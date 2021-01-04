Election 2020

Trump's Conversation With Georgia Election Officials Shows His Conviction That He Won Is Impervious to Evidence

The president seems completely sincere, and he surrounds himself with advisers who reinforce his self-flattering fantasy.

Did President Donald Trump commit a crime when he pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the votes necessary to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in that state? Probably not, but the reason does not reflect well on Trump.

It seems clear from the recording of Trump's one-hour telephone conversation with Raffensperger on Saturday that the president sincerely believes he actually won the election, notwithstanding the complete lack of credible evidence to support that belief. In his mind, he was not soliciting fraud but attempting to correct it.

Trump's evident sincerity casts doubt on the charge that he was intentionally encouraging Raffensperger to commit a felony, as required to convict him of soliciting election fraud under Georgia law. But it also highlights the president's extraordinary capacity to believe anything, no matter how improbable, that makes him look good while rejecting out of hand anything, no matter how credible, that makes him look bad.

Trump begins with the conviction that he won the election. Although the official count shows that Biden won Georgia by about 12,000 votes, Trump knows that can't be true. He told Raffensperger he actually "won this election by hundreds of thousands of votes," because "there's no way I lost Georgia." The only possible explanation, as far as Trump is concerned, is that Biden's supporters cheated.

Exactly how they cheated is of little concern to Trump, who floated a litany of discredited rumors and conspiracy theories that Raffensperger and his office's general counsel, Ryan Germany, politely but firmly refuted. Trump was unfazed, because he knows he won. Desperate to validate that belief, he eagerly accepts even the most dubious claims of election fraud.

"This may or may not be true," Trump says at one point. "This just came up this morning, that they are burning their ballots, that they are shredding, shredding ballots and removing equipment. They're changing the equipment on the Dominion machines and, you know, that's not legal. And they supposedly shredded—I think they said 300 pounds of, 3,000 pounds of ballots. And that just came to us as a report today. And it is a very sad situation."

Trump starts by acknowledging that the rumors he describes "may not be true." But within a few sentences, he has convinced himself that the allegations of shredding and equipment swaps are reliable enough to establish "a very sad situation."

Later he practically begs for confirmation of the allegations. "Do you think it's possible that they shredded ballots in Fulton County?" he says. "Because that's what the rumor is. And also that Dominion [Voting Systems] took out machines. That Dominion is really moving fast to get rid of their, uh, machinery. Do you know anything about that? Because that's illegal, right?"

Germany, because he lives in the real world, cannot give Trump the lifeline he needs. "No, Dominion has not moved any machinery out of Fulton County," he says. "They have not been shredding any ballots. There was an issue in Cobb County, where they were doing normal office shredding, getting rid of old stuff, and we investigated that. But this stuff [is] from, you know, past elections."

Trump is unmoved. "It doesn't pass the smell test because we hear they're shredding thousands and thousands of ballots, and now what they're saying [is], 'Oh, we're just cleaning up the office.' You know." Now Trump has gone from presenting what he himself described as unverified rumors to not only believing those rumors but accusing Raffensperger, a Republican and Trump supporter, of covering up the truth.

Trump does not understand why Raffensperger is resisting his efforts to find the votes he needs to avoid admitting defeat. "You're a Republican," he says with dismay, as if that fact alone should make Raffensperger more cooperative. It does not enter Trump's mind that Raffensperger has public responsibilities that go beyond party allegiance. Those responsibilities include investigating claims of election fraud, but they also include rejecting such claims when they prove to be unfounded.

Similarly, Trump repeatedly calls himself a "schmuck" for endorsing Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, another Republican and Trump supporter. In Trump's view, Kemp's refusal to accept the claim that Biden stole the election shows he is unworthy of the office he occupies.

Trump describes another rumor, based on a misleadingly edited video that supposedly shows a Georgia election worker counting "18,000 ballots," "all for Biden," "three times." Germany says agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI looked into that allegation and found no basis for it. "They're either dishonest or incompetent," Trump declares.

Trump asserts that "dead people voted" in Georgia, and "I think the number is close to 5,000 people." That estimate, he says, is based on a comparison of voter rolls with obituaries, a method that can err in various ways: Sometimes people die soon after casting absentee ballots, for example, or voters have the same names and birth years as dead people. "The actual number [was] two," Raffensperger says. "Two people that were dead that voted. So that's wrong."

Trump can't believe it. "In one state [Michigan, supposedly], we have a tremendous amount of dead people [voting]," he says. "So I don't know—I'm sure we do in Georgia, too. I'm sure we do in Georgia, too."

