Election 2020

Georgia Will Recount Its Presidential Votes. Other States Might Too.

Biden appears to be winning, but the election is far from settled.

|

zumaamericastwentynine038945
Absentee ballots are processed in Lawrenceville, Georgia. (Sue Dorfman/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

As more states finish counting votes on Friday and throughout the weekend, the presidential election might seem like it's almost over.

It's not.

Recounts loom in Georgia and Wisconsin at least, and perhaps also in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada, where the margins between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump remain slim. After overtaking Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania, Biden leads in enough states to clinch the presidency—but those leads remain tenuous, and major media outlets have not yet called the race for either candidate, though Decision Desk, an independent vote-counting operation, has called both Pennsylvania and the race for Biden.

The bigger question at this point is not whether recounts will happen, but whether they will affect the overall outcome of the race.

Take Georgia, for example. As of noon on Friday, Biden led in Georgia by fewer than 1,600 votes—a margin of less than 0.1 percent of the more than 4.8 million votes counted so far in the state.

"With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia," said its Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a Friday morning press conference.

Georgia state law does not allow for automatic recounts in the event of close races, but candidates are allowed to request recounts in any race decided by less than half of 1 percent. Trump's campaign would have to wait until counting is finished to make such a request, but Raffensperger seems to believe that outcome is inevitable.

Georgia, however, is not essential for Biden's most obvious path to the all-important 270 electoral votes. Even if a prolonged recount in the Peach State were to flip the outcome back to Trump, Biden could clinch the presidential race by winning other states.

Pennsylvania, where Biden leads by about 9,700 votes, is the second-closest race at the moment. It has a law requiring automatic recounts in any statewide election decided by less than half of 1 percent—and individual candidates are allowed to ask (and pay) for recounts in races that exceed that threshold.

At the moment, Pennsylvania's presidential election falls within automatic recount territory, but Biden's lead is expected to grow as the counting continues. Whether it's automatic or requested by Trump, a recount there seems likely. And a recount in Pennsylvania is more likely to swing the outcome of the whole election by virtue of Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes—though, realistically, Trump's campaign would have to win recounts in both Georgia and Pennsylvania to have a chance of winning reelection.

The wild card in all this could be Wisconsin, where Trump's campaign has already initiated a request for a recount. But Biden's lead in Wisconsin, which has 10 electoral votes, exceeds 20,000 votes. It seems unlikely that a recount would result in a swing that large.

Biden also has a roughly 20,000-vote lead in Nevada, a state without a mandatory recount law. In a statement on Friday, Trump's campaign alleged that "thousands of individuals" in Nevada "improperly cast ballots," but it is unclear whether Trump is seeking a recount or taking that issue into the courts.

It should be fairly obvious that the election is far from settled. Trump appears to be losing, but he is entitled to contest the results through recounts in various states and to pursue court challenges against what his campaign calls "irregularities" in vote counting in Pennsylvania and elsewhere. Even with a candidate less personally combative than Trump, it would be premature to expect a concession when so many results remain up in the air.

At the same time, it's important to keep in mind that Trump's allegations of widespread voter fraud and talk of a stolen election remain unsubstantiated.

"The president's allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated," Sen. Pat Toomey (R–Pa.) said Friday morning. "I'm not aware of any significant wrongdoing here." Other Republicans including Sens. Susan Collins (R–Maine) and Mitt Romney (R–Utah) have made similar remarks.

The mantra for the past several days has been to keep calm and let the votes be counted. Now, keep calm and let them be recounted, too.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Ken Shultz
    November.6.2020 at 12:43 pm

    Recounts should open up the possibility of challenging ballots.

    Republicans couldn’t challenge the way votes were counted before the first time they were counted.

    Now they have an opening.

    1. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
      November.6.2020 at 12:45 pm

      Hopefully, there will be results. However, I’m not really optimistic, considering all the things Team D got away with just within the past 4 years. They can pretty much do whatever they want at his point.

    2. Bubba Jones
      November.6.2020 at 1:25 pm

      Even 2000 didn’t show much change upon re-examination of punch cards.

      The only allegation that seems relevant is the Philly case of sending people out to warn Democrats whose mail in ballots were disqualified.

      2. Ken Shultz
        November.6.2020 at 1:37 pm

        You don’t have to sign punch cards.

        1%. That might be all they need.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          November.6.2020 at 1:42 pm

          In 2016, Trump won:
          WI by only 23,00 votes.
          MI by 11,000 votes.
          PA by 44,000 votes.

