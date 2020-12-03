Election 2020

Trump's 46-Minute Rant About Election Fraud Crystallizes the Most Dangerous Aspects of His Personality

"This is about restoring faith and confidence in American elections," the president says.

|

Trump-election-fraud-speech-12-2-20
(Facebook)

The conventional way to describe the 46-minute rant about election fraud that Donald Trump posted on Facebook yesterday would be to say that the president is out of his mind. But to me, it seemed like Trump was completely in his mind, which is in many ways more alarming. His is a mind that refuses to admit defeat or accept responsibility, a mind that resorts to ever more elaborate and implausible excuses for losing. For weeks now, he has been inflicting these self-flattering fantasies on the entire country, aided and abetted by cowardly Republicans terrified of alienating his supporters, culminating (I hope) in the clumsily edited, scattered oration that he offered up yesterday for true believers, which he billed as possibly "the most important speech I've ever made."

The style of the video—which jarringly jumps back and forth between segments in which Trump is looking directly at the online audience and segments in which he is looking to his left—reflects his disjointed argument, which fires one dud charge after another, trying desperately to substitute quantity for quality. I will not address all of his specific allegations, which range from randomly mailed absentee ballots to a zombie horde of dead voters. But a few of the highlights will give you the flavor of the president's evidence and reasoning.

The origin of Trump's dismay at losing his bid for reelection is also the heart of his argument that he actually won: On election night, he saw his initial leads in several battleground states diminish and disappear as more votes were counted. In the president's mind, such reversals could only be explained by his opponent's cheating, and that conviction evolved into the elaborate conspiracy theories spun by the likes of former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, who alleges a vast, international scheme involving Democratic and Republican election officials across the country, Dominion Voting Systems, George Soros, the Clinton Foundation, and the governments of Venezuela, Cuba, and China. Although Trump recently distanced himself from Powell, he and Rudy Giuliani, who is leading his campaign's legal team, continue to embrace key aspects of her story, as was evident in yesterday's speech.

By the president's account, Dominion voting machines across the country were rigged to change Trump votes into Biden votes on a massive scale. "In one Michigan County," for example, "they found that nearly 6,000 votes had been wrongly switched from Trump to Biden. And this is just the tip of the iceberg." Trump was referring to a tabulation error that was quickly corrected and had nothing to do with fraud-facilitating software. "An inaccurate vote count in Michigan's Antrim County was never an official result and was due to a human error by the county clerk, not a failure in Dominion Voting Systems software," PolitiFact notes.

More generally, Trump's own Department of Homeland Security called the 2020 election "the most secure in American history," saying, "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised." Trump's own attorney general this week said "we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election," adding that the Justice Department had investigated claims of rigged voting machines and "so far we haven't seen anything to substantiate that."

Trump held up (and lovingly caressed) cardboard charts showing early morning spikes in tabulated ballots that he thinks conclusively show Biden stole the election. In Wisconsin, he said, "we were way up on election night," but "they ultimately had us miraculously losing by 20,000 votes….To this day, everyone's trying to figure out where did it come from? But I went from leading by a lot to losing by a little."

Might there be a noncriminal explanation for that development? Trump does not even entertain the possibility. But in Wisconsin, absentee ballots, no matter when they arrive, cannot be legally counted until Election Day. And largely because Trump actively discouraged Republicans from voting by mail this year, describing that method as inherently insecure and fraudulent, those late-counted absentee ballots were skewed toward Biden, especially when they came from heavily Democratic cities.

"The shift began overnight in Milwaukee, the state's largest Democratic stronghold, which gave Biden a net gain of about 9,000 with its mail-in votes," the ABC station in Chicago reported. "When the 169,000 mail-in votes from the city of Milwaukee were reported in the early hours of Wednesday, Biden led Trump by 182,896 in the city. Mail-in ballots from Kenosha County and Brown County, which includes the city of Green Bay, grew Biden's lead to about 20,000. The mail-in ballots in those counties also leaned heavily Democratic. Trump had held a steady edge before the mail-in ballot tallies came in."

Trump wants us to believe that Biden stole the election through a carefully planned, sophisticated operation that systematically increased Biden's tallies and reduced Trump's. At the same time, he wants us to believe these clever conspirators were so inept that they left obvious, incontrovertible evidence of their crimes, evidence that his lawyers have not managed to produce in court.

