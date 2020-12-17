Election 2020

Senate Hearing on Election 'Irregularities' Highlights Trump's Reckless Disregard for the Truth

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Trump ally, now concedes there is no credible evidence to support the president's fanciful conspiracy theory.

|

Ron-Johnson-hearing-12-16-20
(YouTube)

At the beginning of his hearing on election "irregularities" yesterday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R–Wis.) tried to lower expectations for Republicans who still think systematic fraud delivered a phony victory to President-elect Joe Biden. Johnson, who convened the hearing as chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, was also responding to critics, including ranking committee member Gary Peters (D–Mich.), who warned that Johnson was lending credence to that fanciful conspiracy theory.

"We will hear testimony on how election laws in some cases were not enforced and how fraudulent voting did occur, as it always does," Johnson said. "The question that follows is whether the level of fraud would alter the outcome of the election this year. In dozens of court cases, through the certification process in each state and by the Electoral College vote, the conclusion has collectively been reached that it would not."

That position represents quite a turnaround for Johnson, a steadfast Trump ally who as recently as last week was suggesting that he might support an electoral vote challenge aimed at preventing Biden from taking office. "It depends," he told reporters last Thursday. "I need more information. The American people need more information. I'm not ready to just close and slam the book on this thing and go 'OK, let's walk away from it.'"

Johnson is now ready to close the book on the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, although he still has concerns about some of the ways in which it was conducted. Those concerns were detailed by several witnesses at the hearing, only one of whom alleged fraud sufficient to give Biden electoral votes that Trump should have received. That witness, Trump campaign lawyer Jesse Binnall, relied on evidence that was decisively rejected by Nevada courts.

Former Solicitor General Kenneth Starr, who oversaw the Whitewater investigation as an independent counsel during the Clinton administration, aired a couple of familiar complaints about the election in Pennsylvania. "One Pennsylvania judge concluded that state law required poll watchers to be present (within six feet) in order to meaningfully to observe the ballot-counting process," he noted. "In Philadelphia, election officials had indisputably violated this pro-integrity measure." He also noted a much-criticized Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that extended the deadline for absentee ballots.

Republicans may have a legitimate beef about those practices, especially the second one. But even valid complaints about election procedures do not necessarily have outcome-changing implications. Keeping poll watchers farther than six feet away, while it may invite suspicion, does not prove that anything illegal was going on, and the number of late-arriving absentee ballots in Pennsylvania was too small to change the outcome in that state.

Francis Ryan, a Republican state representative from Pennsylvania, likewise complained about the extension of the mail-in voting deadline, along with two other decisions by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that authorized the use of drop boxes for absentee ballots and said ballots should not be rejected based on signature comparisons. Ryan also noted the state's policy of allowing voters to fix errors on their absentee ballots. The Trump campaign argued that uneven adoption of that policy violated the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause because it put Republicans at a disadvantage—a claim that was rejected in scathing terms by a federal judge and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit.

Trump campaign attorney James Troupis highlighted disputes about election procedures in Wisconsin, including the treatment of absentee ballot witness certificates with incomplete addresses and the question of which voters qualified as "indefinitely confined" (meaning they did not have to submit copies of their IDs when they applied for absentee ballots) in light of the COVID-19 epidemic. Those issues, along with the controversy over Wisconsin's use of drop boxes, hinge on reasonable disagreements about statutory interpretation. But last Saturday, a Trump-appointed federal judge in Wisconsin rejected the president's argument that the Wisconsin Elections Commission's decisions on these matters flouted state law and therefore violated the Constitution.

The only witness who actually alleged decisive election fraud was Binnall, who claimed that comparisons of Nevada voter lists with commercially available databases had identified "over 130,000 unique instances of voter fraud." According to Binnall, that total included 42,000 people who voted more than once, "more than 19,000 people" who "voted even though they did not live in Nevada," "over 15,000 votes" that "were cast from commercial or vacant addresses," "about 8,000 people" who "voted from non-existent addresses," "at least 1,500 dead people" who were "recorded as voting," and "almost 4,000 non-citizens who also voted."

