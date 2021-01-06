Election 2020

Here Is What the President Told Pro-Trump Rioters Before They Stormed the Capitol

Trump said the "Save America March" would be peaceful, but his apocalyptic rhetoric had predictable consequences.

|

Trump-DC-rally-1-6-21
(YouTube)

"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful," President Donald Trump tweeted after some of the supporters he had urged to gather in Washington, D.C., for a "Save America March" aimed at preventing President-elect Joe Biden from taking office stormed the Capitol, where lawmakers had gathered to officially tally the election results. "No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order—respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

Before today's riot, Trump also asked his followers to protest peacefully, and the responsibility for the violence lies first and foremost with the individuals who committed it. Yet it was predictable that at least some Trump supporters would go beyond peaceful protest after he spent two months insisting that he actually won the election by a landslide, a fact that he said would be apparent but for a massive criminal conspiracy that delivered a phony victory to Biden. Today is the day when Congress was scheduled to affirm that victory, which Trump has persistently portrayed as an intolerable threat to democracy.

"These people are not going to take it any longer," Trump declared at a Washington, D.C., rally that began an hour before the joint session of Congress convened. "They rigged an election. They rigged it like they've never rigged an election before…Hundreds of thousands of American patriots are committed to the honesty of our elections and the integrity of our glorious republic. All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats, which is what they're doing, and stolen by the fake news media. That's what they've done and what they're doing. We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn't happen. You don't concede. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore….We will stop the steal."

Trump made the stakes clear. "We're going to have somebody in there that should not be in there," he said, "and our country will be destroyed. And we're not going to stand for that."

How did Trump propose to "stop the steal"? He held out the vain hope that Vice President Mike Pence would reverse the election results by rejecting electoral votes for Biden from several swing states—a power the vice president does not actually have. "I hope Mike is going to do the right thing," Trump said. "If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election….He has the absolute right to do it….Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us. And if he doesn't, that will be a sad day for our country, because you're sworn to uphold our Constitution. "

But Pence decided that "the right thing," in terms of Trump's personal desires, was the wrong thing under the Constitution. "I do not believe that the Founders of our country intended to invest the Vice President with unilateral authority to decide which electoral votes should be counted during the Joint Session of Congress, and no vice president in American history has ever asserted such authority," Pence said in a statement he issued as Trump was speaking. "It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not."

Predictably, Trump responded by slamming Pence on Twitter: "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!" As Christian Britschgi notes, "that tweet came roughly 10 minutes after it was reported that Pence had been escorted off the Senate floor" in response to the pro-Trump riot.

Once unconstitutional intervention by the vice president was off the table, what other options were left for Trump fans outraged by the installation of a president their leader portrays as illegitimate? "It is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our democracy," Trump said. "We're going to walk down to the Capitol…and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. And we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them. Because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong."

After Trump told the protesters that their country was about to be destroyed by the installation of a fraudulent president, the idea of cheering the "brave" lawmakers who side with him and booing the ones who side with reality must have seemed like pretty weak tea. Some of them evidently thought that "show[ing] strength" required more than that, especially after it became clear that Pence was not riding to the rescue of the republic.

"We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated," Trump said. "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard today."

No doubt the president's supporters will cite the "peacefully" part in his defense. But after two months of bizarre conspiracy theories, constant presidential complaints about a stolen election, declarations that conceding Biden's victory is not an option, and repeated warnings that the fate of the nation hangs in the balance, that is more weight than a single adverb can bear.

NEXT: 'Our Democracy Would Enter a Death Spiral': McConnell Rebukes Electoral Challenge Minutes Before Protesters Storm Capitol

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    January.6.2021 at 5:08 pm

    “These people are not going to take it any longer,” Trump declared at a Washington, D.C., rally…

    How long before management for Twisted Sister issued a cease and desist?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.6.2021 at 5:11 pm

      More likely they’re hoping for a bump in sales on Spotify.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        January.6.2021 at 5:13 pm

        Don’t think I’ve forgiven you for that “giraffes” comment either.

        1. Unicorn Abattoir
          January.6.2021 at 5:16 pm

          Hey, you’re the one who set up the straight line.

  2. Moonrocks
    January.6.2021 at 5:12 pm

    ‘Riot’ is a word now? I thought it was purged from the dictionaries.

