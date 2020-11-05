Election 2020

Trump Says Mail-in Votes Are Suspicious Because They Overwhelmingly Favor Joe Biden. He's Wrong.

This isn't fraud. This isn't a scheme to steal the election. It is the very predictable outcome of the president's own words and actions.

(Chris Kleponis/UPI/Newscom)

Even as dozens of states were expanding mail-in voting eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump spent months on the campaign trail telling his supporters not to cast their ballots that way.

"It shouldn't be mail-in voting. It should be you go to a booth and you proudly display yourself," Trump said in April, one of the first times that he spoke publicly on the issue. "You don't send it in the mail where people pick up—all sorts of bad things can happen by the time they sign that, if they sign that, by the time it gets in and is tabulated. No. It shouldn't be mailed in."

He beat that same drum for the next six months. Mail-in voting was risky and dangerous, he said. It would allow postal workers or other nefarious forces to alter or lose ballots. "Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed," he tweeted in May.

The result, unsurprisingly, is that Trump's supporters voted mostly in person on Election Day. As a result, the piles of mail-in ballots that are now being counted and that may prove to be decisive in several key states tend to favor former Vice President Joe Biden—in Pennsylvania, for example, Biden is getting 78 percent of the mail-in vote total, The New York Times reported today.

This isn't fraud. This isn't a scheme to steal the election. It is the very predictable outcome of the president's own words and actions.

Of course, Trump doesn't see it that way. Always one to play the victim, Trump used a Thursday evening press conference at the White House to suggest that "overwhelming" support for Biden among mail-in ballots is somehow suspicious.

"We were winning in all the key locations, by a lot, and then our numbers started getting magically whittled away," he said.

There's nothing magical happening here.

Indeed, some Republicans were warning about the potential pitfalls of Trump's anti–mail-in voting messaging months ago. In July, I interviewed former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, a Republican (who later endorsed Biden), about Trump's mail-in voting strategy. Here's what Ridge said:

The idea that Republicans are disadvantaged by higher turnout is "nonsense," says Tom Ridge, the former Republican governor of Pennsylvania and former Secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush. Ridge, who now serves as chairman of the National Organization on Disability, says there is no reason for states to force voters to choose between "your health or your vote" and stresses that political parties should feel an obligation to support policies that make it easier for Americans to participate in the electoral process, regardless of whether there is a pandemic.

When it comes to the gamesmanship of politics, Ridge wonders if Trump's repeated questioning of the legitimacy of mail-in voting could even end up hurting Republicans in the fall. If COVID-19 is raging in November, older voters that haven't requested an absentee ballot (or who weren't allowed to get one) might just stay home.

"Absentee voting gives neither party a political advantage, but the political party or the candidate that has a concerted, focused effort on encouraging absentee voting does have an advantage," he says. "It seems counterintuitive and counterproductive for the president to be opposed to it when, frankly, Republicans are going to have to use it."

In the months since, various experts have warned about the so-called "blue shift" that could occur after the election, as Trump's supporters headed to the polls in force on Election Day and Biden's mail-in vote calvary was counted in the days after.

It's also worth noting that Pennsylvania could have averted some of this mess by changing its law to allow mail-in ballots to be counted prior to the election. Republicans in the state legislature refused to do so. If they had, many of the votes now being tallied for Biden—votes that have nearly erased what was once a 700,000 vote lead for Trump in the state—may have been counted earlier.

Counting those votes earlier wouldn't have changed the outcome, of course, but it would have potentially avoided the appearance of a late comeback from Biden—and it is that appearance to which Trump is now objecting and using as the basis for his unsubstantiated claims of fraud.

In every way, what's happening now is the entirely predictable result of decisions that Trump and his allies made earlier in the year. If he and they do not like what they are seeing, it should be obvious where the blame rests.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Unicorn Abattoir
    November.5.2020 at 7:58 pm

    It should be you go to a booth and you proudly display yourself

    Last time I did that, I got arrested!

    1. HyperNV
      November.5.2020 at 8:07 pm

  2. HyperNV
    November.5.2020 at 8:08 pm

  3. Elin_Kely
    November.5.2020 at 8:10 pm

  4. Ken Shultz
    November.5.2020 at 8:11 pm

    They’re outright alleging that dead people voted in Las Vegas.