          Trump only lost certain states:
          NV by 27,000 votes.
          NM by 66,000 votes.
          MN by 44,000 votes.
          NH by 2,800 votes.
          ME by 2,200 votes.

          Georgia is going Trump, even its by 1 vote from some military absentee ballot.

        2. Bubba Jones
          November.6.2020 at 1:52 pm

          True.

          What’s the libertarian position on getting authentic votes disqualified on a technicality?

          Assuming it didn’t bias the sampling.

          For example the Philly case of fixing the D ballots but not R would be horrifying if true.

          Throwing out Biden ballots because his voters had to jump through mail in hurdles that Trump voters didn’t because they voted in person… well I get that as a political tactic but I’m not emotionally invested it.

      3. Ken Shultz
        November.6.2020 at 1:39 pm

        The Nevada case used a machine in Las Vegas to validate signatures that no other county in the state used. It registered 70% of them as invalid.

        With that kind of inaccuracy, I don’t have much faith in the 30% that were validated by the machine.

    3. loveconstitution1789
      November.6.2020 at 1:40 pm

      I dont know enough about WI, MI, PA, NC, AZ, and NV but Georgia has a Republican Secretary of State in charge of voting.

      Our saving race from preventing as much Democrat election fraud is that Georgia wont declare until we are sure of the count and get illegal ballots tossed.

      Democrats are positioning to get states like PA, NC, AZ, NV, WI, MI officially called for Biden.

  2. Geiger Goldstaedt
    November.6.2020 at 12:43 pm

    The logic on election fraud is absurd.

    “There are some red flags indicating fraud. We should look into it to make sure everything was legitimate.”

    “What? There is no proof of fraud.”

    “Well, we first have to invest ……

    “WHY??? THERE IS NO PROOF!”

    What do people think proof is? How do they think proof is obtained?

    1. Rat on a train
      November.6.2020 at 12:45 pm

      Proof is anonymous sources that confirm your biases.

    2. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
      November.6.2020 at 12:49 pm

      Truth over facts, as Biden so eloquently stated during one of his Freudian slips.

      Facts and logic doesn’t matter anymore, or proofs for that matter… it’s all about the Truth. Oh, and what Truth is? Well, anything that the Blue Church deems to be the Truth regarding any given subject. If mail-in voting is 100% temper-proof, then it is 100% percent temper-proof, even if the facts say otherwise. Feelings over facts, and Truth over reason.

      1. Set Us Up The Chipper
        November.6.2020 at 12:59 pm

        Truth over facts is a core belief of Post Modernists most of whom deny that falsifiability is necessary characteristic of the Scientific Method…it’s all down hill from there.

    3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      November.6.2020 at 1:57 pm

      Proof is an fbi agent making up sources and claims, and procecuters commiting perjury

  3. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    November.6.2020 at 12:46 pm

    LOL

    It’s over. Biden won a stunning landslide, giving him a historic mandate.

    #BlueWave2020

    1. Don't look at me!
      November.6.2020 at 1:14 pm

      Keep up the good work.

  4. Agammamon
    November.6.2020 at 12:50 pm

    This is getting fun.

    Dudes on Reddit are losing their minds when its pointed out that the reason Jorgeson – the most pro-gun candidate out there – is not becoming President is because they voted for Trump instead.

    They don’t like the ‘you threw your vote away’ argument turned against them.

    If guns were so important to them, and if they had all voted L, she’d be preparing her inauguration party.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      November.6.2020 at 12:55 pm

      Enjoy Biden. I hope your principles help you sleep at night as all your rights are slowly, but surely, stripped from you.

      1. Kevin Smith
        November.6.2020 at 1:18 pm

        The Democrats will strip rights A, B, and C, the Republicans will strip Z, Y, and Z. It makes no real difference because once they are done with the first ones, both parties will be coming for the rest

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          November.6.2020 at 1:49 pm

          What rights have republicans been threatening?

          1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
            November.6.2020 at 1:58 pm

            Your right to other people’s stuff.

    2. lap83
      November.6.2020 at 1:13 pm

      In a bizarro universe where Jo becomes president, I’m pretty sure she doesn’t stand up to the Dems as well as Trump. Let’s be real.

    3. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      November.6.2020 at 1:18 pm

      Yes, guns and 2A are so important to Jo that they don’t even show up on her campaign website under “Issues”. If you’re going to run as a Libertarian, I’d think it would at least warrant a mention if not a fullblown “END THE NFA” statement.

      1. Bubba Jones
        November.6.2020 at 1:27 pm

        Approximately zero people I know IRL have read any platform by any candidate.