If 130,000 people really did vote illegally in Nevada, that would be more than enough to swing the contest for that state's six electoral votes, which Biden won by a margin of about 33,600. Yet in response to a question from Sen. James Lankford (R–Okla.), Binnall conceded that the rampant voter fraud he described has not led to a single prosecution:

Lankford: In my state, when someone votes twice—and we do have that occasionally, about 50 times a year, that that actually occurs in our state—we prosecute individuals that vote twice. Of [these] 130,000 instances that you have identified from the 2020 election in Nevada, do you know of any prosecutions currently going on in Nevada for any voter fraud?

Binnall: Not yet, senator.

When the Trump campaign asked a Nevada judge to overturn the state's election results based on these fraud claims, he concluded that its evidence was not credible. To back up its allegations, the Trump campaign submitted a deposition of Jesse Kamzol, formerly the Republican National Committee's chief data officer. "The Court questions Mr. Kamzol's methodology because he had little to no information about or supervision over the origins of his data, the manner in which it had been matched, and what the rate of false positives would be," Carson County Judge James Russell wrote. "Additionally, there was little or no verification of his numbers."

The defense's expert witnesses, whom Russell deemed more credible, said the Trump campaign's methodology was dubious and described its claims as highly implausible in light of historical experience and academic research on voter fraud. Russell also noted that one of the campaign's experts "testified that he has no personal knowledge that any voting fraud occurred" in Nevada's election. "Based on this testimony," the judge said, "the Court finds that there is no credible or reliable evidence that the 2020 General Election in Nevada was affected by fraud."

On December 4, Russell dismissed the Trump campaign's lawsuit with prejudice, and the Nevada Supreme Court unanimously upheld that decision four days later. "The district court's order thoroughly addressed the grounds asserted in the statement of contest filed by appellants and considered the evidence offered by appellants even when that evidence did not meet the requirements under Nevada law for expert testimony…or for admissibility," the court said. "Despite our earlier order asking appellants to identify specific findings with which they take issue, appellants have not pointed to any unsupported factual findings, and we have identified none."

According to Trump's conspiracy theory, Democratic election officials across the country resorted to manufacturing phony absentee ballots after their original plan, which involved switching Trump votes to Biden votes with nefarious election software, did not work as expected. Christopher Krebs, who ran the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) until Trump fired him in a fit of pique on November 17, addressed the plausibility of that claim in his testimony before Johnson's committee.

Krebs described the steps that CISA had taken to improve election security prior to this year's vote and reiterated the CISA-endorsed conclusion that the 2020 election was "the most secure in U.S. history." He noted that CISA had repeatedly tried to correct misinformation about machine-facilitated voting fraud.

"As we moved on from Election Day, we began to see wild and baseless domestic
claims of hackers and malicious algorithms that flipped the vote in states across the country, singling out election equipment vendors for allegedly having ties to deceased foreign dictators," Krebs said. "None of these claims matched up with what we knew about the facts. The allegations being thrown around about manipulation of the equipment used in the election are baseless. These claims are not only inaccurate and 'technically incoherent,' according to 59 election security experts, but they are also dangerous and only serve to confuse, scare, and ultimately undermine confidence in the election. All authorities and elected officials in positions of power or influence have a duty to reinforce to the American people that these claims are false."

The most powerful and influential promoter of these "wild and baseless" claims, of course, is Krebs' former boss, the president of the United States. Yet Johnson, even while worrying that "a large percentage of the American public does not believe the November election results are legitimate," conspicuously failed to mention Trump's tireless efforts to foster and reinforce that distrust.

"There are many reasons for this high level of skepticism," Johnson said. "It starts with today's climate of hyper-partisanship, which was only exacerbated by the persistent efforts to delegitimize the results of the 2016 election. The corrupt investigation and media coverage of the Russian collusion hoax reduced faith in our institutions. And the ongoing suppression and censorship of conservative perspectives by biased news media and social media adds fuel to the flames."

Whatever role those factors may have played, they pale by comparison with Trump's constant and continuing promotion of the claim that the presidential election was stolen through a vast criminal conspiracy involving tricky voting software and wholesale paper ballot fraud. Johnson now admits there is no credible evidence to support that story, which means the president has been utterly reckless in loudly and relentlessly endorsing it. The fact that Johnson could not spare a word to acknowledge that reality shows the extent to which the Republican Party has been corrupted by its mindless fealty to a man who has no principles and no respect for the truth.