    Should be easy to prove if that’s so.

    There are cases of voter fraud in every election. Call any of them fraudulent, and chances are you’ll dredge up something. Before you make any bold statements about what is or isn’t true, we might want to wait to see the evidence.

    Claiming there isn’t any fraud is just as ridiculous as claiming that fraud changed the results at this point.

    1. Ken Shultz
      November.5.2020 at 8:14 pm

      “The Trump Campaign is filing a federal lawsuit alleging voter fraud, claiming that roughly 10,000 people who cast ballots no longer live in Nevada. Trump currently trails Biden by more 11,000 votes in the state.”

      https://www.ktvn.com/story/42870106/cbs-news-republicans-plan-to-file-lawsuit-alleging-voter-fraud-in-nevada

      This may very well prove to be true. Tens of thousands of voters have left Las Vegas since the virus hit because the casinos were closed for so long–and thousands of them lost their jobs. If those people voted early and then left the state before election day, there may be a legitimate question as to whether they’re still eligible to vote in Nevada.

    2. HamSandwich
      November.5.2020 at 8:21 pm

      “They’re outright alleging that dead people voted in Las Vegas.”

      They allege that every time. And that illegals were bussed in by Soros by the 1000’s to vote dem. And that all the dems voted 2-4 times. And that every dead person in the county ever voted dem.

      Its getting old. The fairy tales have never been found to be true. But if you find an anecdote of a single person who ever heard of knowing someone that heard Bill Gates and George Soros conspired with the Clintons to rig the election, you would be sold that its rampant. Sorry for you that you are that easily fooled.

      Maybe consult your leader, he formed a commission on voter fraud to get to the bottom of why he got beat in the popular vote so bad by an unliked hag. He might have some answers, although, he did have to mysteriously disband it and never speak of it again, so maybe dont ask about it…

  5. Red Tony
    November.5.2020 at 8:16 pm

    The suspicious thing is not that mail-in votes favor Joe Biden.

    The suspicious thing is that the mail-ins were polled at going for Biden somewhere between 60% and 70% (with variations according to the political lean of the state), and this was the case in most states…except, for some reason, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, where Biden’s been gathering 80% to 90% of the mail-ins. The suspicious thing for some reason is that there have been several dumps of mail-ins that have been 100% for Biden in those three states. The suspicious thing is that in Milwaukee, Detroit, and Philadelphia, Republican poll watchers have been forcibly ejected from the polling stations despite the fact that they’re legally required to be there to ensure a fair election. The suspicious thing is that in Wisconsin they had turnout of 89% of all registered voters when the previous record for turnout was 73.4%. The suspicious thing is that Detroit and Milwaukee both have several precincts where the number of votes is larger than the number of voters.

    Coincidentally, you know what races haven’t been changed by these mail-in counts? Colorado hasn’t changed. Kentucky hasn’t changed. Florida(!) hasn’t changed.

    Now, if you were cynical, you might assume that something rotten is happening in the Upper Midwest. If you were an optimist, you would still assume there’s something rotten in the Great Lakes states. If you were ignorant, you wouldn’t be paying any attention. And if you were being willfully ignorant, purposefully obtuse, or cheerleading for one side because fuck the concept of free and fair elections, you’d write an article proclaiming that there’s nothing odd at all about these results and everyone should just shut up.

    So, Boehm…which type of person are you?

    1. Moonrocks
      November.5.2020 at 8:24 pm

      You know exactly who Boehm is pulling for. The Dems are playing a hail mary by so brazenly trying to steal elections in multiple states, just as their top leadership had been hinting at for months. They’re desperate, and if they don’t succeed there’s a very real possibility that there will be indictments from top to bottom. They need the entire machine working at full capacity, hence “wild, unsubstantiated claims” taking the place of “peaceful protests” at Reason and other leftist outlets as the key narrative point.

      1. DesertDavey
        November.5.2020 at 8:40 pm

        “Reason and other leftist outfits”

        Seriously? Reason is leftist? It’s hard to take you folks seriously when you post stuff like that.