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      January.6.2021 at 5:23 pm

      Just re-added.

      You know how Merriam’s rolls. The definition of a word used, in some cases, for over a thousand years, can be changed overnight (literally) if politics demands it.

      1. Mother's Lament
        January.6.2021 at 5:35 pm

        “It’s a beautiful thing, the destruction of words.”

  3. Agammamon
    January.6.2021 at 5:16 pm

    It’s interesting how Palin’s remarks were taken by the Left (and, at the time, defended by Reason) and how Trump’s are interpreted.

  4. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    January.6.2021 at 5:18 pm

    Fascists don’t like to lose elections.

    1. Mother's Lament
      January.6.2021 at 5:29 pm

      Ah, so that’s why you rig them.

    2. Mark Thrust, Sexus Ranger
      January.6.2021 at 5:39 pm

      Took a break from your child porn?

  5. Julia_Ema
    January.6.2021 at 5:18 pm

    Corona is big threat of the century which effect physically, mentally and financially To over come these difficulties and make full use of this hostage period and make online earning for more detail visit the given link………….Here is More information.

  6. JFree
    January.6.2021 at 5:20 pm

    more weight than a single adverb can bear.

    How much weight can an adverb bear?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.6.2021 at 5:28 pm

      African adverb, or European?

  7. snarling_dog
    January.6.2021 at 5:27 pm

    Same recipe is used by BLM to justify “peaceful protests”; probably where Trump got the idea.

    1. Mother's Lament
      January.6.2021 at 5:30 pm

      It was a 93% peaceful rally.

  8. Mother's Lament
    January.6.2021 at 5:28 pm

    “his apocalyptic rhetoric had predictable consequences”

    Oh?

    “”We’re going to have somebody in there that should not be in there,” he said, “and our country will be destroyed. And we’re not going to stand for that.”

    Wait, that’s it? When did he tell them to storm the rotunda?

    “I hope Mike is going to do the right thing,”

    Well that’s damning…

    “USA demands the truth!”

    Practically Hitler.

    “It is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our democracy,”

    NOW THAT’S NOT TRU… oh wait

    “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol…and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.

    Horrific. Cheering for elected officials is definitely Kristalnacht.

    “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard today.”

    Hmm… I think I need some high-level dissembling and demagoguery to make this seem bad.

    Sullum, are you up for it?

    “No doubt the president’s supporters will cite the “peacefully” part in his defense. But after two months of bizarre-conspiracy-theories-persistent-presidential-complaints-declarations-that-conceding-Biden’s-victory-is-not-option-repeated-warnings-that-the-fate-of-the-nation-hangs-in-the-balance, that is more weight than a single adverb can bear.”

    Wow! None of those things are bad or even wrong, but you make it all sound so sinister.
    Thanks Jacob!

  9. JesseAz
    January.6.2021 at 5:29 pm

    Lol. Never fucking change sullum. The people are enraged because retards like you ridiculed those who questioned the elections. Instead of using the last 2 months to assuage voting concerns with audits you told them to sit down and shut up, cheering every procedural loss in court, ignoring destruction of evidence such as envelopes in Pa, and paying no attention to the electoral clauses or the late changes to election rules.

    What the fuck did you think would happen when half the country doesn’t think this was a fair election?

    1. Mother's Lament
      January.6.2021 at 5:41 pm

      I think he hoped that they’d get up, pull up their underwear, put some makeup on their shiner, and go get the other half a sandwich.

    2. SQRLSY One
      January.6.2021 at 5:51 pm

      Trumpbots and Tin JesseBahnFuhrer Soldiers will burn down the capitol building, but that’s OK! We’ll create jobs by rebuilding new, more energy efficient replacement buildings!

      Tin JesseBahnFuhrer Soldiers getting their rocks off on their “punishment boners” by punishing all of the “Marxists”, now, THAT is the IMPORTANT part!

      1. Mother's Lament
        January.6.2021 at 5:55 pm

        In one thousand words or less, can you explain what you think a “punishment boner” is.

        1. SQRLSY One
          January.6.2021 at 6:02 pm

          Ego-tripping and power-tripping over punishing wrong-think and wrong-acts, in a self-righteous, inflated-ego, My-How-Perfect-Am-I state of mind. Like a certain Canadian who wants to PUNISH-PUNISH-PUNISH-PUNISH-PUNISH-PUNISH-PUNISH-PUNISH-PUNISH-PUNISH people who use THEIR web sites, in a way which displeases Might Momma, The Magnificent!

