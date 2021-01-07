Conspiracy Theories

No, Antifa Wasn't Behind the Capitol Riot

The people who smashed windows and stormed the building were sincere pro-Trump protesters.

|

(Brian Branch Price/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

In the wake Wednesday's mob assault on the U.S. Capitol, some conservatives are trying to shift blame from the dozens of pro-Trump protesters who stormed the building to a fictitious antifa boogeyman.

"Those who stormed the capitol yesterday were not Trump supporters," claimed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. "They have been confirmed to be Antifa. Violence is not the answer."

Paxton's sentiments were echoed by other pro-Trump figures, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–Fla.), Rep. Mo Brooks (R–Ala.), and the conspiracist attorney L. Lin Wood, who touted "indisputable photographic evidence that antifa violently broke into Congress today." This assertion, like Wood's previous claims that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is part of a pedophile cabal and that Vice President Mike Pence will face execution by firing squad, is wrong, as are all other claims that antifa was responsible for the Capitol riot.

For one thing, this isn't antifa's m.o. Antifa protesters typically use "black bloc" tactics: They dress in black and conceal their faces with masks and hoods. Individuals will quickly smash windows and set fires, then blend back into a crowd of similarly dressed people. They don't aim to get caught.

The people who stormed the Capitol, by contrast, were captured in numerous photos and videos. Their faces are easily identifiable. Many are obviously sincere Trump supporters associated with the far right. Several of them, including "groyper" leaders Nick Fuentes and Baked Alaska, are well-known to the media by now. The woman who was sadly killed by police under circumstances that require further investigation was genuinely pro-Trump. The guy who sat in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's chair and stole her mail is definitely not antifa, nor is the half-naked fur-and-horns guy. This latter individual is named Jake Angieli, and he is a conspiracy theorist—the self-stylized "Q Shaman"—who has appeared at multiple Trump rallies.

I covered the unrest at the Capitol, and it's simply not possible that these acts of violence and property destruction were carried out by undercover antifa agents. The people smashing windows, climbing walls, and knocking down police barriers were often the leaders of the crowds; they were known to the other protesters. For these activists to be secret agents of the left would have required a covert operation far beyond antifa's capabilities, and at odds with antifa's typical behavior.

Andy Ngo, a writer with a record of harshly criticizing antifa, agrees.

"The people occupying the Capitol building do not look like antifa people dressed in Trump gear or Trump costumes," he told The Washington Examiner. "I have seen no evidence that they are able to coordinate a mass infiltration on this scale before, so I'm really skeptical that they would have been able to do it here without any of that information leaking out."

An article in The Washington Times claimed that a "facial recognition firm" had confirmed antifa's involvement in the attack. That article was debunked, and it has since been deleted.

Thousands of people were at the Capitol on Wednesday, and many of them caused trouble. It's possible that someone, somewhere, was trying to falsely pin a crime on a Trump supporter. But the many acts of violence and intimidation that transpired in the halls of Congress yesterday were overwhelmingly and provably committed by the president's most fervent supporters.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    January.7.2021 at 1:41 pm

    Well, before I didn’t think it was Antifa but now I’m not so sure…

    1. BestUsedCarSales
      January.7.2021 at 1:45 pm

      You can’t spell Antifa without at least some letters from Robby Soave, I presume.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        January.7.2021 at 1:54 pm

        Follow the hair gel.

    2. mad.casual
      January.7.2021 at 1:58 pm

      I’m certain Jussie Smollett’s attackers were in the crowd.

  2. lap83
    January.7.2021 at 1:45 pm

    Why did the DC mayor tell the police to stand down?

    Why did the police let the protesters through the barrier?

    Why did Congresswoman Cori Bush write a resolution targeting the “domestic terror attack” the day before it happened?

    Even if none of the protesters are proven to be Antifa, there are still signs that the authorities did everything they could to make it happen. Why?

    Because of what they stand to gain.