"Tens of thousands of times all over the country," the president claimed, eager Trump voters showed up to cast their ballots for him, only to be told that they had already voted. The implication, I think, is that absentee ballots for all these voters were intercepted and filled out by pro-Biden operatives. Or maybe Trump was suggesting that Democratic election officials who were determined to deny him his rightful victory arbitrarily turned away Republican voters. Or possibly he meant that the anti-Trump plotters fraudulently recorded his supporters as voting for Biden by nonexistent absentee ballots. However you interpret Trump's unsubstantiated allegation, it is hard to believe that the sneaky Democrats he blames for faking Biden's victory would have done so in such an easily detected way.

The Trump legal team has leaned heavily on an affidavit by Detroit election worker Jessy Jacob, who alleged several serious improprieties in Wayne County, including voter coaching, failure to check voters' identification, and backdating of absentee ballots. "This is something that is so unconstitutional," Trump said in his speech, "and she estimates that thousands and thousands of ballots were improperly backdated by her and many others." But Wayne County Judge Timothy M. Kenny found that the backdating claim was based on a misunderstanding of election procedures, while other charges leveled by Jacob were so lacking in detail that they were unverifiable.

Trump also trotted out his campaign's claim that Pennsylvania's policy of allowing voters to correct technical errors on their absentee ballots violated the 14th Amendment's guarantee of equal protection because some counties gave voters that opportunity and others did not. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, in a blistering opinion written by a Trump-nominated judge and joined by two other Republican appointees, unanimously rejected that theory. "The Campaign cannot win this lawsuit," it said. "The Campaign's claims have no merit."

Trump noted that "even judges so far have refused to accept" that he actually won the election. Since courts are the forum in which Trump has to back up his charges of massive election fraud with credible evidence, the fact that judges have been unimpressed is hardly a niggling detail. Again and again, Trump's lawyers have failed to substantiate the claim that fraud accounts for Biden's victory. "Charges of unfairness are serious," the 3rd Circuit noted. "But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here."

Trump suggested that the plot to steal the election (as opposed to, say, the COVID-19 pandemic) explains why Biden refrained from in-person campaigning. "My opponent was told to stay away from the election, don't campaign," he said. "'We don't need you. We've got it. This election is done.' In fact, they were acting like they already knew what the outcome was going to be. They had it covered. And perhaps they did, very sadly for our country."

Perhaps they did? Trump is asserting a massive, easily provable conspiracy that involved manipulating hundreds of thousands of votes. At the same time, he is only surmising that there must have been a conspiracy, given what he views as Biden's suspicious pre-election confidence.

A good rule of thumb with Trump is that the truth is exactly the opposite of whatever he says, and the usefulness of that rebuttable presumption was on full display in his speech. "I don't mind if I lose an election," he averred. "We had a tremendous victory, and everybody knows it," he asserted. "This election was rigged," and "everybody knows it," he claimed. "The evidence is overwhelming," he insisted. "This is about restoring faith and confidence in American elections," he declared. If any of those things were true, Trump never would have recorded this speech.

Trump thanked Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.) for defending him against allegations that his 2016 campaign illegally colluded with Russian operatives. This is the same senator who, responding to Trump's complaints about prolonged vote counting this year, said, "Taking days to count legally cast votes is NOT fraud." Rubio is also the same senator who casually described Biden as "the president-elect" two weeks ago.

Other Republican members of Congress have been more direct. "When Trump campaign lawyers have stood before courts under oath," Sen. Ben Sasse (R–Neb.) noted on November 19, "they have repeatedly refused to actually allege grand fraud—because there are legal consequences for lying to judges." Shortly after the election, Sen. Pat Toomey (R–Pa.), noted that "the president's allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated." After the ruling against the Trump campaign that was upheld by the 3rd Circuit, Toomey said, "President Trump should accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process."

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R–La.) chimed in a couple of days later. "President Trump's legal team has not presented evidence of the massive fraud which would have had to be present to overturn the election," he said. "I voted for President Trump but Joe Biden won."

