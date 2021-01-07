Election 2020

Ted Cruz's Legally Groundless Challenge to Biden's Electoral Votes Was a Disgrace That Should Follow Him Forever

Cruz plunged into the constitutional abyss while Rand Paul stepped back, refusing to sacrifice democracy and the rule of law.

|

Ted-Cruz-floor-speech-1-6-21
(C-SPAN)

There is a lot of blame to go around for the poisonous delusions that led to yesterday's riot at the Capitol, starting with a president who incited his followers with loony conspiracy theories and wild tales of a stolen election. But the disgraceful performance of Sen. Ted Cruz (R–Texas) should figure prominently in histories of this shameful incident. By contrast, Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.), who also has reinforced some of Donald Trump's fraud claims and even toyed with the idea of objecting to electoral votes, stared into the constitutional abyss and stepped back.

Cruz was one of six senators who voted against recognizing Arizona's electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden last night and one of seven who supported the challenge to Pennsylvania's electoral votes. Ostensibly, these objections were based on the claim that the votes were not "regularly given," as required by the Electoral Count Act. Yet Cruz offered no reason to think that was true, meaning he had no legal basis for his objections.

Cruz presented his challenges as an attempt to assuage the doubts of Americans who think the election was "rigged" by appointing an "electoral commission" charged with conducting "a 10-day emergency audit" to investigate unfounded claims of systematic fraud that have been decisively rejected by state officials and the courts. He knew there was no way that was going to happen, but he pursued his objections anyway, even after yesterday's pro-Trump chaos, vandalism, and violence led several of his erstwhile allies to reconsider their support for his plan. His pointless grandstanding lent credence to the unfounded accusations underlying the riot—accusations recklessly hurled by the same man Cruz himself has described as a "pathological liar" who "doesn't know the difference between truth and lies"—while forsaking his oath to support and defend the Constitution.

"Recent polling shows that 39 percent of Americans believe the election that just occurred was 'rigged,'" Cruz said when it was his turn to explain why he was objecting to Arizona's electoral votes. "You may not agree with that assessment, but it is nonetheless a reality for nearly half the country….Even if you do not share that conviction, it is the responsibility, I believe, of this office to acknowledge that it is a profound threat to this country and to the legitimacy of any administrations that will come in the future."

Cruz insisted that he wasn't "arguing for setting aside this election." His concern, he claimed, was that "tens of millions of Americans will see a vote against the objection as a statement that voter fraud doesn't matter, isn't real, and shouldn't be taken seriously." Dismissing their concerns, he said, "jeopardizes, I believe, the legitimacy of this and subsequent elections."

What was missing from Cruz's little speech? Any mention of evidence indicating that Arizona's electoral votes were not properly certified, which is the only legal justification for rejecting them. A senator who takes his responsibilities seriously does not lodge an objection under the Electoral Count Act simply as an excuse for outlining a cockamamie scheme that supposedly will alleviate the doubts sown by a president whose fantasy that he actually won the election by a landslide is impervious to evidence.

Cruz's maneuver was cowardly as well as legally groundless. Eager to appease the Republicans who live in Trump's alternate universe without seeming like a kook, Cruz refuses to endorse or reject their beliefs. More than two months after the election, the closest he can come to admitting that Biden won is his concession that "our candidate may not have prevailed." At the same time, he presents the widespread "conviction" that Trump won not as his personal belief but as a "reality" that somehow justifies setting aside duly certified electoral votes.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) shares Cruz's concerns about voter fraud and election "irregularities." But as he noted before Cruz spoke, "nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale…that would have tipped the entire election." He added that "public doubt alone" cannot "justify a radical break" from historical practice "when the doubt itself was incited without evidence."

McConnell rejected the notion that humoring conspiracy theorists will somehow bring the nation together. "We cannot keep drifting apart into two separate tribes," he said, "with a separate set of facts and separate realities, with nothing in common except our hostility towards each other and mistrust for the few national institutions that we all still share."

McConnell warned that "if this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral" and "we would never see the whole nation accept an election again." Instead, "every four years would be a scramble for power at all cost."

Cruz's claim that he was not trying to overturn the election results is impossible to reconcile with his original plan, which involved objecting to electoral votes from six swing states, enough to change the outcome. "This objection is for the state of Arizona, but it is broader than that," he said last night. "It is an objection for all six of the states." In point of fact, it wasn't. But if the Capitol Hill riot had not persuaded Cruz and his collaborators to scale back their objections, their efforts, if successful, would have done precisely what Cruz insisted he did not want to do.

Now consider what Rand Paul had to say about Cruz's machinations:

Should Congress override the certified results from the states and nullify the states' right to conduct elections? The vote today is not a protest; the vote today is literally to overturn the election!

