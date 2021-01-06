Election 2020

Trump Supporters Stormed the Capitol, Smashed Its Windows, and Fought the Police

What I saw from the grounds of the U.S. Capitol building.

|

Capitol
(Robby Soave / Reason)

Thousands of President Trump's supporters surrounded the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday afternoon as Congress met inside the building to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Many protested peacefully, but a substantial number did not, and the entire scene quickly devolved into utter chaos.

Shouting "MAGA" and "stop the steal," some protesters breached police barricades and then the very doors of the Capitol, forcing Congress to suspend certification. There are photos and videos on social media of rightwing agitators clashing with police in the halls of the building, and even making it to the floor.

I walked the perimeter of the building, and saw multiple groups of pro-Trump protesters climbing up walls, knocking down doors, and smashing windows. Some carried hockey sticks, flag poles, and wore riot gear. The police were frequently overwhelmed, and deployed tear gas. The air was thick with it, and the considerable winds caused clouds of the stuff to blow over the crowds of people who were actually standing back and behaving themselves. I saw dozens of them coughing, crying, and a few trying desperately to pour water into their eyes.

Protesters attempting to enter the building screamed at the police that they were oathbreakers and traitors. Many called for a second American Revolution. I heard a few members of the pro-Trump crowd who were surprised by the amount of violence coming from their side try to claim that this was the handiwork of undercover antifascist provocateurs; it was not. These were earnest rightwing militants resorting to the kind of lawlessness they frequently deride when practiced by leftwing political extremists at racial justice demonstrators.

Indeed, what happened at the Capitol was no less a riot than any of the window-smashing and church-burning that occurred in the summer, ostensibly under the banner of Black Lives Matter. The biggest difference I saw today was that many, many fewer people wore masks—despite being packed into very close quarters, shouting, smoking, and choking on tear gas. And of course, the pandemic is far less under control than it was in the summer.

What a great day for COVID-19, and an awful day for the country. For sheer consistency, anyone who criticized the unruly antics of antifa must swiftly condemn both this madness and the far-right grifters who stoked it.

NEXT: Trump Tweets About Mike Pence's Betrayal While His Supporters Force the V.P. To Evacuate the Capitol

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.6.2021 at 4:05 pm

    Many called for a second American Revolution.

    Uhh, BLM was just calling for a few minor reforms.

    1. Moonrocks
      January.6.2021 at 4:07 pm

      But those were heroes fighting for progress. These are terrorists threatening our democracy. Get your narratives straight.

    2. ThomasD
      January.6.2021 at 4:12 pm

      So, mostly peaceful.

  2. sarcasmic
    January.6.2021 at 4:08 pm

    For sheer consistency, anyone who criticized the unruly antics of antifa must swiftly condemn both this madness and the far-right grifters who stoked it.

    Haaaaaa ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha! Hooooo ho ho ho ho ho! That’s fucking hilarious! I’m trying to catch my breath here! Dude, you’re killing me! Haaaaa ha ha ha ha! I’m getting lightheaded from lack of oxygen! Stop it! I’m gonna pass out! Haaaa ha ha ha ha!

    1. JesseAz
      January.6.2021 at 4:14 pm

      So will you condemn blms riots yet?

      1. sarcasmic
        January.6.2021 at 4:17 pm

        Will you finally admit that not every protestor is a rioter?

  3. Mickey Rat
    January.6.2021 at 4:09 pm

    And anyone who did not criticize antifa must let this slide as well.

    1. ThomasD
      January.6.2021 at 4:14 pm

      Ideas have consequences, you dog faced pony soldier.

      Meanwhile, to all the people who were warned during the antics over the last four years: FOAD.

      And, eat a bag of dicks.

  4. Julia_Ema
    January.6.2021 at 4:09 pm

    Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 250$+ daily… You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good
    eaning opportunity..
    Visit here.

  5. NoVaNick
    January.6.2021 at 4:10 pm

    I bet this will be the end of Democrats calling for gun control

    1. NoVaNick
      January.6.2021 at 4:11 pm

      I mean they will want to own guns for protection from the Trumpers.

      1. sarcasmic
        January.6.2021 at 4:14 pm

        The average urban Democrat would rather die with a phone in their hand than live with a gun in their hand.

        1. Jefferson's Ghost
          January.6.2021 at 4:23 pm

          Well. Not quite. Oregon is oft-described as “a place where all the Democrats carry guns.” An exaggeration, for sure, but quite a bit of truth in it.

      2. sarcasmic
        January.6.2021 at 4:22 pm

        As a rule I don’t discuss politics with my coworkers, but I’m starting to think they’re all Biden-bots. None of them own guns, and they all trust government.

        1. Muzzled Woodchipper
          January.6.2021 at 4:25 pm

          Anyone who trusts any facet of government is a fucking tool.

          The only facet of government that seems to get anything right are various state fish and game commissions, and that’s only because they’re not funded out of the general fund, and actually have to do things according to the will of those who do fund them: fishermen and hunters who fund them via select taxes on fishing and hunting gear.

  6. DaveSs
    January.6.2021 at 4:12 pm

    Why are they censoring all the footage of burning vehicles and storefronts and looted small businesses?

  7. JFree
    January.6.2021 at 4:12 pm

    At this point I think I’m done with giving a shit about Americans. This is a failed society.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.6.2021 at 4:21 pm

      Finally, you’re catching up to what BLM has been saying for years now. Burn it all down!

      Oh, sorry, I was channeling my inner ESPN reporter hours before they started burning his house down.

  8. JesseAz
    January.6.2021 at 4:13 pm

    How many neighborhoods burned?

    2 articles?

    Why 2 for this an hour apart when the blm riots virtually ignored here for over 100 days.