I could go on, but you get the idea. Trump's conviction that he won is impervious to evidence.

The same could be said for many of the president's followers, who seem to believe the sheer volume of allegations shows something nefarious happened. Even if some of the specific charges don't hold water, they figure, there are bound to be enough illegal votes to change the outcome. The alternative is unthinkable.

Trump's self-flattering fantasy probably would not have persisted for so long or gained the following it has if he were not surrounded by people who reinforce his delusion that he won the election. During the call with Raffensperger, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and two lawyers, Cleta Mitchell and Kurt Hilbert, repeatedly chimed in to feed Trump's suspicions and cast doubt on Raffensperger's assurances. Pro-Trump lawyers such as Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Lin Wood spin increasingly baroque and bizarre conspiracy theories to explain why Trump was denied a second term. GOP lawmakers, including at least a dozen senators and nearly two-thirds of House Republicans, either endorse those theories or lend credence to them by claiming that electoral votes in "disputed states" cannot be trusted. Vice President Mike Pence neither acknowledges nor denies Trump's defeat, saying only that he "shares the concerns of millions of Americans about voter fraud and irregularities in the last election."

The result is entirely predictable: Polls suggest a substantial percentage of Americans, including most Republicans, think the election was "rigged" to install an illegitimate president. But it didn't have to be this way. Since Trump seems constitutionally incapable of conceding Biden's victory, that responsibility fell to his advisers and to leading politicians from his party. With some notable exceptions, they have failed to tell the president the truth or done it too late to check the spread of his outlandish claims.

The upshot is that on Wednesday, when Congress officially tallies the election results, Republicans will be forced to choose between alienating Trump's fans by acknowledging reality and appeasing them by joining Trump in his fantasy world. It's a no-win situation for which they have no one but themselves to blame.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    January.4.2021 at 1:05 pm

    Glad to see another in a long line of turd articles that say exactly the same thing over and over.

    Anyway good luck nerds I’m gonna sign off because this place is a tomb and it’s time to prepare for what comes next.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      January.4.2021 at 1:16 pm

      Make sure you and all of the other internet tough guys around here come find me first when “what comes next” happens.

      I don’t think I’ll need to leave a light on, since none of you are going to do a damn thing.

      1. John Holmes
        January.4.2021 at 1:21 pm

        Why, you gonna carry around an illegal pistol, pussy out like a bitch when you get confronted, try to attack somebody from behind, and then get your bicep blown off and squeal like stuck pig for the cops to come rescue you like Gaige Grosskreutz? Or maybe you’ll go buy an AK-47 you don’t know how to use and get your idiotic head blown off your shoulders trying to pull somebody out of their car and beat them to death when you have them outnumbered 200:1 like Garret Foster. LMAO. Oh wait, my mistake, you’re counting on the military to unleash Apache attack helicopters on Trump supporters, I forgot.

        “Internet tough guy” indeed.

        1. Bereft-the-left3
          January.4.2021 at 1:43 pm

          This article is total Bullshit. Tens of thousands of illegal votes were cast in Georgia. It takes time to track them all down, and the leftists and libertarileftists here on reason don't want to allow the time to do this, and just simply dismiss it with "no evidence."

          He said more than 20,000 people who had moved out of state cast illegal Georgia ballots in November: He found at least 4,926 people who cast absentee or early ballots in Georgia but were registered to vote in another state; he found another 15,700 voters who had filed change-of-address forms to move to another state before Election Day.

          And he listed the voters in question in hundreds of pages of spreadsheets printed and accompanying his sworn statement.

          The other analyst – Bryan Geels, a certified public accountant who owns a data analytics firm – made other startling claims. Analyzing similar data, Geels found more than 305,701 people who he said requested absentee ballots more than 180 days before the November election – in violation of state law.

          Geels also found 66,247 voters who appeared to have registered to vote before their 17th birthday – again in violation of state law. And he found 10,315 dead voters and numerous other problems, like scores of people who appeared to have voted before their absentee ballots were issued.

          https://www.ajc.com/politics/election/georgia-rips-trumps-voter-fraud-claims-in-court/P6TI4J3CKVDQZMNVG66Q2GBQCE/

          1. Bereft-the-left3
            January.4.2021 at 1:51 pm

            Did President Donald Trump commit a crime when he pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes necessary to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in that state? Probably not, but the reason does not reflect well on Trump.