    1. BestUsedCarSales
      January.7.2021 at 1:48 pm

      Republicans must feel real dumb for walking into the Democrats trap then.

      1. lap83
        January.7.2021 at 1:52 pm

        They should feel dumb, as a rule. Not just for that.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      January.7.2021 at 1:54 pm

      No, silly, it’s because they are all a part of the Soros-Epstein-Roberts grand pedophile conspiracy!

      1. lap83
        January.7.2021 at 1:58 pm

        If I said anything that was incorrect, feel free to point it out. Or just randomly accuse me of being a Q supporter, that is more in line with your intellectual ability.

    3. Sometimes a Great Notion
      January.7.2021 at 1:56 pm

      Why did Congresswoman Cori Bush write a resolution targeting the “domestic terror attack” the day before it happened?

      Same reason, newspapers have pre-written obituaries for Tom Hanks. Or the same reason the Pentagon has a plan to invade Canada. Because someday you’re definitely going to need it.

  3. Brian
    January.7.2021 at 1:47 pm

    I would encourage us all to think of the MAGA protestors storming the capitol as terrorists, like middle eastern terrorists.

    Sure, flying a plane into a building full of thousands of people is usually bad, but we all have to look at ourselves and the policies of the USA and think about how they have led to it. One man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter, as they say. Blowback is an expected reaction to the US and its overreaching policies, no matter how legal they may be.

    There is no terrorist threat.

    1. lap83
      January.7.2021 at 1:53 pm

      https://reason.com/2017/02/03/trump-terrorism-and-liberty/

      “Your odds of dying from a lightning strike are about 10 times higher than your chances of being killed in a terrorist attack. ”

      What are your odds of dying from a Trumpista terrorist attack?

  4. Brian
    January.7.2021 at 1:51 pm

    If I point out how both sides are borrowing from the same book of blaming the other side for what their side is doing, I’m I engaging in both sidism?

  5. Get To Da Chippah
    January.7.2021 at 1:51 pm

    It’s about fucking time. Leftists have been jabbing conservatives with sticks of various kinds for years. They were setting cars on fire and swinging bike locks while Trump was being inaugurated.
    The DNC paid for a work of fiction and presented it as evidence of Russian Collusion. Democrat politicians have been exhorting their followers to get in the faces of Trump supporters. Media journolister hacks have been calling anyone in a MAGA hat a white supremacist (see: Sandmann, Nick). They’ve also spent at least a decade fearmongering about right-wingers gathering anywhere for any sort of protest, be it Tea Party protests to the 2A supporters in VA last year, while at the same time hand-waving away antifa/BLM ‘protestors’ burning buildings, looting businesses, ripping down statues, and violently clashing with not only police, but with anyone who doesn’t fully toe their line.

    They’ve cornered an animal and are just shocked and appalled that it’s gone on the offensive.

    1. Get To Da Chippah
      January.7.2021 at 1:52 pm

      And if conservatives complain about it online, media companies are now taking their posts down, while being cheered on by leftist sycophants. Then they go “Oh noes, right-wingers are flocking to Gab/Parler/other places to speak their naughty-talk!!!”

  6. Ken Shultz
    January.7.2021 at 1:54 pm

    “The woman who was sadly killed by police under circumstances that require further investigation was genuinely pro-Trump.”

    I haven’t seen any reports saying she was armed. Her name was Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force. She reportedly had a U.S. flag around her neck when she was shot. She certainly doesn’t sound like your typical news fodder anti-government extremist. She just comes across as a patriotic American, which may be even worse than an anti-government extremist in the news media today.

    I’ve read that the video of her shooting and death is out there on the internet, but I sure as hell don’t want to see it.

    The capitol cop who killed her is on administrative leave. I’m trying to think of a legitimate reason to shoot an unarmed protester and the only thing I can come up with is if the cop was ordered to shoot.

    There needs to be a full investigation.

