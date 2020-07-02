The Ten Phases of Blue June

Blue June has finally drawn to a close. It was a month unlike any other in recent memory. Now, with some distance (about 24 hours), we can begin to take stock of what happened. Later this summer, I will publish an essay in the University of Chicago Law Review Online, titled–fittingly–Blue June. For now, here is a compendium of my 43-posts published during this surreal period. I propose dividing Blue June into ten phases.

Phase 1: South Bay (May 29-May 30)

To be precise, Blue June officially began in May. Late in the evening on Friday, May 29, the Court decided South Bay United Pentecostal Church v. Newsom. That case was our first indication that something was up with Chief Justice Roberts. I wrote two posts in the immediate aftermath of this important entry on the shadow docket.

Phase 2: A Slow Start (May 31-June 14)

The first two weeks of June were fairly uneventful. The Court decided six cases. The only significant decision was Financial Oversight and Management Bd. for Puerto Rico v. Aurelius Investment, LLC (the PROMESA case). June seemed quite sluggish. I even ventured some predictions on who would write the remaining majority opinions.

Phase 3: Blue Monday (June 15)

But on Monday, June 15, our world was turned upside down. Blue Monday. At the time, I wrote:

In the span of 30 minutes, the Justices handed conservatives four defeats. The Court denied review in ten Second Amendment cases; Justices Thomas and Kavanaugh dissented. The Court denied review in President Trump's challenge of California's sanctuary state laws; Justices Thomas and Alito dissented. The Court GVR'd a Texas death penalty case; Justices Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch dissented. The Court decided Bostock; Justices Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh dissented.

I pumped out eight posts over the course of two days, reacting to the events.

Phase 4: The Fallout from Blue Monday (June 16-17)

Tuesday June 16 and Wednesday, June 17 were intermediary days. The sting from Blue Monday was fading, but the rest of the docket loomed. What would it bring?

Anonymous Reactions to Bostock: Right-of-center lawyers send me their to thoughts on Bostock, Blue Monday, and the Conservative Legal Movement Judge Easterbrook admits what was implicit in Chief Justice Robert's South Bay Decision: "Feeding the body requires teams of people to work together in physical spaces, but churches can feed the spirit in other ways."

Phase 5: Blue Week (June 18-June 22)

On Thursday, June 18, Blue Monday turned into Blue Week. Chief Justice Roberts wrote the majority opinion in the DACA case. At that point, it became painfully clear that this term would be different.

Phase 6: That's it? (June 22-June 25)

On Monday, June 22, the Court teased us with a single decision: Liu v. SEC. And on June 25, the Court released only one case: DHS v. Thuraissigiam. But these assignments helped us narrow down, by process of elimination, who would author the outstanding decisions.

Phase 7: Awaiting the End of Term (June 26-June 28)

Over this weekend, we all waited on pins and needles. How would the Supreme Court would decide the three remaining cases: June Medical, Seila Law, and Espinoza? I predicted that all three would go left. I got 2/3 right.

Phase 8: Blue June Glooms On (June 29)

On Monday, June 29, the Court decided Seila Law and June Medical. Roberts wrote both majority decisions. In both cases, he distorted precedent in the name of following precedent as part of his quixotic "long game." The June Gloom continued. But the next day would bring a ray of hope.

Blue June Glooms On: The Chief feints left on abortion, tiptoes to the right on the CFPB, and Thomas is still waiting for Godot The Chief Justices Battle over the Removal Power: Roberts and Kagan present two very different conceptions of the separation of powers.

Phase 9: Rosy End to Blue June (July 30-July 1)

The Chief gave conservatives a rosy parting gift to end Blue June. Espinoza! All the sudden, things didn't look so bad. Plus, with the Chief's rose-tinted glasses, the writing on the wall become clear for Whole Woman's Health.

Phase 10: Overtime (July 2—Who knows?)

The term that never ends will now go into overtime. Who knows when it will end?