The same day, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R–Tenn.) offered Trump some advice. "My hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed," he said. "When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do."

Trump is not the sort of person who takes such advice to heart. But while I have never liked Trump and have frequently criticized him, this final phase of his presidency crystallizes the aspects of his personality that are not merely ugly or laughable but dangerous in anyone who wields political power, whether as the mayor of a tiny town or the head of the U.S. government's executive branch. Trump's utter disdain for the truth, combined with his mercurial nature and complete lack of principles, makes it impossible to have a rational conversation with him, let alone trust him with the ever-expanding powers of the presidency.

When P.J. O'Rourke endorsed Hillary Clinton on libertarian grounds in 2016, he called her "the second worst thing that could happen to this country," adding: "She's way behind in second place, you know? She's wrong about absolutely everything. But she's wrong within normal parameters!"

I did not vote for Clinton, but the last four years certainly have validated O'Rourke's expectation that Trump would be wrong outside of normal parameters. I did not vote for Biden either, and I am confident that he will be terrible, but in predictable ways. And he will lie, also in predictable ways. But I am pretty sure he will not create an alternate universe and insist that all right-thinking Americans live in it to satisfy the demands of his ego. In terms of decency, competence, knowledge, and honesty, Trump has set a bar so low that almost any randomly chosen hack can easily step over it.

NEXT: Airlines Can Treat Emotional Support Critters Like Pets Instead of Service Animals

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Agammamon
    December.3.2020 at 1:37 pm

    Randomly mailed absentee ballots is a dud?

    Look, the reality is that people have no faith in this election not because of Trump but because there’s an unauditable electronic voting system in place.

    I trust black box software when voting as.much as I trust it in a breathalyzer.

    1. Agammamon
      December.3.2020 at 1:49 pm

      Plus, the idea that the DHS is ‘Trump’s own’ is laughable. Trump was elected precisely because the agencies are operating on their own agendas.

      Even if you don’t accept that, accept the the DHS runs TSA. You know, the agency that fails 95 percent of its own security tests? DHS is the agency that is as ripe with internal fraud and financial misconduct to make the DOD blush. Those are the people who’s word a *libertarian* is giving weight to?

    2. ChicagoTom
      December.3.2020 at 1:50 pm

      Riiiiiiiiight…..sure.

      It has nothing to do with Trump pre-emptively yelling and screaming about fraud and pushing bonkers conspiracy theories for months leading up to the election and for weeks after…

      It was that people had no faith in the electoral system for ever. They just never spoke up about it until 2020.

      Democrats was screaming about electronic voting machines and paper trails since Bush beat Kerry in 2000 (Diebold was a dirty word to liberals and lots of people believed they flipped Ohio for Bush back then) — and everyone dismissed it as sour grapes and being sore losers.
      The difference then was that Kerry wasn’t stoking the flames and promoting that stuff.

      None of these complaints are new….its just that these beliefs have moved from the fringes to the mainstream of the cult of Trump because the cult leader is the one selling the bullshit to a bunch of suckers

      1. ChicagoTom
        December.3.2020 at 1:58 pm

        Actually I references the wrong year…It was the 2004 election, not the 2000 election.

        https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2020/11/12/trump-reached-diebold-rigged-voting-machines-phase-voter-fraud-pitch/

    3. loveconstitution1789
      December.3.2020 at 2:06 pm

      Georgia is having a state Senate hearing on massive democrat election fraud.

      The Trump campaign obtained a video of the Fulton County, Atlanta main counting area in State Farm arena today. Democrats didnt know the cameras were turned on. HAHAHAHA.

      It shows how election officials told observers to leave because they were done counting at 11pm. They pulled out containers from under tables hidden by tablecloths and counted until 1am.

      This is how they injected fake ballots into the legal ballot stream.

      1. Hendo
        December.3.2020 at 2:09 pm

        LOL. The fact that you claim to believe this tells us a lot about either your intelligence or your honesty, neither of which is flattering for you.

        1. John el Galto
          December.3.2020 at 2:19 pm

          pfft…lame response.