NEXT: Determined To Kill Businesses That Survived Lockdowns, New York Plans Minimum Wage Hike Later This Month

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    December.17.2020 at 1:30 pm

    According to Trump’s conspiracy theory

    It’s not a conspiracy theory if you believe it!

    1. Mother's Lament
      December.17.2020 at 2:32 pm

      This is your daily reminder that Jacob Sullum is obviously practicing brown envelope journalism. I’m going to post this in every article he writes on this topic.

      Jacob, you’ve now written a whopping 29 articles screaming about this single topic in just one month. Twenty-nine in just one fucking month.

      How many articles did you, or Reason as a whole, ever write about the Uighur holocaust? Literal honest-to-goodness fucking slaves are making Disney toys and NBA jerseys?

      Or pay for play, the Biden laptop, and the China connection and the 10 million?

      Or the Obama spy scandal? Even Nixon never used the FBI, CIA, the Director of National Intelligence, and members of the Justice Department and the State Department to gather dirt on the opposition political party.

      Or the the 126 congressmen who supported the Texas lawsuit?

      Or the Abraham Accords + Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan? Peace between the Jews and Arabs got how many articles? (And no White Knight you cheap DNC politruk. None of those nations were basically at peace two years ago. In fact one had being in a “state of war with the zionist entity” enshrined in law.)

      Or the Serbia-Kosovo deal?
      Was it 29?

      How many articles did Reason publish on the First Step Act? Prison reform is incredibly important to libertarians. It got a handful of mentions, but nowhere near 29.

      Or the obvious superiority of the USMCA over NAFTA? Or even about the USMCA?

      Or about North Korean rapprochement?

      Did Reason write 29 articles about the Taliban peace agreement? It was the end of a 20 year American war.
      15 articles? 10? 5? 1? or maybe fucking zero?

      There were shitloads of articles about Trump’s tarriffs, but how many about the massive deregulation that just took place?

      You and your pals have made it obvious, Jacob, as to what you really are, and it’s disgusting.

  2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    December.17.2020 at 1:31 pm

    “None of these claims matched up with what we knew about the facts.

    TRUMP DON’T NEED NO FACTS!

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.17.2020 at 2:09 pm

      RUSSIA COLLUZUN!

    2. Mother's Lament
      December.17.2020 at 2:45 pm

      *2020 and still believing Jacob Sullum*

  3. Dan_In_Philly
    December.17.2020 at 1:34 pm

    Sullum continues to gloss over the 2.6 million+ presidential votes cast using mail in ballots, a balloting option not in the Pennsylvania constitution.

    1. MatthewSlyfield
      December.17.2020 at 2:05 pm

      Please quote the exact clause in the Pennsylvania state constitution that would prohibit it.

    2. raspberrydinners
      December.17.2020 at 2:36 pm

      So really, you’re concerned with ONLY the states Trump lost (as others did mail in too) and ONLY because of what you perceive as a worthwhile technicality?

      So it’s not fraud- you just don’t like it because your guy lost.

      Guess what- get fucked. Fuck your feelings snowflake. Biden 2020

      1. Mother's Lament
        December.17.2020 at 2:46 pm

        Don’t you mean Harris 2020, comrade?

    3. a libertarian
      December.17.2020 at 2:45 pm

      You are completely full of shit

  4. Ra's al Gore
    December.17.2020 at 1:34 pm

    Ron-Johnson-hearing-12-16-20
    ELECTION 2020

    Senate Hearing on Election ‘Irregularities’ Highlights Trump’s Reckless Disregard for the Truth
    Sen. Ron Johnson, a Trump ally, now concedes there is no credible evidence to support the president’s fanciful conspiracy theory.

    JACOB SULLUM | 12.17.2020 1:20 PM

    Mo-Brooks-Newscom
    ELECTION 2020

    Trump Promotes a Doomed Electoral Vote Challenge As Even Diehard Supporters Admit He Lost
    The strategy of lodging objections under the Electoral Count Act has been tried before, but it has never succeeded.

    JACOB SULLUM | 12.16.2020 1:20 PM

    Trump-as-Bullwinkle-cropped
    ELECTION 2020

    Trump’s Election Conspiracy Theory Requires Followers To Join Him in an Alternate Universe
    Given the conspicuous lack of credible evidence, the president’s charges can be accepted only as a matter of faith.