Voting to overturn state-certified elections would be the opposite of what states' rights Republicans have always advocated for. This would doom the Electoral College forever. It was never intended by our founders that Congress have the power to overturn state-certified elections.

My oath to the Constitution doesn't allow me to disobey the law. I cannot vote to overturn the verdict of the states. Such a vote would be to overturn everything held dear by those of us who support the rights of states in this great system of federalism bequeathed to us by our founders.

The Electoral College was created to devolve the power of selecting presidential electors to the states. The Electoral College is, without question, an inseparable friend to those who believe that every American across our vast country deserves to be heard. If Congress were given the power to overturn the states' elections…what terrible chaos would ensue. Imagine the furor against the Electoral College if Congress becomes a forum to overturn states' Electoral College slates.

It is one thing to be angry. It is another to focus one's anger in a constructive way. That hasn't happened today, to say the least. We simply cannot destroy the Constitution, our laws, and the Electoral College in the process. I hope as the nation's anger cools, we can channel that energy into essential electoral reforms in every state.

Paul is by no means blameless when it comes to vague allegations of election fraud. During a December 16 Senate hearing on election "irregularities," he accepted the testimony of Christopher Krebs, who ran the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency until Trump fired him in a fit of pique on November 17, that vote-tabulating machines were not compromised, as the president has repeatedly alleged. But Paul said that does not mean "there was no problem in the elections." He said he was concerned that "people broke the absentee [ballot] rules." He also worried about votes by noncitizens and "dead people," both of which are rare.

Later Paul declared that "fraud happened," which no doubt is true, and "the election in many ways was stolen," which is quite a leap. He added that "the only way it will be fixed is by in the future reinforcing the laws."

In short, Paul has flirted with rhetoric similar to Trump's but nevertheless agreed with McConnell that fraud was not pervasive enough to justify rejecting electoral votes. Cruz, by contrast, wanted to throw out electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania without even bothering to allege that they were legally invalid. Whether or not you agree with Paul's views about the merits of the Electoral College, his refusal to compromise his principles by going along with Cruz's scheme shows that even loyal Trump supporters can find the courage to defy the president's demands.

NEXT: No, Antifa Wasn't Behind the Capitol Riot

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Emaily@PAN
    January.7.2021 at 2:38 pm

    Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 250$+ daily… You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good
    eaning opportunity.. Here is More information.

    1. Patricia Allen
      January.7.2021 at 3:15 pm

      [ PART TIME JOB FOR USA ] Makings money online more than 15$ just by doing simple works from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its ABC earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can du this to and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info
      on this page…..work92/7 online

  2. Ra's al Gore
    January.7.2021 at 2:40 pm

    One would think Jacob’s hairy palm would get worn down by now.

    Fuck off and die, Reason

    https://twitter.com/CassyWearsHeels/status/1347192828804403205

    When President Trump was inaugurated, over 100 radical leftists were arrested for rioting, looting and violence.

    Democrats and the media didn’t condemn that.

    1. The White Knight
      January.7.2021 at 2:53 pm

      Fuck off, yourself, traitor.

    2. Brendan
      January.7.2021 at 3:10 pm

      Watching their decline into progressive-lite has been tragic. One would think that a libertarian magazine of all things would understand how election processes can be corrupted or abused, ESPECIALLY one in which numerous states have all gone to mass mail-in voting for the first in just a few months.

      This election needed the most oversight, the deepest auditing and careful analysis given how new it was for nearly every state, and thus how open for fraud, negligence, or just plain innocent accident.

      This whole thing is like someone saying that a company shouldn’t do in depth crash tests on their new car even though it’s the first time they’ve built one from the ground up. Instead, just presume that it’s safe since other car companies have similar cars and they’re considered safe.

      The people who hated electronic voting machines due to possible corruption (intentional or not) and demanded paper trails are now saying that mail-in systems are fine despite lacking the chain-of-custody inherent in keeping machines and ballots on premises in secured locations, as well as the authentication issues that prompted a demand for a backup copy.

      The rejection rates alone cried out for investigation. Normally 2-3% of ballots are rejected due to error – now it’s 0.3%? With this many more people voting from wherever for the first time, there are fewer errors than ever?

    3. T.H. Steady
      January.7.2021 at 3:20 pm

      Sullum needs to take a high dive into Reason’s own woodchipper.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    January.7.2021 at 2:40 pm

    You may not agree with that assessment, but it is nonetheless a reality for nearly half the country….

    Gone, Tedward, are the days when we humor for four years much less a few days a segment of the population’s election tampering concerns.

    1. The White Knight
      January.7.2021 at 2:54 pm

      Fuck off with your made-up claims of significant election fraud. Ascribing to this bullshit is being complicit in undermining American democracy. Fuck you, Fist of Etiquette and the horse you rode in on!

      1. Brendan
        January.7.2021 at 3:14 pm

        We learned to talk about widespread fraud by watching your party for the last 4 years and from 2000-2008.