            Jacob “Sullen Dick” once again fights hard against a trump re-lection and condemns Trump’s conversation with Georgia SOS. Completely dismisses the poll watcher affidavits (which defeats the purpose of having poll watchers) and the extreme irregularities where 10s of thousands of votes are likely fraudulent where biden’s lead is only ~12k votes. Pause and investigate? Nope! Jacob “Sullen Dick” desires we move forward, while Joe Biden approaches from behind, cock in hand. Jacob is ready to go down on Biden’s “doctor” wife while Biden detonates his nuts inside of Sullen Dick with a hot juicy leftist ideological load so deep and so voluminous that Sullen Dick can reguritate the load right here – on the pages of Reason.com

            1. Bereft-the-left3
              January.4.2021 at 1:52 pm

              1. Bereft-the-left3
                January.4.2021 at 1:52 pm

                1. Bereft-the-left3
                  January.4.2021 at 1:53 pm

                  1. Bereft-the-left3
                    January.4.2021 at 1:53 pm

                    1. Bereft-the-left3
                      January.4.2021 at 1:53 pm

  2. Ron
    January.4.2021 at 1:09 pm

    Trump, who floated a litany of discredited rumors and conspiracy theories”
    Discredited is not the same as proven. not looking at possible fraud then claiming its discredited is as bad as Biden saying the stories of his son were discounted when they were not even investigated.

    Trump may have lost but now they know they can cheat anytime since no one will look into because hearsay discredited it.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      January.4.2021 at 1:15 pm

      60 courts looked at it. multiple recounts looked at it. 50 state secretaries of state looked at it.

      Everyone fucking looked at it, and found it to be kosher.

      Since you did not read the article, I’ll quote the part you need to absorb:

      “I could go on, but you get the idea. Trump’s conviction that he won is impervious to evidence.

      The same could be said for many of the president’s followers, who seem to believe the sheer volume of allegations shows something nefarious happened. Even if some of the specific charges don’t hold water, they figure, there are bound to be enough illegal votes to change the outcome. The alternative is unthinkable.”

      1. Jefferson's Ghost
        January.4.2021 at 1:19 pm

        “60 courts looked at it. multiple recounts looked at it. 50 state secretaries of state looked at it. Everyone fucking looked at it, and found it to be kosher.”

        I am pretty sure that matters not one iota to true-believers.

      2. lap83
        January.4.2021 at 1:22 pm

        “60 courts looked at it.”

        Do you trolls ever get tired of lying? Or is it a form of entertainment?

      3. John Holmes
        January.4.2021 at 1:23 pm

        60 courts looked at it.

        Which court heard evidence in a lawsuit with discovery?

      4. Ron
        January.4.2021 at 1:43 pm

        60 courts that didn’t look at evidence and recounts using the same flawed method counted the first time and do you really think any of the 50 state secretaries would ever admit to having a flawed system, it would never happen

      5. Bereft-the-left3
        January.4.2021 at 2:06 pm

        60 courts looked at it. multiple recounts looked at it. 50 state secretaries of state looked at it.

        Well yeah. They recounted the fraudulent votes. Of course they are going to count up just as previously. 50 state secretaries of state did not look at this.

        Everyone fucking looked at it, and found it to be kosher.

        It was not found to be kosher - at all!

        He said more than 20,000 people who had moved out of state cast illegal Georgia ballots in November: He found at least 4,926 people who cast absentee or early ballots in Georgia but were registered to vote in another state; he found another 15,700 voters who had filed change-of-address forms to move to another state before Election Day.

        And he listed the voters in question in hundreds of pages of spreadsheets printed and accompanying his sworn statement.

        The other analyst – Bryan Geels, a certified public accountant who owns a data analytics firm – made other startling claims. Analyzing similar data, Geels found more than 305,701 people who he said requested absentee ballots more than 180 days before the November election – in violation of state law.

        Geels also found 66,247 voters who appeared to have registered to vote before their 17th birthday – again in violation of state law. And he found 10,315 dead voters and numerous other problems, like scores of people who appeared to have voted before their absentee ballots were issued.

        More time to gather evidence is needed. Yet the proceed on as if it's not a big deal. Further, the affidavits from hundreds of poll watchers were simply dismissed, completely defeating the purpose of having poll watchers. Make no mistake the right will be employing such tactics next time. And I'll be manufacturing mail in ballots, in mass numbers and placed in suitcases, Identical to those placed under tables and counted in the middle of the night with zero oversight.