    4. Dillinger
      November.6.2020 at 1:20 pm

      lolwut?

    5. Bubba Jones
      November.6.2020 at 1:26 pm

      Nice.

  5. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.6.2020 at 12:50 pm

    This is where republicans (at least the rinos) really fail. Instead of standing together, demanding recounts, not calling the election, not throwing the president under the bus, they start the butt covering process almost immediately. Democrats despite all their lying corrupt ways actually do manage to circle the wagons when they are in situations like this. If republicans think this is the way to get loyal voters they are sadly mistaken. And assume the voters in Georgia for the senate runoffs are watching because they may just decide the GOP has failed them. If you don’t stand up for your party you don’t win elections. Just ask the libertarians.

    1. The White Knight
      November.6.2020 at 1:12 pm

      When it comes to Romney and Collins, at least, Trump has not exactly extended party unity toward them.

    2. Kevin Smith
      November.6.2020 at 1:20 pm

      The neocons are all backing Biden anyway because they expect he’ll drop more bombs on more sandy countries

    3. Haystack
      November.6.2020 at 1:27 pm

      Awwwww, you mad bro?

  6. Brandybuck
    November.6.2020 at 12:55 pm

    Georgia going Blue is a major eye opener. But is it really that surprising? Urban areas tend towards Blue and Atlanta is a big ass city last time I checked. Plus all the alt-right silliness that’s been swirling around Trump isnt’ all that endearing to the huge Black vote in the state. I’m NOT saying Trump is racist, but all the alt-right bigots glomming on to him doesn’t help.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      November.6.2020 at 12:57 pm

      Free shit.

      Free shit.

      Free shit.

      Oh, and rayciss.

      The huge black vote is a hivemind of irrationality, and it has largely always been.

    2. Dillinger
      November.6.2020 at 1:36 pm

      >>But is it really that surprising?

      yes. requires fraud.

  7. Jim Logajan
    November.6.2020 at 1:02 pm

    If the Democrats get control of the Senate with Biden as president, libertarian ideals are going to get a beating for the next 2 to 4 years at a minimum.

    1. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
      November.6.2020 at 1:04 pm

      Two to four years at maximum? I wouldn’t be so sure about that…

      1. Red Tony
        November.6.2020 at 1:17 pm

        FEED ME.

    2. The White Knight
      November.6.2020 at 1:15 pm

      I hope there is a Republican senate to keep Biden in check, but I’ll gladly take getting rid of Trump and his devotion to driving culture war and division of the people of this country.

  8. Ken Shultz
    November.6.2020 at 1:08 pm

    If 1% of the mail in ballots are excluded on a recount because they weren’t signed properly, etc., that could be more than enough to make Trump the winner in Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

    If more than 1% of the ballots can be excluded for various reasons, that will almost certainly put Trump over the top in those states.

    Because the mail-in ballots are generally pro-Biden, every ballot the Republicans get thrown out at random is good for Trump’s reelection chances.

    I don’t know how many of you are old enough to remember the hanging chad controversy in Florida, but recounts are different in that everyone is closely inspecting and challenging ballots.

    1. Don't look at me!
      November.6.2020 at 1:17 pm

      Yep, good times!

    2. Red Tony
      November.6.2020 at 1:24 pm

      Hanging Chads. What a story, huh?

      So for those of you that don’t know, or don’t remember, there was this guy in central Florida by the name of Chad. Well-liked, thousands of friends, everybody loved him. Well, you see, Chad was also struggling with depression, which nobody knew about until about a week before the election when he hung himself. Because Chad was so popular, the funeral organizers decided to hold his funeral on Election Day because then everybody could get off work and come to Chad’s funeral, where they’d celebrate his life.

      Now see, Chad’s friends were many and legion, and a service that started at 10 AM and was expected to last maybe an hour and a half ended up lasting long into the night as several of his friends took the stage to pontificate on how awesome Chad was, a bunch of booze was passed around, I’m pretty sure there were some foursomes scattered throughout the park–hey, it was an open-air funeral and they needed a huge place to host it.

      Well anyway, it wasn’t until about noon the next day when the first revelers were waking up with massive hangovers that some people started to realize “shit, I forgot to vote.” While most of the funeral attendees just shrugged their shoulders and went on with their lives, a few of them petitioned the state’s election board for permission to cast votes due to having been at Chad’s funeral on Election Day. These requests were rejected, but Democrats latched onto these mourners–or “hanging Chads” as they called themselves, in reference to their awesome (and dead) friend–and blamed them for the vote in Florida not tilting towards Gore.