    JACOB SULLUM | 12.16.2020 12:01 AM

    Mitch-McConnell-Senate-floor-12-15-20
    ELECTION 2020

    Mitch McConnell and Several Other GOP Senators Finally Acknowledge Biden’s Victory
    The president and his diehard allies in Congress continue to insist the election was stolen.

    JACOB SULLUM | 12.15.2020 2:50 PM

    Trump-waving-WH-2
    ELECTION 2020

    A Trump Appointee Rejects Election Complaints Similar to the Ones SCOTUS Declined to Hear
    Although the president says the justices “chickened out,” other courts have considered and rejected the merits of his legal arguments.

    JACOB SULLUM | 12.14.2020 1:00 PM

    Ted-Cruz-12-8-20-Newscom
    ELECTION 2020

    Ted Cruz’s Eagerness To Fight Trump’s Legal Battles Epitomizes the GOP’s Complete Lack of Principles
    By his own account, the Texas senator is committed to defending a dishonest, amoral, narcissistic bully.

    JACOB SULLUM | 12.13.2020 3:15 PM

    Trump’s Lawyers Claim the Conspiracy To Steal the Election Is Both ‘Easily Provable’ and Impossible to Prove
    Seeking to join a last-ditch effort to overturn Joe Biden’s victory, the president’s attorney says “it is not necessary…to prove that fraud occurred.”

    JACOB SULLUM | 12.10.2020 1:50 PM

    Trump’s Lawyers Claim the Conspiracy To Steal the Election Is Both ‘Easily Provable’ and Impossible to Prove
    Seeking to join a last-ditch effort to overturn Joe Biden’s victory, the president’s attorney says “it is not necessary…to prove that fraud occurred.”

    JACOB SULLUM | 12.10.2020 1:50 PM

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.17.2020 at 1:35 pm

      Oh, and fuck off and die, Reason.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
        December.17.2020 at 1:38 pm

        BratFart.com wants you. You’ll fit right in there.

        1. Don't look at me!
          December.17.2020 at 2:10 pm

          No such website.

          1. Mother's Lament
            December.17.2020 at 2:48 pm

            Buttplug’s humor isn’t very well developed.

    2. sarcasmic
      December.17.2020 at 1:43 pm

      Looks like he’s been pretty thorough and staying up to date. So terrible.

      1. Brandybuck
        December.17.2020 at 1:51 pm

        The last gasp of the fanatic is to attack the messenger.

        1. Mother's Lament
          December.17.2020 at 2:49 pm

          Your “messenger” is deliberately omitting 75% of the message.

    3. Inquisitive Squirrel
      December.17.2020 at 2:20 pm

      I am really interested to see what happens to numerous media outlets when Trump is finally gone. Talk about a man who singlehandedly saved corporate media in this country.

      I’m not sure how the constant outrage machine will function without someone giving them kernels of substance to go crazy about.

      1. sarcasmic
        December.17.2020 at 2:32 pm

        If you recall when Obama was president, everything bad that happened was blamed on Bush.

        1. Inquisitive Squirrel
          December.17.2020 at 2:43 pm

          Oh yeah, I expect that kind of news will continue. But it won’t be enough to keep alive the bloated newsrooms across the country.

      2. Jerryskids
        December.17.2020 at 2:43 pm

        It’s a symbiotic relationship – or co-dependency if you prefer – where Trump needs the media and the media needs Trump, they won’t be talking about him any less just because he’s no longer President.

        1. Inquisitive Squirrel
          December.17.2020 at 2:45 pm

          I assume they will continue to push the Trump narrative as long as possible. And I assume they will pivot to report more on his supporters to keep the Trump money train rolling.

          But let’s face it, our society has the attention span of a gnat. And after Trump is gone, news about him will immediately be “so last week” that people will start turning away from it in droves.

    4. a libertarian
      December.17.2020 at 2:45 pm

      And you read and commented on every single one lmao

      1. Inquisitive Squirrel
        December.17.2020 at 2:47 pm

        Actually, with such over-the-top reporting by a writer whereby it’s clear there is a significant personal animus going on, it’s kind of refreshing for someone to document and point out the lunacy.

  5. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    December.17.2020 at 1:39 pm

    Imagine how pathetic and immature you need to be to question the legitimacy of a United States Presidential election just because it didn’t go your way.

    Of course Hillary Clinton called this over 4 years ago.