          1. SQRLSY One
            December.3.2020 at 2:48 pm

            Dear John el Diablo:

            I’m soooo sorry that your Great Whitish-Orangish Pumpkin-Father has been CHEATED out of His Office by evil Demoncrats! I suggest that you might be able to retreat to your safe space… I hear they have laid in a large supply of Teddy Bears. Maybe one of the Teddy Bears will agree to lay with you, and snuggle your wuggle for a while! There, there!

            In a mere few more years, as you are still jonesing for Great White Father, I bet you could persuade Alex Jones to be your Next Savior! Slogan: Jonesing for Jones!

  2. John el Galto
    December.3.2020 at 1:40 pm

    Some fine, objective reporting, as usual Sullum. What a stupid bitch.

    The willful ignorance and gaslighting by these leftists is just nuts. We could show a video of Joe Biden actively murdering someone, with complete DNA evidence, and Sullum would say “there’s no evidence.”

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      December.3.2020 at 2:13 pm

      There is no evidence, as evidenced by Trump campaign’s 1-40 legal record on this matter.

      If there was evidence of fraud, they would have presented it in court. There is none, and that has not happened.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.3.2020 at 1:41 pm

    More generally, Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security called the 2020 election “the most secure in American history,”

    Of all the “facts” we’re getting hit with in the media, this one alone is the most laughable.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.3.2020 at 1:43 pm

      Even if there is no “widespread fraud”, even if the fairly well documented irregularities don’t amount to a reversal of the current results, there is no way you can convince me that an election system that everyone, ESPECIALLY DEMOCRATS groused about being fraught with error and potential for jiggery-pokery, suddenly became The Most Secure Election EVAH!!! in a year when an unprecedented number of mail-in (not to be confused with absentee) ballots were sent in, with election officials admitting outloud they weren’t doing any of the normal signature verifications… yeah, this was not the Most Secure Election Evah!!!… not by a country mile.

      1. IceTrey
        December.3.2020 at 1:52 pm

        On Oct 24 Biden claimed he had assembled the largest [anti] voter fraud team in world history. This team was supposedly poised on Nov 3 to deal with the any fraud but on Nov 4 any talk of fraud became a crazy conspiracy theory.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          December.3.2020 at 2:05 pm

          Exactly. The Democrats have been on an election fraud kick for… almost as long as I can remember, then the moment Republicans said, “Hey… what about requiring some kind of proof of eligibility before you cast a vo…” there was howling and caterwauling about racism… while at the same time making continuous dark warnings, even producing award-winning documentaries about the problems with “electronic voting”. Former President Jimmy Carter even produced a major report detailing the inherent flaws of mass mail-in voting, only to reverse his own stance when the time became most convenient.

          I’ve personally been concerned over irregularities (an important difference between that and mass fraud) for years before, and when you look at how the patchwork of local election systems work, what with all the chain-of-custody issues, shoddy signature verification, outdated voter rolls– all of which shifts from county-to-county, state-to-state, there’s simply no way someone can tell me this system was The Most Secure Ever, while awfully convenient COVID rules demanded election monitors from even standing within 20′ of the people handling the ballots.

          I was really hoping that no matter what the outcome of this election, we’d finally get a spotlight shining on how shitty our election system is, but instead we get a media that dismisses any discussion of irregularities while parroting the DOHS line about security.

          Deep State actors indeed.

    2. lap83
      December.3.2020 at 1:50 pm

      As in, they secured a victory for Biden

  4. Social Justice is neither
    December.3.2020 at 1:46 pm

    Yes Jacob the place to try your legal case is in the press that has proven they will sell any lie to oust him. Fuck you lying leftist propagandist. You spent 4 years lying daily about the man and anything he or his administration did but I should trust you now, pass.

    The Democrats did everything in their power to weaken election integrity but you are either too stupid, dishonest or partisan to know that. Maybe if you were an honest journalist you might have a clue.

    1. John el Galto
      December.3.2020 at 2:09 pm

      He’s not an honest journalist. He’s making too much cash money selling his integrity.

    2. Dillinger
      December.3.2020 at 2:11 pm

      >>either too stupid, dishonest or partisan

      why limit to one?

  5. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.3.2020 at 1:46 pm

    So he doesn’t admit defeat yet says right up there he would accept defeat if the election were fair.

