole
    February.2.2021 at 10:13 am

    A new federal agency would handle the suspicious activity reports—which could also be submitted by any individual, not just tech companies.

    Something something… “jobs created or saved”… mumble mumble…

  31. A Cynical Asshole
    February.2.2021 at 10:19 am

    The See Something, Say Something Online Act would put this on steroids—all while ensuring such a glut of reports, including many that are frivolous, politically motivated, or otherwise disingenuous, that federal agents would still be searching for needles in haystacks.

    *Archer voice* Wait, I had something for this… something about “collecting the whole haystack…”*

    * Didn’t some asshole (I think James Clapper, probably) say something about having to collect the whole haystack in order to find the needle in “defense” of the metadata collection that Edward Snowden revealed?

    1. TallDave
      February.2.2021 at 10:38 am

      lol this take is astonishingly naive

      the Feds won’t sift the haystack for dangerous terrorist needles

      they will sift it for their political enemies

      the bigger the haystack, the better

      1. A Cynical Asshole
        February.2.2021 at 10:55 am

        Yeah, I know that and you know that, but they have to come up with some excuse to collect “the whole haystack” and there’s other people dumb enough to believe their horseshit.

  32. A Cynical Asshole
    February.2.2021 at 10:20 am

    Black Lives Matter has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

    BWAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!11!!!!!1!!!!!!!

    As if we needed any more proof that we live in clown world and the inmates are running the asylum.

  33. TallDave
    February.2.2021 at 10:32 am

    “Suspicious” content is defined as any post, private message, comment, tag, transaction, or “any other user-generated content or transmission” that government officials later determine “commits, facilitates, incites, promotes, or otherwise assists the commission of a major crime.” Major crimes are defined as anything involving violence, domestic, or international terrorism, or a “serious drug offense.”
    ——-
    We already know how that will be interpreted. Supported Trump? Flagged for incitement of insurrection! Set a federal building on fire with your antifa pals? We admire your passion for racial justice.

    Your familiy took millions from China? Welcome to the White House, Mr. Biden! Forged a FISA warrant against Trump? No jail time for you, Clinesmith! Led an attempted FBI coup against Trump? The Biden administration will hire your spouse, Mr. Strzok, and your team will get off scot-free!

    Oh, but Obama didn’t like you? You’re going to jail, Flynn.

    All Calvinball, all the time.

    Hitler didn’t order millions of Jews to be killed. He didn’t have to.

  34. Brandybuck
    February.2.2021 at 10:35 am

    So you’re saying if I shove Manchin and Cornyn through a rusty woodchipper, and Reason is slow to file a STAR report, they can get in trouble? Gosh. Better make sure that woodchipper is well oiled and polished.

  35. Earth Skeptic
    February.2.2021 at 10:45 am

    Major crimes are defined as anything involving violence, domestic, or international terrorism, or a “serious drug offense.”

    ENB is being modest again. In the woke 21st century, truly major crimes must include anything perceived as racist, sexist, ablist, or classist. Rule of thumb: if something you said or did made someone lower on the privilege ladder feel sad, you have committed a crime against humanity, and should be reported.

  36. tiwoh18497
    February.2.2021 at 10:47 am

    I have made $13594 last month by working online from my home. I am a full time college student and by just doing this in my free time for few hours per week by using my laptop, I payed off my student loans. Check this out and start making cash online in so incredibly simply way by just following instructions on this website… ——HERE?
    Click For Detail

Please to post comments