    #StillWithHer

  6. Brandybuck
    December.17.2020 at 1:48 pm

    Basically the Trump team is claiming allegation proves fraud. There is evidence, but it’s not validated evidence. It’s just hearsay. 130, 000 cases of fraud in Nevada, but not one of them has led to the start of a prosecution? That number is based on commercially available databases, but which ones? How were they collected? How have they been verified as accurate and legally sound?

    Just saying “I checked these numbers against those numbers” isn’t good enough. It sufficient to start a process to check those numbers, but not enough to claim fraud in court.

    While suspicion is sufficient to fuel a conspiracy theory, it’s not sufficient to use as evidence in a court of law. What is the providence of that data? Has it been validated? Who collected it?

    Because 130,000 cases of individual fraud in a state with a total voter registration of 2,062,466 is huge! THAT’S SIX PERCENT RATE OF FRAUD! That’s claiming that one out of eighteen votes was fraudulent! You can’t hide numbers like that. Yet apparently only one person was able to mine the data to discover it. Crazy. Extraordinary claims require proofs. There are no proofs. Just allegations.

    1. sarcasmic
      December.17.2020 at 1:57 pm

      Trump lost. That’s all the proof his supporters fanatics need.

      1. Brandybuck
        December.17.2020 at 2:11 pm

        True. The natural state of humans is to start with the conclusion and then maybe, just maybe, work backward to the premise. That was primitive man in the cave, that was barbarian man in his raids, that was “civilized” man with his god emperors.

        But then we got science, and logic, and the enlightenment. The same enlightenment that lead to classic liberalism and freedom of religion and due process and all that stuff. We learned to start at premises and work forward to conclusions using verifiable evidence.

        But we got too full of ourselves, and forget the primitives and barbarians and god-king worshipers among us. And they ALMOST won an election for the most powerful position in the history of the planet. They know that Trump actually won the election simply because it was Trump. So they start with the conclusion that Trump won and work backward to figure out how the God King’s throne was stolen.

        1. sarcasmic
          December.17.2020 at 2:16 pm

          He definitely brings out the worst in his followers.

        2. Overt
          December.17.2020 at 2:26 pm

          This is 90% of the problem with the internet. We are not, by our nature, critical thinkers. And the Internet is chock full of writers willing to provide you exactly the evidence you are looking for.

  7. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.17.2020 at 1:50 pm

    Maybe Hillary can release a revised edition of What Happened.

  8. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.17.2020 at 1:55 pm

    Lot of words for Sullum to say nah nah I can’t hear you.

    Also fuck off skreech.

    1. a libertarian
      December.17.2020 at 2:46 pm

      Cry more

  9. Matthew Chalice
    December.17.2020 at 2:03 pm

    At this point, it takes a lot of nerve to plug one’s ears and insist that the election wasn’t stolen. People like Sullum need to listen to the likes of Robert Barnes, Richard Baris, Ron Coleman, and Matt Braynard and quit playing dumb.

    Of course, if that pre-election piece is any indication, Reason’s totally fine with a Biden presidency.

    1. damikesc
      December.17.2020 at 2:23 pm

      Why assume they are “playing” dumb?

  10. Jerry B.
    December.17.2020 at 2:05 pm

    Perhaps Mr. Sullum is a hippophage, and wants to make sure the dead horse is properly aged and tenderized by beating it every day for a month.

  11. Moderation4ever
    December.17.2020 at 2:10 pm

    I watched part of the hearing yesterday. The only witness with any credibility was Krebs. It hard to say who was the worst, but Ken Starr stood out as a once credible person who was now ready for a rest home. Perhaps Rudy and Ken could get rooms at a nice facility that handle dementia patients.

    As for Ron Johnson, he is up for election in two years. Last election he said he would not run again in 2022, but he appears to have changed his mind. Republican have lost the last 6 state-wide elections (Governor, AG, S.Tres, SEd, Senator and President) in Wisconsin and Ron is likely rethinking his approach. He need the Trump voters but he need more. Look for him to do some real fence straddling in the next two years.

  12. Don't look at me!
    December.17.2020 at 2:12 pm

    RESIST!
    Not my president
    #neverBiden
    Impeach!

  13. damikesc
    December.17.2020 at 2:24 pm

    Is your wife OK with Biden being your new bae?

Please to post comments