  4. Commenter_XY
    January.7.2021 at 2:40 pm

    Sullum….It was a mostly peaceful protest. That is, until the capital police managed to kill an unarmed woman.

    1. The White Knight
      January.7.2021 at 2:54 pm

      Fuck you!

    2. Brendan
      January.7.2021 at 3:13 pm

      Mostly peaceful tour of the People’s House.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    January.7.2021 at 2:43 pm

    https://twitter.com/ChrisRBarron/status/1347263585483976704

    Advocating for using the 25th amendment in violation of the express language of that amendment is attempting a coup. Since we like throwing that word around in the media, here’s an actual appropriate use of the word.

  6. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.7.2021 at 2:43 pm

    While more important events have taken place, has Reason weighed in on Kamala lifting a story from a 1960’s Playboy interview with MLK and claiming it as her own life?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.7.2021 at 2:44 pm

      Nah, bro. Orange Man Bad.

    2. sarcasmic
      January.7.2021 at 2:47 pm

      I’m pretty sure it was in one of the roundups, if not its own article.

      Thing is, when Reason posts a piece like that, the Trumpistas pretend it doesn’t exist. They won’t even comment on it to tell Reason to fuck off for not being critical enough. Then they say the article never existed. It’s almost as if they’re a bunch of disingenuous assholes. Did I say almost?

  7. Ra's al Gore
    January.7.2021 at 2:43 pm

    Two known Antifa members posed as pro-Trump to infiltrate Capitol riot: sources
    https://nypost.com/2021/01/07/known-antifa-members-posed-as-pro-trump-to-infiltrate-capitol-riot-sources/

    1. The White Knight
      January.7.2021 at 2:55 pm

      Fuck off! Own what your allies did yesterday, you traitorous asshole.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        January.7.2021 at 2:58 pm

        Own what your allies did throughout all of last year, shitgobbler.

        And get up off of your knees.

    2. Wearenotperfect
      January.7.2021 at 3:00 pm

      Shame on the Trumpican Party for letting Antifa infiltrate their little ‘biggly voter fraud’ party through the back door they left open!

  8. Ron
    January.7.2021 at 2:44 pm

    So were the democrats equally disgraceful when they did the same thing as Ted Cruz?

    1. sarcasmic
      January.7.2021 at 2:50 pm

      Shorter Ron: whatabout?!?!

      1. DWB
        January.7.2021 at 2:53 pm

        Ignore what we did for 4 years and then cry when fingers are pointed — convenient.

        1. DWB
          January.7.2021 at 2:56 pm

          The White Knight bot is broken — can get a code update?

    2. The White Knight
      January.7.2021 at 2:55 pm

      Fuck off!

  9. De Oppresso Liber
    January.7.2021 at 2:50 pm

    I’d like to invite good faith discussion.

    Let’s acknowledge that both sides of the aisle have rioting groups that are more sympathetic to their political party and vice versa, but let’s also note the differences. Let’s also state up front that any individual, regardless of group allegiance, who participates in any vandalism or other crime during a riot or protest is guilty of that crime. There is no excuse.

    There is also justifiable self defense against the police in rare cases, and police often overstep their authority and violate other individual’s rights while doing what are their essential duties, both during the quelling of these riots and other times. Some of that can be written off as tactical errors or simple mistakes in judgement that can be dealt with internal boss-employee level discipline. Some of it is criminal and has gone unpunished. There are good cops, but it seems to me there is a culture problem in the police and their union leadership especially. That culture is about placing their rights and safety over those of the citizens they purport to serve.

    That all being said, back to the original point.

    One set of rioters was reacting to what they perceived, and often turned out to be (although often as not the other way) an unjustified homicide by the police for which the murderer suffered no legal consequence.

    This group is also far more widespread across the nation, numerous, and concentrated in urban/suburban areas. They have unarguably caused more death and destruction over this last year as their opposites.

    Now, I’ve seen people dismiss the BLM movement by arguing that essentially every police shooting is justified, from Daniel Shaver to 12-year-old Tamir Rice. I’m not going to address those people, because those people are not sane. I’m talking to people who can see that some of these shootings are obviously not justifiable, and the lack of consequences for those officers is a gross failure of justice.

    Those people have no legal recourse. The law is clearly biased against them, not on the merit of their complaint or the evidence for it, but on the self-serving interest of the members of the legal system. It is corruption. And people are dying over it.

    The other set of protestors believes, despite complete lack of evidence, that there is a vast international conspiracy to overthrow the election of the United States’ President (but not congressional seats, and not senate seats until just now). They think that 60 courts and 90 judges are all caught in a conspiracy. They insist that Trump only lost on procedural grounds, despite the simple and available record of how exactly those suits went down, and many of them were dismissed on the merits, withdrawn by the Trump campaign themselves instead of presenting their evidence, or yes dismissed because they were laughed out of court as being written by 15-year-old 8chan users.