    Oh well I have long ago decided that nobody here can be trusted to write a truthful word. Enjoy your time with Biteme and his band of merry sociopaths as they trample what is left of our rights.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    December.3.2020 at 1:47 pm

    Remember the Dems trying to flip Trump electors, the years of RUSSIA!!! conspiracy theories, Hillary saying Trump was illegitimate up until 2 weeks before election day.

    Remember that, dipshits? Fuck you.

    Die, Reason.

  7. Ethereal69
    December.3.2020 at 1:49 pm

    Even Barr says theres no evidence. what more do Trumpers need?

    1. IceTrey
      December.3.2020 at 1:53 pm

      Barr is a swamp rat.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      December.3.2020 at 2:01 pm

      For Trump to win. Only that will satisfy them at this point.
      As Ken pointed out yesterday, they’re willing to blow up the entire constitutional foundation if it means keeping Biden out of office. They really believe Biden is the harbinger of nation-destroying communism, or something. They really believe Democrats are so evil and cunning that they created this master plan to use absentee/mail-in voting procedures to deliberately fabricate votes and undermine the entire election in order to push Biden over the finish line – THEY are the real villains here, not the Team Red kooks completely willing to trash the democratic basis for the peaceful transition of power with their outlandish claims.

      1. John el Galto
        December.3.2020 at 2:15 pm

        YOU have destroyed those institutions. And I noticed you fucking Democrats never provided any actual evidence that the vote was secure, which seems like it would be a basic function of any election.

        You just rant, and bitch, and moan, like the fucking ass eater that you are. How many times did your lying bitch-ass vote? HOW MANY?

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          December.3.2020 at 2:19 pm

          The Department of Homeland Security said it was secure. And if there’s one thing Democrats can bank on, it’s the word of a DOHS official. Nothing but Gilded Truth comes from that department.

          1. De Oppresso Liber
            December.3.2020 at 2:36 pm

            Bank on that, and Trump’s legal team getting thrashed 40 times in court in the last weeks.

        2. De Oppresso Liber
          December.3.2020 at 2:37 pm

          If I had not read your other comments, I would think this is parody. That is how nutty you sound.

          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poe%27s_law

  8. lap83
    December.3.2020 at 1:51 pm

    The media hates Americans

  9. ChicagoTom
    December.3.2020 at 1:52 pm

    “Tens of thousands of times all over the country,” the president claimed, eager Trump voters showed up to cast their ballots for him, only to be told that they had already voted. ”

    I wonder if there could be some other explanation for this???
    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-trump-vote-idUSKBN25U0KK

    He was encouraging people to vote by mail and then try to vote in person for NC. Maybe some of his cultists in Wisconsin actually listened to him as well???

    1. IceTrey
      December.3.2020 at 1:54 pm

      “All over the country” means Wisconsin?

      1. ChicagoTom
        December.3.2020 at 2:02 pm

        “All over the country” means Wisconsin?

        All over the country includes Wisconsin as well as other places.
        What’s your point?

        Trump literally told his voters to vote by mail and them show up and vote in person…..that could explain why trump voters were turned away from polls — and that would be much more logical than what he is alleging.

        No one should be taking seriously the accusations of a person openly advocating voter fraud

  10. Jackand Ace
    December.3.2020 at 1:56 pm

    You aren’t wrong on anything, but are you just now coming to this realization, that he’s unhinged? It’s been on full display for 4 years now. He’s asked his AG to prosecute and arrest his political rivals because they were political rivals. He’s separated children from parents and has seemingly lost the ability to reunite them. He called a pandemic a hoax that will be gone right after the election because it was a conspiracy against him. He’s defended white supremacists, he used unmarked military against protestors, he’s casually revealed classified information, he’s cozied up to dictators all over the world, and more. Heck, he suggested ingestion of bleach!

    Dangerous? He’s been dangerous for 4 years, creating real damage to this country. And now, many in national security are concerned that some national secrets will be for sale once he’s gone. Really…that isn’t a possibility from a conman who is only interested in his own bank account?

    Here we go. You ain’t seen nothing yet.

  11. IceTrey
    December.3.2020 at 1:58 pm

    So Sullum why did the six swing states suddenly stop counting at the same time which is completely unprecedented? The counting was stopped in Atlanta for a burst pipe which was actually a leaky toilet.