    1. JesseAz
      January.6.2021 at 4:15 pm

      3 articles. Almost up to as many as the blm riot condemnations. Sullum, hurry up.

    2. ThomasD
      January.6.2021 at 4:16 pm

      And the kids murdered by ‘security’ in CHAZ.

      Their black lives didn’t matter.

    3. sarcasmic
      January.6.2021 at 4:20 pm

      I thought there were plenty of articles on that, but because Reason wasn’t sufficiently critical they were tacitly in support. But now they never reported on it?

      Get your story straight.

  9. Brian
    January.6.2021 at 4:14 pm

    “ For sheer consistency, anyone who criticized the unruly antics of antifa must swiftly condemn both this madness and the far-right grifters who stoked it.”

    That sword cuts both ways.

    1. ThomasD
      January.6.2021 at 4:18 pm

      Yeah Robby, tell us the names of the left wing grifters who stoked the last four years.

      We are waiting.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.6.2021 at 4:22 pm

      What’s sad is I absolutely condemn violence and rioting, but I sure am going to enjoy trolling the shit out of everyone who pretended the last 9 months were totally peaceful.

      Relentless, I will be.

      1. BestUsedCarSales
        January.6.2021 at 4:25 pm

        Do you still leave in Seattle? It was weird seeing all the places I recognized on the news in CHAZ or whatever the fuck they called it. I can’t imagine what it was like while still living there. Bizzarre.

        I feel lucky that the biggest event I got to see in Denver was a marching band come out and play music for the BLM protests.

      2. Muzzled Woodchipper
        January.6.2021 at 4:29 pm

        This is about my position.

        We have “patriots” thinking that Pence refusing to just make shut up and declare Trump the winner, contra to all constitutional arguments, and storming the capital because he won’t. This is a very sad day.

        But yeah, fuck all those who supported 3 months straight of rampant rioting, and who will no doubt condemn this.

  10. Cyto
    January.6.2021 at 4:14 pm

    Not enough “what I saw” for a what I saw.

    Robbie, you are Reason’s only hope.

    Get some interviews. Find out who they are. Why they are there….

    “But covid” might be a valid health concern…. But it is not the salient take here.

    Here it sounds ridiculous. We had an entire year of public health officials telling us that protesting for left wing causes was not a problem for covid in any way. Politicians were happy to endorse and join such protests. Adding your voice to the “when the right does it, it is wrong” crowd does nothing to elevate the argument. It deminishes your voice.

    I look forward to some genuine insights from the scene. These folks seem to be nuts. But maybe there is more to it. What are they thinking?

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      January.6.2021 at 4:30 pm

      This might be the most sane thing I’ve seen on reason in years.

  11. Cyto
    January.6.2021 at 4:17 pm

    Interestingly, the propaganda machine is already starting to move. Anchors on CNN, MSNBC and NBC are already calling for federal troops and action from the federal government. They seem to want a violent confrontation and a violent suppression of this action.

    A very odd take, given that they have spent the entire year explaining to me that people burning down buildings, assaulting people in public, and even trying to burn a bunch of people alive in a police station are actually just peaceful protesters. They all explained to me why it was super important that the government not intervene when they took over part of downtown for months at a time.

    We really are living in a bizarre time. I sincerely suspect that we are in a dream sequence that began sometime around 2008. None of this stuff makes any sense.

    1. ThomasD
      January.6.2021 at 4:19 pm

      The civil war has already begun, the current battlefield is the narrative.

    2. BestUsedCarSales
      January.6.2021 at 4:28 pm

      It’s probably a bad look overall for Trump folks right now, but if it gets violently put down that will generate martyrs aplenty for that side. Beyond the atrocious loss of life, which is easy to forget in the excitement, but underlies every act of violence.

      I don’t know the correct way forward though, this is obviously a hard situation and a sensitive situation. I wish I was a person with more confidence in the competence of the powers that be at this moment.

  12. Bill Godshall
    January.6.2021 at 4:18 pm

    I don’t recall any articles by Boehm criticizing the left wing anti-Trump, anti-police, racist rioters, thugs and thieves that took over dozens of US cities this summer (and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages to private and public property).

    All of the protesters (outside and inside the Capitol) that I’ve seen so far today (on C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and Fox Business News) have been FAR more peaceful than the left wing rioters in dozens of cities this summer.

    And of course, the same media propagandists that promoted, defended and lied about the left wing race riots this summer and that advocated lockdowns since March (in order to sabotage Trump’s reelection) are falling all over themselves condemning the Trump supporters and fair election supporters who are waving American flags in and around the Capitol.

    The news media is clearly demonstrating its partisan hypocrisy today.

  13. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.6.2021 at 4:20 pm

    No “to be sure”?

  14. Uomo Del Ghiaccio
    January.6.2021 at 4:20 pm

    “What a great day for COVID-19, and an awful day for the country. For sheer consistency, anyone who criticized the unruly antics of antifa must swiftly condemn both this madness and the far-right grifters who stoked it.”

    To be consistent, anyone who didn’t criticize the unruly antics of antifa should the same excuses for these protestors as they did with antifa. These protestors are as much “Mostly Peaceful” as the antifa protestors are. The other thing to consider is were there any antifa grifters stoking the madness today?

  15. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.6.2021 at 4:23 pm

    I’m not seeing any of this on TV, but that crowd looks pretty big.

  16. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.6.2021 at 4:24 pm

    Perhaps the Mayor of DC will issue a permit to paint “MAGA” down Pennsylvania Avenue.

  17. gay
    January.6.2021 at 4:24 pm

    Oh please, its literally the best day in the history of America. I am grinning ear to ear.

    1. BestUsedCarSales
      January.6.2021 at 4:29 pm

      Best day in American history was July 4th 2017 when I got my dick sucked during a fireworks display. Have better standards.

Please to post comments