      And that is the tale of Hanging Chad.

    3. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
      November.6.2020 at 1:25 pm

      Ken, if you check out e.g. the Florida results of 2016, you’ll see that there has been more than 160k invalid votes. This was 1,67% of the total votes. Considering that mail-in-voting is more prone to various issues, the minimum rate should be 2%, though there had been instances and counties where the rejection rate was even higher than that in the past.

      Since democrats clearly opted to use this voting method than republicans, it should be obvious that they should bare the brunt of these rejected votes. Furthermore, it was stated for both FL and NC that the rejection rate for democrats are actually higher (apparently, their voters are more prone to make mistakes than republicans). For this years presidential elections, I expected a higher than normal rejection rate due to the increased volume, and increase number of people utilizing this method for the first time. Lastly, since democrats were more likely to have former in-person voters than republicans and independents, all in all I concluded that they may quiet likely off-set their supposed advantage in turnout.

      Alas, I have a hunch that the current ‘results’ contain a large amount of mail-in-ballots that should have been rejected, but for various reasons they have not been. Using TargetSmart estimates and early voting counts (all types), there are even more irregularities in the current results. For example, in Michigan TargetSmart stated that there were more registered republicans for mail-in than democrats, yet in the end Biden appears to have received an unusual spike. Furthermore, for most of the states, the rate of returning these ballots were similar, or democrats were in advantage. That means that the remaining ballots should have reflected a similar ratio, yet there were dumps with 80-90% Biden votes apparently. This is already very strange statistically speaking, let alone comparing to previous counts and projections. In all likelihood, the republican ED in-person voting should have created a strong enough lead for President Trump, that should have been insurmountable with the remaining mail-in-votes, or more precisely, the outstanding difference/advantage for democrats were projected to be insufficient for most swing states. Yet in the end, it appears that they have found enough ‘good’ votes, conveniently, just enough to stay ahead of Trump ever so slightly.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        November.6.2020 at 1:44 pm

        “their voters are more prone to make mistakes than republicans).”

        Somehow I’m not surprised.

        1. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
          November.6.2020 at 1:54 pm

          Although I don’t want to be nasty, it is indeed ironic that the very same people who constantly call all conservatives ‘rednecks’ and ‘retards’, are the ones whose voting base is more prone to produce invalid ballots.

          Not surprisingly, they utilize this simple fact to further their own devious goals: ‘our voters’ ballots are being rejected in higher numbers because of… racism’… Never mind that President Trump made inroads to literally all minority groups, and broke records at that compared to previous republican candidates.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    November.6.2020 at 1:12 pm

    At the same time, it’s important to keep in mind that Trump’s allegations of widespread voter fraud and talk of a stolen election remain unsubstantiated.

    Like Hunter’s laptop, I don’t think we’re allowed to talk about this.

  10. Dillinger
    November.6.2020 at 1:21 pm

    >>At the same time, it’s important to keep in mind that Trump’s allegations of widespread voter fraud and talk of a stolen election remain unsubstantiated.

    ya you’re paid to go find out and then tell us.

  11. Bubba Jones
    November.6.2020 at 1:28 pm

    More R failed to vote than L that did. So, fuck off.

    With regard to fraud allegations.
    https://www.nationalreview.com/the-morning-jolt/where-were-at-this-morning/

  12. NoVaNick
    November.6.2020 at 1:32 pm

    If there’s one thing dems have learned since 2000, it’s how to ace recounts. They’ve probably won 99.99% of them like Washington governor in 2004 and MN senate in 2008

    November.6.2020 at 1:41 pm

    No shit.

    All the ballots coming in after Nov. 3 conveniently going Biden’s way by a vast majority. Yeh. Ssssure.

    And you know what? If it ends up being true – and this being the digital age so there seems to be plenty of documentation of fraud and shenanigans – I think prosecutions must follow.

    Start with the recounts and ensure GOP observers are allowed in.

    1. Gray_Jay
      November.6.2020 at 1:49 pm

      “All the ballots coming in after Nov. 3 conveniently going Biden’s way by a vast majority. Yeh. Ssssure.

      And you know what? If it ends up being true – and this being the digital age so there seems to be plenty of documentation of fraud and shenanigans – I think prosecutions must follow.”

      Why would they, Rufus? Why would they punish the people who delivered them a victory? Maybe a few unlucky tokens—and those will be found on both sides, to lend legitimacy—but certainly not many. I want to see fraud punished too, but I want a lot of things that aren’t going to happen.

Please to post comments