  12. Agammamon
    December.3.2020 at 2:00 pm

    I am pretty sure he will not create an alternate universe and insist that all right-thinking Americans live in it to satisfy the demands of his ego.

    Here’s the problem I have with you guys. ‘Normal parameters’ *is* these idiots creating an alternate universe and insisting we live in it to satisfy the demands of their who.

    What the fuck do you think 20 years of nation building is? Rent control? Redistribution. Reparations. Expanded welfare. Patriot Act. On and on and on.

    Best you can say is that you’re trading being blinded by one illusion for a more familiar one. Still blinded by illusions

    I do not fucking get why someone you age, Sullum, would want to return to what we’ve been doing for the last 30 years – even if you don’t like what Trump was offering.

    1. ChicagoTom
      December.3.2020 at 2:05 pm

      You are conflating policy disagreements vs creating one’s own reality and dismissing anything that goes against your preferred goals as being fake/lies/a conspiracy

      Your point is stupid.

      At this point apparently the only people not part of the “Deep State” conspiracy against Trump are anyone with a last name of Trump or Kushner.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.3.2020 at 2:22 pm

      It’s sure been fun to watch so-called libertarians dream for a return to the status quo.

  13. chemjeff radical individualist
    December.3.2020 at 2:04 pm

    Interesting that he chose Facebook as his venue. You know, the one that is supposedly so censorious against conservatives.

    It wasn’t intended to persuade anyone. It was intended to stoke the fires of his right-wing bubble base living on Facebook.

  14. Bill Godshall
    December.3.2020 at 2:06 pm

    “Trump has set a bar so low that almost any randomly chosen hack can easily step over it.”

    In fact, Sullum has set a bar so low that almost any randomly chosen hack can easily step over it.

  15. Sarms58
    December.3.2020 at 2:11 pm

    Just here for the comments…easier than visiting the nut house…

  16. Dillinger
    December.3.2020 at 2:16 pm

    you’re supposed to be the people who ferret out and report on things like fraudulent elections.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      December.3.2020 at 3:00 pm

      Historically, uncovering conspiracies and scandals in the government is more of a Washington Post and NY Times thing.

  17. Gregdn
    December.3.2020 at 2:19 pm

    The guy’s always kind of scared me. I don’t care if he chooses to believe that he really won- as long as he leave.

    1. Dillinger
      December.3.2020 at 2:41 pm

      >>The guy’s always kind of scared me

      dude.

  18. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.3.2020 at 2:28 pm

    Blast from the media past:

    What people liked about Obama’s relationship to technology is that it was so much like their own. Obama was relatable and with-it. He clutched his smartphone as much as anyone. He could make a post go viral and deserve it. But maybe what America needed from 2009 to 2017 wasn’t a cool dad to tweet and stream alongside its citizens. Maybe it needed a guardian to watch and safeguard it against its own worst habits.

    Ok, Boomer.

  19. Jerryskids
    December.3.2020 at 2:43 pm

    I did not vote for Clinton, but the last four years certainly have validated O’Rourke’s expectation that Trump would be wrong outside of normal parameters. I did not vote for Biden either, and I am confident that he will be terrible, but in predictable ways. And he will lie, also in predictable ways.

    So have you learned your lesson now? Don’t vote for anything but the same old shit, it’s just not worth the risk. Sure, maybe you’ll get peace in the Middle East and troop withdrawals from far-flung countries and unparalleled economic growth and an attempt at deregulation and draining the swamp, but you’ll also have to put up with a bunch of rude, crude, vulgar, outlandish behavior and the destruction of the social norms just aren’t worth it. I mean, how can you look up to a politician that acts that way? How can you properly honor and respect, revere and worship such a foul, nasty, wretched creature? No, no, give me a normal politician every day.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.3.2020 at 2:54 pm

      Yeah, one might argue that Trump was wrong in various cases “outside of normal parameters”. But in other cases, I found him correct outside of normal parameters as well. Even if Trump lacks the intellect to articulate why he was correct, his instincts on certain issues were in the exact right place.

      It seems we’d rather have a president who’s happy to engage America in… endless war, but be spared the civic horror of a mean tweet about Wolf Blitzer.

Please to post comments