  10. Jerryskids
    January.6.2021 at 5:30 pm

    Well, what can you expect from a bunch of inbred moron hick white supremacists from trailer parks in flyover country who probably don’t even know the difference between a sherry glass and a champagne flute?

  11. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.6.2021 at 5:31 pm

    Since Gil Scott Heron’s “Revolution Will Not Be Televised” would be too obvious, I’m going to link to this Curtis Mayfield piece here.

  12. Zeb
    January.6.2021 at 5:32 pm

    Today is the day when Congress was scheduled to affirm that victory, which Trump has persistently portrayed as an intolerable threat to democracy.

    Well, he could be right. If he is it’s a pretty hard hit to democracy in this country.
    I don’t think today’s activities are going to do any good for anything, but neither has the political and media establishment’s ignoring the fact that close to half the country thinks there was something very wrong with this election. And I think they are right to some degree. Even if there wasn’t enough fraud to change the outcome, the whole poorly planned and implemented mail in voting thing certainly significantly altered the dynamics of the election.

  13. Uomo Del Ghiaccio
    January.6.2021 at 5:33 pm

    I’m not a Trump fan, have never voted for either him or Biden. I do however wonder if there were professional agitators in the crowd.

    I do not place blame on Trump for challenging the results of the election. It is his right as a candidate even though I personally don’t believe that there was enough election fraud that can be proven to alter the outcome. This is different from the question if there was enough election fraud to alter the outcome.

    I can see the point of view of Trump supporters belief of foul play. I can see their point that non of the evidence was investigated. To date, I’m not aware of any investigation conducted by an impartial party.

    Remember that there really have been no court cases yet because every court has declined to accept the case or shut it down due to lack of standing. One may very well wonder if any election fraud can ever be prosecuted or proven based on recent history.

    If the government was intelligent (very doubtful) they would created a Election Commission to investigate election fraud. Members of the commission should be appointed prior to Biden taking office or Senate majority changes otherwise it will appear partisan.

    This has nothing to do with who becomes President, but to fix the issues and improve the confidence in our elections. Since even before Gore vs Bush there has been declining confidence in our elections. This lack of confidence is on all sides of politics, left or right and also third parties.

    No, Trump didn’t cause any riots and should not be blamed on any violence. This is just another example of a double standard that exists. This overt double standard is what is bubbling up and if anyone is to blame for violence other than the perpetrators it would be the Corporate Media.

  14. Mr. JD
    January.6.2021 at 5:35 pm

    How much does the DNC pay Sullum?

    1. Mother's Lament
      January.6.2021 at 5:44 pm

      I think it’s mostly just rich Uncle Charles, who knows that DNC policies will help double his fortune.

  15. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.6.2021 at 5:38 pm

    Or maybe some Jethro Tull:

    Jagged fires mark the picket lines, the politicians weep
    and mealy-mouthed through corridors of power on tip-toe creep.
    Come and see bureaucracy make its final heave
    and let the new disorder through while senses take their leave.

    1. Mother's Lament
      January.6.2021 at 5:46 pm

      Looks like Twitter will be banning Jethro Tull next.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        January.6.2021 at 5:55 pm

        Twitter thinks Jethro Tull is one of the Beverly Hillbillies.

        h/t Andrew Dice Clay.

  16. Marshal
    January.6.2021 at 5:50 pm

    Was it predictable like rioting is part of mass street protests so those calling for protests are respoinsible if they make no effort to prevent them?

    The truth is of course that BLM protest organizers both expected and supported the riots, they just needed plausible deniability in public. The media did its best to create the plausible deniability even though BLM organizers made supportive statements such as denying that property damage (including arson) and threats are not violent and claiming assaults were defensive even when that was clearly false.

    It’s revealing no Reasoner addressed this over 8 months of BLM riots but literally the day of the first right-riot they recognize and support the connection.

  17. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    January.6.2021 at 5:52 pm

    Now show us how all the Marxist academics and Democrats are being held accountable for their century of trouble making.

    I hate statists of all stripes, but Marxist academics and politicians have done far more harm to this country than one day of Trump supporters, or even four years of Trump.

Please to post comments