        1. End Child Unemployment
          November.5.2020 at 8:59 pm

          Almost everyone besides The Jacket has shifted pretty significantly away from libertarian towards Democrat cheerleader. I’ve been comment lurking since 2008. Obama era commenters were still more right-libertarian than the reason writers by a comfy margin. Except maybe Sheldon Richman.

    2. Moderation4ever
      November.5.2020 at 9:05 pm

      Did you read the article? States like Florida did not change because they allowed early counting of the mail-in ballots so they could be reported with the same day votes. If Trump had told the Pennsylvania legislature to get the votes counted early he would have know he lost PA on election night. A least this way he can stretch out the whine for several days.
      By the way it is reported that even in Republican areas of PA the early votes now being counted were the Biden votes. So it is a consistent pattern across the state, Biden voters were the early absentee voter and Trump the later same day.

  6. Ben_
    November.5.2020 at 8:26 pm

    Nothing to see here.
    Trust the system and go to sleep.

  7. HamSandwich
    November.5.2020 at 8:26 pm

    Interesting that so many “fake” ballots showed up to flip the presidency to Biden, but they somehow forgot to flip the extremely important senate races (which would have an enormous impact on the SCOTUS if anything were to happen). I guess they left them blank? Or voted R to keep everyone fooled? Just halfway cheating?

    Sometime you clowns will have to reconcile with the fact that your leader is not liked, he is a loser, and he lost. Get over it, take the L and move on. You are starting to look like Hillary and the sad dems after 2016.

    1. Red Tony
      November.5.2020 at 8:29 pm

      Michigan: Senate race flipped from James (R) to Peters (D) very late by a similar margin.
      Wisconsin and Pennsylvania: no Senate races.

      Huh. Almost as if they didn’t forget about the Senate.

  8. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.5.2020 at 8:29 pm

    You have no fucking information on this at all. You did no investigative journalism to find out the facts. You hate Donald Trump so you believe he’s automatically wrong.

    That is not journalism, it’s partisanship and it makes this reason koch pile of dogshit even smellier than it’s ever been. Nobody trusts you.

    1. sarcasmic
      November.5.2020 at 8:39 pm

      Say what you really feel..

  9. oscar
    November.5.2020 at 8:35 pm

    What a horrible article

    You have to be a fool, or complicit, to say that there is nothing heinous going on, orchestrated by the corrupt DNC machine and their enablers.

    FFS what has happened to Reason

  10. Spiritus Mundi
    November.5.2020 at 8:35 pm

    All legit elections are decided by votes that come in after the polls close.

  11. lap83
    November.5.2020 at 8:44 pm

    Yeah you guys hould definitely keep up with the strategy of denouncing and censoring anyone who even questions the shady parts of this election. That has worked out so well for you up until this point.

    “Well, gee. They are just so earnest about not wanting any investigation. Maybe this time they really are as pure as the driven snow!”

  12. Lady Dada
    November.5.2020 at 9:02 pm

    How are libertarians – so skeptical about government power and mistrustful of authority – stamping their feet insisting that there is no voter fraud? Our governments don’t do anything well, right?

    Except elections. You know, the part that allows them to continue their shady dealings and expand their power. There’s no way that any of the tens of millions of ballots were fraudulently cast. Suddenly people and political parties and local and state governments are totally reliable and would never cheat to help their favored candidate win.

    It is possible to dislike Trump and wish this whole mess were over but STILL acknowledge possible voter fraud. This is the second piece by Boehm on this topic that I have read today. Someone please give him a xanax and a martini.

  13. TheZeitgeist
    November.5.2020 at 9:04 pm

    Every jurisdiction with 5-sigma outlier noise from any norm – manifest in the form of delays, batch-dumps, radio-silence, holds, certification BS, etc. is a Donkey jurisdiction – and the oddities amplify in proportion to knowing the margin and where one needs to shore it up. And with all the big moves pulled in dead of night.

    Has anyone noticed how odd it is only these states are now going into 72-hours of slow-walk for Biden, almost keying off each other?

    And even the Reason flack feigns disinterest. Its like a guy from MUFON awakened by a blinding flash discovers aliens have landed and are scurrying around his front yard while USMIL personnel run around with snares trying to grab’em – but chalks it up to Venus and goes back to bed.

    As the orange tormentor would say: “Sad.”

Please to post comments