        Since you did not read the article, I’ll quote the part you need to absorb:

        “I could go on, but you get the idea. Trump’s conviction that he won is impervious to evidence.

        No, your conviction, and the rest of the libertarileftists here is impervious to evidence that Biden in fact did not win, and certainly not Georgia, if we could take the time to investigate these issues.

        The same could be said for many of the president’s followers, who seem to believe the sheer volume of allegations shows something nefarious happened. Even if some of the specific charges don’t hold water, they figure, there are bound to be enough illegal votes to change the outcome.

        That's correct! You got it! There likely is enough illegal votes to change the outcome. Certainly in Georgia. But it takes a lot of time to prove. Time we don't have, and time the left doesn't want to allow. But that's fine! We can play the same game next time. We can MAKE this the game.

  3. John Holmes
    January.4.2021 at 1:17 pm

    For those keeping score at home, this makes Sullum’s 37th article on Trump’s election in 34 days.

    Yes, he is averaging more than one article PER DAY.

    He’s a Koch-sucker of some vintage, but you get the impression from this level of obsession that he’d do it even for free.

    1. HamSandwich
      January.4.2021 at 1:42 pm

      Sullum’s 37th article on Trump’s election loss in 34 days.

      FTFY

      you seem extra triggered today little bitch. 5 o’clock somewhere eh?

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.4.2021 at 1:17 pm

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!

    Following rioting on New Year’s Eve Thursday, Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler expressed a desire to enforce stricter penalties on repeat offenders who commit violent acts and vandalize property.

    In a press conference on Friday, Wheeler attributed the rioting on New Year’s Eve to “violent antifa and anarchists” who broke windows, spray-painted, and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

    93% peaceful. Trump’s fault. Right wing agitators. Antifa doesn’t exist. There is no violence. Everything is fine.

    I’m trying to think of how many bullshit tropes Wheeler just reversed in one statement.

    1. John Holmes
      January.4.2021 at 1:24 pm

      Sullum, sarcasmic, sarcasmic’s 3 sockpuppets, cytotoxic, and cytotoxic’s 6 sockpuppets have all assured me that Trump supporters are on the verge of fomenting a violent insurrection. Remember, right wing violence is the REAL threat.

      1. sarcasmic
        January.4.2021 at 1:56 pm

        If Trump called on his supporters to form a Trump militia, do you think they would? I know Nardz would cheerfully commit murder for Dear Leader, and I suspect you would too.

    2. EISTAU Gree-Vance
      January.4.2021 at 1:31 pm

      Wow. Those violent white nationalists are blending right in with peaceful antifa now? They even fooled Wheeler! Nice!

  5. albo
    January.4.2021 at 1:23 pm

    1. Have your bitter enders gin up a metric assload of rumors.
    2. Point to that and say, “with so much smoke, there must be a fire there!”
    3. Profit!

    1. John Holmes
      January.4.2021 at 1:29 pm

      Don’t forget, those Mueller indictments are coming any day now.

  6. Brian
    January.4.2021 at 1:29 pm

    I’m pretty sure “all we gotta do is find X votes” is a conversation that’s been had more often than this.

    1. Jefferson's Ghost
      January.4.2021 at 1:37 pm

      You are probably correct. And I suspect that it happens a lot in the back-rooms of corporate America. Maybe that’s Trump’s thinking: he thinks the USA is his own little corporation. Sadly, I think Trump’s antics, at this point, are going to hurt the Republican party, which in the face of a Biden presidency and a over-the-top screaming from some on the far left of the Democrats, is not something we need.

    2. lap83
      January.4.2021 at 1:57 pm

      It’s a conversation that happened a ton in multiple states in the wee hours of November 4 around 4am. And then it happened a few more time since then, like when that NY judge found votes for the Democrat candidate. But those incidents were fine because they resulted in more Biden votes.

      But Trump asking for legal votes, especially after so many legal votes in his favor were removed or switched, is worse than Watergate

  7. sarcasmic
    January.4.2021 at 1:53 pm

    No amount of auditing and recounts will convince convince Trump or his supporters that he lost.

    1. lap83
      January.4.2021 at 2:02 pm

      No amount of evidence will convince sarcasmic to spend any of his time actually looking at evidence instead of perving at female celebrity pics online

      1. sarcasmic
        January.4.2021 at 2:06 pm

        If by that you mean I don’t waste my time with conspiracy theories and nutjobs like Aleck Jones, then yes you are indeed correct.

Please to post comments