    This mob is also a personality cult that responds incredibly emotionally to their messiah’s messaging. Again, I do not know how to state this in a way that is not inflammatory to some here. As the events of yesterday evidenced, those are the facts.

    These protestors have been given their audits, their recounts, their sixty, (60), five dozen lawsuits and still they persist in their beliefs. Now we are supposed to excuse a little light sedition and a homicide in the halls of congress to satisfy these demands?

    There simply is no legitimate complaint in the case of one group. And indeed, there is a very good case to end the escalating appeasement immediately.

    This is to say nothing of the fondness for Marxism among the self-described leaders and other aspects of BLM which I believe are not germane to the primary cause of these people being willing to join a mob and participate in violence, which is what I believe is the topic at hand. Nor the opportunist looters, who are clearly criminals.

    1. Brendan
      January.7.2021 at 3:19 pm

      Did Fulton County do a signature audit of all the ballots?

      Were these other audits supervised by outsiders, did they look for fraud, forgery, etc., or were they just slightly dressed up recounts with any outside watchers too far away to see any relevant data?

    2. Overt
      January.7.2021 at 3:22 pm

      TL;DR – You believe that people who don’t agree with you are less justified in protesting than people who you sympathize with.

      This is the problem with your dissembling. You start with the assumption that your “dispassionate” “objective” review of the facts is honest, when in fact it is just your bias.

      The people complaining about racial disparity have had 40 years of legislation, court cases, settlements by police officers, and yet they still have not gotten what they want. In this case you say that is the reason why they MUST riot. In the case of yesterday’s rioters, they had 2 months of court cases and did not get what they want- and to you that is the reason why they MUST NOT riot.

      Do you not understand how your normative judgement always comes back to whether you agree with the ends or not? Hundreds of court cases against cops is evidence FOR riots in one case, but 60 cases against states is evidence AGAINST riots in the other.

      You have a choice, DOL. You can say, “Look, I’m coming clean- I believe the ends justify the means and since I agree with the Anti-Racists, I’m going to give them a pass for rioting”. Alternatively, you could realize that preserving a right for only people you agree with means it isn’t a right at all.

      The former choice is where we end up with hate speech laws, churches shut down while restaurants remain open, and generally, politically-out-of-favor people being denied basic rights. That is fine, but it is not libertarian, and you ought to just own up to it.

  10. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.7.2021 at 2:51 pm

    Denying election results has been Americas pastime for the last four years, why the sudden righteous indignation?

    1. The White Knight
      January.7.2021 at 2:57 pm

      Fuck off!

  11. JFree
    January.7.2021 at 2:52 pm

    There is nothing principled about Rand Paul here. He is perfectly OK flirting with the conspiracists and liars here. There is already a huge gulf between simply letting them speak and parroting some of the things they say. If he’s not willing to follow them into their rubber room well congrats I suppose.

    There has never been anything principled about Ted Cruz. The more time passes, the easier it is to understand the source of the rumors that he really is just a piece of shit who attracts maggots.

    1. The White Knight
      January.7.2021 at 2:57 pm

      Ted Cruz is the one of the biggest toadies ever.

  12. Wearenotperfect
    January.7.2021 at 2:55 pm

    Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!

  13. zafarmujahid
    January.7.2021 at 2:56 pm

    Sonia Naz
    Lets us see whats happend

  14. Jackand Ace
    January.7.2021 at 3:15 pm

    The entire Republican Party, minus a handful, has been complicit in all of this for 4 years. They turned a blind eye when Trump asked his AG to arrest and prosecute his political rivals. They said it was just Trump being Trump when he told everyone for months that he was never going to accept defeat and that his goons need to “Stand by.” They laughed it off when he defended white supremacists. And they never uttered a word when he got the AG to act as his personal lawyer, the one he always wanted.

    He told them all where this was going to go, that he was an authoritarian, and McConnell, Pence, his entire cabinet…all of them…ignored it. And now they’re concerned that the fire they helped light just might consume them too. And it’s laughable that guys like Mattis and Barr now find a voice to say how despicable Trump is, like they didn’t see it coming. Or even worse, that they knew and never warned the country. Phony patriots.

    And no pass to Reason either. It’s taken the last two weeks for Sullum to start screaming. Their criticism of this fascist has been tepid at best the last 4 years. When Obama said “you didn’t build that” there were about 10 articles written here about how that attitude would be the end of the republic. Even science guy Bailey wrote one! When Trump urged Barr to arrest political enemies, one…by Brown. Well, at least Sullum finally found his voice.

    1. Brendan
      January.7.2021 at 3:23 pm

      He didn’t tell his AG to arrest political rivals, and he didn’t defend white supremacists.

Please to post comments